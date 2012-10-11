Image 1 of 8 Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) celebrates his victory at the Tour of Beijing (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 8 The riders descend a hairpin corner (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 8 There was some stunning scenery during stage three (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 8 The break works hard to stay away (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 8 Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) on the podium (Image credit: AFP) Image 6 of 8 The early, seven-man break featured Vacansoleil-DCM pair Johnny Hoogerland and Pim Ligthart, Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ-BigMat), Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge), Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi), George Bennett (RadioShack-Nissan) and Andriy Grivko (Astana) (Image credit: AFP) Image 7 of 8 Omega Pharma-QuickStep, the team of race leader Tony Martin, sets tempo in the peloton. (Image credit: AFP) Image 8 of 8 The Tour of Beijing peloton in action during stage 3. (Image credit: AFP)

Against the stirring backdrop of the Great Wall at Badaling, Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) charged to victory in a close finish to stage three of the Tour of Beijing, while Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) retained his overall lead, 40 seconds ahead of the Italian.

After taking his fourth second place finish of the season on the previous day in Mentougou, it was perhaps fitting that Gavazzi’s first victory of the year was one forged with patience. He held his fire when Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) launched what looked like the winning move with three kilometres to go, and maintained a watching brief when red jersey Tony Martin took up the pursuit on the final climb to the line.

Gavazzi opted to stick steadfastly to the wheel of Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp); biding his time as the flying Irishman led the fractured peloton back up to Boasson Hagen inside the final 200 metres. Gavazzi then struck on the crown of the final bend, and swept past Martin and Boasson Hagen to claim his first victory of the season.

“There was only one way for me to win today – I had to wait and wait and see how things developed,” a relieved Gavazzi said after the finish. “To be honest, when Boasson Hagen attacked, I thought it was over, as he is the perfect rider for this kind of finale.”

The rolling finale provided the platform for a flurry of increasingly ferocious attacks after the day’s early break had been swept up. Sylvain Georges (Ag2r-La Mondiale) was the first man to go clear, but when he was reeled in, Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) unleashed a rasping effort of his own on the penultimate rise.

Approaching the very crest of that climb, with three kilometres to go, Boasson Hagen produced a devastating burst that saw him cruise past Anton and then put daylight into the peloton behind. As he swooped down the gently curving bend, the Norwegian’s gap was approaching 20 seconds – he would have 17 in hand at the red kite – and given the disarming facility of his pedalling, he seemed destined to take the stage, the winner’s time bonus and make significant inroads on general classification.

Boasson Hagen had been one of the few riders to make the trek north from Beijing in the build-up to the race to reconnoitre the finale. His attack was pre-meditated and the aim had been to take the stage and the red jersey.

“I planned to go exactly where I did but it wasn’t the plan that the other guys would catch me,” Boasson Hagen said. “If Martin hadn’t gained time yesterday, then maybe I could have waited for the sprint. But that would have been a different race. So I was just thinking I needed to gap off and get as much seconds as possible.”

Sensing that his red jersey was under threat, Martin himself seized the initiative and took up the reins of the pursuit on the final kilometre-long climb to the finish, whose slopes seemed somewhat shallower than the road book had suggested. The German’s pace-making brought the bunch to within touching distance of Boasson Hagen, and then Ryder Hesjedal and Dan Martin completed the juncture within sight of the line.

200 metres out, Martin looked as though he was going to take the honours, but he confessed afterwards that he had hit the final ramp to the line in too high a gear, and the canny Gavazzi was able to zip past at the death to take the win, while Boasson Hagen held on for third ahead of Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Rui Costa (Movistar).

“It was hard finish, but a good stage for me, although I’m a bit disappointed not to win after all the hard work of my teammates,” said Martin, who now moves up to third overall, 50 seconds down on his namesake Tony.

The win went to Gavazzi, who claimed his first triumph since taking a stage at last year’s Vuelta a España. Unable to match the pure sprinters on the flat and nor the puncheur on the climbs, the 28-year-old has found that the right kind of finish can take a whole season to find.

“I actually thought the climb today would be harder,” he said. “But it turned out to be perfect for me. I can’t compete in flat sprints and I can’t win on harder climbs either, so it was great to break the ice here.”

Early break

The overnight release of USADA’s reasoned decision of its judgement on the Lance Armstrong case dominated many conversations in the start village, although some additional drama was provided by the news that Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) had taken a tumble while riding from the hotel to the start. The Luxembourger appeared relatively unscathed, however, and completed the stage 15 minutes down, as he continues his comeback from a fractured pelvis.

The day’s stage snaked its way through the foothills of the Xi Mountains and then skirted the fringes of greater Beijing before turning back towards the spectacular section of the Great Wall at Badaling. The early break went clear after 30km, featuring Vacansoleil-DCM pair Johnny Hoogerland and Pim Ligthart, Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ-BigMat), Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge), Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi), George Bennett (RadioShack-Nissan) and Andriy Grivko (Astana).

The seven built up a lead of over 4:30 at one point, and with the peloton initially reluctant to chase, the group began to believe in their chances shortly after the midway point. “There were a lot of strong guys in the group who weren’t a threat on GC, so I thought we might go all the way,” Bennett said afterwards.

Eventually, however, Omega Pharma-QuickStep, Garmin-Sharp and Liquigas-Cannondale (who were working for Moreno Moser) provided the firepower necessary to peg back the leaders. Leading by three minutes with 40km to go, the break was swept up in the finale, although Meier put up a brief, solo show of defiance before he too was caught. “I attacked when I felt the peloton coming back,” he said. “I saw an opportunity and took it.”

Ultimately, however, it all came down to frantic final three kilometres. Francesco Gavazzi won the day, but after quelling Edvald Boasson Hagen’s fierce attack, the day’s biggest winner might yet prove to be Tony Martin.

Full Results 1 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4:05:08 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 4 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 6 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 11 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 12 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 13 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 14 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 15 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 16 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 17 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 18 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 20 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 21 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:11 22 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:12 23 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 24 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:16 25 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 26 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 27 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:27 29 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:30 30 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 31 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 32 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 33 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:37 34 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:41 35 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:47 36 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 37 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 38 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 39 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 40 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:53 41 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 42 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 43 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:12 44 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:19 45 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 46 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 47 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 48 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 49 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 50 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 51 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 52 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 53 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 54 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:55 55 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:00 57 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:23 58 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 59 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:02:30 60 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:03:00 61 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:47 62 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:04:09 63 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 64 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 65 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 66 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 67 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 68 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 69 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 70 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 71 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:04:18 72 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:47 73 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 0:06:13 74 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:29 75 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 76 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 77 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 78 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 79 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 80 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 81 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 83 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 84 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 85 Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 86 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:50 87 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:08:25 88 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 89 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 90 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 91 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 92 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 93 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 94 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 95 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 96 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team 97 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 98 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 99 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 100 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 101 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 102 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 103 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 104 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 105 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 106 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 107 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 108 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 109 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 110 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 111 Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:10:36 112 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:11:01 113 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 114 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 115 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 116 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp 117 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 118 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 119 Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 120 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 121 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:12:44 122 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 123 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 124 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 125 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 126 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 127 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 128 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 129 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 130 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 131 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 0:15:43 132 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 133 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 134 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 135 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 136 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:15:55 137 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:16:09 DNF Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi

Points 1 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 pts 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 14 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 13 4 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 12 5 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 11 6 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 7 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 8 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 9 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 10 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 11 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 12 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 13 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 14 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 2 15 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1

Sprint 1 - Hezi Jian Village, 81km 1 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 pts 2 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 3 3 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2 4 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Changping Stadium, 118.5km 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3 3 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2 4 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Mountain 1 - Dong Fang Hong (Cat. 2) 19km 1 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 8 pts 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 6 3 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 4 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 2 5 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 1

Mountain 2 - Nan Yan Road (Cat. 3) 37.5km 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 3 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1

Mountain 3 - Gao Ya Kou (Cat. 1) 68.5km 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 pts 2 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 8 3 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 4 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 5 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2

Mountain 4 - Badaling Great Wall (Cat. 3) 162.5km) 1 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 pts 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 3 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 2 4 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Young riders 1 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4:05:08 2 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 4 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 5 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:12 6 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:16 7 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:37 8 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:53 9 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:19 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:55 11 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:02:30 12 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:09 13 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 14 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 0:06:13 15 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:29 16 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:25 17 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 18 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 19 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 20 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 21 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 22 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 23 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 24 Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:10:36 25 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:11:01 26 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 27 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:12:44 28 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 29 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 30 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 31 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 32 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 33 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 34 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Teams 1 BMC Racing Team 12:15:36 2 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:04 3 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:18 4 Astana Pro Team 0:00:29 5 Lampre - ISD 0:00:52 6 Orica GreenEdge 0:00:55 7 Movistar Team 0:01:05 8 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:07 9 RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:28 10 FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:49 11 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:59 12 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:16 13 Katusha Team 0:04:49 14 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:57 15 Garmin - Sharp 0:06:47 16 Lotto Belisol Team 0:07:36 17 Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:08:06 18 Sky Procycling 0:10:43 19 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:17:18

General classification after stage 3 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 9:35:52 2 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:40 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:50 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:52 5 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:56 7 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 9 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:01:00 10 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 11 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 12 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 14 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 15 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:05 16 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:06 17 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:09 18 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 19 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:16 20 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:25 21 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp 0:01:30 22 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:12 23 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:28 24 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:06 25 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:14 26 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:03:15 27 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:24 28 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:03:31 29 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:03:32 30 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:42 31 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:43 32 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:45 33 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 34 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:03:49 35 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 0:04:02 36 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:25 37 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:31 38 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:34 39 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 40 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 41 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:04:36 42 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:01 43 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:05:25 45 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:05:37 46 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:38 47 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:05:45 48 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:07:21 49 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:07:30 50 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:52 51 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:09:30 52 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:09:35 53 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:09:44 54 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:09:57 55 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:10:18 56 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:44 57 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:11:20 58 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:11:38 59 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:11:40 60 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 61 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:12:33 62 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:13:25 63 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:13:26 64 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:13:34 65 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 66 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:13:35 67 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:14:19 68 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 69 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 70 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:14:25 71 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 0:14:42 72 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:14:51 73 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:15:08 74 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:09 75 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:15:59 76 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:16:32 77 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:17:19 78 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:17:32 79 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 80 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:17:41 81 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 82 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 83 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 84 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:17:50 85 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 86 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 0:18:58 87 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:19:33 88 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 0:19:36 89 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:19:52 90 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 92 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 93 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 94 Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 95 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 0:20:01 96 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 97 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 98 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp 0:20:26 99 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 100 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:20:58 101 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:21:48 102 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 103 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 104 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 105 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 106 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team 107 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 108 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 109 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:21:57 110 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 111 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 112 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:22:09 113 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 114 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 115 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:22:33 116 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:22:45 117 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:23:21 118 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:24:24 119 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 120 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:24:33 121 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 122 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 123 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:25:08 124 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:25:34 125 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:25:57 126 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:26:01 127 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:26:07 128 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 129 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:26:16 130 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 131 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:27:39 132 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:29:15 133 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:30:12 134 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:30:59 135 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:31:55 136 Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:32:49 137 Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:33:52

Points classification 1 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 29 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 26 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 24 4 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 24 5 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 22 6 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 7 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 18 8 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 16 9 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 10 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 11 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 14 12 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 13 13 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 14 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 15 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 11 16 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 11 17 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 11 18 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 10 19 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 20 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 9 21 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 8 22 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 23 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 7 24 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 25 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 26 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 27 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 5 28 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 29 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 30 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp 4 31 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 4 32 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 33 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 34 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 3 35 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 3 36 Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 3 37 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2 38 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 2 39 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2 40 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 2 41 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 1 42 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1 43 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 44 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 45 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1 46 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 1

Mountains classification 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 26 pts 2 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 3 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 14 4 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 11 5 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 6 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 7 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 8 8 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 9 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 10 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 11 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 12 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 13 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 14 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3 15 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 2 16 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 2 17 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp 2 18 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 19 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 2 20 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 21 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 1

Young riders classification 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 9:36:48 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:04 3 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:09 4 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:13 5 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:35 6 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:53 7 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:35 8 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:05 9 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:04:49 10 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:09:22 11 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:12:29 12 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:12:30 13 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:12:39 14 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:14:12 15 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:15:03 16 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 0:16:36 17 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:16:45 18 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:37 19 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 0:18:40 20 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:56 21 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:19:30 22 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:20:52 23 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 25 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:21:01 26 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:21:13 27 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 28 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:21:49 29 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:25:01 30 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:25:05 31 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:25:20 32 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 33 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:26:43 34 Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:32:56