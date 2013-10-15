Trending

Image 1 of 35

Luka Mezgec (Argos Shimano)

Luka Mezgec (Argos Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 35

Luka Mezgec (Argos-Shimano)

Luka Mezgec (Argos-Shimano)
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 3 of 35

The final 2013 Tour of Beijing podium

The final 2013 Tour of Beijing podium
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 4 of 35

Luka Mezgec (Argos-Shimano)

Luka Mezgec (Argos-Shimano)
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 5 of 35

Luka Mezgec (Argos-Shimano) wins the final Tour of Beijing stage

Luka Mezgec (Argos-Shimano) wins the final Tour of Beijing stage
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 6 of 35

David Lopez Garcia (Sky) and Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) the runners up in Tour of Beijing

David Lopez Garcia (Sky) and Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) the runners up in Tour of Beijing
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 7 of 35

Benat Intxuasti (Movistar) claimed the overall victory in Tour of Beijing

Benat Intxuasti (Movistar) claimed the overall victory in Tour of Beijing
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 8 of 35

David Lopez Garcia (Sky) on the final podium at Tour of Beijing

David Lopez Garcia (Sky) on the final podium at Tour of Beijing
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Argos-Shimano

Argos-Shimano

Argos-Shimano
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 10 of 35

The start in Tiananmen square

The start in Tiananmen square
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 11 of 35

Best young rider Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)

Best young rider Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
The chasing peloton

The chasing peloton

The chasing peloton
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
The breakaway

The breakaway

The breakaway
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 14 of 35

The podium celebration

The podium celebration
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 15 of 35

Benat Intxausti (Movistar) won the 2013 Tour of Beijing

Benat Intxausti (Movistar) won the 2013 Tour of Beijing
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 16 of 35

The feedzone by the birds nest

The feedzone by the birds nest
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 17 of 35

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) took home the points jersey

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) took home the points jersey
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 18 of 35

Ji Cheng (Argos-Shimano) won the best Chinese rider award

Ji Cheng (Argos-Shimano) won the best Chinese rider award
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 19 of 35

Damiano Caruso (Cannondale) won the mountains prize

Damiano Caruso (Cannondale) won the mountains prize
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 20 of 35

Luka Mezgec (Argos-Shimano)

Luka Mezgec (Argos-Shimano)
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 21 of 35

Luka Mezgec (Argos-Shimano) wins the final stage

Luka Mezgec (Argos-Shimano) wins the final stage
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 22 of 35

Marco Pinotti (BMC) waves goodbye to cycling with the most aggressive rider's award

Marco Pinotti (BMC) waves goodbye to cycling with the most aggressive rider's award
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 23 of 35

Movistar motors the peloton

Movistar motors the peloton
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 24 of 35

The peloton closes in on the breakaway

The peloton closes in on the breakaway
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 25 of 35

The peloton chases the break

The peloton chases the break
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 26 of 35

The birds nest serves as a backdrop for the Tour of Beijing

The birds nest serves as a backdrop for the Tour of Beijing
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 27 of 35

The race passes the China Central TV building

The race passes the China Central TV building
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 28 of 35

The peloton closes out the season in Beijing

The peloton closes out the season in Beijing
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 29 of 35

The breakaway on the final Beijing stage

The breakaway on the final Beijing stage
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 30 of 35

The winners earned a special gift

The winners earned a special gift
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 31 of 35

BMC celebrates the team classification

BMC celebrates the team classification
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 32 of 35

BMC won the team classification

BMC won the team classification
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 33 of 35

The breakaway passes the Olympic water cube

The breakaway passes the Olympic water cube
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 34 of 35

Lopez Garcia, Intxausti and Martin on the podium

Lopez Garcia, Intxausti and Martin on the podium
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 35 of 35

The Beijing podium finishers party with the panda

The Beijing podium finishers party with the panda
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)

Luka Mezgec (Argos-Shimano) got the victory he has been chasing all season on the last day of the Tour of Beijing, beating Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) and Moreno Hofland (Belkin) in a high-speed sprint in the shadows of the Bird's nest Olympic stadium in Beijing.

Spain's Benat Intxausti (Movistar) finished safely in the peloton and so won the overall classification after setting up victory by taking the stage four mountain finish on Monday. Ireland's Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) finished 10 seconds behind, with David Lopez (Team Sky) third at 13. New world champion Rui Costa (Movistar) was fourth overall at 18 seconds.

Intxausti impressed with a stage victory and a day in the pink jersey at the Giro d'Italia this season but had a disappointing Vuelta a Espana, finishing 87th. His win helped Movistar secure the number one spot in the UCI WorldTour rankings ahead of Team Sky.

"I'm really happy to end the season with a win. It's a good win for me and for the team. I have to thank my teammates for all the hard work they did to help me win," Intxausti said, looking forward to a well-deserved end of season holiday.

"We're going to celebrate tonight and then we've got the long voyage home. After that it's time to rest up and enjoy a long holiday."

First win of the season for Mezgec

Mezgec is probably wishing it was the start of the season rather than the end. His sprint victory was his first in the WorldTour and also his first of the season after a long series of placings in sprints.

He and his Argos-Shimano team produced a perfect leadout at the end of the short stage. Earlier they had helped chased down the break of the day.

Retirees Marco Pinotti (BMC) and Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM) were both in the move and were jointly awarded the most aggressive rider prize. Also in the move were Olivier Kaisen (Lotto-Belisol), Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge) and Manuele Boaro (Saxo-Tinkoff).

Pinotti became virtual race leader at one point but the peloton kept the break under control and the break faded as the final 7.8km finishing circuit began.

World time trial champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) briefly upset the plans of the sprinters and perhaps scared Intxausti with a solo attack. He got a gap and was only 24 seconds behind in the general classification. However the Belkin team dug deep to bring him back and set up the sprint finish.

Argos-Shimano and FDJ.fr dueled in the final corners to control the sprint in the final three kilometres. Omega Pharma-Quick Step and Belkin hit the front late on but Bouhanni was perfectly placed and hit out early. However it was a little too early and Mezgec was on his wheel. The two went clear in the final 100 metres and Mezgec managed to find the extra power and speed to beat the Frenchman and take his first WorldTour win. He caressed his jersey and kissed his hand in celebration before hugging and thanking his teammates for their support.

"I've been waiting a long time for this and it's finally happened," he said.

"The first stage was really close and so knew I could win. It's happened on the last day of season and in the WorldTour. All the guys worked hard and we've got nice results as a team with Marcel Kittel and John Degenkolb too. It's nice to finish the season in a good way. I was dreaming about my holidays for the whole race, so I'm looking forward to enjoying them."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano2:23:56
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
3Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
4Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
5Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
6Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
7Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
8Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
9Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
10Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
11Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
12Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
13Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
14Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
15Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
16Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
17Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
18Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
19Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
20Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
21Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
22Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
23Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
24Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
25Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
26Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
28Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
29Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
30Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
31Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
32Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
33Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
34Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
35Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
36Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
37David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
38Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
39Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
40Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
41Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
42Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
43Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
44Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
45Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
46Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
47Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
49Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
50Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
51Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
52Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
53Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
54Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
55Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
56Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
57Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
58Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:07
59José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:09
60Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
61Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:12
62Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
63George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
64Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
65Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
66Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
67Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
68Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
69Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:18
70Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
71Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
72Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
73Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
74Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
75Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
76Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
77Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
78Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
79Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
80Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
81Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
82Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
83Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
84Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
85Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
86Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
87Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
88Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
89Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
90Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
91Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
92Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
93Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
94Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
95Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ.fr
96Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
97Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
98Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
99Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
100Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:25
101Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:40
102Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
103Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
104Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:44
105Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
106Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
107Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
108Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
109Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
110Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
111Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
112Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
113Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
114Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
115Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
116Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
117Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
118Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
119Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:48
120Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
121Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:13
122Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:20
123Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
124Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
125Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
126Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
127Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
128Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:31
129Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
130Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
131Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
132Xing Yan Dong (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
133Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
134Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
135Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
136Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
137Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
138Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:39

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team5pts
2Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
3Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge2
4Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol5pts
2Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
3Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
4Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge3
3Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
4Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1

Points - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano15pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr14
3Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team13
4Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff12
5Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida11
6Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha10
7Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step9
8Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha8
9Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale7
10Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling6
11Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
12Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
13Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
14Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2
15Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano2:23:56
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
3Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
4Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
5Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
7Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
8Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
9Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
12Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
13Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
14Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
16Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
17Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
18Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
19Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
20Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
21Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
22Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
23Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:12
24George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
25Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
26Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
27Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
28Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:18
29Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
30Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
31Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
32Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
33Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
34Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
35Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
36Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
37Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
38Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:25
39Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:40
40Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:44
41Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
42Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
43Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
44Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:48
45Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
46Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:01:20
47Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
48Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
49Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
50Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:31

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha Team7:11:48
2Belkin Pro Cycling Team
3Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
4AG2R La Mondiale
5Omega Pharma-QuickStep
6Garmin-Sharp
7Lotto-Belisol Team
8Cannondale
9Astana Pro Team
10Team Saxo -Tinkoff
11BMC Racing Team
12Movistar Team0:00:09
13Orica GreenEDGE0:00:12
14Sky Procycling
15Radioshack Leopard
16Lampre-Merida0:00:18
17FDJ.FR
18Team Argos-Shimano0:00:27
19Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:30
20Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:44

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team19:35:46
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp0:00:10
3David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling0:00:13
4Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:00:18
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:24
6Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
7Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:00:26
8Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
9Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
10Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:31
11Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
12Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
13Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
14Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:00:38
15Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:00:41
16Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
17Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:44
18Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:49
19Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:00:59
20George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:01:04
21Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:07
22Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:01:10
23Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:11
24Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:16
25Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:34
26Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
27Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
28Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:47
29Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:59
30Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:07
31Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:02:08
32Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
33Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:26
34Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
35Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:38
36Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:43
37Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:02:48
38Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:03:00
39Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:28
40Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha0:03:49
41Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha0:03:54
42Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:03:58
43Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
44Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:16
45Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:41
46Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:43
47Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:47
48Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:59
49Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:05:24
50Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:05:25
51Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:20
52Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:07:07
53Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:07:08
54Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:11
55Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
56Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:29
57Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp0:09:54
58Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:55
59Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:09:59
60Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha0:10:06
61Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
62Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:10:12
63Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:10:39
64Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:10:41
65Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:10:49
66Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:10:53
67Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:11:21
68Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:11:25
69Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano0:11:42
70Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
71Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
72Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:12:04
73Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:08
74Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
75Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:15
76Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:12:42
77Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:13:28
78Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:13:38
79Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:13:59
80Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:15:06
81Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:15:35
82Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:16:28
83Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:16:47
84Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:16:50
85Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:16:54
86Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:17:09
87Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano0:17:21
88Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:17:31
89Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:37
90Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
91Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
92Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:17:49
93Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:17:55
94Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
95Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:18:20
96Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:18:50
97Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:19:12
98Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:19:47
99José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:59
100Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:05
101Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:20:16
102Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:20:45
103Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:21:17
104Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:24
105Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ.fr0:22:32
106Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
107Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:22:58
108Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:23:24
109Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:25:16
110Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:26:04
111Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:26:16
112Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:27:39
113Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:27:45
114Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:28:29
115Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:29:44
116Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:30:20
117Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:30:31
118Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:30:38
119Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
120Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:31:25
121Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:31:27
122Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:31:40
123Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:33:58
124Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
125Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
126Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
127Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:34:07
128Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:34:10
129Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:34:16
130Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:34:23
131Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:34:42
132Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:34:50
133Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:35:18
134Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:35:30
135Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:36:04
136Xing Yan Dong (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano0:36:46
137Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:36:49
138Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:39:24

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr52pts
2Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano36
3Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff33
4Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step33
5Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida31
6Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha28
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling22
8Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha22
9Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team21
10Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team20
11Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol19
12Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
13Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
14Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step15
15Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol14
16Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp14
17Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team14
18Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team14
19Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team13
20David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling13
21Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step13
22Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge13
23Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp12
24Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale12
25Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team11
26Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team11
27Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10
28Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team10
29Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
30Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard9
31Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol9
32Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol9
33Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team8
34Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
35Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team8
36Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team8
37Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team7
38Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge7
39José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team7
40Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
41Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff7
42Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
43Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
44Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling6
45Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol5
46Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale5
47Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge5
48Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
49Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
50Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida3
51Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling3
52Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
53Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team2
54Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
55Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
56Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
57Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team1
58Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr1
59Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard1
60Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
61Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling49pts
2Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge35
3José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team18
4Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team17
5Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
6Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff16
7Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team12
8Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
9Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10
10Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
11Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
12Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp8
13David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling6
14Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida6
15Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard5
16Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5
17Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol5
18Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team5
19Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano4
20Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team3
21Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard3
22Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
23Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team3
24Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
25Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
26Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
27Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
28Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team2
29Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team1
30Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale19:36:10
2Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:07
3Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
4Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:00:17
5Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:25
7Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:00:35
8George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:00:40
9Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:00:46
10Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:10
11Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
12Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:23
13Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:35
14Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:01:44
15Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
16Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:02
17Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
18Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:14
19Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:04
20Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha0:03:30
21Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:34
22Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:17
23Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:23
24Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:05:00
25Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:56
26Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:09:35
27Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:13:04
28Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:14:42
29Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:16:04
30Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:16:23
31Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:16:30
32Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:16:45
33Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano0:16:57
34Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:17:13
35Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:41
36Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:20:53
37Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:22:34
38Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:27:21
39Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:30:14
40Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:31:01
41Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:33:34
42Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
43Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:33:46
44Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:33:52
45Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:33:59
46Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:34:54
47Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:35:06
48Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:35:40
49Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:36:25
50Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:39:00

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team58:49:11
2Movistar Team0:00:04
3AG2R La Mondiale0:00:18
4Radioshack Leopard0:00:29
5Sky Procycling0:00:54
6Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:20
7Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:36
8Cannondale0:04:39
9Katusha Team0:08:24
10Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:08:58
11Astana Pro Team0:10:04
12Garmin-Sharp0:13:53
13Team Argos-Shimano0:16:04
14Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:17:12
15FDJ.FR0:18:03
16Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team0:18:27
17Orica GreenEDGE0:20:19
18Team Saxo -Tinkoff0:20:43
19Lotto-Belisol Team0:26:27
20Lampre-Merida0:28:07

 

