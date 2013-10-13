Image 1 of 29 Dan Martin's totem animal, the panda (Image credit: Graham Watson) Image 2 of 29 Damiano Caruso (Cannondale) in the mountains jersey (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 3 of 29 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 4 of 29 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 5 of 29 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 6 of 29 Panda Corner welcomes the peloton (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 7 of 29 The great wall of China provided a spectacular backdrop for the racing (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 8 of 29 The peloton passes the fall colours (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 9 of 29 The leaders before stage 3 (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 10 of 29 Rui Costa (Movistar) shows his rainbow jersey at the front (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 11 of 29 The day's breakaway (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 12 of 29 Seven mountains challenged the riders on stage 3 (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 13 of 29 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in action at the final KOM of stage 3 (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 14 of 29 Ji Cheng (Argos-Shimano) as best Chinese rider (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 15 of 29 FDJ controls the peloton (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 16 of 29 Dan Martin leads the peloton into Panda Corner (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 17 of 29 The peloton passes by the Great Wall of China (Image credit: Graham Watson) Image 18 of 29 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins his second consecutive stage in Beijing (Image credit: Graham Watson) Image 19 of 29 The leaders at the start (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 20 of 29 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) celebrates his second stage win in Tour of Beijing (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 21 of 29 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins his second consecutive stage in Beijing (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 22 of 29 A second stage win for Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 23 of 29 The peloton descends (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 24 of 29 Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) was most aggressive rider (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 25 of 29 Autumn in Beijing (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 26 of 29 Ji Cheng (Argos-Shimano) (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 27 of 29 Bouhanni celebrates with his team (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 28 of 29 The breakaway on stage 3 (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 29 of 29 The day's jersey winners (Image credit: www.biketo.com)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) claimed his second win in as many days and consolidated his overall lead with another emphatic sprint finish on stage 3 of the Tour of Beijing. The Frenchman proved too quick for Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) and Alexey Tsatevich (Katusha) to take his eleventh victory of the season.

Related Articles Bouhanni enjoying late season success at Tour of Beijing

The finale was dominated by the Omega Pharma-QuickStep team. Tony Martin’s attack on the descent of the final climb sewed such panic in the peloton that it split in two, and when the German was reined in with five kilometres to go, Omega Pharma-QuickStep took over the pace-making on the front of the bunch.

Their aim was to set up Alessandro Petacchi for the sprint, and the veteran Italian appeared perfectly-placed as he swung into the finishing straight in second position, tucked in just behind Nikolas Maes.

Petacchi was hesitant in starting his sprint, however, and that delay proved fatal to his chances. With 200 metres to go, the Omega Pharma lead-out was swarmed on both sides, with Elia Viviani (Cannondale) and Borut Bozic (Astana) surging past.

Bouhanni dived for Bozic’s wheel, and the red jersey’s judgement proved impeccable, as he passed the Slovenian on the barriers with 100 metres to go, and then held off the fast-finishing Matthews and Tsatevich to take a fine victory.

In the overall standings, Bouhanni now holds a lead of 11 seconds over Matthews and Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale), while Tsatevich lies in fourth place at 16 seconds. The Frenchman knows his time in the red jersey is limited, however, with the summit finish at Mentougou Miaofeng Mountain – a first for the Tour of Beijing – looming on the horizon.

How it unfolded

After Michael Matthews claimed the opening intermediate sprint at Sheng Shi Ying Village , the morning break was eventually granted permission to slip clear, with Marc Goos (Belkin), Damiano Caruso (Cannondale), Wesley Sulzberger (Orica-GreenEdge), Hayden Roulston (Radioshack-Leopard), Albert Timmer (Argos-Shimano) and Manuele Boaro (Saxo-Tinkoff) getting the bon de sortie from Bouhanni’s FDJ.fr squad.

On an undulating day of racing, the terrain seemed ripe for a breakaway attempt to succeed, but the escapees were never allowed to reach an advantage in excess of 3:30. Although the break worked well together, Caruso and Sulzberger found time to duel for the king of mountains points on the day’s first six climbs, and by day’s end, the Italian would hold a slender two-point lead in the classification.

Behind, the peloton was cranking back into action, however, with Maxime Bouet’s Ag2r-La Mondiale team putting its shoulder to the wheel inside the final 50 kilometres. Their efforts shredded the break’s advantage, and Bouet was clearly hoping that they would be able to shed Bouhanni and the sprinters on the day’s final climb to Huang Tu Liang.

When the six escapees were reeled in with 30 kilometres to go, Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) sensed the natural lull that would follow and duly clipped off the front of the peloton, gaining 1:20 in the process. For all his invention, however, Hansen would be caught on the day’s final climb, as the pace again picked up in the main field as Movistar took up the reins.

The anticipated attacks never quite materialised on the final climb, but riders were being shelled out the back as the tempo increased up ahead, and Tony Martin’s daring attack on the descent caused a further split in the peloton.

By the time Martin was pegged back, there were fewer than 60 riders left in contention. While Omega Pharma-QuickStep tried to make use of their numerical superiority in the finale, however, Petacchi was unable to finish off their work, and instead it was Nacer Bouhanni who once again showed his class with a smart sprint win.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 4:08:15 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 7 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 11 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 14 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 15 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 16 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 17 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 18 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 20 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 21 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 22 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 23 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 24 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 26 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 27 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 28 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 29 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 30 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 31 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 32 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 34 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 35 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 36 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 37 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 38 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 39 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 41 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 43 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 44 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 45 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 46 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 47 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 48 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 49 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 50 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 51 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 52 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 53 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 54 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 55 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 56 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 57 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 58 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 59 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:14 60 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:37 61 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:43 62 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 63 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 64 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 65 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 66 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 67 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 68 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 69 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 70 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 71 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 72 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 73 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 74 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 76 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 77 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 78 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 79 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 80 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 81 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 82 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 83 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 84 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 85 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 86 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 87 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 88 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 89 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 92 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 93 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 94 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 95 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 96 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 97 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:54 98 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 99 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:14 100 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:59 101 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 102 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 103 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 104 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 105 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:33 106 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 0:05:20 107 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 108 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ.fr 109 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:07:39 110 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 111 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 112 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:12:06 113 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 114 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 115 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff DNF Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida DNF Liu Biao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNF Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge DNS Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team

Sprint 1 - Sheng Shi Ying Village # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 5 pts 2 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 3 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 2 4 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Xiao Chuan Village # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 5 pts 2 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 3 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 1

Sprint 3 - Long Wang Miao # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 5 pts 2 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 3 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 2 4 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 1

Finish - Qianjiadian # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 15 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 14 3 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 13 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 5 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 6 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 10 7 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 8 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 8 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 10 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 11 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 12 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 13 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 3 14 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 2 15 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Dong Hui Ling KOM # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 3 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 1

Da Zhuang Ke KOM # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 5 pts 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 3 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 4 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1

Xie Zi Shi KOM # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 3 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 4 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1

Sha Ling KOM # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 pts 2 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 6 3 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 4 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 5 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 1

Si Hai KOM # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 12 pts 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 3 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 4 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 5 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 2

Cang Mi Gu Dao KOM # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 pts 2 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 6 3 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 4 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 5 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 1

Huang Tu Liang KOM # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 5 pts 2 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 4 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 4:08:15 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 10 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 11 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 13 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 14 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 17 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 18 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 19 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 20 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 21 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 22 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 23 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 24 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 25 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 26 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 27 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 28 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:43 29 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 30 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 31 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 32 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 33 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 34 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 35 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 36 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:59

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 12:24:45 2 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 3 Astana Pro Team 4 Movistar Team 5 AG2R La Mondiale 6 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 7 Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 FDJ.FR 9 Radioshack Leopard 10 Orica GreenEDGE 11 Sky Procycling 12 Cannondale 13 Katusha Team 0:00:43 14 Team Saxo -Tinkoff 15 Team Argos-Shimano 16 Garmin-Sharp 17 Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team 18 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:26 19 Lampre-Merida

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 13:28:18 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:11 3 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 0:00:16 5 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:18 7 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:19 8 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 10 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:20 11 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 14 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 15 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 16 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 18 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 19 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 20 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 21 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 22 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 23 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 24 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 25 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 26 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 27 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 28 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 29 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 30 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 32 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 33 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 34 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 35 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 36 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 37 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 38 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 39 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 40 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 41 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 42 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 43 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 44 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 45 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 46 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 47 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 48 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 49 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 50 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 51 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 52 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 53 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 54 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 55 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 56 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 57 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 58 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:34 59 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:57 60 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 61 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 62 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:59 63 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:01:00 64 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 65 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:01 66 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:02 67 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:03 68 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 70 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 71 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 72 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 73 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 74 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 75 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 76 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 78 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 79 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 80 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 81 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 82 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 83 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 84 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 85 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 86 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 87 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 88 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 89 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 90 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 91 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 92 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 93 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 94 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 95 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 96 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:14 97 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 98 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:34 99 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:12 100 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:19 101 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 102 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 103 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:03:42 105 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:53 106 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ.fr 0:05:40 107 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 108 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 109 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:07:57 110 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:07:59 111 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:08:42 112 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:12:26 113 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 114 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 115 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:14:07

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 38 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 31 3 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 24 4 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 21 5 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 21 6 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 20 7 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 18 8 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 18 9 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 10 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 11 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 14 12 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 14 13 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 13 14 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 13 15 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 13 16 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 12 17 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 18 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 10 19 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 20 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 21 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 22 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 8 23 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 8 24 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 25 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 26 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 5 27 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 5 28 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 29 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 5 30 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 4 31 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 32 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 33 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 3 34 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 35 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 36 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 2 37 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 2 38 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 2 39 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 40 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 41 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 42 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 43 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 44 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 1 45 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 37 pts 2 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 35 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 4 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 17 5 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 6 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 16 7 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 8 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 9 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 10 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 5 11 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 5 12 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 4 13 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3 14 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 3 15 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 16 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 17 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 1 18 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1 19 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 13:28:18 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:11 3 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 0:00:16 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:20 5 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 10 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 11 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 12 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 13 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 15 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 17 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 18 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 19 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 20 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 21 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 22 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 23 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 24 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 25 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 26 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 27 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 28 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:57 29 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:02 30 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:03 31 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 32 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 33 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 34 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 35 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 36 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:12