Tour of Beijing: Intxausti wins overall
Mezgec beats Bouhanni in final Beijing sprint
Stage 5: Tian an men Square - Bird’s Nest Piazza
Luka Mezgec (Argos-Shimano) got the victory he has been chasing all season on the last day of the Tour of Beijing, beating Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) and Moreno Hofland (Belkin) in a high-speed sprint in the shadows of the Bird's nest Olympic stadium in Beijing.
Spain's Benat Intxausti (Movistar) finished safely in the peloton and so won the overall classification after setting up victory by taking the stage four mountain finish on Monday. Ireland's Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) finished 10 seconds behind, with David Lopez (Team Sky) third at 13. New world champion Rui Costa (Movistar) was fourth overall at 18 seconds.
Intxausti impressed with a stage victory and a day in the pink jersey at the Giro d'Italia this season but had a disappointing Vuelta a Espana, finishing 87th. His win helped Movistar secure the number one spot in the UCI WorldTour rankings ahead of Team Sky.
"I'm really happy to end the season with a win. It's a good win for me and for the team. I have to thank my teammates for all the hard work they did to help me win," Intxausti said, looking forward to a well-deserved end of season holiday.
"We're going to celebrate tonight and then we've got the long voyage home. After that it's time to rest up and enjoy a long holiday."
First win of the season for Mezgec
Mezgec is probably wishing it was the start of the season rather than the end. His sprint victory was his first in the WorldTour and also his first of the season after a long series of placings in sprints.
He and his Argos-Shimano team produced a perfect leadout at the end of the short stage. Earlier they had helped chased down the break of the day.
Retirees Marco Pinotti (BMC) and Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM) were both in the move and were jointly awarded the most aggressive rider prize. Also in the move were Olivier Kaisen (Lotto-Belisol), Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge) and Manuele Boaro (Saxo-Tinkoff).
Pinotti became virtual race leader at one point but the peloton kept the break under control and the break faded as the final 7.8km finishing circuit began.
World time trial champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) briefly upset the plans of the sprinters and perhaps scared Intxausti with a solo attack. He got a gap and was only 24 seconds behind in the general classification. However the Belkin team dug deep to bring him back and set up the sprint finish.
Argos-Shimano and FDJ.fr dueled in the final corners to control the sprint in the final three kilometres. Omega Pharma-Quick Step and Belkin hit the front late on but Bouhanni was perfectly placed and hit out early. However it was a little too early and Mezgec was on his wheel. The two went clear in the final 100 metres and Mezgec managed to find the extra power and speed to beat the Frenchman and take his first WorldTour win. He caressed his jersey and kissed his hand in celebration before hugging and thanking his teammates for their support.
"I've been waiting a long time for this and it's finally happened," he said.
"The first stage was really close and so knew I could win. It's happened on the last day of season and in the WorldTour. All the guys worked hard and we've got nice results as a team with Marcel Kittel and John Degenkolb too. It's nice to finish the season in a good way. I was dreaming about my holidays for the whole race, so I'm looking forward to enjoying them."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:23:56
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|5
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|7
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|9
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|11
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|14
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|18
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|19
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|20
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|21
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|22
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|23
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|24
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|25
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|33
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|34
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|35
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|36
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|37
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|38
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|39
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|40
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|41
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|42
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|45
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|49
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|50
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|53
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|54
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|56
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|57
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|58
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:07
|59
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:09
|60
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|61
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:12
|62
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|63
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|64
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|67
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|68
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|69
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|70
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|71
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|73
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|74
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|75
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|76
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|77
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|78
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|80
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|81
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|82
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|83
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|84
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|85
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|86
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|87
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|88
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|89
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|90
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|91
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|92
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|93
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ.fr
|96
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|97
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|98
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|99
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:25
|101
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:40
|102
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|103
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|104
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:44
|105
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|106
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|107
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|108
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|109
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|110
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|111
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|112
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|113
|Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|116
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|118
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|119
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:48
|120
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|121
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:13
|122
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:20
|123
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|124
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|125
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|126
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|127
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|128
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:31
|129
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|130
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|131
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|132
|Xing Yan Dong (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|133
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|134
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|135
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|136
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|137
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|138
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|4
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|5
|pts
|2
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|3
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|4
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|3
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|4
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|15
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|3
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|4
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|5
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|6
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|10
|7
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|9
|8
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|8
|9
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|10
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|6
|11
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|13
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|14
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|15
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:23:56
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|5
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|6
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|9
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|16
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|17
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|18
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|19
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|22
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:12
|24
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|25
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|28
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|29
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|30
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|31
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|32
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|33
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|35
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|36
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|37
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:25
|39
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:40
|40
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:44
|41
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|42
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|44
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:48
|45
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|46
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:01:20
|47
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|48
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|49
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|50
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katusha Team
|7:11:48
|2
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|6
|Garmin-Sharp
|7
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|8
|Cannondale
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|Team Saxo -Tinkoff
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|12
|Movistar Team
|0:00:09
|13
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:00:12
|14
|Sky Procycling
|15
|Radioshack Leopard
|16
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:18
|17
|FDJ.FR
|18
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:27
|19
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|20
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|19:35:46
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:10
|3
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:00:13
|4
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:24
|6
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:26
|8
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:31
|11
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:38
|15
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:41
|16
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:44
|18
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|19
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:00:59
|20
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:04
|21
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:07
|22
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:10
|23
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|24
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:16
|25
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:34
|26
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|27
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|28
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:47
|29
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:59
|30
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:07
|31
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:08
|32
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:26
|34
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|35
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:38
|36
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:43
|37
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:02:48
|38
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:00
|39
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:28
|40
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|0:03:49
|41
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|0:03:54
|42
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:58
|43
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|44
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:04:16
|45
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:41
|46
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:43
|47
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:47
|48
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:59
|49
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:24
|50
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:05:25
|51
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:20
|52
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:07
|53
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:07:08
|54
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:11
|55
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|56
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:29
|57
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|0:09:54
|58
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:55
|59
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:09:59
|60
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|0:10:06
|61
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|62
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:10:12
|63
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:10:39
|64
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:10:41
|65
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:10:49
|66
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:10:53
|67
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:11:21
|68
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:11:25
|69
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:11:42
|70
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|71
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:12:04
|73
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:08
|74
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:15
|76
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:12:42
|77
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:13:28
|78
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:13:38
|79
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:13:59
|80
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:06
|81
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:35
|82
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:16:28
|83
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:47
|84
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:16:50
|85
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:16:54
|86
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:09
|87
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:17:21
|88
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:17:31
|89
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:37
|90
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|91
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|92
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:49
|93
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:55
|94
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|95
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:18:20
|96
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:50
|97
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:19:12
|98
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:19:47
|99
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:59
|100
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:05
|101
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:16
|102
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:20:45
|103
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:17
|104
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:24
|105
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ.fr
|0:22:32
|106
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|107
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:22:58
|108
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:24
|109
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:25:16
|110
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:04
|111
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:26:16
|112
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:27:39
|113
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:27:45
|114
|Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:29
|115
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:29:44
|116
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:30:20
|117
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:30:31
|118
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:30:38
|119
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|120
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:31:25
|121
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:27
|122
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:40
|123
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:33:58
|124
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|125
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|126
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|127
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:34:07
|128
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:34:10
|129
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:34:16
|130
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:34:23
|131
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:34:42
|132
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:34:50
|133
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:35:18
|134
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:35:30
|135
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:36:04
|136
|Xing Yan Dong (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:36:46
|137
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:36:49
|138
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:39:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|52
|pts
|2
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|36
|3
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|33
|4
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|33
|5
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|31
|6
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|28
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|22
|8
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|22
|9
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|21
|10
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|11
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|19
|12
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|13
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|14
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15
|15
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|14
|16
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|14
|17
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|14
|18
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|14
|19
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13
|20
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|13
|21
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|13
|22
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|23
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|24
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|25
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|26
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|27
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|28
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|29
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|30
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|9
|31
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|32
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|33
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|34
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|35
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|36
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|8
|37
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|7
|38
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|7
|39
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|40
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|41
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|7
|42
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|43
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|44
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|6
|45
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|5
|46
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|47
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|5
|48
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|49
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|50
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|3
|51
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|3
|52
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|53
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|2
|54
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|55
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|56
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|57
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|58
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|59
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|60
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|61
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|49
|pts
|2
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|35
|3
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|4
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|17
|5
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|6
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|16
|7
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|8
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|9
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|10
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|11
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|12
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|8
|13
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|6
|14
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|15
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|16
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|17
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|5
|18
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|5
|19
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|20
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3
|21
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|22
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|23
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|3
|24
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|25
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|26
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|27
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|28
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|29
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|1
|30
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19:36:10
|2
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:07
|3
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:17
|5
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|7
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:00:35
|8
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:40
|9
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:46
|10
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:10
|11
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|13
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:35
|14
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:44
|15
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:02
|17
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|18
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:14
|19
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:04
|20
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|0:03:30
|21
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:34
|22
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:17
|23
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:23
|24
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:00
|25
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:56
|26
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:09:35
|27
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:13:04
|28
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:42
|29
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:16:04
|30
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:23
|31
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:16:30
|32
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:45
|33
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:16:57
|34
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:17:13
|35
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:41
|36
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:53
|37
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:22:34
|38
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:27:21
|39
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:14
|40
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:31:01
|41
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:33:34
|42
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:33:46
|44
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:33:52
|45
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:33:59
|46
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:34:54
|47
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:35:06
|48
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:35:40
|49
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:36:25
|50
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:39:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|58:49:11
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:04
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:18
|4
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:00:29
|5
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:54
|6
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:20
|7
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:36
|8
|Cannondale
|0:04:39
|9
|Katusha Team
|0:08:24
|10
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:08:58
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:10:04
|12
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:13:53
|13
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:16:04
|14
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:12
|15
|FDJ.FR
|0:18:03
|16
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|0:18:27
|17
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:20:19
|18
|Team Saxo -Tinkoff
|0:20:43
|19
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:26:27
|20
|Lampre-Merida
|0:28:07
