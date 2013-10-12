Image 1 of 21 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins stage 2 (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 2 of 21 Thor Hushovd (BMC) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 3 of 21 Josh Edmondson (Sky) gets some mechanical help (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 4 of 21 The peloton heads into the tunnel (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 5 of 21 A panda poses with the race leaders (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 6 of 21 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) on the podium in Tour of Beijing (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 7 of 21 The riders get underway (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 8 of 21 The podium on stage 2 (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 9 of 21 The final sprint on stage 2 (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 10 of 21 Ivan Basso (Cannondale) (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 11 of 21 Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil) took the mountains jersey on stage 2 in Beijing (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 12 of 21 Oliver Kaisen (Lotto-Belisol) was awarded the most aggressive rider prize for stage 2 in Beijing (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 13 of 21 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) also took over the points jersey (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 14 of 21 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) assumed the race lead in Beijing (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 15 of 21 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) the only Tour of Beijing winner to date. (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 16 of 21 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) on the podium in Tour of Beijing (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 17 of 21 The view of stage 2 of Tour of Beijing (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 18 of 21 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins stage 2 of the Tour of Beijing (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 19 of 21 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) celebrates his Tour of Beijing stage win (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 20 of 21 The breakaway emerges from a tunnel on stage 2 of Tour of Beijing (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 21 of 21 The BMC team worked hard to defend the lead of Thor Hushovd (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) claimed victory on stage two of the Tour of Beijing with an emphatic sprint finish in Yanqing. The Frenchman comfortably held off the challenges of Roberto Ferrari (Lampre-Merida) and Mitchell Docker (Orica-GreenEdge) to take his tenth win of the season and move into the red jersey of overall leader.

Both Argos-Shimano and Orica-GreenEdge made concerted attempts to control the peloton in the closing kilometres and seize the initiative for the inevitable bunch sprint, but in the end, the support of one man – Dominique Rollin – was enough to put Bouhanni in the box seat as he led into the gently sweeping final bend with 200 metres to go.

Rollin expertly piloted Bouhanni through the final kilometre and then powered his way to the front of the peloton inside the final 500 metres with his sprinter tucked on his wheel. As soon as the Canadian swung off a little more than 200 metres from home, Bouhanni accelerated and immediately opened a gap over the rest of the sprinters.

While Ferrari battled gamely to get back on terms, he simply couldn’t match Bouhanni’s punch, while Docker, Matti Breschel (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) were left to scramble for the minor placings.

“It was difficult but I had a good team around me to help me get back after each climb and Dominque Rollin was very helpful in the finale,” said Bouhanni. “My victory at Paris-Nice earlier in the season was certainly a big win as I got the yellow jersey there too but this one is a good win. Any victory is good to take.”

Overnight leader Thor Hushovd had delegated his BMC team to bring back the day’s early break but the Norwegian made no impact in the sprint and rolled across the line in 27th place and drops to second overall, albeit in the same time as Bouhanni.

Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) moves up to third place, one second off the lead, after he picked up nine seconds in time bonuses during his spell off the front in the day's early break.

Early break

At 201 kilometres, stage two was the longest of the Tour of Beijing, but that did little to discourage a plethora of attackers from forming the day’s early break virtually from the off. Within the opening eight kilometres, Oliver Kaisen (Lotto Belisol) had punched his way clear, and was joined off the front of the bunch by Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Massimo Graziato (Lampre-Merida), Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Chad Beyer (Champion System).

The quintet quickly established a lead of three minutes and that had extended to 4:30 by the team they reached the first intermediate sprint after 65.5 kilometres, where Maxime Bouet began clawing his way up the overall standings by claiming the bonus seconds on offer.

By that point, Thomas De Gendt had picked up maximum points on the day’s opening two king of the mountains climbs and he repeated the feat on the category two Cang Mi Gu Dao. Meanwhile, Hushovd’s BMC team had begun to pick up the pace in the main peloton behind, unwilling to grant too much leeway to break that contained a couple of dangermen for overall honours.

The break’s gap was floating just above the four-minute mark at the second intermediate sprint (110km) where Bouet claimed another three seconds in bonuses. A further injection of pace from BMC quickly shaved a couple of minutes off that buffer, however, and as the third and final sprint approached, the unity of the leading five began to fragment. When the dust settled after their game of attack and counter-attack, Kaisen and Bouet remained out in front, while De Gendt and Beyer gave forlorn chase behind them.

Bouet hoovered up another three seconds in bonuses at the final sprint with 35km to go, but with the Marco Pinotti-led bunch now less than two minutes behind, the Frenchman made a quick calculation and opted to sit up. Bouet’s haul of bonus seconds has moved him up to third place overall, one second off the red jersey, and with WorldTour points in mind, he clearly saw little value in pursuing the seemingly lost cause of stage victory.

Kaisen, meanwhile, continued to battle gamely off the front, but his lead was growing inexorably smaller as Pinotti and company continued to up the ante behind, and the Belgian was eventually caught with a little under 8 kilometres to go.

In the run-in to Yanqing, first Argos-Shimano and then Orica-GreenEdge muscled their way to the front of the peloton with Luka Mezgec and Mitchell Docker in mind, respectively, but neither team was able to impose its game plan on the finale.

Instead, it was Dominque Rollin who provided the winning assist by dribbling through the melange of riders at the front of the peloton and then calmly teeing it up for Bouhanni’s emphatic finish.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 4:59:49 2 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 5 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 9 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 10 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 11 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 12 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 13 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 14 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 16 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 17 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 21 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 22 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 23 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 25 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 26 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 27 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 28 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 29 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 30 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 31 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 32 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 33 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 34 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 35 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 36 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 37 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ.fr 38 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 39 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 40 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 41 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 42 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 43 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 44 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 45 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 46 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 47 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 48 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 49 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 50 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 51 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 52 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 53 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 54 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 55 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 56 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 57 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 58 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 59 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 60 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 61 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 62 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 63 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 64 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 65 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 66 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 67 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 68 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 69 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 71 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 72 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 73 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 77 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 78 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 79 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 80 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 81 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 82 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 83 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 84 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 85 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 87 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 88 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 89 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 90 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 91 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 92 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 93 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 94 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 95 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 96 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 97 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 98 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 99 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 100 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 101 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 102 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 103 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 104 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 105 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 106 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 107 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 108 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 109 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 110 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 111 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 112 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 113 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 114 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 115 Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 116 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 117 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 118 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 119 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 120 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 121 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 122 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 123 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 124 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 125 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 126 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 127 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 128 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 129 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 130 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 131 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 132 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 133 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 134 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 135 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 136 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 137 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 138 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 139 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 140 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 141 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 142 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 143 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 144 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 145 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 146 Xing Yan Dong (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:17 147 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:41 148 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 149 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:04 150 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:08 151 Liu Biao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 152 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:07 DNF Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida

Sprint 1 - Bao Shan Si Village # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 pts 2 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 4 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1

Sprint 2 - Qian Jia Dian Village # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 pts 2 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 3 - Han Hao Zhuang # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 pts 2 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 3 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Finish - Yanqing # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 15 pts 2 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 3 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 13 4 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 5 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 6 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 7 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 8 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 8 9 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 7 10 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 11 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 5 12 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 4 13 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 14 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 2 15 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1

Mountain 1 - He Fang Kou Tunnel # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 4 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 pts 2 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 6 3 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 4 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 5 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountain 3 - Cang Mi Gu Dao # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 pts 2 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 6 3 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 4 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 5 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 4 - Yan Shan Tian Chi # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 pts 2 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 4 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2 5 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 4:59:49 2 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 6 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 8 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 10 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 13 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 15 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 16 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 17 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 18 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 20 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 21 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 22 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 23 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 24 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 25 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 26 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 27 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 28 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 29 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 30 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 32 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 33 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 34 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 35 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 36 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 37 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 38 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 39 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 40 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 41 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 42 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 43 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 44 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 45 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 46 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 47 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 48 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 49 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 50 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 51 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 52 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 53 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:41 54 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:04 55 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:08 56 Liu Biao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 57 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:07

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team 14:59:27 2 FDJ.FR 3 Katusha Team 4 Orica GreenEDGE 5 Astana Pro Team 6 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 7 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 Movistar Team 9 Lotto-Belisol Team 10 AG2R La Mondiale 11 Team Argos-Shimano 12 BMC Racing Team 13 Team Saxo -Tinkoff 14 Garmin-Sharp 15 Radioshack Leopard 16 Lampre-Merida 17 Euskaltel - Euskadi 18 Cannondale 19 Sky Procycling 20 Champion System Pro Cycling Team

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 9:20:13 2 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 3 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:01 4 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:03 5 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:04 6 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:05 8 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:06 9 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 10 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:07 11 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:09 12 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:10 13 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 14 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 15 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 16 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 17 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 18 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 19 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 22 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 23 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 25 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 26 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 28 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 29 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 30 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 31 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ.fr 32 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 33 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 34 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 36 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 37 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 38 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 39 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 40 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 41 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 42 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 43 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 44 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 45 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 46 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 47 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 48 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 49 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 50 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 51 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 52 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 53 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 54 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 55 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 56 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 57 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 58 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 59 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 61 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 62 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 63 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 65 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 67 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 69 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 70 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 71 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 72 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 73 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 74 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 75 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 76 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 77 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 78 Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 79 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 80 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 81 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 82 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 83 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 84 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 85 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 86 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 87 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 88 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 89 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 90 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 91 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 92 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 93 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 94 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 95 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 96 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 97 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 98 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 99 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 100 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 101 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 102 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 103 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 104 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 105 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 106 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 107 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 108 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 109 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 110 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 111 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 112 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 113 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 114 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 115 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 116 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 117 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 118 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 119 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 120 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 121 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 122 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 123 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 124 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 125 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 126 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 127 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 128 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 129 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 130 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 131 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 132 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 133 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 134 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 135 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 136 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 137 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 138 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 139 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 140 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:53 141 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:56 142 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:02 143 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 144 Xing Yan Dong (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:27 145 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:51 146 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 147 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:13 148 Liu Biao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:18 149 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:03:32 150 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:04:16 151 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:24 152 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:06:39

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 23 pts 2 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 23 3 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 21 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 20 5 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 6 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 7 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 15 8 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 14 9 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 13 10 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 13 11 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 12 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 12 13 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 12 14 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 15 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 10 16 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 17 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 18 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 8 19 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 20 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 21 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 5 22 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 5 23 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 4 24 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 4 25 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 26 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 27 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 28 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 29 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 30 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 pts 2 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 17 3 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 4 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 5 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 6 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 5 7 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 8 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1 9 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 9:20:13 2 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:03 3 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:04 4 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:00:10 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 8 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 13 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 16 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 17 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 18 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 20 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 21 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 22 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 23 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 24 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 26 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 27 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 28 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 29 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 30 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 31 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 32 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 33 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 34 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 35 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 36 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 37 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 38 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 39 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 40 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 41 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 42 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 43 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 44 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 45 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 46 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 47 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 48 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 49 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 50 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 51 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:56 52 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:02 53 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:51 54 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:13 55 Liu Biao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:18 56 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:04:16 57 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:06:39