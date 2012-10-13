Tony Martin wins second consecutive Tour of Beijing
BMC's Cummings take final stage win
Stage 5: Chang Ping Stadium - Ping Gu Centenary Square
Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) secured his second successive Tour of Beijing victory with a minimum of fuss in Pinggu, while Stephen Cummings took the stage honours on a day that was marked by an aggressive showing from Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp).
While the first category climb to Si Zuo Lou failed to provide the anticipated pyrotechnics in the battle for general classification, it was the site of a resolute bout of forcing from Hesjedal, who had forged his way across to the day’s early break on the previous ascent. Only Cummings could follow the Canadian’s tempo, and the pair had a lead of 35 seconds over the chasing peloton at the summit, with 30km to go.
1:30 behind in the general standings as the day started, Hesjedal was an outside threat to Martin’s red jersey, particularly as the chase initially struggled to organise itself behind, but once the gap drifted back down beneath 30 seconds in the finale, it soon became apparent that the German would take his second successive win.
“It’s a fantastic feeling. I’m really so proud of the team again today, without them we couldn’t have made it. This success is for the whole team,” said Martin, who maintained his 40-second lead over Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) in the final overall standings.
While Martin was happy to keep the advantage pegged as part of a significantly reduced peloton, Hesjedal and Cummings were complementing each other perfectly at the head of the race to stay clear. Hesjedal’s mountain biking instincts were to the fore as he led on the descent, while Cummings’ pursuit pedigree was instantly apparent on the fast, flat run-in to the line in Pinggu.
The pair’s neatly dovetailing objectives also helped their ad hoc alliance, with Hesjedal convinced to the last that he could spring an upset and divest Martin of the red jersey. “We had a very little information about the gaps, and given that we had 35 seconds at the top of the last climb and a few seconds of time bonuses on offer at the finish line, I thought I was going for final victory,” Hesjedal said.
The eventual two-up sprint was scarcely a contest, with Cummings easily coming around Hesjedal to take his second win of the season. The Briton had been part of the initial 12-man move that had gone clear before the 50km mark, and was the only man with the wherewithal to match Hesjedal when he jumped across on the climb to Tai Hou Village.
“It was a big breakaway initially, so it was difficult for them to chase behind,” said Cummings, who correctly guessed that the final climb would whittle down the chasers behind. “When you have a climb like that in the final, you only have so many people left to pull. After the descent, I was with Ryder and he was strong, and we did a good job together to hold them off.”
“I have no regret about the final sprint,” Hesjedal said. “Steve was going more for the stage victory and actually he was pretty strong and smooth on the flat.”
Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) led the red jersey group home 17 seconds later, and the time bonus he picked up for third was enough to see him leapfrog Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) in the general classification to claim the final step of the podium.
“Third place would have been a bonus because I knew that Edvald would be there at the end for the time bonuses,” said Martin, who had the consolation of retaining his hold on the king of the mountains jersey.
Schleck abandons
Friday night brought news that RadioShack-Nissan had finally opted to part company with Johan Bruyneel, faced with the full weight of evidence against the Belgian accumulated by USADA in its investigation of doping practices at his former US Postal Service team.
Andy Schleck and company opted not to make any declarations on the overnight development, with the Luxembourger keen to focus on his ongoing comeback from the pelvis fracture he sustained in June. Already the lanterne rouge coming into Saturday’s final stage, Schleck abandoned 40 kilometres in after being distanced by the peloton on the second climb, but he will doubtless be pleased to face into the winter with at least some racing in his legs after spending the summer on the sidelines
With Dan Martin keen to ensure possession of the king of the mountains jersey, Garmin-Sharp kept a tight rein on proceedings at the head of the peloton for the first 50 kilometres as the Irishman picked up maximum points on both Hei Shan Zhai and Tuo Ling Tunnell.
Shortly afterwards, the break of the day sallied clear, featuring Cummings, Jussi Veikkanen (FDJ-Big Mat), Mikhail Ignatyev, Alexey Tsatevich (Katusha), Grega Bole (Lampre-ISD), Enrique Sanz (Movistar), Manuele Boaro (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank), Maarten Wynants (Rabobank), Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol), David Tanner (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank), Jan Bakelants (RadioShack-Nissan) and Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil-DCM).
Although the group collaborated smoothly and posed no general classification threat, they struggled to press their advantage above two minutes on the flat run along the northern extremity of greater Beijing, with Omega Pharma-QuickStep continuing to police the peloton.
After 80 kilometres of through and off, the group splintered on the climb to Tai Hou Village, while Hesjedal seized his opportunity to jump off the front of the peloton and bridge across. “Ryder’s attack wasn’t planned, but we didn’t know what the other teams would do,” said his teammate Dan Martin. “With the final climb so far from the finish, it was going to be hard for me, and my legs weren’t so good after my earlier efforts in the stage.”
Hesjedal continued to push on once he joined the remnants of the break, and midway up the final climb – the first category Si Zuo Lou – he had only Cummings and Jan Bakelants for company at the front. Two kilometres from the summit, Bakelants would also yield to his forcing, leaving Hesjedal and Cummings to fight out the stage honours. “I knew it would be very hard to get to the finish, but then Hesjedal came and that was it,” Bakelants said. “He was really strong and he put a real strong pace and gradually the group just got smaller.”
The only frisson in the chase group on the climb came when Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) launched a stinging attack near the summit, but Tony Martin was quickly across to his wheel, which seemed to discourage any other attempts on his red jersey.
“It’s a really special win for me because I think there was a little bit of pressure on me as a lot of people were expecting for me to win again,” Martin said. “But there was no time trial, so I had to try something else. I’m really proud of myself.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|4:05:08
|2
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:02
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:17
|4
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|6
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|9
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|11
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|13
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|14
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|15
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|17
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|21
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|22
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|23
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|24
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|27
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|28
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|29
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|30
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:28
|32
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:36
|33
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|34
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:10
|35
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|36
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|38
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|39
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|40
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|41
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|42
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|46
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|47
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|49
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|50
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|52
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|53
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|54
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
|55
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|56
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
|57
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|58
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|59
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|60
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|61
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|62
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|63
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|64
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|65
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|66
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|67
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|68
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|70
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|71
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:48
|73
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:01
|74
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:05
|75
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:29
|76
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:39
|77
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:53
|78
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|79
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|80
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:44
|82
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|84
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|86
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|88
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|90
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:53
|91
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|92
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|93
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|94
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|95
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|96
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|97
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|100
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|101
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|103
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|104
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|105
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|106
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|107
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:12:52
|108
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:16:52
|109
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|110
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|111
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|112
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|113
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:18:12
|114
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|115
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|116
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|117
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|118
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|119
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|120
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|121
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|122
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|123
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|124
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|DNF
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|DNF
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|DNF
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|DNF
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|DNF
|Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|DNS
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNS
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|5
|pts
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|3
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|4
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|3
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|4
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
|14
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|13
|4
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|12
|5
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|11
|6
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|7
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|8
|9
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|10
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|12
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|4
|13
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|14
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|15
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|8
|pts
|2
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|5
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|5
|pts
|2
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|2
|4
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|3
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|4
|4
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|2
|5
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
|12
|pts
|2
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|8
|3
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|5
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|4:05:25
|2
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|4
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:00:19
|7
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:31
|8
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|9
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|11
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|13
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|16
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|17
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|18
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|19
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:12
|21
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:27
|22
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:09:36
|25
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:16:35
|27
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|28
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:17:55
|29
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|30
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|31
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|32
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|DNF
|Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin-Sharp
|12:16:00
|2
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:15
|3
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:19
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:29
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:46
|7
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|9
|Sky Procycling
|0:02:05
|10
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:03:17
|11
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|12
|Movistar Team
|13
|Katusha Team
|14
|Lampre - ISD
|0:04:30
|15
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:08:13
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:13
|17
|FDJ-BigMat
|0:09:44
|18
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:10:10
|19
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|17:16:56
|2
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:40
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:46
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:50
|5
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:52
|6
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:56
|7
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|8
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:01:00
|10
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|11
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|16
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:06
|17
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|18
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
|19
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|20
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:36
|21
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:48
|22
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:14
|23
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:24
|24
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:31
|25
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:43
|26
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:45
|27
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:59
|28
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:25
|29
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:05:03
|30
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:16
|31
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:05:20
|32
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|0:05:33
|33
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:38
|34
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:50
|35
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:02
|36
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:06:04
|37
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:05
|38
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|39
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:07:27
|40
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:08:15
|41
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:52
|42
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:09:01
|43
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:10:03
|44
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:10:07
|45
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:12
|46
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:01
|47
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:06
|48
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:28
|49
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:11:40
|52
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:11:49
|53
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:12:51
|54
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:13:09
|55
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:04
|56
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:14:10
|57
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:14:56
|58
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:15:13
|59
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:50
|60
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:16:11
|61
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:16:39
|62
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:17:30
|63
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:40
|64
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:18:16
|65
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:18:57
|66
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:19:00
|67
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:19:12
|68
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:02
|70
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:20:08
|71
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:20
|72
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:27
|73
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|0:20:57
|74
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|0:21:16
|75
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:21:20
|76
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:23
|77
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
|0:21:57
|78
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:04
|79
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:23:10
|80
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:23:16
|81
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:23:19
|82
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:23:28
|83
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|84
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:24:16
|85
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:24:18
|86
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:25:08
|87
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:25:52
|88
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:25:55
|89
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:19
|90
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:27:20
|91
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:27:24
|92
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:27:26
|93
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|94
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:28
|95
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:28:15
|96
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:28:33
|97
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:28
|98
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:29:37
|100
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:29:54
|101
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:30:21
|102
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:31:21
|103
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:24
|104
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:32:01
|105
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:33:01
|106
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:33:52
|107
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:27
|108
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:36:35
|109
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:37:32
|110
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:47
|111
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:38:23
|112
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|0:39:43
|113
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:40:04
|114
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:40:28
|115
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:41:37
|116
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:42:28
|117
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:42:44
|118
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:43:47
|119
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:43:56
|120
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:44:12
|121
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:44:14
|122
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:44:27
|123
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:46:19
|124
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:53:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|49
|pts
|2
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|39
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|30
|4
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|5
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|28
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|24
|7
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|23
|8
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|22
|9
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|21
|10
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|19
|11
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|18
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|18
|13
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
|18
|14
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|17
|15
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|17
|16
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|17
|17
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|16
|18
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|19
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|15
|20
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|15
|21
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|22
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|23
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|13
|24
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|13
|25
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|11
|26
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|11
|27
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|10
|28
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|29
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|30
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|8
|31
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|32
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|8
|33
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|7
|34
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|6
|35
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|36
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|37
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|6
|38
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|39
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|40
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|41
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|42
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4
|43
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|44
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|45
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|46
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|3
|47
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|48
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|2
|49
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|50
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|51
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|52
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2
|53
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|54
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|55
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|56
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|57
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1
|58
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|39
|pts
|2
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|26
|3
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|20
|4
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|16
|5
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|15
|6
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
|14
|7
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|11
|8
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|11
|9
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|10
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|11
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|8
|12
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|13
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|14
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|15
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|16
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|17
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|18
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|5
|19
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|4
|20
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|21
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|4
|22
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|23
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4
|24
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|25
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|26
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|2
|27
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|28
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|29
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|2
|30
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|2
|31
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|32
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|17:17:52
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|4
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:13
|5
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:35
|6
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:04:24
|7
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:06
|8
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:05:08
|9
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:32
|10
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:10:53
|11
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:14:00
|12
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:15:43
|13
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:16:34
|14
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:18:04
|15
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:18:16
|16
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:06
|17
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|0:20:01
|18
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:27
|19
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:08
|20
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:22:32
|21
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:23:20
|22
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:27:19
|23
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:29:25
|24
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:28
|25
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:32:56
|26
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|0:38:47
|27
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:39:32
|28
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:41:48
|29
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:42:51
|30
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:43:00
|31
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:43:18
|32
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:43:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|51:56:06
|2
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:27
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:56
|4
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:29
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:26
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:04:07
|7
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:06:06
|8
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:20
|9
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:06:28
|10
|Lampre - ISD
|0:09:27
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:53
|12
|Katusha Team
|0:12:03
|13
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:16:06
|14
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|0:16:44
|15
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:18:54
|16
|FDJ-BigMat
|0:19:07
|17
|Sky Procycling
|0:20:58
|18
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:06
|19
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:34:39
