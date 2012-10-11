Tour of Beijing stage 3: Gavazzi snatches victory
Italian beats Dan Martin and Boasson Hagen on uphill finish
Stage 3: Green Sea Forest Park - Yan Qing Ba Da Ling Great Wall
Against the stirring backdrop of the Great Wall at Badaling, Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) charged to victory in a close finish to stage three of the Tour of Beijing, while Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) retained his overall lead, 40 seconds ahead of the Italian.
After taking his fourth second place finish of the season on the previous day in Mentougou, it was perhaps fitting that Gavazzi’s first victory of the year was one forged with patience. He held his fire when Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) launched what looked like the winning move with three kilometres to go, and maintained a watching brief when red jersey Tony Martin took up the pursuit on the final climb to the line.
Gavazzi opted to stick steadfastly to the wheel of Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp); biding his time as the flying Irishman led the fractured peloton back up to Boasson Hagen inside the final 200 metres. Gavazzi then struck on the crown of the final bend, and swept past Martin and Boasson Hagen to claim his first victory of the season.
“There was only one way for me to win today – I had to wait and wait and see how things developed,” a relieved Gavazzi said after the finish. “To be honest, when Boasson Hagen attacked, I thought it was over, as he is the perfect rider for this kind of finale.”
The rolling finale provided the platform for a flurry of increasingly ferocious attacks after the day’s early break had been swept up. Sylvain Georges (Ag2r-La Mondiale) was the first man to go clear, but when he was reeled in, Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) unleashed a rasping effort of his own on the penultimate rise.
Approaching the very crest of that climb, with three kilometres to go, Boasson Hagen produced a devastating burst that saw him cruise past Anton and then put daylight into the peloton behind. As he swooped down the gently curving bend, the Norwegian’s gap was approaching 20 seconds – he would have 17 in hand at the red kite – and given the disarming facility of his pedalling, he seemed destined to take the stage, the winner’s time bonus and make significant inroads on general classification.
Boasson Hagen had been one of the few riders to make the trek north from Beijing in the build-up to the race to reconnoitre the finale. His attack was pre-meditated and the aim had been to take the stage and the red jersey.
“I planned to go exactly where I did but it wasn’t the plan that the other guys would catch me,” Boasson Hagen said. “If Martin hadn’t gained time yesterday, then maybe I could have waited for the sprint. But that would have been a different race. So I was just thinking I needed to gap off and get as much seconds as possible.”
Sensing that his red jersey was under threat, Martin himself seized the initiative and took up the reins of the pursuit on the final kilometre-long climb to the finish, whose slopes seemed somewhat shallower than the road book had suggested. The German’s pace-making brought the bunch to within touching distance of Boasson Hagen, and then Ryder Hesjedal and Dan Martin completed the juncture within sight of the line.
200 metres out, Martin looked as though he was going to take the honours, but he confessed afterwards that he had hit the final ramp to the line in too high a gear, and the canny Gavazzi was able to zip past at the death to take the win, while Boasson Hagen held on for third ahead of Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Rui Costa (Movistar).
“It was hard finish, but a good stage for me, although I’m a bit disappointed not to win after all the hard work of my teammates,” said Martin, who now moves up to third overall, 50 seconds down on his namesake Tony.
The win went to Gavazzi, who claimed his first triumph since taking a stage at last year’s Vuelta a España. Unable to match the pure sprinters on the flat and nor the puncheur on the climbs, the 28-year-old has found that the right kind of finish can take a whole season to find.
“I actually thought the climb today would be harder,” he said. “But it turned out to be perfect for me. I can’t compete in flat sprints and I can’t win on harder climbs either, so it was great to break the ice here.”
Early break
The overnight release of USADA’s reasoned decision of its judgement on the Lance Armstrong case dominated many conversations in the start village, although some additional drama was provided by the news that Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) had taken a tumble while riding from the hotel to the start. The Luxembourger appeared relatively unscathed, however, and completed the stage 15 minutes down, as he continues his comeback from a fractured pelvis.
The day’s stage snaked its way through the foothills of the Xi Mountains and then skirted the fringes of greater Beijing before turning back towards the spectacular section of the Great Wall at Badaling. The early break went clear after 30km, featuring Vacansoleil-DCM pair Johnny Hoogerland and Pim Ligthart, Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ-BigMat), Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge), Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi), George Bennett (RadioShack-Nissan) and Andriy Grivko (Astana).
The seven built up a lead of over 4:30 at one point, and with the peloton initially reluctant to chase, the group began to believe in their chances shortly after the midway point. “There were a lot of strong guys in the group who weren’t a threat on GC, so I thought we might go all the way,” Bennett said afterwards.
Eventually, however, Omega Pharma-QuickStep, Garmin-Sharp and Liquigas-Cannondale (who were working for Moreno Moser) provided the firepower necessary to peg back the leaders. Leading by three minutes with 40km to go, the break was swept up in the finale, although Meier put up a brief, solo show of defiance before he too was caught. “I attacked when I felt the peloton coming back,” he said. “I saw an opportunity and took it.”
Ultimately, however, it all came down to frantic final three kilometres. Francesco Gavazzi won the day, but after quelling Edvald Boasson Hagen’s fierce attack, the day’s biggest winner might yet prove to be Tony Martin.
|1
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4:05:08
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|4
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|6
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|11
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|12
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|15
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|16
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|17
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|18
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:11
|22
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:12
|23
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|24
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:16
|25
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|26
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:27
|29
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:30
|30
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|32
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|33
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|34
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:41
|35
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:47
|36
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|37
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|38
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|39
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|40
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|41
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|42
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|43
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:12
|44
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|45
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|46
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|47
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|50
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|51
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|52
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|53
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|54
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:55
|55
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|57
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:23
|58
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|59
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:02:30
|60
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:00
|61
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:47
|62
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:04:09
|63
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|64
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|65
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|66
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|67
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|68
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|69
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|70
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|71
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:04:18
|72
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:47
|73
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|0:06:13
|74
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:29
|75
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|76
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|79
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|83
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|84
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|85
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:50
|87
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:25
|88
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|89
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|91
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|92
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|93
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|94
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|95
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|96
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
|97
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|98
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|99
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|100
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|101
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|102
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|103
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|104
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|105
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|106
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|107
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|108
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|109
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|110
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|111
|Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:36
|112
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:11:01
|113
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|114
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|115
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|116
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
|117
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|118
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|119
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|120
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|121
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:44
|122
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|123
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|124
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|125
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|126
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|127
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|128
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|129
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|130
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|131
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|0:15:43
|132
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|133
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|134
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|135
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|136
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:15:55
|137
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:16:09
|DNF
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|14
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|13
|4
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|5
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|11
|6
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|8
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|9
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|10
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|11
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|14
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|2
|15
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|1
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|pts
|2
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|3
|3
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|3
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|1
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|6
|3
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|4
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|2
|5
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|8
|3
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|5
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2
|1
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|3
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|2
|4
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4:05:08
|2
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|4
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|5
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:12
|6
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|7
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|8
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:53
|9
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:19
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:55
|11
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:02:30
|12
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:09
|13
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|0:06:13
|15
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:29
|16
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:25
|17
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|18
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|19
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|20
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|21
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|23
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|24
|Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:36
|25
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:11:01
|26
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|27
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:44
|28
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|29
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|30
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|31
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|32
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|33
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|34
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|12:15:36
|2
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:04
|3
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:18
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:29
|5
|Lampre - ISD
|0:00:52
|6
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:55
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:01:05
|8
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|9
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:28
|10
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:49
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:59
|12
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|13
|Katusha Team
|0:04:49
|14
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:57
|15
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:06:47
|16
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:07:36
|17
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:08:06
|18
|Sky Procycling
|0:10:43
|19
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:17:18
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|9:35:52
|2
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:40
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:50
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:52
|5
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:56
|7
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|9
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:01:00
|10
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|11
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|16
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:06
|17
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|18
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|19
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:16
|20
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:25
|21
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
|0:01:30
|22
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:12
|23
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:28
|24
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:06
|25
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:14
|26
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:15
|27
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:24
|28
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:31
|29
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:03:32
|30
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:42
|31
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:43
|32
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:45
|33
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:03:49
|35
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|0:04:02
|36
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:25
|37
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:31
|38
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:34
|39
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|40
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:36
|42
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:01
|43
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:05:25
|45
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:05:37
|46
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:38
|47
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:05:45
|48
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:07:21
|49
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:07:30
|50
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:52
|51
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:30
|52
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:35
|53
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:09:44
|54
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:57
|55
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:10:18
|56
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:44
|57
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:11:20
|58
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:11:38
|59
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:11:40
|60
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|61
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:33
|62
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:13:25
|63
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:13:26
|64
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:13:34
|65
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|66
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:35
|67
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:14:19
|68
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|69
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|70
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:14:25
|71
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:14:42
|72
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:51
|73
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:15:08
|74
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:09
|75
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:15:59
|76
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:32
|77
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:17:19
|78
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:17:32
|79
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|80
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:17:41
|81
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|83
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|84
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:17:50
|85
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|86
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|0:18:58
|87
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:33
|88
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|0:19:36
|89
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:52
|90
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|93
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|94
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:20:01
|96
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|98
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
|0:20:26
|99
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|100
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:20:58
|101
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:48
|102
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|103
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|104
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|105
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|106
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
|107
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|108
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|109
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:21:57
|110
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|111
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|112
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:22:09
|113
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|114
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|115
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:22:33
|116
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:22:45
|117
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:23:21
|118
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:24:24
|119
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|120
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:24:33
|121
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|122
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|123
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:25:08
|124
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:25:34
|125
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:25:57
|126
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:26:01
|127
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:26:07
|128
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|129
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:26:16
|130
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|131
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:27:39
|132
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:29:15
|133
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:30:12
|134
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:30:59
|135
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:31:55
|136
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:49
|137
|Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:52
|1
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|29
|pts
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|26
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|24
|4
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|5
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|22
|6
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|7
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|18
|8
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|16
|9
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|10
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|11
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|14
|12
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|13
|13
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|14
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|15
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|11
|16
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|11
|17
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|11
|18
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|10
|19
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|20
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|21
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|8
|22
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|23
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|7
|24
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|25
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|26
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|27
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|28
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|29
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|30
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
|4
|31
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4
|32
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|33
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|34
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|3
|35
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|36
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|3
|37
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|38
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|2
|39
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2
|40
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|41
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|42
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1
|43
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|44
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|45
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|46
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|26
|pts
|2
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|3
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|14
|4
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|11
|5
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|6
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|7
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|8
|8
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|10
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|11
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|12
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|13
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|14
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|15
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|2
|16
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|2
|17
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
|2
|18
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|19
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|2
|20
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|21
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|9:36:48
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|4
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:13
|5
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:35
|6
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|7
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:35
|8
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:05
|9
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:04:49
|10
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:09:22
|11
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:12:29
|12
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:12:30
|13
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:39
|14
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:14:12
|15
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:15:03
|16
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:16:36
|17
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:16:45
|18
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:37
|19
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|0:18:40
|20
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:56
|21
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:19:30
|22
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:52
|23
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|25
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:21:01
|26
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:21:13
|27
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|28
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:21:49
|29
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:25:01
|30
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:25:05
|31
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:25:20
|32
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|33
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:26:43
|34
|Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:56
|1
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|28:52:54
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:25
|3
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:27
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:01:05
|5
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:25
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:55
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:12
|8
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:04
|9
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:49
|10
|Lampre - ISD
|0:05:12
|11
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:06:43
|12
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:08:08
|13
|Katusha Team
|0:09:01
|14
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:09:38
|15
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:13
|16
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:15:52
|17
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:54
|18
|Sky Procycling
|0:19:08
|19
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:24:44
