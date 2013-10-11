Image 1 of 29 Xu Gang (Champion System) gets a feed from his team car (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 2 of 29 Willem Wauters (Vacansoleil-DCM) leads the young rider classification after stage 1 at the Tour of Beijing (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 3 of 29 Thor Hushovd (BMC) on the podium (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 29 Defending Tour of Beijing champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in the peloton (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 5 of 29 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), winner of the first two editions of the Tour of Beijing, is interviewed prior to stage 1 (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 6 of 29 It was a tight finish among the sprinters in the stage 1 finale. (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 7 of 29 Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd (BMC) won the opening stage at the Tour of Beijing (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 8 of 29 Cannondale riders set the pace in the peloton (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 9 of 29 Cannondale and FDJ at the front of the peloton during stage 1 at the Tour of Beijing (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 10 of 29 The Tour of Beijing stage 1 jersey holders let loose with the champagne (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 11 of 29 Davide Vigano (Lampre-Merida) crossed the first sprint line ahead of breakaway companions Sander Cordeel (Lotto Belisol) and Willem Wauters (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 12 of 29 The field sprint finale to stage 1 at the Tour of Beijing (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 13 of 29 A happy Thor Hushovd (BMC) after winning stage 1 at the Tour of Beijing (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 14 of 29 Thor Hushovd (BMC) in the Tour of Beijing leader's jersey after winning stage 1 (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 15 of 29 The early break in stage 1 at the Tour of Beijing included Willem Wauters (Vacansoleil-DCM), Sander Cordeel (Lotto-Belisol), Davide Viganò (Lampre-Merida) and Ryota Nishizono (Champion System) (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 16 of 29 Jiao Pengda (Champion System) was the best-placed Chinese rider on the opening stage (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 17 of 29 Sander Cordeel (Lotto Belisol) was the most aggressive rider for stage 1 at the Tour of Beijing (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 18 of 29 The peloton passes by a dragon dance (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 19 of 29 The peloton in action during stage 1 at the Tour of Beijing (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 20 of 29 The Tour of Beijing classification leaders after stage 1 (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 21 of 29 The peloton awaits the start of the first stage at the Tour of Beijing (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 22 of 29 It's lunch time for the Tour of Beijing peloton (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 23 of 29 Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd (BMC) on the podium to receive the leader's jersey at the Tour of Beijing (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 24 of 29 The peloton in action during stage 1 at the Tour of Beijing (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 25 of 29 The peloton on stage 1 of the Tour of Beijing (Image credit: AFP) Image 26 of 29 The peloton on stage 1 of the Tour of Beijing (Image credit: AFP) Image 27 of 29 Juan Antonio Flecha in his last WorldTour level race (Image credit: AFP) Image 28 of 29 The fans turn out for the 2013 Tour of Beijing (Image credit: AFP) Image 29 of 29 BMC and Sky lead the peloton (Image credit: AFP)

Thor Hushovd (BMC) won the first stage of the Tour of Beijing and became the first race leader thanks to a perfectly-timed charge to the line in Huairou Studio City.

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge), Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) and Luka Mezgec (Argos-Shimano) hit the front in the final hundred metres but Hushovd found a gap on the right of the road and surged to victory. Mezgec held on to take second with Nikolas Maes (Omega Pharma- Quick Step) following Hushovd through the gap to take third.

Thanks to his victory, Hushovd pulled on the race leader's red jersey that was presented to him by new UCI President Brian Cookson.

“It's a good win. I'm a little surprised as I had a hard couple of weeks after the Worlds finding the motivation. I still did the training I had to do and so to win here couldn’t be better," Hushovd said.

"With 20km to go they [the break] still had two minutes and so we were scared. My BMC teammates pulled a lot and so it was up to me to do a good job and finish it off."

A five rider attack

The opening stage of the five-day Tour of Beijing covered a 190km route around the north-east of Beijing. Willem Wauters (Vacansoleil-DCM), Sander Cordeel (Lotto-Belisol), Davide Viganò (Lampre-Merida) and Ryota Nishizono (Champion System) jumped away when the flag dropped and opened a nine-minute lead. However, the long straight and flat roads helped the peloton chase the breakaway.

Cordeel tried a solo attack in the finale of the stage and stayed away until five kilometres to go but Marco Pinotti and Steve Cummings of BMC led the chase and reeled him in. Omega Pharma-QuickStep and Orica-GreenEdge took over but were unable to control the peloton.

Petacchi and Matthews hit out early and looked set to fight for the win but faded. Mezgec came up alongside them but then Hushovd accelerated down the right to pass all three and snatch victory.





"I started quite good but then had some ups and downs. I started to feel good at the nationals and had a lot of wins, so I'm happy with my season," he said proudly.

Thanks to a ten–second time bonus, Hushovd leads Wauters, who gained bonus seconds in the long breakaway, by three seconds. Mezgec is third overall at four seconds.

"Now we'll try and keep the race lead tomorrow but then there are two hard stages," Hushovd warned.

Full Results 1 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 4:20:34 2 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 3 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 6 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 8 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 9 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 10 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 12 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 13 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 17 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 18 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 19 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 20 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 21 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 22 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ.fr 23 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 24 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 25 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 26 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 27 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 29 Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 30 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 32 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 33 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 34 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 35 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 36 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 37 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 38 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 40 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 41 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 42 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 43 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 44 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 45 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 46 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 47 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 48 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 49 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 50 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 51 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 52 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 53 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 54 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 55 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 56 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 57 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 58 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 59 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 62 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 63 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 64 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 65 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 67 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 68 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 69 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 70 Xing Yan Dong (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 71 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 72 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 73 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 74 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 75 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 76 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 77 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 78 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 79 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 81 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 82 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 83 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 84 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 85 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 86 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 87 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 88 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 89 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 90 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 91 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 92 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 93 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 94 Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 95 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 96 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 97 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 99 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 100 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 101 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 102 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 103 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 104 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 105 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 106 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 107 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 108 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 109 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 110 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 111 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 112 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 113 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 114 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 115 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 116 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 117 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 118 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 119 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 120 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 121 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 122 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 123 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 124 Liu Biao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 125 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 126 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 127 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 128 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 129 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 130 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 131 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 132 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 133 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 134 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 135 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 136 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 137 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 138 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 139 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 140 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 141 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 142 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 143 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 144 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:43 145 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:46 146 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:52 147 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 148 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:00 149 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:58 150 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:22 151 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 152 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:20 153 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:10:54

Points 1 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 15 pts 2 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 14 3 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 13 4 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 11 6 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 10 7 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 9 8 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 9 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 7 10 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 11 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 5 12 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 4 13 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 3 14 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 15 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 1 - Yang Jia Hui Village, 39.5km 1 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 pts 2 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 3 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Liu Jia Dian Town Government, 114km 1 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 3 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 4 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 3 - Miyun Youth Palace, 149.5km 1 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 3 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Young riders 1 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 4:20:34 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 5 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 7 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 8 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 10 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 13 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 15 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 17 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 18 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 19 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 21 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 23 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 25 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 27 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 28 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 29 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 30 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 31 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 32 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 33 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 34 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 35 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 36 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 37 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 38 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 39 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 40 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 41 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 42 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 43 Liu Biao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 44 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 45 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 46 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 47 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 48 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 49 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 50 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 51 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 52 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 53 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:46 54 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:52 55 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 56 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:58 57 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:22

Teams 1 Katusha Team 13:01:42 2 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 3 FDJ.FR 4 Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team 5 Movistar Team 6 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 7 Team Argos-Shimano 8 BMC Racing Team 9 Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 Radioshack Leopard 11 Team Saxo -Tinkoff 12 Garmin-Sharp 13 Orica GreenEdge 14 AG2R La Mondiale 15 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 Lotto-Belisol Team 17 Cannondale 18 Sky Procycling 19 Astana Pro Team 20 Lampre-Merida

General classification after stage 1 1 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 4:20:24 2 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:03 3 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:04 4 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:06 5 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:09 6 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:10 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 8 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 10 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 11 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 12 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 13 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 14 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 15 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 19 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 20 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 21 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 22 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 23 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 24 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ.fr 25 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 26 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 27 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 28 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 29 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 31 Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 32 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 33 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 34 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 35 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 36 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 37 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 38 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 39 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 40 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 42 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 43 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 44 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 45 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 46 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 47 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 48 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 49 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 50 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 51 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 52 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 53 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 54 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 55 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 56 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 57 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 58 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 59 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 60 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 61 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 64 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 65 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 66 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 67 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 69 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 70 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 71 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 72 Xing Yan Dong (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 73 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 74 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 75 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 76 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 77 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 78 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 79 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 80 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 81 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 83 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 84 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 85 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 86 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 87 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 88 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 89 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 90 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 91 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 92 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 93 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 94 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 95 Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 96 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 97 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 98 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 100 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 101 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 102 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 103 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 104 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 105 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 106 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 107 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 108 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 109 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 110 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 111 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 112 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 113 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 114 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 115 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 116 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 117 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 118 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 119 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 120 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 121 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 122 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 123 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 124 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 125 Liu Biao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 126 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 127 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 128 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 129 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 130 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 131 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 132 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 133 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 134 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 135 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 136 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 137 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 138 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 139 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 140 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 141 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 142 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 143 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 144 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 145 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:53 146 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:56 147 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:02 148 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 149 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:08 150 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:32 151 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 152 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:24 153 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:11:00

Points classification 1 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 15 pts 2 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 14 3 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 13 4 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 5 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 11 7 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 10 8 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 9 9 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 10 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 11 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 12 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 7 13 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 14 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 5 15 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 4 16 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 4 17 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 3 18 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 19 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 20 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Young riders classification 1 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4:20:27 2 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:01 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:07 4 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 6 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 7 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 8 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 9 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 11 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 14 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 15 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 16 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 17 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 18 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 19 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 20 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 22 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 23 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 24 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 26 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 28 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 29 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 30 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 31 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 32 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 33 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 34 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 35 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 36 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 37 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 38 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 39 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 40 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 41 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 42 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 43 Liu Biao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 44 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 45 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 46 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 47 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 48 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 49 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 50 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 51 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 52 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 53 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 54 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:53 55 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:59 56 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:05 57 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:29