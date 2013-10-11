Trending

Hushovd takes opening stage of Tour of Beijing

Mezgec and Maes complete the podium

Image 1 of 29

Xu Gang (Champion System) gets a feed from his team car

Xu Gang (Champion System) gets a feed from his team car
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 2 of 29

Willem Wauters (Vacansoleil-DCM) leads the young rider classification after stage 1 at the Tour of Beijing

Willem Wauters (Vacansoleil-DCM) leads the young rider classification after stage 1 at the Tour of Beijing
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 3 of 29

Thor Hushovd (BMC) on the podium

Thor Hushovd (BMC) on the podium
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 29

Defending Tour of Beijing champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in the peloton

Defending Tour of Beijing champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in the peloton
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 5 of 29

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), winner of the first two editions of the Tour of Beijing, is interviewed prior to stage 1

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), winner of the first two editions of the Tour of Beijing, is interviewed prior to stage 1
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 6 of 29

It was a tight finish among the sprinters in the stage 1 finale.

It was a tight finish among the sprinters in the stage 1 finale.
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 7 of 29

Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd (BMC) won the opening stage at the Tour of Beijing

Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd (BMC) won the opening stage at the Tour of Beijing
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 8 of 29

Cannondale riders set the pace in the peloton

Cannondale riders set the pace in the peloton
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 9 of 29

Cannondale and FDJ at the front of the peloton during stage 1 at the Tour of Beijing

Cannondale and FDJ at the front of the peloton during stage 1 at the Tour of Beijing
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 10 of 29

The Tour of Beijing stage 1 jersey holders let loose with the champagne

The Tour of Beijing stage 1 jersey holders let loose with the champagne
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 11 of 29

Davide Vigano (Lampre-Merida) crossed the first sprint line ahead of breakaway companions Sander Cordeel (Lotto Belisol) and Willem Wauters (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Davide Vigano (Lampre-Merida) crossed the first sprint line ahead of breakaway companions Sander Cordeel (Lotto Belisol) and Willem Wauters (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 12 of 29

The field sprint finale to stage 1 at the Tour of Beijing

The field sprint finale to stage 1 at the Tour of Beijing
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 13 of 29

A happy Thor Hushovd (BMC) after winning stage 1 at the Tour of Beijing

A happy Thor Hushovd (BMC) after winning stage 1 at the Tour of Beijing
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 14 of 29

Thor Hushovd (BMC) in the Tour of Beijing leader's jersey after winning stage 1

Thor Hushovd (BMC) in the Tour of Beijing leader's jersey after winning stage 1
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 15 of 29

The early break in stage 1 at the Tour of Beijing included Willem Wauters (Vacansoleil-DCM), Sander Cordeel (Lotto-Belisol), Davide Viganò (Lampre-Merida) and Ryota Nishizono (Champion System)

The early break in stage 1 at the Tour of Beijing included Willem Wauters (Vacansoleil-DCM), Sander Cordeel (Lotto-Belisol), Davide Viganò (Lampre-Merida) and Ryota Nishizono (Champion System)
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 16 of 29

Jiao Pengda (Champion System) was the best-placed Chinese rider on the opening stage

Jiao Pengda (Champion System) was the best-placed Chinese rider on the opening stage
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 17 of 29

Sander Cordeel (Lotto Belisol) was the most aggressive rider for stage 1 at the Tour of Beijing

Sander Cordeel (Lotto Belisol) was the most aggressive rider for stage 1 at the Tour of Beijing
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 18 of 29

The peloton passes by a dragon dance

The peloton passes by a dragon dance
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 19 of 29

The peloton in action during stage 1 at the Tour of Beijing

The peloton in action during stage 1 at the Tour of Beijing
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 20 of 29

The Tour of Beijing classification leaders after stage 1

The Tour of Beijing classification leaders after stage 1
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 21 of 29

The peloton awaits the start of the first stage at the Tour of Beijing

The peloton awaits the start of the first stage at the Tour of Beijing
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 22 of 29

It's lunch time for the Tour of Beijing peloton

It's lunch time for the Tour of Beijing peloton
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 23 of 29

Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd (BMC) on the podium to receive the leader's jersey at the Tour of Beijing

Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd (BMC) on the podium to receive the leader's jersey at the Tour of Beijing
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 24 of 29

The peloton in action during stage 1 at the Tour of Beijing

The peloton in action during stage 1 at the Tour of Beijing
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 25 of 29

The peloton on stage 1 of the Tour of Beijing

The peloton on stage 1 of the Tour of Beijing
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 26 of 29

The peloton on stage 1 of the Tour of Beijing

The peloton on stage 1 of the Tour of Beijing
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 27 of 29

Juan Antonio Flecha in his last WorldTour level race

Juan Antonio Flecha in his last WorldTour level race
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 28 of 29

The fans turn out for the 2013 Tour of Beijing

The fans turn out for the 2013 Tour of Beijing
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 29 of 29

BMC and Sky lead the peloton

BMC and Sky lead the peloton
(Image credit: AFP)

Thor Hushovd (BMC) won the first stage of the Tour of Beijing and became the first race leader thanks to a perfectly-timed charge to the line in Huairou Studio City.

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge), Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) and Luka Mezgec (Argos-Shimano) hit the front in the final hundred metres but Hushovd found a gap on the right of the road and surged to victory. Mezgec held on to take second with Nikolas Maes (Omega Pharma- Quick Step) following Hushovd through the gap to take third.

Thanks to his victory, Hushovd pulled on the race leader's red jersey that was presented to him by new UCI President Brian Cookson.

“It's a good win. I'm a little surprised as I had a hard couple of weeks after the Worlds finding the motivation. I still did the training I had to do and so to win here couldn’t be better," Hushovd said.

"With 20km to go they [the break] still had two minutes and so we were scared. My BMC teammates pulled a lot and so it was up to me to do a good job and finish it off."

A five rider attack

The opening stage of the five-day Tour of Beijing covered a 190km route around the north-east of Beijing. Willem Wauters (Vacansoleil-DCM), Sander Cordeel (Lotto-Belisol), Davide Viganò (Lampre-Merida) and Ryota Nishizono (Champion System) jumped away when the flag dropped and opened a nine-minute lead. However, the long straight and flat roads helped the peloton chase the breakaway.

Cordeel tried a solo attack in the finale of the stage and stayed away until five kilometres to go but Marco Pinotti and Steve Cummings of BMC led the chase and reeled him in. Omega Pharma-QuickStep and Orica-GreenEdge took over but were unable to control the peloton.

Petacchi and Matthews hit out early and looked set to fight for the win but faded. Mezgec came up alongside them but then Hushovd accelerated down the right to pass all three and snatch victory.

"I started quite good but then had some ups and downs. I started to feel good at the nationals and had a lot of wins, so I'm happy with my season," he said proudly.

Thanks to a ten–second time bonus, Hushovd leads Wauters, who gained bonus seconds in the long breakaway, by three seconds. Mezgec is third overall at four seconds.

"Now we'll try and keep the race lead tomorrow but then there are two hard stages," Hushovd warned.

Full Results
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team4:20:34
2Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
3Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
4Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
6Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
7Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
8Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
9Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
10Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
11Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
12Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
13Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
14Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
16Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
17Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
18Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
19Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
20Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
21Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
22Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ.fr
23Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
24Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
25Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
26Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
27Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
28Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
29Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
30Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
31Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
32Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
33George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
34Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
35Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
36Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
37Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
38Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
40Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
41Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
42José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
43Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
44Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
45Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
46Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
47Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
48Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
49David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
50Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
51Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
52Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
53Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
54Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
55Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
56Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
57Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
58Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
59Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
62Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
63Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
64Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
65Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
66Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
67Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
68Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
69Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
70Xing Yan Dong (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
71Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
72Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
73Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
74Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
75Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
76Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
77Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
78Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
79Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
80Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
81Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
82Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
83Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
84Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
85Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
86Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
87Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
88Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
89Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
90Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
91Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
92Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
93Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
94Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
95Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
96Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
97Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
98Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
99Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
100Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
101Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
102Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
103Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
104Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
105Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
106Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
107Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
108Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
109Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
110Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
111Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
112Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
113Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
114Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
115Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
116Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
117Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
118Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
119Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
120Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
121Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
122Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
123Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
124Liu Biao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
125Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
126Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
127Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
128Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
129Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
130Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
131Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
132Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
133Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
134Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
135Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
136Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
137Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
138Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
139Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
140Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
141Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
142Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
143Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
144Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:43
145Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:46
146Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:52
147Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
148Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:00
149Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:58
150Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:22
151Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
152Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:20
153Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:10:54

Points
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team15pts
2Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano14
3Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step13
4Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge11
6Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team10
7Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha9
8Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr8
9Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol7
10Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida6
11Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha5
12Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp4
13Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale3
14Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
15Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 1 - Yang Jia Hui Village, 39.5km
1Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida5pts
2Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
3Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
4Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Liu Jia Dian Town Government, 114km
1Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
3Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
4Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 3 - Miyun Youth Palace, 149.5km
1Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
3Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2
4Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Young riders
1Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano4:20:34
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
3Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
4Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
5Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
6Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
7Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
8Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
9Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
10Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
11Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
12Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
13Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
14Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
15Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
16Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
17George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
18Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
19Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
21Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
22Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
23Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
24Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
25Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
26Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
27Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
28Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
29Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
30Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
31Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
32Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
33Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
34Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
35Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
36Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
37Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
38Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
39Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
40Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
41Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
42Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
43Liu Biao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
44Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
45Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
46Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
47Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
48Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
49Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
50Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
51Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
52Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
53Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:46
54Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:52
55Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
56Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:58
57Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:22

Teams
1Katusha Team13:01:42
2Omega Pharma-QuickStep
3FDJ.FR
4Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
5Movistar Team
6Champion System Pro Cycling Team
7Team Argos-Shimano
8BMC Racing Team
9Euskaltel - Euskadi
10Radioshack Leopard
11Team Saxo -Tinkoff
12Garmin-Sharp
13Orica GreenEdge
14AG2R La Mondiale
15Belkin Pro Cycling Team
16Lotto-Belisol Team
17Cannondale
18Sky Procycling
19Astana Pro Team
20Lampre-Merida

General classification after stage 1
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team4:20:24
2Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:03
3Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:04
4Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:06
5Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:09
6Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:10
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
8Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
9Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
10Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
11Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
12Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
13Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
14Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
15Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
16Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
17Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
19Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
20Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
21Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
22Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
23Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
24Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ.fr
25Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
26Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
27Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
28Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
29Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
30Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
31Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
32Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
33Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
34Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
35George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
36Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
37Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
38Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
39Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
40Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
42Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
43Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
44José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
45Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
46Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
47Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
48Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
49Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
50Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
51David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
52Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
53Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
54Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
55Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
56Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
57Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
58Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
59Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
60Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
61Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
64Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
65Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
66Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
67Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
68Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
69Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
70Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
71Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
72Xing Yan Dong (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
73Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
74Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
75Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
76Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
77Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
78Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
79Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
80Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
81Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
82Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
83Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
84Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
85Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
86Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
87Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
88Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
89Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
90Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
91Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
92Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
93Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
94Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
95Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
96Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
97Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
98Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
99Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
100Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
101Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
102Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
103Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
104Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
105Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
106Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
107Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
108Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
109Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
110Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
111Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
112Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
113Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
114Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
115Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
116Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
117Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
118Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
119Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
120Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
121Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
122Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
123Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
124Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
125Liu Biao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
126Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
127Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
128Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
129Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
130Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
131Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
132Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
133Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
134Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
135Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
136Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
137Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
138Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
139Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
140Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
141Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
142Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
143Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
144Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
145Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:53
146Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:56
147Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:02
148Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
149Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:08
150Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:32
151Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
152Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:24
153Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:11:00

Points classification
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team15pts
2Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano14
3Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step13
4Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
5Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge11
7Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team10
8Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha9
9Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol9
10Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr8
11Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida7
12Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol7
13Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida6
14Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha5
15Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team4
16Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp4
17Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale3
18Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
19Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
20Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Young riders classification
1Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4:20:27
2Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:01
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:07
4Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
5Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
6Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
7Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
8Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
9Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
10Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
11Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
12Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
13Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
14Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
15Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
16Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
17Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
18George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
19Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
20Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
22Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
23Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
24Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
25Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
26Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
27Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
28Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
29Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
30Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
31Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
32Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
33Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
34Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
35Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
36Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
37Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
38Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
39Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
40Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
41Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
42Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
43Liu Biao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
44Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
45Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
46Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
47Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
48Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
49Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
50Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
51Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
52Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
53Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
54Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:53
55Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:59
56Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:05
57Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:29

Teams classification
1Katusha Team13:01:42
2Omega Pharma-QuickStep
3FDJ.FR
4Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
5Movistar Team
6Champion System Pro Cycling Team
7Team Argos-Shimano
8BMC Racing Team
9Euskaltel - Euskadi
10Radioshack Leopard
11Team Saxo -Tinkoff
12Garmin-Sharp
13Orica GreenEdge
14AG2R La Mondiale
15Belkin Pro Cycling Team
16Lotto-Belisol Team
17Cannondale
18Sky Procycling
19Astana Pro Team
20Lampre-Merida

