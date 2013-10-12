Trending

Bouhanni sprints to victory in Yanqing

Frenchman takes overall lead at Tour of Beijing

Image 1 of 21

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins stage 2

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins stage 2
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 2 of 21

Thor Hushovd (BMC) in the leader's jersey

Thor Hushovd (BMC) in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 3 of 21

Josh Edmondson (Sky) gets some mechanical help

Josh Edmondson (Sky) gets some mechanical help
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 4 of 21

The peloton heads into the tunnel

The peloton heads into the tunnel
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 5 of 21

A panda poses with the race leaders

A panda poses with the race leaders
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 6 of 21

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) on the podium in Tour of Beijing

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) on the podium in Tour of Beijing
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 7 of 21

The riders get underway

The riders get underway
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 8 of 21

The podium on stage 2

The podium on stage 2
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 9 of 21

The final sprint on stage 2

The final sprint on stage 2
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 10 of 21

Ivan Basso (Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Cannondale)
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 11 of 21

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil) took the mountains jersey on stage 2 in Beijing

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil) took the mountains jersey on stage 2 in Beijing
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 12 of 21

Oliver Kaisen (Lotto-Belisol) was awarded the most aggressive rider prize for stage 2 in Beijing

Oliver Kaisen (Lotto-Belisol) was awarded the most aggressive rider prize for stage 2 in Beijing
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 13 of 21

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) also took over the points jersey

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) also took over the points jersey
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 14 of 21

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) assumed the race lead in Beijing

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) assumed the race lead in Beijing
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 15 of 21

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) the only Tour of Beijing winner to date.

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) the only Tour of Beijing winner to date.
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 16 of 21

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) on the podium in Tour of Beijing

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) on the podium in Tour of Beijing
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 17 of 21

The view of stage 2 of Tour of Beijing

The view of stage 2 of Tour of Beijing
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 18 of 21

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins stage 2 of the Tour of Beijing

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins stage 2 of the Tour of Beijing
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 19 of 21

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) celebrates his Tour of Beijing stage win

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) celebrates his Tour of Beijing stage win
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 20 of 21

The breakaway emerges from a tunnel on stage 2 of Tour of Beijing

The breakaway emerges from a tunnel on stage 2 of Tour of Beijing
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 21 of 21

The BMC team worked hard to defend the lead of Thor Hushovd

The BMC team worked hard to defend the lead of Thor Hushovd
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) claimed victory on stage two of the Tour of Beijing with an emphatic sprint finish in Yanqing. The Frenchman comfortably held off the challenges of Roberto Ferrari (Lampre-Merida) and Mitchell Docker (Orica-GreenEdge) to take his tenth win of the season and move into the red jersey of overall leader.

Both Argos-Shimano and Orica-GreenEdge made concerted attempts to control the peloton in the closing kilometres and seize the initiative for the inevitable bunch sprint, but in the end, the support of one man – Dominique Rollin – was enough to put Bouhanni in the box seat as he led into the gently sweeping final bend with 200 metres to go.

Rollin expertly piloted Bouhanni through the final kilometre and then powered his way to the front of the peloton inside the final 500 metres with his sprinter tucked on his wheel. As soon as the Canadian swung off a little more than 200 metres from home, Bouhanni accelerated and immediately opened a gap over the rest of the sprinters.

While Ferrari battled gamely to get back on terms, he simply couldn’t match Bouhanni’s punch, while Docker, Matti Breschel (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) were left to scramble for the minor placings.

“It was difficult but I had a good team around me to help me get back after each climb and Dominque Rollin was very helpful in the finale,” said Bouhanni. “My victory at Paris-Nice earlier in the season was certainly a big win as I got the yellow jersey there too but this one is a good win. Any victory is good to take.”

Overnight leader Thor Hushovd had delegated his BMC team to bring back the day’s early break but the Norwegian made no impact in the sprint and rolled across the line in 27th place and drops to second overall, albeit in the same time as Bouhanni.

Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) moves up to third place, one second off the lead, after he picked up nine seconds in time bonuses during his spell off the front in the day's early break.

Early break

At 201 kilometres, stage two was the longest of the Tour of Beijing, but that did little to discourage a plethora of attackers from forming the day’s early break virtually from the off. Within the opening eight kilometres, Oliver Kaisen (Lotto Belisol) had punched his way clear, and was joined off the front of the bunch by Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Massimo Graziato (Lampre-Merida), Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Chad Beyer (Champion System).

The quintet quickly established a lead of three minutes and that had extended to 4:30 by the team they reached the first intermediate sprint after 65.5 kilometres, where Maxime Bouet began clawing his way up the overall standings by claiming the bonus seconds on offer.

By that point, Thomas De Gendt had picked up maximum points on the day’s opening two king of the mountains climbs and he repeated the feat on the category two Cang Mi Gu Dao. Meanwhile, Hushovd’s BMC team had begun to pick up the pace in the main peloton behind, unwilling to grant too much leeway to break that contained a couple of dangermen for overall honours.

The break’s gap was floating just above the four-minute mark at the second intermediate sprint (110km) where Bouet claimed another three seconds in bonuses. A further injection of pace from BMC quickly shaved a couple of minutes off that buffer, however, and as the third and final sprint approached, the unity of the leading five began to fragment. When the dust settled after their game of attack and counter-attack, Kaisen and Bouet remained out in front, while De Gendt and Beyer gave forlorn chase behind them.

Bouet hoovered up another three seconds in bonuses at the final sprint with 35km to go, but with the Marco Pinotti-led bunch now less than two minutes behind, the Frenchman made a quick calculation and opted to sit up. Bouet’s haul of bonus seconds has moved him up to third place overall, one second off the red jersey, and with WorldTour points in mind, he clearly saw little value in pursuing the seemingly lost cause of stage victory.

Kaisen, meanwhile, continued to battle gamely off the front, but his lead was growing inexorably smaller as Pinotti and company continued to up the ante behind, and the Belgian was eventually caught with a little under 8 kilometres to go.

In the run-in to Yanqing, first Argos-Shimano and then Orica-GreenEdge muscled their way to the front of the peloton with Luka Mezgec and Mitchell Docker in mind, respectively, but neither team was able to impose its game plan on the finale.

Instead, it was Dominque Rollin who provided the winning assist by dribbling through the melange of riders at the front of the peloton and then calmly teeing it up for Bouhanni’s emphatic finish.

.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr4:59:49
2Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
3Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
4Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
5Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
6Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
8Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
9Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
10Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
11Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
12Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
13Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
14Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
15Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
16Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
17Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
19Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
20Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
21Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
22Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
23Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
25Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
26Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
27Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
28Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
29Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
30Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
31Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
32Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
33Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
34Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
35Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
36Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
37Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ.fr
38Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
39Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
40Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
41Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
42Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
43Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
44Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
45Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
46Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
47Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
48Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
49Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
50Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
51Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
52Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
53Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
54Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
55Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
56Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
57Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
58George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
59Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
60Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
61Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
62Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
63Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
64David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
65Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
66Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
67Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
68José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
69Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
71Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
72Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
73Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
74Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
75Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
77Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
78Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
79Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
80Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
81Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
82Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
83Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
84Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
85Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
86Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
87Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
88Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
89Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
90Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
91Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
92Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
93Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
94Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
95Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
96Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
97Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
98Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
99Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
100Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
101Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
102Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
103Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
104Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
105Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
106Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
107Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
108Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
109Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
110Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
111Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
112Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
113Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
114Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
115Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
116Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
117Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
118Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
119Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
120Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
121Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
122Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
123Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
124Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
125Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
126Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
127Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
128Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
129Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
130Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
131Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
132Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
133Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
134Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
135Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
136Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
137Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
138Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
139Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
140Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
141Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
142Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
143Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
144Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
145Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
146Xing Yan Dong (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:17
147Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:41
148Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
149Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:04
150Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:08
151Liu Biao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
152Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:07
DNFDavide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida

Sprint 1 - Bao Shan Si Village
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5pts
2Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team3
3Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
4Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol1

Sprint 2 - Qian Jia Dian Village
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5pts
2Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team3
3Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 3 - Han Hao Zhuang
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5pts
2Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
3Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Finish - Yanqing
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr15pts
2Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida14
3Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge13
4Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff12
5Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step11
6Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
7Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol9
8Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp8
9Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano7
10Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
11Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha5
12Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team4
13Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
14Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale2
15Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1

Mountain 1 - He Fang Kou Tunnel
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team3
3Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
4Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8pts
2Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team6
3Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
4Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
5Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida1

Mountain 3 - Cang Mi Gu Dao
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8pts
2Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team6
3Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
4Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
5Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 4 - Yan Shan Tian Chi
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol8pts
2Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
4Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2
5Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr4:59:49
2Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
5Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
6Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
8Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
9Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
10Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
13Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
14Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
15Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
16Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
17Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
18Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
19Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
20Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
21Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
22Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
23Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
24Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
25George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
26Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
27Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
28Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
29Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
30Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
31Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
32Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
33Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
34Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
35Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
36Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
37Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
38Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
39Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
40Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
41Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
42Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
43Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
44Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
45Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
46Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
47Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
48Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
49Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
50Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
51Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
52Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
53Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:41
54Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:04
55Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:08
56Liu Biao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
57Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:07

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team14:59:27
2FDJ.FR
3Katusha Team
4Orica GreenEDGE
5Astana Pro Team
6Omega Pharma-QuickStep
7Belkin Pro Cycling Team
8Movistar Team
9Lotto-Belisol Team
10AG2R La Mondiale
11Team Argos-Shimano
12BMC Racing Team
13Team Saxo -Tinkoff
14Garmin-Sharp
15Radioshack Leopard
16Lampre-Merida
17Euskaltel - Euskadi
18Cannondale
19Sky Procycling
20Champion System Pro Cycling Team

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr9:20:13
2Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
3Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:01
4Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:03
5Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:04
6Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
7Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:05
8Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:06
9Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
10Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:07
11Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:09
12Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:10
13Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
14Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
15Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
16Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
17Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
18Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
19Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
20Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
21Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
22Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
23Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
24Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
25Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
26Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
27Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
28Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
29Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
30Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
31Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ.fr
32Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
33Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
34Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
36Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
37Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
38Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
39Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
40Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
41Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
42Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
43Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
44George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
45Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
46Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
47Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
48Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
49Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
50Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
51José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
52Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
53David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
54Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
55Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
56Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
57Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
58Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
59Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
61Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
62Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
63Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
65Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
66Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
67Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
68Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
69Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
70Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
71Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
72Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
73Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
74Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
75Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
76Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
77Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
78Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
79Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
80Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
81Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
82Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
83Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
84Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
85Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
86Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
87Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
88Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
89Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
90Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
91Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
92Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
93Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
94Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
95Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
96Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
97Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
98Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
99Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
100Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
101Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
102Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
103Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
104Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
105Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
106Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
107Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
108Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
109Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
110Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
111Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
112Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
113Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
114Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
115Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
116Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
117Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
118Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
119Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
120Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
121Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
122Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
123Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
124Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
125Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
126Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
127Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
128Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
129Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
130Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
131Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
132Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
133Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
134Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
135Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
136Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
137Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
138Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
139Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
140Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:53
141Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:56
142Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:01:02
143Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
144Xing Yan Dong (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:27
145Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:51
146Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
147Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:13
148Liu Biao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:18
149Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:03:32
150Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:16
151Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:24
152Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:06:39

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr23pts
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step23
3Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano21
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida20
5Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
6Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
7Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team15
8Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha14
9Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step13
10Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge13
11Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
12Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp12
13Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge12
14Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff12
15Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team10
16Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
17Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol9
18Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team8
19Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
20Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
21Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale5
22Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha5
23Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team4
24Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team4
25Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
26Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
27Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
28Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
29Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
30Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25pts
2Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team17
3Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
4Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
5Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida6
6Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol5
7Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
8Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1
9Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr9:20:13
2Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:03
3Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:04
4Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:00:10
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
7Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
8Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
9Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
10Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
11Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
12Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
13Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
14Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
16Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
17Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
18Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
19George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
20Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
21Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
22Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
23Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
24Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
25Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
26Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
27Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
28Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
29Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
30Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
31Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
32Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
33Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
34Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
35Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
36Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
37Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
38Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
39Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
40Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
41Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
42Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
43Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
44Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
45Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
46Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
47Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
48Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
49Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
50Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
51Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:56
52Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:01:02
53Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:51
54Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:13
55Liu Biao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:18
56Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:16
57Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:06:39

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha Team28:01:09
2Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
3FDJ.FR
4Omega Pharma-QuickStep
5Orica GreenEDGE
6Movistar Team
7Astana Pro Team
8Champion System Pro Cycling Team
9Team Argos-Shimano
10Belkin Pro Cycling Team
11BMC Racing Team
12Lotto-Belisol Team
13Euskaltel - Euskadi
14AG2R La Mondiale
15Radioshack Leopard
16Team Saxo -Tinkoff
17Garmin-Sharp
18Lampre-Merida
19Cannondale
20Sky Procycling

 

