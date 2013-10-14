Image 1 of 35 Benat Intxausti (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 35 Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 35 Movistar lead the peloton (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 35 Racing on stage 4 of the Tour of Beijing (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 35 The peloton take on the final climb (Image credit: AFP) Image 6 of 35 The peloton take on the final climb (Image credit: AFP) Image 7 of 35 On the attack at the Tour of Beijing (Image credit: AFP) Image 8 of 35 Benat Intxausti (Movistar) wins stage 4 of the Tour of Beijing (Image credit: AFP) Image 9 of 35 Andrea Palini (Lampre-Merida) climbs hard (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 10 of 35 Benat Intxausti (Movistar) pushes hard to his stage win (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 11 of 35 Benat Intxausti (Movistar) taking the red jersey (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 12 of 35 Best Chinese rider today - Jiao Pengda of team Champion System (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 13 of 35 Best young rider Romain Bardet (AG2R) (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 14 of 35 Breakaway at the beginning of the 1st KOM point (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 15 of 35 Damiano Caruso (cannondale) claims KOM of the 3rd edition of Tour of Beijing (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 16 of 35 Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) chasing Benat Intxausti (Movistar) near the finish point (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 17 of 35 Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) cross the line with disappointment (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 18 of 35 David Lopez (Team Sky) leading world champion Rui Costa (Movistar) (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 19 of 35 Jan Bakelants (RadioShack Leopard) with Tony Martin (OPQ) behind (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 20 of 35 Most agressive rider Jose Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Movistar) (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 21 of 35 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) keeps his green jersey (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 22 of 35 Peloton at the beginning of the 1st KOM point (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 23 of 35 Peloton at the climb (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 24 of 35 Peloton inside a broken mirror (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 25 of 35 Peloton passing through the great wall (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 26 of 35 Riders in leading jerseys at the start (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 27 of 35 Stage 4 features hard climbs (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 28 of 35 Stage fovourite Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) doesn't want to give up (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 29 of 35 Supply point after the 1st KOM point (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 30 of 35 Team Saxo-Tinkoff controls the peloton (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 31 of 35 The way to the 2nd KOM point (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 32 of 35 The way up to the finish point of Miaofeng Mountain (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 33 of 35 Tony Martin (OPQ) surprisingly taking the 6th place at a hard mountain stage, but he is not able to defend his title this year (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 34 of 35 Benat Intxausti (Movistar) wins stage 4 in Beijing (Image credit: Graham Watson) Image 35 of 35 The peloton (Image credit: Graham Watson)

Benat Intxausti (Movistar) hung on to win stage 4 of the Tour of Beijing at the top Mentougou Miaofeng Mountain, holding off a last ditch challenge from Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp). David Lopez (Sky) finished third.

Intxausti finished three seconds clear of the Irishman and picked up a ten second bonus at the summit to claim the race lead as well as the stage win. Overnight race leader Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) had been distanced on the lower slopes of the final climb. Intxausti leads the race with just one flat stage remaining. Martin now sits in second overall, ten seconds adrift.

As expected the stage and overall lead were settled on the final climb with the Tour of Beijing providing its first real summit finish in the race’s short history.

The road up to Mentougou Miaofeng Mountain saw a healthy-sized group tackle the lower slopes. Orica GreenEdge were the first team to launch an assault but Movistar, having seen Intxausti already take part in the early break, set the pace on the front of the peloton.

It wasn’t long before race leader Bouhani found himself off the back of the field with a third race leader set to wear the red jersey.





Former teammates Adam Hansen and Marco Pinotti – the Italian in his final race before retiring- linked up with Dombrowski again on the attack.

By now the favourites were beginning to show their agitation. Daniel Martin swung to the front and cast a long gaze down the remnants of the field, with Ivan Basso (Cannondale), Rui Costa (Movistar), and Robert Gesink (Belkin) still in contention.

Martin was the first to accelerate, skipping clear with 5km remaining. Brought back, the Irishman remained on the front of the lead group with Pinotti’s break quickly swept up.

Two kilometres later a reduced group of 12 lined out across the road. David Lopez (Team Sky) and Jan Bakelants (RadioShack Leopard) joined forces but they were reeled in with Martin doing the majority of the work.

Once more the peloton hesitated with Martin unwilling or unable to match every attack.

Intxausti seized the moment, accelerating with under two kilometres to go and quickly building up a 10 second lead.

Rui Costa, Lopez, Martin and Bakelants broke clear of the remaining challengers and with 500 meters left Martin struck out with one final attack. He quickly gained on the Movistar rider but with less than 50 meters left he was forced to sit up, Intxausti taking the stage and the overall lead.

Full Results 1 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 3:43:25 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:03 3 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:00:04 4 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:06 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:11 6 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:13 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 9 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:18 11 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 14 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:00:25 15 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:00:28 16 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 17 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 18 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 19 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:36 20 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:39 21 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 22 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 23 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:03 24 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 25 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 26 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 27 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 29 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 30 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:10 32 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:24 33 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:55 34 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 35 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 36 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 37 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 38 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 39 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:02:35 40 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 41 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:25 42 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:29 43 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:45 44 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 45 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 46 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 47 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 48 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 49 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 50 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 51 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:34 52 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:23 53 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 54 Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 55 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 56 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 0:08:52 57 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:58 58 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 59 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 60 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 61 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 62 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 63 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 64 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 65 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 66 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 67 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 68 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:10:28 69 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 70 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 71 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 72 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 73 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 74 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 75 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 76 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 78 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 79 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 80 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 81 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 82 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 83 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 84 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:13:03 85 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 86 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 87 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 88 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 89 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:14:10 90 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 91 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 92 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 93 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ.fr 0:16:41 94 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 95 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 96 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 97 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 98 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 99 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 100 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 101 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 102 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 103 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 104 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 105 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 106 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 107 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 108 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 109 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 110 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 111 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 112 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 113 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 114 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 115 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 116 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 117 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 118 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 119 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 120 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 121 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 122 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 123 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 124 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 125 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 126 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 127 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 128 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 129 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 130 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 131 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 132 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 133 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 134 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 135 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 136 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 137 Xing Yan Dong (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 138 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 152 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 131 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 65 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 72 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 193 Ryota Nishhizono (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 151 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling

Sprint 1 - Nan Kou Town 1 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 pts 2 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 3 3 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 4 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Sprint 2 - Xi Feng Shan Village 1 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 5 pts 2 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 4 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Sprint 3 Yang Fang Village 1 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 4 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Finish - Mentougou Miaofeng Mountain 1 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 15 pts 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 14 3 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 13 4 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 12 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 6 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 7 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 9 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 9 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 10 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 11 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 5 12 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 13 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 14 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 2 15 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountain - 1 Xian Ren Dong Village 1 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 12 pts 2 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 3 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 5 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2

Mountain 2 - Gao Ya Kou 1 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 pts 2 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 6 3 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 4 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 5 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 - Chan Jia Zhuang 1 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 pts 2 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 3 3 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 2 4 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 4 - Mentougou Miaofeng Mountain 1 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 12 pts 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 8 3 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 6 4 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 4 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2

Young rider 1 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:43:36 2 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:07 3 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:00:17 5 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 6 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:25 8 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:28 9 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 10 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 11 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:52 12 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:13 15 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:44 16 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 17 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 18 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 19 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 20 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 0:03:34 21 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 23 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 24 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:23 25 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:12 26 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:08:47 27 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:10:17 28 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:12:52 29 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 30 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:13:59 31 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:16:30 32 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 34 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 35 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 36 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 37 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 38 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 39 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 40 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 41 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 42 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 43 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 44 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 45 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 46 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 47 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 48 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 49 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 50 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano

Teams 1 Movistar Team 11:11:24 2 BMC Racing Team 0:00:05 3 Radioshack Leopard 0:00:22 4 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:23 5 Sky Procycling 0:00:47 6 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:25 7 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:57 8 Cannondale 0:04:44 9 Katusha Team 0:07:46 10 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:08:45 11 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:09:03 12 Astana Pro Team 0:10:09 13 Garmin-Sharp 0:13:15 14 Team Argos-Shimano 0:14:59 15 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:15:21 16 Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team 0:17:49 17 FDJ.FR 0:17:50 18 Team Saxo -Tinkoff 0:20:05 19 Orica GreenEDGE 0:20:12 20 Lampre-Merida 0:26:28

Overall classification after stage 4 1 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 17:11:50 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:10 3 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:00:13 4 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:18 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:24 6 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:26 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 9 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:31 11 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:00:38 15 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:00:41 16 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 17 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 18 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 19 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:49 20 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:52 21 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 22 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:07 23 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:16 24 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 26 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 27 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 28 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:23 29 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:35 30 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:59 31 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 32 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:08 33 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 34 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 35 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 36 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 37 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:20 38 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:02:48 39 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 40 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 0:03:31 41 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 0:03:54 42 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:03:58 43 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 44 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 45 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:25 46 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:40 47 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:41 48 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 49 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 50 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:47 51 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:36 52 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 53 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:06:50 54 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:11 55 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 56 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 57 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 58 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 59 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 0:09:48 60 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 61 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 0:09:54 62 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 63 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 64 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:10:39 65 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:10:41 66 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 67 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:10:49 68 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:11:21 69 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:11:22 70 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 0:11:24 71 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 73 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 74 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 75 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 76 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:35 77 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:12:10 78 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:13:16 79 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:13:59 80 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:15:06 81 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:15:17 82 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:16:34 83 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:16:50 84 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:51 85 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 86 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:16:54 87 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 0:17:31 88 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 89 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:17:33 90 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:17:36 91 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:37 92 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 93 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 94 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 95 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 96 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 97 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 98 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:18:18 99 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:19:46 100 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:50 101 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:53 102 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:20:16 104 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:20:27 105 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ.fr 0:22:14 106 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 107 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 108 Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:22:40 109 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:24:33 110 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:24:56 111 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:25:16 112 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:26:12 113 Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:27:45 114 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 115 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:29:00 116 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 117 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:30:20 118 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 119 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 120 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:30:41 121 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:31:22 122 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:31:27 123 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:33:58 124 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 125 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 126 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 127 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 128 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 129 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 130 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 131 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 132 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 133 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:34:44 134 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:34:50 135 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 136 Xing Yan Dong (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 0:35:15 137 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:36:01 138 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:38:04

Points classification 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 38 pts 2 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 24 3 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 21 4 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 21 5 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 20 6 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 20 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 8 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 18 9 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 18 10 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 11 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 12 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 13 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 14 14 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 14 15 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 14 16 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 14 17 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 13 18 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 13 19 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 13 20 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 13 21 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 12 22 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 23 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 24 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 10 25 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 26 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 9 27 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 28 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 29 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 30 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 31 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 32 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 8 33 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 8 34 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 7 35 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 36 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 37 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 38 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 5 39 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 5 40 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 5 41 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 42 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 5 43 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 44 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 3 45 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 3 46 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 47 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 48 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 2 49 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 50 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 51 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 52 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 53 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 1 54 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 55 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 1 56 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 57 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Mountains classification 1 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 49 pts 2 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 35 3 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 18 4 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 17 5 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 6 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 16 7 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 12 8 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 9 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 10 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 11 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 12 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 8 13 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 6 14 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 15 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 5 16 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 17 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 5 18 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 5 19 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 4 20 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3 21 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 3 22 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 23 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 3 24 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 25 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 26 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 27 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 28 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 2 29 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 1 30 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Young rider classification 1 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17:12:14 2 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:07 3 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 4 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:00:17 5 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 6 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:25 8 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:28 9 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 10 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:52 11 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:11 13 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:35 14 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:44 15 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 16 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 17 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 18 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 19 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:56 20 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 0:03:30 21 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:34 22 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:16 23 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:17 24 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:23 25 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:12 26 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:08:47 27 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:12:52 28 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:14:42 29 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:16:10 30 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:27 31 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 32 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:16:30 33 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 0:17:07 34 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:17:13 35 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:19:22 36 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:29 37 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:21:50 38 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:27:21 39 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:29:56 40 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:30:17 41 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:33:34 42 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 43 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 44 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 45 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 46 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 47 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:34:20 48 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:34:26 49 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:35:37 50 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:37:40