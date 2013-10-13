Trending

Bouhanni wins second successive stage at Tour of Beijing

Frenchman consolidates overall lead

Image 1 of 29

Dan Martin's totem animal, the panda

Dan Martin's totem animal, the panda
(Image credit: Graham Watson)
Image 2 of 29

Damiano Caruso (Cannondale) in the mountains jersey

Damiano Caruso (Cannondale) in the mountains jersey
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 3 of 29

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 4 of 29

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 5 of 29

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 6 of 29

Panda Corner welcomes the peloton

Panda Corner welcomes the peloton
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 7 of 29

The great wall of China provided a spectacular backdrop for the racing

The great wall of China provided a spectacular backdrop for the racing
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 8 of 29

The peloton passes the fall colours

The peloton passes the fall colours
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 9 of 29

The leaders before stage 3

The leaders before stage 3
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 10 of 29

Rui Costa (Movistar) shows his rainbow jersey at the front

Rui Costa (Movistar) shows his rainbow jersey at the front
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 11 of 29

The day's breakaway

The day's breakaway
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 12 of 29

Seven mountains challenged the riders on stage 3

Seven mountains challenged the riders on stage 3
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 13 of 29

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in action at the final KOM of stage 3

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in action at the final KOM of stage 3
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 14 of 29

Ji Cheng (Argos-Shimano) as best Chinese rider

Ji Cheng (Argos-Shimano) as best Chinese rider
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 15 of 29

FDJ controls the peloton

FDJ controls the peloton
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 16 of 29

Dan Martin leads the peloton into Panda Corner

Dan Martin leads the peloton into Panda Corner
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 17 of 29

The peloton passes by the Great Wall of China

The peloton passes by the Great Wall of China
(Image credit: Graham Watson)
Image 18 of 29

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins his second consecutive stage in Beijing

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins his second consecutive stage in Beijing
(Image credit: Graham Watson)
Image 19 of 29

The leaders at the start

The leaders at the start
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 20 of 29

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) celebrates his second stage win in Tour of Beijing

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) celebrates his second stage win in Tour of Beijing
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 21 of 29

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins his second consecutive stage in Beijing

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins his second consecutive stage in Beijing
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 22 of 29

A second stage win for Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)

A second stage win for Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 23 of 29

The peloton descends

The peloton descends
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 24 of 29

Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) was most aggressive rider

Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) was most aggressive rider
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 25 of 29

Autumn in Beijing

Autumn in Beijing
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 26 of 29

Ji Cheng (Argos-Shimano)

Ji Cheng (Argos-Shimano)
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 27 of 29

Bouhanni celebrates with his team

Bouhanni celebrates with his team
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 28 of 29

The breakaway on stage 3

The breakaway on stage 3
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 29 of 29

The day's jersey winners

The day's jersey winners
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) claimed his second win in as many days and consolidated his overall lead with another emphatic sprint finish on stage 3 of the Tour of Beijing. The Frenchman proved too quick for Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) and Alexey Tsatevich (Katusha) to take his eleventh victory of the season.

Related Articles

Bouhanni enjoying late season success at Tour of Beijing

The finale was dominated by the Omega Pharma-QuickStep team. Tony Martin’s attack on the descent of the final climb sewed such panic in the peloton that it split in two, and when the German was reined in with five kilometres to go, Omega Pharma-QuickStep took over the pace-making on the front of the bunch.

Their aim was to set up Alessandro Petacchi for the sprint, and the veteran Italian appeared perfectly-placed as he swung into the finishing straight in second position, tucked in just behind Nikolas Maes.

Petacchi was hesitant in starting his sprint, however, and that delay proved fatal to his chances. With 200 metres to go, the Omega Pharma lead-out was swarmed on both sides, with Elia Viviani (Cannondale) and Borut Bozic (Astana) surging past.

Bouhanni dived for Bozic’s wheel, and the red jersey’s judgement proved impeccable, as he passed the Slovenian on the barriers with 100 metres to go, and then held off the fast-finishing Matthews and Tsatevich to take a fine victory.

In the overall standings, Bouhanni now holds a lead of 11 seconds over Matthews and Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale), while Tsatevich lies in fourth place at 16 seconds. The Frenchman knows his time in the red jersey is limited, however, with the summit finish at Mentougou Miaofeng Mountain – a first for the Tour of Beijing – looming on the horizon.

How it unfolded

After Michael Matthews claimed the opening intermediate sprint at Sheng Shi Ying Village , the morning break was eventually granted permission to slip clear, with Marc Goos (Belkin), Damiano Caruso (Cannondale), Wesley Sulzberger (Orica-GreenEdge), Hayden Roulston (Radioshack-Leopard), Albert Timmer (Argos-Shimano) and Manuele Boaro (Saxo-Tinkoff) getting the bon de sortie from Bouhanni’s FDJ.fr squad.

On an undulating day of racing, the terrain seemed ripe for a breakaway attempt to succeed, but the escapees were never allowed to reach an advantage in excess of 3:30. Although the break worked well together, Caruso and Sulzberger found time to duel for the king of mountains points on the day’s first six climbs, and by day’s end, the Italian would hold a slender two-point lead in the classification.

Behind, the peloton was cranking back into action, however, with Maxime Bouet’s Ag2r-La Mondiale team putting its shoulder to the wheel inside the final 50 kilometres. Their efforts shredded the break’s advantage, and Bouet was clearly hoping that they would be able to shed Bouhanni and the sprinters on the day’s final climb to Huang Tu Liang.

When the six escapees were reeled in with 30 kilometres to go, Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) sensed the natural lull that would follow and duly clipped off the front of the peloton, gaining 1:20 in the process. For all his invention, however, Hansen would be caught on the day’s final climb, as the pace again picked up in the main field as Movistar took up the reins.

The anticipated attacks never quite materialised on the final climb, but riders were being shelled out the back as the tempo increased up ahead, and Tony Martin’s daring attack on the descent caused a further split in the peloton.

By the time Martin was pegged back, there were fewer than 60 riders left in contention. While Omega Pharma-QuickStep tried to make use of their numerical superiority in the finale, however, Petacchi was unable to finish off their work, and instead it was Nacer Bouhanni who once again showed his class with a smart sprint win.

 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr4:08:15
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
3Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
5Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
6Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
7Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
8Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
9Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
11Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
12Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
13Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
14Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
15Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
16Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
17Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
18Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
19Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
20Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
21Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
22Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
23Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
24Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
25Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
26Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
27Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
28Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
29Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
30Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
31Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
32Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
33Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
34Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
35Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
36Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
37George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
38Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
39Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
41Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
42Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
43Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
44Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
45Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
46Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
47Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
48David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
49Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
50Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
51Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
52Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
53Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
54Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
55Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
56Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
57Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
58Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
59Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:14
60Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:37
61Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:43
62Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
63Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
64Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
65Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
66Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
67Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
68Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
69Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
70Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
71Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
72Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
73Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
74Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
75Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
76Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
77Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
78Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
79Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
80Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
81Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
82Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
83Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
84Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
85Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
86Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
87Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
88Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
89Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
91Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
92Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
93Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
94Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
95Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
96Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
97Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:54
98Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
99Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:01:14
100Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:59
101Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
102Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
103José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
104Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
105Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:33
106Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha0:05:20
107Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
108Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ.fr
109Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:07:39
110Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
111Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
112Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:12:06
113Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
114Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
115Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFDavide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFLiu Biao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFThomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFMichael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNSThor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team

Sprint 1 - Sheng Shi Ying Village
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge5pts
2Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
3Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team2
4Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Xiao Chuan Village
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge5pts
2Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
3Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
4Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard1

Sprint 3 - Long Wang Miao
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol5pts
2Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
3Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team2
4Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team1

Finish - Qianjiadian
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr15pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge14
3Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha13
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling12
5Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team11
6Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team10
7Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol9
8Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team8
9Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
10Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
11Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5
12Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
13Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling3
14Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida2
15Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Dong Hui Ling KOM
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling5pts
2Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3
3Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
4Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard1

Da Zhuang Ke KOM
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge5pts
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
3Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
4Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1

Xie Zi Shi KOM
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling5pts
2Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3
3Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
4Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1

Sha Ling KOM
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling8pts
2Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge6
3Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
4Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
5Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard1

Si Hai KOM
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge12pts
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling8
3Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
4Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
5Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano2

Cang Mi Gu Dao KOM
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling8pts
2Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge6
3Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
4Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
5Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard1

Huang Tu Liang KOM
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard5pts
2Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team3
3Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
4Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr4:08:15
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
3Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
5Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
6Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
9Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
10Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
11Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
12Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
13Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
14Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
15Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
16Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
17Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
18George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
19Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
20Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
21Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
22Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
23Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
24Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
25Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
26Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
27Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
28Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:43
29Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
30Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
31Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
32Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
33Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
34Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
35Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
36Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:59

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team12:24:45
2Omega Pharma-QuickStep
3Astana Pro Team
4Movistar Team
5AG2R La Mondiale
6Belkin Pro Cycling Team
7Euskaltel - Euskadi
8FDJ.FR
9Radioshack Leopard
10Orica GreenEDGE
11Sky Procycling
12Cannondale
13Katusha Team0:00:43
14Team Saxo -Tinkoff
15Team Argos-Shimano
16Garmin-Sharp
17Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
18Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:26
19Lampre-Merida

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr13:28:18
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:11
3Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
4Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha0:00:16
5Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
6Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:18
7Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:00:19
8Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
9Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
10Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:20
11Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
12Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
13Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
14Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
15Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
16Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
18Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
19Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
20Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
21Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
22Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
23Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
24George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
25Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
26Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
27David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
28Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
29Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
30Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
31Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
32Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
33Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
34Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
35Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
36Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
37Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
38Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
39Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
40Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
41Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
42Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
43Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
44Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
45Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
46Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
47Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
48Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
49Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
50Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
51Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
52Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
53Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
54Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
55Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
56Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
57Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
58Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:34
59Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:57
60Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
61Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
62Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:59
63Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:01:00
64Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
65Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:01
66Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:02
67Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:01:03
68Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
69Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
70Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
71Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
72Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
73Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
74Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
75Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
76Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
77Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
78Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
79Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
80Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
81Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
82Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
83Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
84Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
85Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
86Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
87Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
88Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
89Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
90Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
91Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
92Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
93Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
94Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
95Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
96Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:14
97Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
98Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:01:34
99Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:12
100Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:19
101Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
102José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
103Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
104Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:03:42
105Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:53
106Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ.fr0:05:40
107Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
108Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
109Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:07:57
110Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:07:59
111Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:08:42
112Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:12:26
113Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
114Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
115Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:14:07

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr38pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge31
3Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step24
4Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff21
5Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano21
6Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida20
7Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha18
8Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling18
9Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
10Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
11Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team14
12Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha14
13Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team13
14Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step13
15Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge13
16Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp12
17Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team11
18Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team10
19Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
20Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol9
21Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol9
22Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team8
23Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team8
24Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
25Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
26Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol5
27Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge5
28Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5
29Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale5
30Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team4
31Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
32Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
33Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling3
34Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
35Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
36Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team2
37Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team2
38Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida2
39Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
40Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
41Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
42Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr1
43Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
44Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team1
45Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling37pts
2Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge35
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25
4Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team17
5Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
6Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff16
7Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
8Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
9Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida6
10Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard5
11Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol5
12Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano4
13Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team3
14Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard3
15Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
16Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
17Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team1
18Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1
19Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr13:28:18
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:11
3Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha0:00:16
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:20
5Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
6Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
7Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
8Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
10Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
11George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
12Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
13Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
14Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
15Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
16Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
17Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
18Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
19Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
20Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
21Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
22Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
23Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
24Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
25Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
26Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
27Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
28Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:57
29Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:02
30Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:03
31Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
32Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
33Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
34Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
35Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
36Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:12

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team40:25:54
2Omega Pharma-QuickStep
3FDJ.FR
4Astana Pro Team
5Movistar Team
6Orica GreenEDGE
7AG2R La Mondiale
8Belkin Pro Cycling Team
9Euskaltel - Euskadi
10Radioshack Leopard
11Sky Procycling
12Cannondale
13Katusha Team0:00:43
14Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
15Team Argos-Shimano
16Team Saxo -Tinkoff
17Garmin-Sharp
18Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:26
19Lampre-Merida

 

Latest on Cyclingnews