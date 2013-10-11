Hushovd takes opening stage of Tour of Beijing
Mezgec and Maes complete the podium
Stage 1: Shunyi - Huairou Studio City
Thor Hushovd (BMC) won the first stage of the Tour of Beijing and became the first race leader thanks to a perfectly-timed charge to the line in Huairou Studio City.
Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge), Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) and Luka Mezgec (Argos-Shimano) hit the front in the final hundred metres but Hushovd found a gap on the right of the road and surged to victory. Mezgec held on to take second with Nikolas Maes (Omega Pharma- Quick Step) following Hushovd through the gap to take third.
Thanks to his victory, Hushovd pulled on the race leader's red jersey that was presented to him by new UCI President Brian Cookson.
“It's a good win. I'm a little surprised as I had a hard couple of weeks after the Worlds finding the motivation. I still did the training I had to do and so to win here couldn’t be better," Hushovd said.
"With 20km to go they [the break] still had two minutes and so we were scared. My BMC teammates pulled a lot and so it was up to me to do a good job and finish it off."
A five rider attack
The opening stage of the five-day Tour of Beijing covered a 190km route around the north-east of Beijing. Willem Wauters (Vacansoleil-DCM), Sander Cordeel (Lotto-Belisol), Davide Viganò (Lampre-Merida) and Ryota Nishizono (Champion System) jumped away when the flag dropped and opened a nine-minute lead. However, the long straight and flat roads helped the peloton chase the breakaway.
Cordeel tried a solo attack in the finale of the stage and stayed away until five kilometres to go but Marco Pinotti and Steve Cummings of BMC led the chase and reeled him in. Omega Pharma-QuickStep and Orica-GreenEdge took over but were unable to control the peloton.
Petacchi and Matthews hit out early and looked set to fight for the win but faded. Mezgec came up alongside them but then Hushovd accelerated down the right to pass all three and snatch victory.
"I started quite good but then had some ups and downs. I started to feel good at the nationals and had a lot of wins, so I'm happy with my season," he said proudly.
Thanks to a ten–second time bonus, Hushovd leads Wauters, who gained bonus seconds in the long breakaway, by three seconds. Mezgec is third overall at four seconds.
"Now we'll try and keep the race lead tomorrow but then there are two hard stages," Hushovd warned.
|1
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|4:20:34
|2
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|8
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|9
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|10
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|12
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|13
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|18
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|19
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|20
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|21
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|22
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ.fr
|23
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|26
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|32
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|33
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|34
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|36
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|37
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|38
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|40
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|41
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|42
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|44
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|45
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|46
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|49
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|50
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|51
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|52
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|54
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|55
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|56
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|62
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|63
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|65
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|67
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|70
|Xing Yan Dong (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|71
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|76
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|78
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|79
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|81
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|82
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|83
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|84
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|85
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|87
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|90
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|91
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|92
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|94
|Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|97
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|99
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|100
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|101
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|102
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|103
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|105
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|106
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|108
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|109
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|110
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|111
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|112
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|113
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|114
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|115
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|116
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|117
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|118
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|119
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|120
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|121
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|122
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|123
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|124
|Liu Biao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|125
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|126
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|127
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|128
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|129
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|130
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|131
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|132
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|133
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|134
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|135
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|136
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|137
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|138
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|139
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|140
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|141
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|142
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|143
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|144
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:43
|145
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:46
|146
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:52
|147
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|148
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:00
|149
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:58
|150
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:22
|151
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|152
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:20
|153
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:54
|1
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|14
|3
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|13
|4
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|11
|6
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|9
|8
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|9
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|7
|10
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|11
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|5
|12
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|13
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|14
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|pts
|2
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|3
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|3
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|4
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|3
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|1
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|4:20:34
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|5
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|7
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|10
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|15
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|18
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|19
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|21
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|23
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|29
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|30
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|31
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|32
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|36
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|38
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|39
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|40
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|41
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|42
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|43
|Liu Biao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|45
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|46
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|47
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|48
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|49
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|50
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|51
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|52
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|53
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:46
|54
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:52
|55
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:58
|57
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:22
|1
|Katusha Team
|13:01:42
|2
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|3
|FDJ.FR
|4
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|5
|Movistar Team
|6
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Team Argos-Shimano
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|9
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|Radioshack Leopard
|11
|Team Saxo -Tinkoff
|12
|Garmin-Sharp
|13
|Orica GreenEdge
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|17
|Cannondale
|18
|Sky Procycling
|19
|Astana Pro Team
|20
|Lampre-Merida
|1
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|4:20:24
|2
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:04
|4
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:06
|5
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|6
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:10
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|10
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|12
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|13
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|14
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|15
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|20
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|21
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|22
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|23
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|24
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ.fr
|25
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|27
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|28
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|34
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|35
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|36
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|38
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|39
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|40
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|42
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|43
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|44
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|46
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|47
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|48
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|51
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|52
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|53
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|54
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|56
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|57
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|58
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|64
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|65
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|67
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|69
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|72
|Xing Yan Dong (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|73
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|78
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|79
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|80
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|81
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|83
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|84
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|85
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|86
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|87
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|89
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|91
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|92
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|93
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|95
|Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|98
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|100
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|101
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|102
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|103
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|104
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|106
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|107
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|109
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|110
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|111
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|112
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|113
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|114
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|115
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|116
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|117
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|118
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|119
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|120
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|121
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|122
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|123
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|124
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|125
|Liu Biao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|126
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|127
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|128
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|129
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|130
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|131
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|132
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|133
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|134
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|135
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|136
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|137
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|138
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|139
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|140
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|141
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|142
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|143
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|144
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|145
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:53
|146
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:56
|147
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:02
|148
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|149
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:08
|150
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:32
|151
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|152
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:24
|153
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:00
|1
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|14
|3
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|13
|4
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|5
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|11
|7
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|8
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|9
|9
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|10
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|11
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|12
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|7
|13
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|14
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|5
|15
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|4
|16
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|17
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|18
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|19
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|20
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|1
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4:20:27
|2
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:01
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:07
|4
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|6
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|7
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|8
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|11
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|16
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|19
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|20
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|22
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|24
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|30
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|31
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|32
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|33
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|36
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|38
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|39
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|40
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|41
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|42
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|43
|Liu Biao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|45
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|46
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|47
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|48
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|49
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|50
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|51
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|52
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|53
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:53
|55
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:59
|56
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:05
|57
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:29
|1
|Katusha Team
|13:01:42
|2
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|3
|FDJ.FR
|4
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|5
|Movistar Team
|6
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Team Argos-Shimano
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|9
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|Radioshack Leopard
|11
|Team Saxo -Tinkoff
|12
|Garmin-Sharp
|13
|Orica GreenEdge
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|17
|Cannondale
|18
|Sky Procycling
|19
|Astana Pro Team
|20
|Lampre-Merida
