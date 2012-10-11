Trending

Tour of Beijing stage 3: Gavazzi snatches victory

Italian beats Dan Martin and Boasson Hagen on uphill finish

Image 1 of 8

Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) celebrates his victory at the Tour of Beijing

Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) celebrates his victory at the Tour of Beijing
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 8

The riders descend a hairpin corner

The riders descend a hairpin corner
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 8

There was some stunning scenery during stage three

There was some stunning scenery during stage three
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 8

The break works hard to stay away

The break works hard to stay away
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 5 of 8

Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) on the podium

Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) on the podium
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 6 of 8

The early, seven-man break featured Vacansoleil-DCM pair Johnny Hoogerland and Pim Ligthart, Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ-BigMat), Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge), Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi), George Bennett (RadioShack-Nissan) and Andriy Grivko (Astana)

The early, seven-man break featured Vacansoleil-DCM pair Johnny Hoogerland and Pim Ligthart, Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ-BigMat), Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge), Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi), George Bennett (RadioShack-Nissan) and Andriy Grivko (Astana)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 7 of 8

Omega Pharma-QuickStep, the team of race leader Tony Martin, sets tempo in the peloton.

Omega Pharma-QuickStep, the team of race leader Tony Martin, sets tempo in the peloton.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 8 of 8

The Tour of Beijing peloton in action during stage 3.

The Tour of Beijing peloton in action during stage 3.
(Image credit: AFP)

Against the stirring backdrop of the Great Wall at Badaling, Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) charged to victory in a close finish to stage three of the Tour of Beijing, while Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) retained his overall lead, 40 seconds ahead of the Italian.

After taking his fourth second place finish of the season on the previous day in Mentougou, it was perhaps fitting that Gavazzi’s first victory of the year was one forged with patience. He held his fire when Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) launched what looked like the winning move with three kilometres to go, and maintained a watching brief when red jersey Tony Martin took up the pursuit on the final climb to the line.

Gavazzi opted to stick steadfastly to the wheel of Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp); biding his time as the flying Irishman led the fractured peloton back up to Boasson Hagen inside the final 200 metres. Gavazzi then struck on the crown of the final bend, and swept past Martin and Boasson Hagen to claim his first victory of the season.

“There was only one way for me to win today – I had to wait and wait and see how things developed,” a relieved Gavazzi said after the finish. “To be honest, when Boasson Hagen attacked, I thought it was over, as he is the perfect rider for this kind of finale.”

The rolling finale provided the platform for a flurry of increasingly ferocious attacks after the day’s early break had been swept up. Sylvain Georges (Ag2r-La Mondiale) was the first man to go clear, but when he was reeled in, Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) unleashed a rasping effort of his own on the penultimate rise.

Approaching the very crest of that climb, with three kilometres to go, Boasson Hagen produced a devastating burst that saw him cruise past Anton and then put daylight into the peloton behind. As he swooped down the gently curving bend, the Norwegian’s gap was approaching 20 seconds – he would have 17 in hand at the red kite – and given the disarming facility of his pedalling, he seemed destined to take the stage, the winner’s time bonus and make significant inroads on general classification.

Boasson Hagen had been one of the few riders to make the trek north from Beijing in the build-up to the race to reconnoitre the finale. His attack was pre-meditated and the aim had been to take the stage and the red jersey.

“I planned to go exactly where I did but it wasn’t the plan that the other guys would catch me,” Boasson Hagen said. “If Martin hadn’t gained time yesterday, then maybe I could have waited for the sprint. But that would have been a different race. So I was just thinking I needed to gap off and get as much seconds as possible.”

Sensing that his red jersey was under threat, Martin himself seized the initiative and took up the reins of the pursuit on the final kilometre-long climb to the finish, whose slopes seemed somewhat shallower than the road book had suggested. The German’s pace-making brought the bunch to within touching distance of Boasson Hagen, and then Ryder Hesjedal and Dan Martin completed the juncture within sight of the line.

200 metres out, Martin looked as though he was going to take the honours, but he confessed afterwards that he had hit the final ramp to the line in too high a gear, and the canny Gavazzi was able to zip past at the death to take the win, while Boasson Hagen held on for third ahead of Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Rui Costa (Movistar).

“It was hard finish, but a good stage for me, although I’m a bit disappointed not to win after all the hard work of my teammates,” said Martin, who now moves up to third overall, 50 seconds down on his namesake Tony.

The win went to Gavazzi, who claimed his first triumph since taking a stage at last year’s Vuelta a España. Unable to match the pure sprinters on the flat and nor the puncheur on the climbs, the 28-year-old has found that the right kind of finish can take a whole season to find.

“I actually thought the climb today would be harder,” he said. “But it turned out to be perfect for me. I can’t compete in flat sprints and I can’t win on harder climbs either, so it was great to break the ice here.”

Early break

The overnight release of USADA’s reasoned decision of its judgement on the Lance Armstrong case dominated many conversations in the start village, although some additional drama was provided by the news that Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) had taken a tumble while riding from the hotel to the start. The Luxembourger appeared relatively unscathed, however, and completed the stage 15 minutes down, as he continues his comeback from a fractured pelvis.

The day’s stage snaked its way through the foothills of the Xi Mountains and then skirted the fringes of greater Beijing before turning back towards the spectacular section of the Great Wall at Badaling. The early break went clear after 30km, featuring Vacansoleil-DCM pair Johnny Hoogerland and Pim Ligthart, Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ-BigMat), Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge), Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi), George Bennett (RadioShack-Nissan) and Andriy Grivko (Astana).

The seven built up a lead of over 4:30 at one point, and with the peloton initially reluctant to chase, the group began to believe in their chances shortly after the midway point. “There were a lot of strong guys in the group who weren’t a threat on GC, so I thought we might go all the way,” Bennett said afterwards.

Eventually, however, Omega Pharma-QuickStep, Garmin-Sharp and Liquigas-Cannondale (who were working for Moreno Moser) provided the firepower necessary to peg back the leaders. Leading by three minutes with 40km to go, the break was swept up in the finale, although Meier put up a brief, solo show of defiance before he too was caught. “I attacked when I felt the peloton coming back,” he said. “I saw an opportunity and took it.”

Ultimately, however, it all came down to frantic final three kilometres. Francesco Gavazzi won the day, but after quelling Edvald Boasson Hagen’s fierce attack, the day’s biggest winner might yet prove to be Tony Martin.

Full Results
1Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team4:05:08
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
4Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
5Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
6Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
7Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
8Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
9Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
10Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
11Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
12Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
13Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
14Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
15Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
16Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
17Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
18Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
19Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
20Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
21Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:11
22Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:12
23Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
24Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:16
25Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
26Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
27Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:27
29Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp0:00:30
30Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
31Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
32Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
33Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:37
34Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:41
35Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:47
36Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
37Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
38Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
39Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
40Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
41Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
42Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
43Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:12
44Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:19
45Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
46Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
47José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
48Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
49Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
50Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
51Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
52Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
53Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
54Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:55
55Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:00
57Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:23
58Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
59Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:02:30
60Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:00
61Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:47
62Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:04:09
63Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
64Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
65Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
66Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
67Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
68Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
69Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
70Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
71David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:04:18
72Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:47
73Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team0:06:13
74Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:29
75Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
76Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
77Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
78Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
79Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
80Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
81Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
82Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
83Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
84Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
85Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
86Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:50
87Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:25
88Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
89Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
90Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
91Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
92Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
93Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
94Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
95Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
96Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
97Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
98Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
99Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
100Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
101Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
102Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
103Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
104Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
105Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
106Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
107Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
108Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
109Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
110Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
111Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:10:36
112Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:11:01
113Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
114Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
115Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
116Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
117Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
118Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
119Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
120Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
121Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:44
122Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
123Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
124George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
125Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
126Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
127Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
128Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
129Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
130Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
131Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp0:15:43
132Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
133Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
134Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
135Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
136Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:15:55
137Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:16:09
DNFBert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFMiguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi

Points
1Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team15pts
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp14
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling13
4Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale12
5Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team11
6Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
7Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale9
8Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8
9Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
10Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
11Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
12Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
13Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
14Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank2
15Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1

Sprint 1 - Hezi Jian Village, 81km
1Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat5pts
2Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team3
3Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2
4Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Changping Stadium, 118.5km
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3
3Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2
4Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Mountain 1 - Dong Fang Hong (Cat. 2) 19km
1Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team8pts
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp6
3Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
4Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp2
5Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan1

Mountain 2 - Nan Yan Road (Cat. 3) 37.5km
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team3
3Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
4Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1

Mountain 3 - Gao Ya Kou (Cat. 1) 68.5km
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12pts
2Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team8
3Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
4Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
5Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2

Mountain 4 - Badaling Great Wall (Cat. 3) 162.5km)
1Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team5pts
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp3
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling2
4Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1

Young riders
1Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4:05:08
2Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
4Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
5Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:12
6Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:16
7Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:37
8Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:53
9Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:19
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:55
11Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:02:30
12Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:09
13Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
14Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team0:06:13
15Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:29
16Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:25
17Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
18Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
19Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
20Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
21Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
22Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
23Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
24Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:10:36
25Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:11:01
26Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
27Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:44
28Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
29Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
30George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
31Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
32Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
33Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
34Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Teams
1BMC Racing Team12:15:36
2Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:04
3Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:18
4Astana Pro Team0:00:29
5Lampre - ISD0:00:52
6Orica GreenEdge0:00:55
7Movistar Team0:01:05
8Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:07
9RadioShack-Nissan0:01:28
10FDJ-Big Mat0:01:49
11AG2R La Mondiale0:01:59
12Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:16
13Katusha Team0:04:49
14Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:57
15Garmin - Sharp0:06:47
16Lotto Belisol Team0:07:36
17Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:08:06
18Sky Procycling0:10:43
19Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:17:18

General classification after stage 3
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep9:35:52
2Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:40
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp0:00:50
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:52
5Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
6Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:56
7Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
9Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:01:00
10Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
11Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
12Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
13Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
14Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
15Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:05
16Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:06
17Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:09
18Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
19Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:16
20Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:25
21Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp0:01:30
22Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:12
23José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:28
24Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:06
25Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:14
26Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:03:15
27Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:24
28Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:31
29Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:03:32
30Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:42
31Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:43
32Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:45
33Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
34Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:03:49
35Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:04:02
36Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:25
37Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:31
38Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:34
39Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
40Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
41Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:04:36
42Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:01
43Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:05:25
45Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team0:05:37
46Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:38
47Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:05:45
48Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:07:21
49Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:07:30
50Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:52
51Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:09:30
52Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:35
53Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:09:44
54Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:09:57
55Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:10:18
56Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:44
57Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:11:20
58Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:11:38
59Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:11:40
60Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
61Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:33
62Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:13:25
63Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:13:26
64Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:13:34
65Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
66Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:13:35
67Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:14:19
68Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
69Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
70Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:14:25
71Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat0:14:42
72Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:14:51
73Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:15:08
74Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:09
75George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:15:59
76Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:16:32
77Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:17:19
78Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:17:32
79Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
80Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:17:41
81Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
82Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
83Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
84Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:17:50
85Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
86Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp0:18:58
87Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:33
88Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team0:19:36
89Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:52
90Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
91Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
92Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
93Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
94Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
95Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team0:20:01
96Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
97Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
98Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp0:20:26
99Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
100Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:20:58
101Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:21:48
102Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
103Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
104Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
105Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
106Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
107Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
108Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
109Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:21:57
110Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
111Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
112Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:22:09
113Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
114Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
115Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:22:33
116Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:22:45
117Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:23:21
118Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:24:24
119Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
120Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:24:33
121Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
122Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
123Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:25:08
124Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:25:34
125Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:25:57
126Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:26:01
127Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:26:07
128Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
129Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:26:16
130Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
131Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:27:39
132Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:29:15
133Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:30:12
134Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:30:59
135Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:31:55
136Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:32:49
137Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:33:52

Points classification
1Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team29pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling26
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp24
4Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale24
5Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale22
6Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team19
7Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat18
8Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep16
9Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale15
10Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
11Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep14
12Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team13
13Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team12
14Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
15Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team11
16Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale11
17Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team11
18Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank10
19Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
20Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team9
21Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team8
22Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD7
23Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp7
24Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
25Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
26Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
27Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan5
28Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
29Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5
30Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp4
31Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team4
32Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
33Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
34David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank3
35Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team3
36Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team3
37Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2
38Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team2
39Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2
40Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team2
41José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team1
42Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1
43Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
44Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
45Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD1
46Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp1

Mountains classification
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp26pts
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team17
3Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep14
4Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team11
5Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
6Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
7Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team8
8Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
9Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
10Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
11Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
12Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
13Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
14Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3
15Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling2
16Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank2
17Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp2
18Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
19Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp2
20Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
21Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan1

Young riders classification
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank9:36:48
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:04
3Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:09
4Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:13
5Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:35
6Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:53
7Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:35
8Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:05
9Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:04:49
10Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:09:22
11Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:12:29
12Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:12:30
13Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:12:39
14Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:14:12
15George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:15:03
16Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team0:16:36
17Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:16:45
18Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:37
19Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team0:18:40
20Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:56
21Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:19:30
22Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:20:52
23Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
24Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
25Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:21:01
26Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:21:13
27Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
28Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:21:49
29Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:25:01
30Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:25:05
31Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:25:20
32Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
33Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:26:43
34Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:32:56

Teams classification
1Liquigas-Cannondale28:52:54
2Astana Pro Team0:00:25
3Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:27
4Movistar Team0:01:05
5RadioShack-Nissan0:01:25
6AG2R La Mondiale0:01:55
7BMC Racing Team0:02:12
8Orica GreenEdge0:03:04
9Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:49
10Lampre - ISD0:05:12
11Garmin - Sharp0:06:43
12Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:08:08
13Katusha Team0:09:01
14FDJ-Big Mat0:09:38
15Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:13
16Lotto Belisol Team0:15:52
17Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:16:54
18Sky Procycling0:19:08
19Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:24:44

