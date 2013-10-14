Trending

Tour of Beijing: Intxausti holds off Daniel Martin

Movistar rider takes stage and race lead

Image 1 of 35

Benat Intxausti (Movistar)

Benat Intxausti (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 35

Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEdge)

Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEdge)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 35

Movistar lead the peloton

Movistar lead the peloton
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 35

Racing on stage 4 of the Tour of Beijing

Racing on stage 4 of the Tour of Beijing
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 5 of 35

The peloton take on the final climb

The peloton take on the final climb
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 6 of 35

The peloton take on the final climb

The peloton take on the final climb
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 7 of 35

On the attack at the Tour of Beijing

On the attack at the Tour of Beijing
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 8 of 35

Benat Intxausti (Movistar) wins stage 4 of the Tour of Beijing

Benat Intxausti (Movistar) wins stage 4 of the Tour of Beijing
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 9 of 35

Andrea Palini (Lampre-Merida) climbs hard

Andrea Palini (Lampre-Merida) climbs hard
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 10 of 35

Benat Intxausti (Movistar) pushes hard to his stage win

Benat Intxausti (Movistar) pushes hard to his stage win
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 11 of 35

Benat Intxausti (Movistar) taking the red jersey

Benat Intxausti (Movistar) taking the red jersey
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 12 of 35

Best Chinese rider today - Jiao Pengda of team Champion System

Best Chinese rider today - Jiao Pengda of team Champion System
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 13 of 35

Best young rider Romain Bardet (AG2R)

Best young rider Romain Bardet (AG2R)
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 14 of 35

Breakaway at the beginning of the 1st KOM point

Breakaway at the beginning of the 1st KOM point
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 15 of 35

Damiano Caruso (cannondale) claims KOM of the 3rd edition of Tour of Beijing

Damiano Caruso (cannondale) claims KOM of the 3rd edition of Tour of Beijing
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 16 of 35

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) chasing Benat Intxausti (Movistar) near the finish point

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) chasing Benat Intxausti (Movistar) near the finish point
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 17 of 35

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) cross the line with disappointment

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) cross the line with disappointment
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 18 of 35

David Lopez (Team Sky) leading world champion Rui Costa (Movistar)

David Lopez (Team Sky) leading world champion Rui Costa (Movistar)
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 19 of 35

Jan Bakelants (RadioShack Leopard) with Tony Martin (OPQ) behind

Jan Bakelants (RadioShack Leopard) with Tony Martin (OPQ) behind
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 20 of 35

Most agressive rider Jose Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Movistar)

Most agressive rider Jose Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Movistar)
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 21 of 35

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) keeps his green jersey

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) keeps his green jersey
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 22 of 35

Peloton at the beginning of the 1st KOM point

Peloton at the beginning of the 1st KOM point
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 23 of 35

Peloton at the climb

Peloton at the climb
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 24 of 35

Peloton inside a broken mirror

Peloton inside a broken mirror
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 25 of 35

Peloton passing through the great wall

Peloton passing through the great wall
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 26 of 35

Riders in leading jerseys at the start

Riders in leading jerseys at the start
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 27 of 35

Stage 4 features hard climbs

Stage 4 features hard climbs
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 28 of 35

Stage fovourite Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) doesn't want to give up

Stage fovourite Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) doesn't want to give up
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 29 of 35

Supply point after the 1st KOM point

Supply point after the 1st KOM point
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 30 of 35

Team Saxo-Tinkoff controls the peloton

Team Saxo-Tinkoff controls the peloton
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 31 of 35

The way to the 2nd KOM point

The way to the 2nd KOM point
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 32 of 35

The way up to the finish point of Miaofeng Mountain

The way up to the finish point of Miaofeng Mountain
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 33 of 35

Tony Martin (OPQ) surprisingly taking the 6th place at a hard mountain stage, but he is not able to defend his title this year

Tony Martin (OPQ) surprisingly taking the 6th place at a hard mountain stage, but he is not able to defend his title this year
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 34 of 35

Benat Intxausti (Movistar) wins stage 4 in Beijing

Benat Intxausti (Movistar) wins stage 4 in Beijing
(Image credit: Graham Watson)
Image 35 of 35

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Graham Watson)

Benat Intxausti (Movistar) hung on to win stage 4 of the Tour of Beijing at the top Mentougou Miaofeng Mountain, holding off a last ditch challenge from Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp). David Lopez (Sky) finished third.

Intxausti finished three seconds clear of the Irishman and picked up a ten second bonus at the summit to claim the race lead as well as the stage win. Overnight race leader Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) had been distanced on the lower slopes of the final climb. Intxausti leads the race with just one flat stage remaining. Martin now sits in second overall, ten seconds adrift.

As expected the stage and overall lead were settled on the final climb with the Tour of Beijing providing its first real summit finish in the race’s short history.

The road up to Mentougou Miaofeng Mountain saw a healthy-sized group tackle the lower slopes. Orica GreenEdge were the first team to launch an assault but Movistar, having seen Intxausti already take part in the early break, set the pace on the front of the peloton.

It wasn’t long before race leader Bouhani found himself off the back of the field with a third race leader set to wear the red jersey.

Former teammates Adam Hansen and Marco Pinotti – the Italian in his final race before retiring- linked up with Dombrowski again on the attack.

By now the favourites were beginning to show their agitation. Daniel Martin swung to the front and cast a long gaze down the remnants of the field, with Ivan Basso (Cannondale), Rui Costa (Movistar), and Robert Gesink (Belkin) still in contention.

Martin was the first to accelerate, skipping clear with 5km remaining. Brought back, the Irishman remained on the front of the lead group with Pinotti’s break quickly swept up.

Two kilometres later a reduced group of 12 lined out across the road. David Lopez (Team Sky) and Jan Bakelants (RadioShack Leopard) joined forces but they were reeled in with Martin doing the majority of the work.

Once more the peloton hesitated with Martin unwilling or unable to match every attack.

Intxausti seized the moment, accelerating with under two kilometres to go and quickly building up a 10 second lead.

Rui Costa, Lopez, Martin and Bakelants broke clear of the remaining challengers and with 500 meters left Martin struck out with one final attack. He quickly gained on the Movistar rider but with less than 50 meters left he was forced to sit up, Intxausti taking the stage and the overall lead.

Full Results
1Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team3:43:25
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp0:00:03
3David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling0:00:04
4Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:00:06
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:11
6Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
7Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:00:13
8Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
9Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
10Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:18
11Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
12Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
13Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
14Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:00:25
15Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:00:28
16Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
17Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
18Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
19Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:36
20Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:00:39
21George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
22Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
23Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:03
24Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
25Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
26Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
27Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
29Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
30Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
31Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:10
32Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:24
33Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:55
34Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
35Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
36Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
37Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
38Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
39Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:02:35
40Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
41Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:25
42Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:29
43Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:45
44Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
45Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
46Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
47Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
48Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
49Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
50Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
51Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:34
52Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:05:23
53Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
54Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
55Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
56Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha0:08:52
57Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:58
58Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
59Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
60Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
61Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
62Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
63Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
64Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
65Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
66Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
67Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
68Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:10:28
69Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
70Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
71Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
72Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
73Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
74Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
75Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
76Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
77Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
78Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
79Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
80Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
81Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
82Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
83Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
84Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:13:03
85Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
86Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
87Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
88Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
89Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:14:10
90Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
91Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
92Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
93Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ.fr0:16:41
94Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
95Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
96Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
97José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
98Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
99Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
100Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
101Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
102Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
103Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
104Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
105Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
106Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
107Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
108Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
109Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
110Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
111Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
112Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
113Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
114Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
115Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
116Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
117Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
118Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
119Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
120Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
121Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
122Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
123Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
124Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
125Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
126Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
127Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
128Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
129Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
130Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
131Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
132Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
133Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
134Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
135Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
136Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
137Xing Yan Dong (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
138Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
152Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
131Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
65Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
72Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
193Ryota Nishhizono (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
151Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling

Sprint 1 - Nan Kou Town
1Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5pts
2Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team3
3Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
4José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team1

Sprint 2 - Xi Feng Shan Village
1José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team5pts
2Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
4Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Sprint 3 Yang Fang Village
1Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
3Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
4José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team1

Finish - Mentougou Miaofeng Mountain
1Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team15pts
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp14
3David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling13
4Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team12
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
6Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10
7Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard9
8Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team8
9Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
10Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
11Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale5
12Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
13Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
14Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team2
15Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida1

Mountain - 1 Xian Ren Dong Village
1José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team12pts
2Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
3Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
5Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2

Mountain 2 - Gao Ya Kou
1Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling8pts
2José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team6
3Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
4Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
5Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 3 - Chan Jia Zhuang
1Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5pts
2Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team3
3Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team2
4Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 4 - Mentougou Miaofeng Mountain
1Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team12pts
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp8
3David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling6
4Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team4
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2

Young rider
1Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:43:36
2Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:07
3Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
4Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:00:17
5Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
6Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:25
8Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:00:28
9George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
10Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
11Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:52
12Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
13Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
14Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:13
15Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:44
16Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
17Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
18Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
19Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
20Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha0:03:34
21Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
22Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
23Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
24Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:23
25Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:12
26Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:08:47
27Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:10:17
28Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:12:52
29Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
30Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:13:59
31Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:16:30
32Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
33Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
34Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
35Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
36Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
37Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
38Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
39Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
40Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
41Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
42Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
43Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
44Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
45Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
46Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
47Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
48Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
49Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
50Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano

Teams
1Movistar Team11:11:24
2BMC Racing Team0:00:05
3Radioshack Leopard0:00:22
4AG2R La Mondiale0:00:23
5Sky Procycling0:00:47
6Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:25
7Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:57
8Cannondale0:04:44
9Katusha Team0:07:46
10Lotto-Belisol Team0:08:45
11Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:09:03
12Astana Pro Team0:10:09
13Garmin-Sharp0:13:15
14Team Argos-Shimano0:14:59
15Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:15:21
16Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team0:17:49
17FDJ.FR0:17:50
18Team Saxo -Tinkoff0:20:05
19Orica GreenEDGE0:20:12
20Lampre-Merida0:26:28

Overall classification after stage 4
1Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team17:11:50
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp0:00:10
3David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling0:00:13
4Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:00:18
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:24
6Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
7Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:00:26
8Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
9Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
10Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:31
11Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
12Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
13Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
14Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:00:38
15Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:00:41
16Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
17Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
18Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
19Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:49
20George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:00:52
21Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
22Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:07
23Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:16
24Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
25Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
26Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
27Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
28Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:23
29Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:35
30Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:59
31Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
32Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:02:08
33Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
34Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
35Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
36Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
37Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:20
38Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:02:48
39Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
40Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha0:03:31
41Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha0:03:54
42Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:03:58
43Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
44Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
45Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:25
46Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:40
47Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:41
48Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
49Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
50Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:47
51Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:05:36
52Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
53Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:06:50
54Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:11
55Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
56Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
57Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
58Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
59Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha0:09:48
60Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
61Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp0:09:54
62Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
63Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
64Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:10:39
65Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:10:41
66Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
67Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:10:49
68Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:11:21
69Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:11:22
70Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano0:11:24
71Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
72Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
73Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
74Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
75Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
76Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:35
77Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:12:10
78Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:13:16
79Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:13:59
80Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:15:06
81Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:15:17
82Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:16:34
83Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:16:50
84Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:16:51
85Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
86Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:16:54
87Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano0:17:31
88Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
89Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:17:33
90Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:17:36
91Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:37
92Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
93Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
94Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
95Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
96Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
97Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
98Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:18:18
99Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:46
100José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:50
101Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:53
102Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
103Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:20:16
104Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:20:27
105Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ.fr0:22:14
106Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
107Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
108Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:22:40
109Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:24:33
110Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:24:56
111Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:25:16
112Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:26:12
113Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:27:45
114Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
115Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:29:00
116Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
117Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:30:20
118Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
119Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
120Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:30:41
121Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:31:22
122Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:31:27
123Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:33:58
124Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
125Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
126Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
127Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
128Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
129Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
130Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
131Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
132Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
133Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:34:44
134Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:34:50
135Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
136Xing Yan Dong (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano0:35:15
137Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:36:01
138Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:38:04

Points classification
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr38pts
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step24
3Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff21
4Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano21
5Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team20
6Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida20
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
8Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha18
9Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling18
10Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
11Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
12Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step15
13Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp14
14Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team14
15Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team14
16Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha14
17Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team13
18David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling13
19Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step13
20Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge13
21Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp12
22Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team11
23Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10
24Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team10
25Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
26Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard9
27Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol9
28Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol9
29Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team8
30Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team8
31Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
32Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team8
33Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team8
34José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team7
35Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
36Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
37Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
38Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol5
39Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge5
40Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale5
41Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
42Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale5
43Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
44Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida3
45Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling3
46Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
47Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
48Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team2
49Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
50Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
51Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
52Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
53Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team1
54Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr1
55Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard1
56Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
57Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Mountains classification
1Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling49pts
2Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge35
3José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team18
4Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team17
5Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
6Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff16
7Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team12
8Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
9Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10
10Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
11Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
12Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp8
13David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling6
14Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida6
15Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard5
16Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5
17Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol5
18Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team5
19Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano4
20Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team3
21Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard3
22Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
23Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team3
24Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
25Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
26Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
27Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
28Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team2
29Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team1
30Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Young rider classification
1Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17:12:14
2Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:07
3Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
4Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:00:17
5Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
6Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:25
8George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:00:28
9Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
10Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:52
11Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
12Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:11
13Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:35
14Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:01:44
15Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
16Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
17Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
18Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
19Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:56
20Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha0:03:30
21Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:34
22Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:16
23Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:17
24Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:23
25Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:12
26Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:08:47
27Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:12:52
28Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:14:42
29Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:16:10
30Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:16:27
31Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
32Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:16:30
33Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano0:17:07
34Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:17:13
35Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:22
36Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:29
37Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:21:50
38Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:27:21
39Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:29:56
40Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:30:17
41Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:33:34
42Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
43Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
44Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
45Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
46Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
47Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:34:20
48Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:34:26
49Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:35:37
50Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:37:40

Teams classification
1Movistar Team51:37:18
2BMC Racing Team0:00:05
3Radioshack Leopard0:00:22
4AG2R La Mondiale0:00:23
5Sky Procycling0:00:47
6Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:25
7Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:57
8Cannondale0:04:44
9Katusha Team0:08:29
10Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:09:03
11Astana Pro Team0:10:09
12Garmin-Sharp0:13:58
13Team Argos-Shimano0:15:42
14Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:16:47
15FDJ.FR0:17:50
16Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team0:18:32
17Orica GreenEDGE0:20:12
18Team Saxo -Tinkoff0:20:48
19Lotto-Belisol Team0:26:32
20Lampre-Merida0:27:54

