Luka Mezgec (Argos-Shimano) got the victory he has been chasing all season on the last day of the Tour of Beijing, beating Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) and Moreno Hofland (Belkin) in a high-speed sprint in the shadows of the Bird's nest Olympic stadium in Beijing.

Spain's Benat Intxausti (Movistar) finished safely in the peloton and so won the overall classification after setting up victory by taking the stage four mountain finish on Monday. Ireland's Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) finished 10 seconds behind, with David Lopez (Team Sky) third at 13. New world champion Rui Costa (Movistar) was fourth overall at 18 seconds.

Intxausti impressed with a stage victory and a day in the pink jersey at the Giro d'Italia this season but had a disappointing Vuelta a Espana, finishing 87th. His win helped Movistar secure the number one spot in the UCI WorldTour rankings ahead of Team Sky.

"I'm really happy to end the season with a win. It's a good win for me and for the team. I have to thank my teammates for all the hard work they did to help me win," Intxausti said, looking forward to a well-deserved end of season holiday.

"We're going to celebrate tonight and then we've got the long voyage home. After that it's time to rest up and enjoy a long holiday."

First win of the season for Mezgec

Mezgec is probably wishing it was the start of the season rather than the end. His sprint victory was his first in the WorldTour and also his first of the season after a long series of placings in sprints.

He and his Argos-Shimano team produced a perfect leadout at the end of the short stage. Earlier they had helped chased down the break of the day.

Retirees Marco Pinotti (BMC) and Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM) were both in the move and were jointly awarded the most aggressive rider prize. Also in the move were Olivier Kaisen (Lotto-Belisol), Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge) and Manuele Boaro (Saxo-Tinkoff).

Pinotti became virtual race leader at one point but the peloton kept the break under control and the break faded as the final 7.8km finishing circuit began.

World time trial champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) briefly upset the plans of the sprinters and perhaps scared Intxausti with a solo attack. He got a gap and was only 24 seconds behind in the general classification. However the Belkin team dug deep to bring him back and set up the sprint finish.

Argos-Shimano and FDJ.fr dueled in the final corners to control the sprint in the final three kilometres. Omega Pharma-Quick Step and Belkin hit the front late on but Bouhanni was perfectly placed and hit out early. However it was a little too early and Mezgec was on his wheel. The two went clear in the final 100 metres and Mezgec managed to find the extra power and speed to beat the Frenchman and take his first WorldTour win. He caressed his jersey and kissed his hand in celebration before hugging and thanking his teammates for their support.

"I've been waiting a long time for this and it's finally happened," he said.

"The first stage was really close and so knew I could win. It's happened on the last day of season and in the WorldTour. All the guys worked hard and we've got nice results as a team with Marcel Kittel and John Degenkolb too. It's nice to finish the season in a good way. I was dreaming about my holidays for the whole race, so I'm looking forward to enjoying them."



Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 2:23:56 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 5 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 7 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 9 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 11 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 13 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 14 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 15 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 17 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 18 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 19 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 20 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 21 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 22 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 23 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 24 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 25 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 26 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 28 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 29 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 30 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 32 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 33 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 34 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 35 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 36 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 37 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 38 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 39 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 40 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 41 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 42 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 43 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 44 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 45 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 46 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 47 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 49 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 50 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 51 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 52 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 53 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 54 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 55 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 56 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 57 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 58 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:07 59 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:09 60 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 61 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:12 62 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 63 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 64 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 65 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 66 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 67 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 68 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 69 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:18 70 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 71 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 72 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 73 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 74 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 75 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 76 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 77 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 78 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 79 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 80 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 81 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 82 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 83 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 84 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 85 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 86 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 87 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 88 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 89 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 90 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 91 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 92 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 93 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 94 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ.fr 96 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 97 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 98 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 99 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 100 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:25 101 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:40 102 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 103 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 104 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:44 105 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 106 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 107 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 108 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 109 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 110 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 111 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 112 Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 113 Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 114 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 115 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 116 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 118 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 119 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:48 120 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 121 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:13 122 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:20 123 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 124 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 125 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 126 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 127 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 128 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:31 129 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 130 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 131 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 132 Xing Yan Dong (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 133 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 134 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 135 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 136 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 137 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 138 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:39

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 5 pts 2 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 2 4 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 5 pts 2 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 3 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 4 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 3 3 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 4 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1

Points - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 15 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 4 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 5 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 6 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 10 7 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 9 8 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 8 9 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 7 10 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 6 11 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 12 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 13 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 14 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2 15 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 2:23:56 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 5 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 9 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 13 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 16 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 17 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 18 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 19 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 20 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 21 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 22 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 23 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:12 24 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 25 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 26 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 28 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:18 29 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 30 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 31 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 32 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 33 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 34 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 35 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 36 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 37 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 38 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:25 39 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:40 40 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:44 41 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 42 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 43 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 44 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:48 45 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 46 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:01:20 47 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 48 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 49 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 50 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:31

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katusha Team 7:11:48 2 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team 4 AG2R La Mondiale 5 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 6 Garmin-Sharp 7 Lotto-Belisol Team 8 Cannondale 9 Astana Pro Team 10 Team Saxo -Tinkoff 11 BMC Racing Team 12 Movistar Team 0:00:09 13 Orica GreenEDGE 0:00:12 14 Sky Procycling 15 Radioshack Leopard 16 Lampre-Merida 0:00:18 17 FDJ.FR 18 Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:27 19 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:30 20 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:44

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 19:35:46 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:10 3 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:00:13 4 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:18 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:24 6 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:26 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 9 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:31 11 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:00:38 15 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:00:41 16 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 17 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:44 18 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:49 19 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:00:59 20 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:04 21 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:07 22 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:10 23 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:11 24 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:16 25 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:34 26 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 27 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 28 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:47 29 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:59 30 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:07 31 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:08 32 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 33 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:26 34 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 35 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:38 36 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:43 37 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:02:48 38 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:03:00 39 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:28 40 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 0:03:49 41 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 0:03:54 42 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:03:58 43 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 44 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:04:16 45 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:41 46 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:43 47 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:47 48 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:59 49 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:24 50 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:05:25 51 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:20 52 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:07:07 53 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:07:08 54 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:11 55 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 56 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:29 57 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 0:09:54 58 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:55 59 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:09:59 60 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 0:10:06 61 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 62 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:10:12 63 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:10:39 64 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:10:41 65 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:10:49 66 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:10:53 67 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:11:21 68 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:11:25 69 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 0:11:42 70 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 71 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 72 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:12:04 73 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:08 74 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 75 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:12:15 76 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:12:42 77 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:13:28 78 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:13:38 79 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:13:59 80 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:15:06 81 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:15:35 82 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:16:28 83 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:47 84 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:16:50 85 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:16:54 86 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:17:09 87 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 0:17:21 88 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:17:31 89 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:37 90 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 91 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 92 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:17:49 93 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:17:55 94 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 95 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:18:20 96 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:18:50 97 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:19:12 98 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:19:47 99 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:59 100 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:05 101 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:20:16 102 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:20:45 103 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:21:17 104 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:24 105 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ.fr 0:22:32 106 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 107 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:22:58 108 Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:23:24 109 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:25:16 110 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:26:04 111 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:26:16 112 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:27:39 113 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:27:45 114 Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:28:29 115 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:29:44 116 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:30:20 117 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:30:31 118 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:30:38 119 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 120 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:31:25 121 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:31:27 122 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:31:40 123 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:33:58 124 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 125 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 126 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 127 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:34:07 128 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:34:10 129 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:34:16 130 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:34:23 131 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:34:42 132 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:34:50 133 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:35:18 134 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:35:30 135 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:36:04 136 Xing Yan Dong (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 0:36:46 137 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:36:49 138 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:39:24

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 52 pts 2 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 36 3 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 33 4 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 33 5 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 31 6 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 28 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 22 8 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 22 9 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 21 10 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 20 11 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 19 12 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 13 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 14 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 15 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 14 16 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 14 17 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 14 18 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 14 19 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 13 20 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 13 21 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 13 22 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 13 23 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 12 24 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 12 25 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 26 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 27 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 28 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 10 29 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 30 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 9 31 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 32 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 33 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 34 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 35 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 8 36 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 8 37 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 7 38 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 7 39 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 7 40 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 41 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 42 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 43 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 44 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 6 45 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 5 46 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 5 47 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 5 48 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 49 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 50 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 3 51 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 3 52 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 53 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 2 54 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 55 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 56 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 57 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 1 58 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 59 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 1 60 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 61 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 49 pts 2 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 35 3 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 18 4 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 17 5 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 6 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 16 7 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 12 8 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 9 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 10 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 11 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 12 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 8 13 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 6 14 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 15 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 5 16 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 17 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 5 18 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 5 19 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 4 20 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3 21 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 3 22 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 23 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 3 24 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 25 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 26 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 27 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 28 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 2 29 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 1 30 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19:36:10 2 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:07 3 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 4 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:00:17 5 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:25 7 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:00:35 8 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:40 9 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:46 10 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:10 11 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:23 13 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:35 14 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:44 15 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 16 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:02 17 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 18 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:14 19 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:04 20 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 0:03:30 21 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:34 22 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:17 23 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:23 24 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:00 25 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:56 26 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:09:35 27 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:13:04 28 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:14:42 29 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:16:04 30 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:23 31 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:16:30 32 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:16:45 33 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 0:16:57 34 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:17:13 35 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:41 36 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:20:53 37 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:22:34 38 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:27:21 39 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:30:14 40 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:31:01 41 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:33:34 42 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 43 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:33:46 44 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:33:52 45 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:33:59 46 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:34:54 47 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:35:06 48 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:35:40 49 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:36:25 50 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:39:00