Bouhanni sprints to victory in Yanqing
Frenchman takes overall lead at Tour of Beijing
Stage 2: Huairou Studio City - Yanqing
Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) claimed victory on stage two of the Tour of Beijing with an emphatic sprint finish in Yanqing. The Frenchman comfortably held off the challenges of Roberto Ferrari (Lampre-Merida) and Mitchell Docker (Orica-GreenEdge) to take his tenth win of the season and move into the red jersey of overall leader.
Both Argos-Shimano and Orica-GreenEdge made concerted attempts to control the peloton in the closing kilometres and seize the initiative for the inevitable bunch sprint, but in the end, the support of one man – Dominique Rollin – was enough to put Bouhanni in the box seat as he led into the gently sweeping final bend with 200 metres to go.
Rollin expertly piloted Bouhanni through the final kilometre and then powered his way to the front of the peloton inside the final 500 metres with his sprinter tucked on his wheel. As soon as the Canadian swung off a little more than 200 metres from home, Bouhanni accelerated and immediately opened a gap over the rest of the sprinters.
While Ferrari battled gamely to get back on terms, he simply couldn’t match Bouhanni’s punch, while Docker, Matti Breschel (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) were left to scramble for the minor placings.
“It was difficult but I had a good team around me to help me get back after each climb and Dominque Rollin was very helpful in the finale,” said Bouhanni. “My victory at Paris-Nice earlier in the season was certainly a big win as I got the yellow jersey there too but this one is a good win. Any victory is good to take.”
Overnight leader Thor Hushovd had delegated his BMC team to bring back the day’s early break but the Norwegian made no impact in the sprint and rolled across the line in 27th place and drops to second overall, albeit in the same time as Bouhanni.
Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) moves up to third place, one second off the lead, after he picked up nine seconds in time bonuses during his spell off the front in the day's early break.
Early break
At 201 kilometres, stage two was the longest of the Tour of Beijing, but that did little to discourage a plethora of attackers from forming the day’s early break virtually from the off. Within the opening eight kilometres, Oliver Kaisen (Lotto Belisol) had punched his way clear, and was joined off the front of the bunch by Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Massimo Graziato (Lampre-Merida), Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Chad Beyer (Champion System).
The quintet quickly established a lead of three minutes and that had extended to 4:30 by the team they reached the first intermediate sprint after 65.5 kilometres, where Maxime Bouet began clawing his way up the overall standings by claiming the bonus seconds on offer.
By that point, Thomas De Gendt had picked up maximum points on the day’s opening two king of the mountains climbs and he repeated the feat on the category two Cang Mi Gu Dao. Meanwhile, Hushovd’s BMC team had begun to pick up the pace in the main peloton behind, unwilling to grant too much leeway to break that contained a couple of dangermen for overall honours.
The break’s gap was floating just above the four-minute mark at the second intermediate sprint (110km) where Bouet claimed another three seconds in bonuses. A further injection of pace from BMC quickly shaved a couple of minutes off that buffer, however, and as the third and final sprint approached, the unity of the leading five began to fragment. When the dust settled after their game of attack and counter-attack, Kaisen and Bouet remained out in front, while De Gendt and Beyer gave forlorn chase behind them.
Bouet hoovered up another three seconds in bonuses at the final sprint with 35km to go, but with the Marco Pinotti-led bunch now less than two minutes behind, the Frenchman made a quick calculation and opted to sit up. Bouet’s haul of bonus seconds has moved him up to third place overall, one second off the red jersey, and with WorldTour points in mind, he clearly saw little value in pursuing the seemingly lost cause of stage victory.
Kaisen, meanwhile, continued to battle gamely off the front, but his lead was growing inexorably smaller as Pinotti and company continued to up the ante behind, and the Belgian was eventually caught with a little under 8 kilometres to go.
In the run-in to Yanqing, first Argos-Shimano and then Orica-GreenEdge muscled their way to the front of the peloton with Luka Mezgec and Mitchell Docker in mind, respectively, but neither team was able to impose its game plan on the finale.
Instead, it was Dominque Rollin who provided the winning assist by dribbling through the melange of riders at the front of the peloton and then calmly teeing it up for Bouhanni’s emphatic finish.
.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:59:49
|2
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|5
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|9
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|10
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|11
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|12
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|16
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|17
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|21
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|22
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|23
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|25
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|26
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|27
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|30
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|32
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|34
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|35
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|37
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ.fr
|38
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|40
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|42
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|45
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|46
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|47
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|48
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|49
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|51
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|52
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|53
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|54
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|57
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|58
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|59
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|61
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|62
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|63
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|64
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|65
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|67
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|68
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|69
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|72
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|73
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|77
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|78
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|79
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|80
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|81
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|83
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|84
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|85
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|87
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|88
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|89
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|90
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|91
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|92
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|94
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|95
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|96
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|98
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|99
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|100
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|102
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|104
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|105
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|106
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|107
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|108
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|109
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|110
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|111
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|113
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|114
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|115
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|116
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|117
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|118
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|119
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|120
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|121
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|122
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|123
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|124
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|125
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|126
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|127
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|128
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|129
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|130
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|131
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|132
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|133
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|134
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|135
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|136
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|137
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|138
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|139
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|140
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|141
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|142
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|143
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|144
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|145
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|146
|Xing Yan Dong (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:17
|147
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|148
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|149
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:04
|150
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:08
|151
|Liu Biao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|152
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:07
|DNF
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|pts
|2
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|4
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|pts
|2
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|pts
|2
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|3
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15
|pts
|2
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14
|3
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|4
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|5
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|6
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|8
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|8
|9
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|7
|10
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|11
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|5
|12
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|4
|13
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|15
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|4
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|6
|3
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|4
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|5
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|6
|3
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|4
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|5
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|pts
|2
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:59:49
|2
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|6
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|10
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|13
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|16
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|21
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|22
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|23
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|24
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|25
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|26
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|27
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|29
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|30
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|32
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|33
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|34
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|36
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|39
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|41
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|43
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|44
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|45
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|47
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|48
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|49
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|50
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|51
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|52
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|53
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:41
|54
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:04
|55
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:08
|56
|Liu Biao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|14:59:27
|2
|FDJ.FR
|3
|Katusha Team
|4
|Orica GreenEDGE
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|7
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Movistar Team
|9
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Team Argos-Shimano
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|13
|Team Saxo -Tinkoff
|14
|Garmin-Sharp
|15
|Radioshack Leopard
|16
|Lampre-Merida
|17
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|18
|Cannondale
|19
|Sky Procycling
|20
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|9:20:13
|2
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:01
|4
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|5
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:04
|6
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|8
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:06
|9
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:07
|11
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|12
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:10
|13
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|14
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|15
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|16
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|17
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|18
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|19
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|22
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|26
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|28
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|29
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|30
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|31
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ.fr
|32
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|34
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|37
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|38
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|39
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|41
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|42
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|44
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|45
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|46
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|47
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|48
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|51
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|53
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|54
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|57
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|58
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|59
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|63
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|65
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|72
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|76
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|78
|Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|80
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|81
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|84
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|85
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|86
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|87
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|88
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|89
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|90
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|91
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|92
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|93
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|95
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|96
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|97
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|98
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|99
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|100
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|101
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|102
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|103
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|104
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|105
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|106
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|107
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|108
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|109
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|110
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|111
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|112
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|113
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|114
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|115
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|116
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|117
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|118
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|119
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|120
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|121
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|122
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|123
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|124
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|125
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|126
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|127
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|128
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|129
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|130
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|131
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|132
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|133
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|134
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|135
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|136
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|137
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|138
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|139
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|140
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:53
|141
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:56
|142
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:02
|143
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|144
|Xing Yan Dong (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:27
|145
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|146
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|147
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:13
|148
|Liu Biao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:18
|149
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:32
|150
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:16
|151
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:24
|152
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|23
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|23
|3
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|21
|4
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|20
|5
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|6
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|7
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|15
|8
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|14
|9
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|13
|10
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|11
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|12
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|13
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|14
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|15
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|16
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|17
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|18
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|8
|19
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|20
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|21
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|22
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|5
|23
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|4
|24
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|4
|25
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|26
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|27
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|28
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|29
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|30
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|17
|3
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|4
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|5
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|6
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|5
|7
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|8
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1
|9
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|9:20:13
|2
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:04
|4
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:00:10
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|8
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|13
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|17
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|18
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|20
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|21
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|28
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|30
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|31
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|33
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|34
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|35
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|36
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|37
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|38
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|40
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|41
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|42
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|43
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|45
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|46
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|47
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|48
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|49
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|50
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|51
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:56
|52
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:02
|53
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:51
|54
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:13
|55
|Liu Biao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:18
|56
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:16
|57
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katusha Team
|28:01:09
|2
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|3
|FDJ.FR
|4
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|5
|Orica GreenEDGE
|6
|Movistar Team
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Team Argos-Shimano
|10
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|12
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|13
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Radioshack Leopard
|16
|Team Saxo -Tinkoff
|17
|Garmin-Sharp
|18
|Lampre-Merida
|19
|Cannondale
|20
|Sky Procycling
