Bouhanni wins second successive stage at Tour of Beijing
Frenchman consolidates overall lead
Stage 3: Yanqing - Qiandiajian
Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) claimed his second win in as many days and consolidated his overall lead with another emphatic sprint finish on stage 3 of the Tour of Beijing. The Frenchman proved too quick for Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) and Alexey Tsatevich (Katusha) to take his eleventh victory of the season.
The finale was dominated by the Omega Pharma-QuickStep team. Tony Martin’s attack on the descent of the final climb sewed such panic in the peloton that it split in two, and when the German was reined in with five kilometres to go, Omega Pharma-QuickStep took over the pace-making on the front of the bunch.
Their aim was to set up Alessandro Petacchi for the sprint, and the veteran Italian appeared perfectly-placed as he swung into the finishing straight in second position, tucked in just behind Nikolas Maes.
Petacchi was hesitant in starting his sprint, however, and that delay proved fatal to his chances. With 200 metres to go, the Omega Pharma lead-out was swarmed on both sides, with Elia Viviani (Cannondale) and Borut Bozic (Astana) surging past.
Bouhanni dived for Bozic’s wheel, and the red jersey’s judgement proved impeccable, as he passed the Slovenian on the barriers with 100 metres to go, and then held off the fast-finishing Matthews and Tsatevich to take a fine victory.
In the overall standings, Bouhanni now holds a lead of 11 seconds over Matthews and Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale), while Tsatevich lies in fourth place at 16 seconds. The Frenchman knows his time in the red jersey is limited, however, with the summit finish at Mentougou Miaofeng Mountain – a first for the Tour of Beijing – looming on the horizon.
How it unfolded
After Michael Matthews claimed the opening intermediate sprint at Sheng Shi Ying Village , the morning break was eventually granted permission to slip clear, with Marc Goos (Belkin), Damiano Caruso (Cannondale), Wesley Sulzberger (Orica-GreenEdge), Hayden Roulston (Radioshack-Leopard), Albert Timmer (Argos-Shimano) and Manuele Boaro (Saxo-Tinkoff) getting the bon de sortie from Bouhanni’s FDJ.fr squad.
On an undulating day of racing, the terrain seemed ripe for a breakaway attempt to succeed, but the escapees were never allowed to reach an advantage in excess of 3:30. Although the break worked well together, Caruso and Sulzberger found time to duel for the king of mountains points on the day’s first six climbs, and by day’s end, the Italian would hold a slender two-point lead in the classification.
Behind, the peloton was cranking back into action, however, with Maxime Bouet’s Ag2r-La Mondiale team putting its shoulder to the wheel inside the final 50 kilometres. Their efforts shredded the break’s advantage, and Bouet was clearly hoping that they would be able to shed Bouhanni and the sprinters on the day’s final climb to Huang Tu Liang.
When the six escapees were reeled in with 30 kilometres to go, Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) sensed the natural lull that would follow and duly clipped off the front of the peloton, gaining 1:20 in the process. For all his invention, however, Hansen would be caught on the day’s final climb, as the pace again picked up in the main field as Movistar took up the reins.
The anticipated attacks never quite materialised on the final climb, but riders were being shelled out the back as the tempo increased up ahead, and Tony Martin’s daring attack on the descent caused a further split in the peloton.
By the time Martin was pegged back, there were fewer than 60 riders left in contention. While Omega Pharma-QuickStep tried to make use of their numerical superiority in the finale, however, Petacchi was unable to finish off their work, and instead it was Nacer Bouhanni who once again showed his class with a smart sprint win.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:08:15
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|11
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|14
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|15
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|16
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|18
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|20
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|21
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|22
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|26
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|27
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|28
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|29
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|30
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|31
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|34
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|35
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|37
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|38
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|41
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|43
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|45
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|47
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|48
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|49
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|50
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|51
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|53
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|54
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|55
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|56
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|59
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:14
|60
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:37
|61
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:43
|62
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|64
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|66
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|68
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|69
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|70
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|71
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|72
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|73
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|74
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|77
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|79
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|80
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|81
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|82
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|83
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|85
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|86
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|88
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|92
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|94
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|96
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|97
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:54
|98
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:14
|100
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:59
|101
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|103
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|104
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|105
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:33
|106
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:05:20
|107
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|108
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ.fr
|109
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:39
|110
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|111
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|112
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:12:06
|113
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|114
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|115
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|DNF
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Liu Biao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNS
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|5
|pts
|2
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|3
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|2
|4
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|5
|pts
|2
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|3
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|5
|pts
|2
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|3
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|4
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|14
|3
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|13
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|5
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|6
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|10
|7
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|8
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|9
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|10
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|11
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|12
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|13
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|3
|14
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|2
|15
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|3
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|5
|pts
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|4
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|3
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|4
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|pts
|2
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|3
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|4
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|pts
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|3
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|4
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|5
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|pts
|2
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|3
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|5
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|pts
|2
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|4
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:08:15
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|10
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|13
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|17
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|18
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|19
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|20
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|21
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|22
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|23
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|24
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|26
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|28
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|29
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|32
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|33
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|35
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|12:24:45
|2
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|FDJ.FR
|9
|Radioshack Leopard
|10
|Orica GreenEDGE
|11
|Sky Procycling
|12
|Cannondale
|13
|Katusha Team
|0:00:43
|14
|Team Saxo -Tinkoff
|15
|Team Argos-Shimano
|16
|Garmin-Sharp
|17
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|18
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|19
|Lampre-Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13:28:18
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:11
|3
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:16
|5
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:18
|7
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:19
|8
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:20
|11
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|16
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|18
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|19
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|21
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|22
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|23
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|24
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|25
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|26
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|27
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|28
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|32
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|37
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|41
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|42
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|43
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|44
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|45
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|46
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|48
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|49
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|50
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|51
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|53
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|55
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|56
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|57
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|58
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:34
|59
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:57
|60
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|61
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|62
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:59
|63
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:00
|64
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|65
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:01
|66
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|67
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:03
|68
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|73
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|75
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|76
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|80
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|82
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|84
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|86
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|87
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|88
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|89
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|90
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|91
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|92
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|93
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|94
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|95
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:14
|97
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:34
|99
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:12
|100
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:19
|101
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|102
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|103
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:42
|105
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:53
|106
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ.fr
|0:05:40
|107
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|108
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|109
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:07:57
|110
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:59
|111
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:08:42
|112
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:12:26
|113
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|114
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|115
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:14:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|38
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|31
|3
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|24
|4
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|21
|5
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|21
|6
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|20
|7
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|18
|8
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|18
|9
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|10
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|11
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|14
|12
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|14
|13
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13
|14
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|13
|15
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|16
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|17
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|18
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|19
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|20
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|21
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|22
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|23
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|8
|24
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|25
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|26
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|5
|27
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|5
|28
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|29
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|30
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|4
|31
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|32
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|33
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|3
|34
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|35
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|36
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|2
|37
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|38
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|2
|39
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|40
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|41
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|42
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|43
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|44
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|45
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|37
|pts
|2
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|35
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|4
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|17
|5
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|6
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|16
|7
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|8
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|9
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|10
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|11
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|5
|12
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|13
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3
|14
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|15
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|16
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|17
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|1
|18
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1
|19
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13:28:18
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:11
|3
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:16
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:20
|5
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|10
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|11
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|12
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|13
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|15
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|18
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|19
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|20
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|21
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|22
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|23
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|24
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|26
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|27
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|28
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:57
|29
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|30
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|31
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|35
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|36
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|40:25:54
|2
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|3
|FDJ.FR
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|Movistar Team
|6
|Orica GreenEDGE
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|Radioshack Leopard
|11
|Sky Procycling
|12
|Cannondale
|13
|Katusha Team
|0:00:43
|14
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|15
|Team Argos-Shimano
|16
|Team Saxo -Tinkoff
|17
|Garmin-Sharp
|18
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|19
|Lampre-Merida
