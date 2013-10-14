Tour of Beijing: Intxausti holds off Daniel Martin
Movistar rider takes stage and race lead
Stage 4: Yanqing - Mentougou Miaofeng Mountain
Benat Intxausti (Movistar) hung on to win stage 4 of the Tour of Beijing at the top Mentougou Miaofeng Mountain, holding off a last ditch challenge from Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp). David Lopez (Sky) finished third.
Intxausti finished three seconds clear of the Irishman and picked up a ten second bonus at the summit to claim the race lead as well as the stage win. Overnight race leader Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) had been distanced on the lower slopes of the final climb. Intxausti leads the race with just one flat stage remaining. Martin now sits in second overall, ten seconds adrift.
As expected the stage and overall lead were settled on the final climb with the Tour of Beijing providing its first real summit finish in the race’s short history.
The road up to Mentougou Miaofeng Mountain saw a healthy-sized group tackle the lower slopes. Orica GreenEdge were the first team to launch an assault but Movistar, having seen Intxausti already take part in the early break, set the pace on the front of the peloton.
It wasn’t long before race leader Bouhani found himself off the back of the field with a third race leader set to wear the red jersey.
Former teammates Adam Hansen and Marco Pinotti – the Italian in his final race before retiring- linked up with Dombrowski again on the attack.
By now the favourites were beginning to show their agitation. Daniel Martin swung to the front and cast a long gaze down the remnants of the field, with Ivan Basso (Cannondale), Rui Costa (Movistar), and Robert Gesink (Belkin) still in contention.
Martin was the first to accelerate, skipping clear with 5km remaining. Brought back, the Irishman remained on the front of the lead group with Pinotti’s break quickly swept up.
Two kilometres later a reduced group of 12 lined out across the road. David Lopez (Team Sky) and Jan Bakelants (RadioShack Leopard) joined forces but they were reeled in with Martin doing the majority of the work.
Once more the peloton hesitated with Martin unwilling or unable to match every attack.
Intxausti seized the moment, accelerating with under two kilometres to go and quickly building up a 10 second lead.
Rui Costa, Lopez, Martin and Bakelants broke clear of the remaining challengers and with 500 meters left Martin struck out with one final attack. He quickly gained on the Movistar rider but with less than 50 meters left he was forced to sit up, Intxausti taking the stage and the overall lead.
|1
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:43:25
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:03
|3
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:00:04
|4
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:06
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:11
|6
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:13
|8
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:18
|11
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|14
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:25
|15
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:28
|16
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|18
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|20
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:39
|21
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|22
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:03
|24
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|26
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|30
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:10
|32
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:24
|33
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:55
|34
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|36
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|37
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|38
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|39
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:02:35
|40
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|41
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:25
|42
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:29
|43
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:45
|44
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|45
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|47
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|50
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|51
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:34
|52
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:23
|53
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|54
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|56
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|0:08:52
|57
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:58
|58
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|60
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|61
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|62
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|63
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|65
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|66
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|67
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|68
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:10:28
|69
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|70
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|72
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|74
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|75
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|76
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|79
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|80
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|81
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|83
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|84
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:13:03
|85
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|86
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|87
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|88
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|89
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:10
|90
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ.fr
|0:16:41
|94
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|95
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|96
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|97
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|98
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|99
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|100
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|101
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|104
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|107
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|108
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|109
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|110
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|111
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|112
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|113
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|114
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|116
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|117
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|118
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|119
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|120
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|121
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|122
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|123
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|124
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|125
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|126
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|127
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|128
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|129
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|130
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|131
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|132
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|133
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|134
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|135
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|136
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|137
|Xing Yan Dong (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|138
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|152
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|131
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|65
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|72
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|193
|Ryota Nishhizono (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|151
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|pts
|2
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|3
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|1
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|3
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|4
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|1
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|4
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|1
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|14
|3
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|13
|4
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|12
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|6
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|7
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|9
|8
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|10
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|11
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|12
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|13
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|14
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|2
|15
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|1
|1
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|3
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|4
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|5
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|1
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|pts
|2
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|3
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|4
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|pts
|2
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|3
|3
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|4
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|1
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|8
|3
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|6
|4
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|4
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|1
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:43:36
|2
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:07
|3
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:17
|5
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|8
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:28
|9
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:52
|12
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:13
|15
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:44
|16
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|18
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|19
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|20
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|0:03:34
|21
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|24
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:23
|25
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:12
|26
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:08:47
|27
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:10:17
|28
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:12:52
|29
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:59
|31
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:16:30
|32
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|34
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|37
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|38
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|39
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|41
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|43
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|44
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|45
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|46
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|47
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|48
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|49
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|50
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|Movistar Team
|11:11:24
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:00:22
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:23
|5
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:47
|6
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:25
|7
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:57
|8
|Cannondale
|0:04:44
|9
|Katusha Team
|0:07:46
|10
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:08:45
|11
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:09:03
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|0:10:09
|13
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:13:15
|14
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:14:59
|15
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:21
|16
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|0:17:49
|17
|FDJ.FR
|0:17:50
|18
|Team Saxo -Tinkoff
|0:20:05
|19
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:20:12
|20
|Lampre-Merida
|0:26:28
|1
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|17:11:50
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:10
|3
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:00:13
|4
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:24
|6
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:26
|8
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:31
|11
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:38
|15
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:41
|16
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|18
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|20
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:52
|21
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|22
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:07
|23
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:16
|24
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|26
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|27
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|28
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:23
|29
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|30
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:59
|31
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:08
|33
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|34
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|35
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|37
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:20
|38
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:02:48
|39
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|40
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|0:03:31
|41
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|0:03:54
|42
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:58
|43
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|44
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|45
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:25
|46
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:40
|47
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:41
|48
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|49
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|50
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:47
|51
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:36
|52
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|53
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:06:50
|54
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:11
|55
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|57
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|58
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|0:09:48
|60
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|61
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|0:09:54
|62
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|63
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|64
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:10:39
|65
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:10:41
|66
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|67
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:10:49
|68
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:11:21
|69
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:11:22
|70
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:11:24
|71
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|74
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|75
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:35
|77
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:12:10
|78
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:13:16
|79
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:13:59
|80
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:06
|81
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:17
|82
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:16:34
|83
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:16:50
|84
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:51
|85
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:16:54
|87
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:17:31
|88
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|89
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:17:33
|90
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:17:36
|91
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:37
|92
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|96
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|97
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|98
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:18:18
|99
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:46
|100
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:50
|101
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:53
|102
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:16
|104
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:20:27
|105
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ.fr
|0:22:14
|106
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|107
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|108
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:40
|109
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:33
|110
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:24:56
|111
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:25:16
|112
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:26:12
|113
|Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:45
|114
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|115
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:29:00
|116
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|117
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:30:20
|118
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|119
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|120
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:30:41
|121
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:22
|122
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:27
|123
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:33:58
|124
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|125
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|126
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|127
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|128
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|129
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|130
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|131
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|132
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|133
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:34:44
|134
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:34:50
|135
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|136
|Xing Yan Dong (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:35:15
|137
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:36:01
|138
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:38:04
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|38
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|24
|3
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|21
|4
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|21
|5
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|6
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|20
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|8
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|18
|9
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|18
|10
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|11
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|12
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15
|13
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|14
|14
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|14
|15
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|14
|16
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|14
|17
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13
|18
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|13
|19
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|13
|20
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|21
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|22
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|23
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|24
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|25
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|26
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|9
|27
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|28
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|29
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|30
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|31
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|32
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|33
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|8
|34
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|35
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|36
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|37
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|38
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|5
|39
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|5
|40
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|41
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|42
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|43
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|44
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|3
|45
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|3
|46
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|47
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|48
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|2
|49
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|50
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|51
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|52
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|53
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|54
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|55
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|56
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|57
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|1
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|49
|pts
|2
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|35
|3
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|4
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|17
|5
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|6
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|16
|7
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|8
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|9
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|10
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|11
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|12
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|8
|13
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|6
|14
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|15
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|16
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|17
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|5
|18
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|5
|19
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|20
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3
|21
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|22
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|23
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|3
|24
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|25
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|26
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|27
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|28
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|29
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|1
|30
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|1
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17:12:14
|2
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:07
|3
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:17
|5
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|8
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:28
|9
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:52
|11
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|13
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:35
|14
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:44
|15
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|16
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|17
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|19
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:56
|20
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|0:03:30
|21
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:34
|22
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:16
|23
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:17
|24
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:23
|25
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:12
|26
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:08:47
|27
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:12:52
|28
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:42
|29
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:16:10
|30
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:27
|31
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:16:30
|33
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:17:07
|34
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:17:13
|35
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:22
|36
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:29
|37
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:21:50
|38
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:27:21
|39
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:56
|40
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:30:17
|41
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:33:34
|42
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|43
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|45
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|46
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|47
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:34:20
|48
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:34:26
|49
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:35:37
|50
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:37:40
|1
|Movistar Team
|51:37:18
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:00:22
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:23
|5
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:47
|6
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:25
|7
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:57
|8
|Cannondale
|0:04:44
|9
|Katusha Team
|0:08:29
|10
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:09:03
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:10:09
|12
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:13:58
|13
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:15:42
|14
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:47
|15
|FDJ.FR
|0:17:50
|16
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|0:18:32
|17
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:20:12
|18
|Team Saxo -Tinkoff
|0:20:48
|19
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:26:32
|20
|Lampre-Merida
|0:27:54
