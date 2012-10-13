Trending

Tony Martin wins second consecutive Tour of Beijing

BMC's Cummings take final stage win

Image 1 of 7

Steve Cummings (BMC)

Steve Cummings (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 7

Steve Cummings (BMC) leads the break

Steve Cummings (BMC) leads the break
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 7

The RadioShack-Nissan riders gather at the start of the race

The RadioShack-Nissan riders gather at the start of the race
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 7

2012 Tour of Beijing GC podium (L-R): Francesco Gavazzi, 2nd; Tony Martin, 1st; and Edvald Boasson Hagen, 3rd

2012 Tour of Beijing GC podium (L-R): Francesco Gavazzi, 2nd; Tony Martin, 1st; and Edvald Boasson Hagen, 3rd
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 5 of 7

Edvald Boasson Hagen moved onto the podium after the final stage of the race

Edvald Boasson Hagen moved onto the podium after the final stage of the race
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 6 of 7

Cummings beats Hesjedal to the line to win the final stage of the Tour of Beijing

Cummings beats Hesjedal to the line to win the final stage of the Tour of Beijing
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 7 of 7

Steve Cummings (BMC) wins the final stage of the Tour of Beijing

Steve Cummings (BMC) wins the final stage of the Tour of Beijing
(Image credit: AFP)

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) secured his second successive Tour of Beijing victory with a minimum of fuss in Pinggu, while Stephen Cummings took the stage honours on a day that was marked by an aggressive showing from Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp).

While the first category climb to Si Zuo Lou failed to provide the anticipated pyrotechnics in the battle for general classification, it was the site of a resolute bout of forcing from Hesjedal, who had forged his way across to the day’s early break on the previous ascent. Only Cummings could follow the Canadian’s tempo, and the pair had a lead of 35 seconds over the chasing peloton at the summit, with 30km to go.

1:30 behind in the general standings as the day started, Hesjedal was an outside threat to Martin’s red jersey, particularly as the chase initially struggled to organise itself behind, but once the gap drifted back down beneath 30 seconds in the finale, it soon became apparent that the German would take his second successive win.

“It’s a fantastic feeling. I’m really so proud of the team again today, without them we couldn’t have made it. This success is for the whole team,” said Martin, who maintained his 40-second lead over Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) in the final overall standings.

While Martin was happy to keep the advantage pegged as part of a significantly reduced peloton, Hesjedal and Cummings were complementing each other perfectly at the head of the race to stay clear. Hesjedal’s mountain biking instincts were to the fore as he led on the descent, while Cummings’ pursuit pedigree was instantly apparent on the fast, flat run-in to the line in Pinggu.

The pair’s neatly dovetailing objectives also helped their ad hoc alliance, with Hesjedal convinced to the last that he could spring an upset and divest Martin of the red jersey. “We had a very little information about the gaps, and given that we had 35 seconds at the top of the last climb and a few seconds of time bonuses on offer at the finish line, I thought I was going for final victory,” Hesjedal said.

The eventual two-up sprint was scarcely a contest, with Cummings easily coming around Hesjedal to take his second win of the season. The Briton had been part of the initial 12-man move that had gone clear before the 50km mark, and was the only man with the wherewithal to match Hesjedal when he jumped across on the climb to Tai Hou Village.

“It was a big breakaway initially, so it was difficult for them to chase behind,” said Cummings, who correctly guessed that the final climb would whittle down the chasers behind. “When you have a climb like that in the final, you only have so many people left to pull. After the descent, I was with Ryder and he was strong, and we did a good job together to hold them off.”

“I have no regret about the final sprint,” Hesjedal said. “Steve was going more for the stage victory and actually he was pretty strong and smooth on the flat.”

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) led the red jersey group home 17 seconds later, and the time bonus he picked up for third was enough to see him leapfrog Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) in the general classification to claim the final step of the podium.

“Third place would have been a bonus because I knew that Edvald would be there at the end for the time bonuses,” said Martin, who had the consolation of retaining his hold on the king of the mountains jersey.

Schleck abandons

Friday night brought news that RadioShack-Nissan had finally opted to part company with Johan Bruyneel, faced with the full weight of evidence against the Belgian accumulated by USADA in its investigation of doping practices at his former US Postal Service team.

Andy Schleck and company opted not to make any declarations on the overnight development, with the Luxembourger keen to focus on his ongoing comeback from the pelvis fracture he sustained in June. Already the lanterne rouge coming into Saturday’s final stage, Schleck abandoned 40 kilometres in after being distanced by the peloton on the second climb, but he will doubtless be pleased to face into the winter with at least some racing in his legs after spending the summer on the sidelines

With Dan Martin keen to ensure possession of the king of the mountains jersey, Garmin-Sharp kept a tight rein on proceedings at the head of the peloton for the first 50 kilometres as the Irishman picked up maximum points on both Hei Shan Zhai and Tuo Ling Tunnell.

Shortly afterwards, the break of the day sallied clear, featuring Cummings, Jussi Veikkanen (FDJ-Big Mat), Mikhail Ignatyev, Alexey Tsatevich (Katusha), Grega Bole (Lampre-ISD), Enrique Sanz (Movistar), Manuele Boaro (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank), Maarten Wynants (Rabobank), Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol), David Tanner (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank), Jan Bakelants (RadioShack-Nissan) and Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil-DCM).

Although the group collaborated smoothly and posed no general classification threat, they struggled to press their advantage above two minutes on the flat run along the northern extremity of greater Beijing, with Omega Pharma-QuickStep continuing to police the peloton.

After 80 kilometres of through and off, the group splintered on the climb to Tai Hou Village, while Hesjedal seized his opportunity to jump off the front of the peloton and bridge across. “Ryder’s attack wasn’t planned, but we didn’t know what the other teams would do,” said his teammate Dan Martin. “With the final climb so far from the finish, it was going to be hard for me, and my legs weren’t so good after my earlier efforts in the stage.”

Hesjedal continued to push on once he joined the remnants of the break, and midway up the final climb – the first category Si Zuo Lou – he had only Cummings and Jan Bakelants for company at the front. Two kilometres from the summit, Bakelants would also yield to his forcing, leaving Hesjedal and Cummings to fight out the stage honours. “I knew it would be very hard to get to the finish, but then Hesjedal came and that was it,” Bakelants said. “He was really strong and he put a real strong pace and gradually the group just got smaller.”

The only frisson in the chase group on the climb came when Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) launched a stinging attack near the summit, but Tony Martin was quickly across to his wheel, which seemed to discourage any other attempts on his red jersey.

“It’s a really special win for me because I think there was a little bit of pressure on me as a lot of people were expecting for me to win again,” Martin said. “But there was no time trial, so I had to try something else. I’m really proud of myself.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team4:05:08
2Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp0:00:02
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:17
4Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
5Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
6Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
7Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
9Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
10Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
11Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
12Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
13Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
14Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
15Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
16Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
17Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
19Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
20Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
21Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
22Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
23Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
24Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
25Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
26Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
27Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
28Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
29Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
30Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
31Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:28
32Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:36
33Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
34Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:10
35Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:48
36Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
37Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
38Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
39Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
40Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
41Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
42Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
43Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
44José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
45Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
46Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
47Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
48Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
49Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
50Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
51Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
52David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
53Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
54Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
55Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
56Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
57Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
58Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
59Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
60Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
61Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
62George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
63Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
64Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
65Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
66Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
67Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
68Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
69Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
70Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
71Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
72Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:48
73Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:01
74Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:05
75Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:05:29
76Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:05:39
77Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:05:53
78Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
79Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
80Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
81Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:44
82Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
84Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
85Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
86Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
87Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
88Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
89Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
90Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:53
91Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
92Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
93Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
94Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
95Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
96Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
97Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
98Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
99Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
100Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
101Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
102Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
103Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
104Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
105Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
106Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
107Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:12:52
108Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:16:52
109Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
110Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
111Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
112Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
113Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:18:12
114Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
115Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
116Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
117Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
118Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
119Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
120Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
121Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
122Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
123Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
124Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
DNFIljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
DNFFrancesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
DNFKun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFJean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFMaxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFJacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFAndy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
DNFAnthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
DNFJohan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
DNFBiao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFHayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
DNSAdriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNSWesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - Bohai
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp5pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling3
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
4Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1

Sprint 2 - Miyun
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team5pts
2Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat3
3Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2
4Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan1

Sprint 3 - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team15pts
2Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp14
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling13
4Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan12
5Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team11
6Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
7Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank8
9Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
10Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team6
11Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
12Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team4
13Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
14Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team2
15Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi

Mountain 1 - Hei Shan Zhai
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp8pts
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan4
4Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
5Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Mountain 2 - Tuo Ling Tunnel
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp5pts
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling2
4Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1

Mountain 3 - Tai Hou Village
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team8pts
2Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan6
3David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank4
4Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank2
5Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1

Mountain 4 - Si Zuo Lou
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp12pts
2Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team8
3Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
4Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
5Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team4:05:25
2Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
4Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
5Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
6Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:00:19
7Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:31
8Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
9Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
10Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
11Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
12Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
13Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
14Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
15George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
16Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
17Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
18Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
19Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
20Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:05:12
21Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:27
22Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
23Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
24Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:09:36
25Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
26Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:16:35
27Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
28Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:17:55
29Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
30Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
31Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
32Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
DNFBiao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNSAdriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin-Sharp12:16:00
2Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:15
3Liquigas-Cannondale
4RadioShack-Nissan0:01:19
5BMC Racing Team0:01:29
6Astana Pro Team0:01:46
7Rabobank Cycling Team
8Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
9Sky Procycling0:02:05
10Orica GreenEDGE0:03:17
11Lotto-Belisol Team
12Movistar Team
13Katusha Team
14Lampre - ISD0:04:30
15Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:08:13
16AG2R La Mondiale0:09:13
17FDJ-BigMat0:09:44
18Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:10:10
19Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:11:27

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep17:16:56
2Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:40
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:46
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp0:00:50
5Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:52
6Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:56
7Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
8Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:01:00
10Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
11Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
12Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
13Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
14Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
15Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:05
16Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:06
17Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:09
18Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
19Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
20Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:36
21Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:02:48
22Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:14
23Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:24
24Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:31
25Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:43
26Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:45
27José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:59
28Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:25
29Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:05:03
30Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:16
31Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:05:20
32Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:05:33
33Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:38
34Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:05:50
35Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:02
36Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:06:04
37Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:05
38Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
39Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:07:27
40David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:08:15
41Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:52
42Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:09:01
43Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:10:03
44Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat0:10:07
45Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:10:12
46Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:11:01
47Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:06
48Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:28
49Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
51Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:11:40
52Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:11:49
53Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:12:51
54Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:13:09
55Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:04
56Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:14:10
57Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:14:56
58Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team0:15:13
59Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:50
60Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:16:11
61Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:16:39
62George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:17:30
63Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:40
64Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:18:16
65Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:18:57
66Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team0:19:00
67Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:19:12
68Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
69Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:20:02
70Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:20:08
71Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:20
72Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:20:27
73Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team0:20:57
74Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp0:21:16
75Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:21:20
76Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:23
77Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp0:21:57
78Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:22:04
79Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:23:10
80Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team0:23:16
81Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team0:23:19
82Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:23:28
83Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
84Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:24:16
85Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat0:24:18
86Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:25:08
87Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:25:52
88Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:25:55
89Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:19
90Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:27:20
91Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:27:24
92Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:27:26
93Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
94Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:27:28
95Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:28:15
96Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:28:33
97Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:29:28
98Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
99Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team0:29:37
100Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:29:54
101Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:30:21
102Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:31:21
103Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:31:24
104Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:32:01
105Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:33:01
106Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:33:52
107Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:34:27
108Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:36:35
109Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:37:32
110Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:37:47
111Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:38:23
112Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team0:39:43
113Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:40:04
114Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:40:28
115Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:41:37
116Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:42:28
117Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:42:44
118Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:43:47
119Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:43:56
120Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:44:12
121Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:44:14
122Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:44:27
123Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:46:19
124Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:53:16

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling49pts
2Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team39
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale30
4Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale29
5Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team28
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp24
7Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan23
8Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale22
9Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD21
10Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team19
11Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat18
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank18
13Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp18
14Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team17
15Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team17
16Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep17
17Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep16
18Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team16
19Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team15
20Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team15
21Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
22Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team15
23Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team13
24Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank13
25Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale11
26Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team11
27Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team10
28Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
29Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team9
30Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team8
31Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team8
32Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat8
33Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp7
34Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp6
35Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
36Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan6
37Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat6
38Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
39Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
40Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team5
41Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5
42Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team4
43Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
44Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
45Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
46David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank3
47Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat3
48Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team2
49Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team2
50Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
51Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team2
52Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2
53Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2
54Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
55José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team1
56Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
57Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1
58Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp39pts
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team26
3Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep20
4Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team16
5Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat15
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp14
7Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan11
8Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team11
9Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
10Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
11Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team8
12Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
13Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling7
14Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
15Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
16Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
17Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
18Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp5
19Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling4
20Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
21David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank4
22Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
23Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team4
24Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team3
25Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3
26Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank2
27Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
28Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team2
29Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp2
30Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank2
31Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
32Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank17:17:52
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:04
3Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:09
4Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:13
5Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:35
6Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:04:24
7Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:06
8Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:05:08
9Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:32
10Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:10:53
11Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:14:00
12Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:15:43
13George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:16:34
14Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team0:18:04
15Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:18:16
16Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:19:06
17Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team0:20:01
18Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:27
19Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:21:08
20Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:22:32
21Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:23:20
22Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:27:19
23Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:29:25
24Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:30:28
25Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:32:56
26Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team0:38:47
27Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:39:32
28Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:41:48
29Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:42:51
30Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:43:00
31Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:43:18
32Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:43:31

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liquigas-Cannondale51:56:06
2Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:27
3Astana Pro Team0:01:56
4RadioShack-Nissan0:02:29
5BMC Racing Team0:03:26
6Movistar Team0:04:07
7Orica GreenEDGE0:06:06
8Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:20
9Garmin-Sharp0:06:28
10Lampre - ISD0:09:27
11AG2R La Mondiale0:10:53
12Katusha Team0:12:03
13Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:16:06
14Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team0:16:44
15Lotto-Belisol Team0:18:54
16FDJ-BigMat0:19:07
17Sky Procycling0:20:58
18Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:28:06
19Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:34:39

