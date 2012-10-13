Image 1 of 7 Steve Cummings (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 7 Steve Cummings (BMC) leads the break (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 7 The RadioShack-Nissan riders gather at the start of the race (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 7 2012 Tour of Beijing GC podium (L-R): Francesco Gavazzi, 2nd; Tony Martin, 1st; and Edvald Boasson Hagen, 3rd (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen moved onto the podium after the final stage of the race (Image credit: AFP) Image 6 of 7 Cummings beats Hesjedal to the line to win the final stage of the Tour of Beijing (Image credit: AFP) Image 7 of 7 Steve Cummings (BMC) wins the final stage of the Tour of Beijing (Image credit: AFP)

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) secured his second successive Tour of Beijing victory with a minimum of fuss in Pinggu, while Stephen Cummings took the stage honours on a day that was marked by an aggressive showing from Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp).

While the first category climb to Si Zuo Lou failed to provide the anticipated pyrotechnics in the battle for general classification, it was the site of a resolute bout of forcing from Hesjedal, who had forged his way across to the day’s early break on the previous ascent. Only Cummings could follow the Canadian’s tempo, and the pair had a lead of 35 seconds over the chasing peloton at the summit, with 30km to go.

1:30 behind in the general standings as the day started, Hesjedal was an outside threat to Martin’s red jersey, particularly as the chase initially struggled to organise itself behind, but once the gap drifted back down beneath 30 seconds in the finale, it soon became apparent that the German would take his second successive win.

“It’s a fantastic feeling. I’m really so proud of the team again today, without them we couldn’t have made it. This success is for the whole team,” said Martin, who maintained his 40-second lead over Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) in the final overall standings.

While Martin was happy to keep the advantage pegged as part of a significantly reduced peloton, Hesjedal and Cummings were complementing each other perfectly at the head of the race to stay clear. Hesjedal’s mountain biking instincts were to the fore as he led on the descent, while Cummings’ pursuit pedigree was instantly apparent on the fast, flat run-in to the line in Pinggu.

The pair’s neatly dovetailing objectives also helped their ad hoc alliance, with Hesjedal convinced to the last that he could spring an upset and divest Martin of the red jersey. “We had a very little information about the gaps, and given that we had 35 seconds at the top of the last climb and a few seconds of time bonuses on offer at the finish line, I thought I was going for final victory,” Hesjedal said.

The eventual two-up sprint was scarcely a contest, with Cummings easily coming around Hesjedal to take his second win of the season. The Briton had been part of the initial 12-man move that had gone clear before the 50km mark, and was the only man with the wherewithal to match Hesjedal when he jumped across on the climb to Tai Hou Village.

“It was a big breakaway initially, so it was difficult for them to chase behind,” said Cummings, who correctly guessed that the final climb would whittle down the chasers behind. “When you have a climb like that in the final, you only have so many people left to pull. After the descent, I was with Ryder and he was strong, and we did a good job together to hold them off.”

“I have no regret about the final sprint,” Hesjedal said. “Steve was going more for the stage victory and actually he was pretty strong and smooth on the flat.”

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) led the red jersey group home 17 seconds later, and the time bonus he picked up for third was enough to see him leapfrog Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) in the general classification to claim the final step of the podium.

“Third place would have been a bonus because I knew that Edvald would be there at the end for the time bonuses,” said Martin, who had the consolation of retaining his hold on the king of the mountains jersey.

Schleck abandons

Friday night brought news that RadioShack-Nissan had finally opted to part company with Johan Bruyneel, faced with the full weight of evidence against the Belgian accumulated by USADA in its investigation of doping practices at his former US Postal Service team.

Andy Schleck and company opted not to make any declarations on the overnight development, with the Luxembourger keen to focus on his ongoing comeback from the pelvis fracture he sustained in June. Already the lanterne rouge coming into Saturday’s final stage, Schleck abandoned 40 kilometres in after being distanced by the peloton on the second climb, but he will doubtless be pleased to face into the winter with at least some racing in his legs after spending the summer on the sidelines

With Dan Martin keen to ensure possession of the king of the mountains jersey, Garmin-Sharp kept a tight rein on proceedings at the head of the peloton for the first 50 kilometres as the Irishman picked up maximum points on both Hei Shan Zhai and Tuo Ling Tunnell.

Shortly afterwards, the break of the day sallied clear, featuring Cummings, Jussi Veikkanen (FDJ-Big Mat), Mikhail Ignatyev, Alexey Tsatevich (Katusha), Grega Bole (Lampre-ISD), Enrique Sanz (Movistar), Manuele Boaro (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank), Maarten Wynants (Rabobank), Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol), David Tanner (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank), Jan Bakelants (RadioShack-Nissan) and Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil-DCM).

Although the group collaborated smoothly and posed no general classification threat, they struggled to press their advantage above two minutes on the flat run along the northern extremity of greater Beijing, with Omega Pharma-QuickStep continuing to police the peloton.

After 80 kilometres of through and off, the group splintered on the climb to Tai Hou Village, while Hesjedal seized his opportunity to jump off the front of the peloton and bridge across. “Ryder’s attack wasn’t planned, but we didn’t know what the other teams would do,” said his teammate Dan Martin. “With the final climb so far from the finish, it was going to be hard for me, and my legs weren’t so good after my earlier efforts in the stage.”

Hesjedal continued to push on once he joined the remnants of the break, and midway up the final climb – the first category Si Zuo Lou – he had only Cummings and Jan Bakelants for company at the front. Two kilometres from the summit, Bakelants would also yield to his forcing, leaving Hesjedal and Cummings to fight out the stage honours. “I knew it would be very hard to get to the finish, but then Hesjedal came and that was it,” Bakelants said. “He was really strong and he put a real strong pace and gradually the group just got smaller.”

The only frisson in the chase group on the climb came when Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) launched a stinging attack near the summit, but Tony Martin was quickly across to his wheel, which seemed to discourage any other attempts on his red jersey.

“It’s a really special win for me because I think there was a little bit of pressure on me as a lot of people were expecting for me to win again,” Martin said. “But there was no time trial, so I had to try something else. I’m really proud of myself.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 4:05:08 2 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:02 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:17 4 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 5 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 6 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 9 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 11 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 13 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 14 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 15 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 16 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 17 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 21 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 22 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 23 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 24 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 26 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 27 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 28 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 29 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 30 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 31 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:28 32 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:36 33 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 34 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:10 35 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:48 36 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 37 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 38 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 39 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 40 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 41 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 42 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 43 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 44 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 45 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 46 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 47 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 48 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 49 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 50 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 51 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 52 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 53 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 54 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp 55 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 56 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team 57 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 58 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 59 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 60 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 61 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 62 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 63 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 64 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 65 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 66 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 67 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 68 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 69 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 70 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 71 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 72 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:48 73 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:01 74 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:05 75 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:05:29 76 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:05:39 77 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:05:53 78 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 79 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 80 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 81 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:44 82 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 84 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 86 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 87 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 88 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 89 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 90 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:09:53 91 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 92 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 93 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 94 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 95 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 96 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 97 Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 98 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 99 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 100 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 101 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 102 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 103 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 104 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 105 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 106 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 107 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:12:52 108 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:16:52 109 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 110 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 111 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 112 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 113 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:18:12 114 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 115 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 116 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 117 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 118 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 119 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 120 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 121 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 122 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 123 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 124 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep DNF Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep DNF Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep DNF Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNF Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNF Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNF Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan DNF Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat DNF Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp DNF Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNF Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan DNS Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD DNS Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - Bohai # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 5 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 3 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 4 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1

Sprint 2 - Miyun # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 5 pts 2 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 3 3 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2 4 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 1

Sprint 3 - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 15 pts 2 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp 14 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 13 4 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 12 5 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 11 6 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 7 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 8 9 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 10 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 6 11 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 12 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 4 13 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 14 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 2 15 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi

Mountain 1 - Hei Shan Zhai # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 8 pts 2 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 4 4 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 5 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Mountain 2 - Tuo Ling Tunnel # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 5 pts 2 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 2 4 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1

Mountain 3 - Tai Hou Village # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 8 pts 2 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 6 3 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 4 4 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 2 5 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Mountain 4 - Si Zuo Lou # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp 12 pts 2 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 8 3 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 4 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 5 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 4:05:25 2 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 4 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 6 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:00:19 7 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:31 8 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 9 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 10 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 11 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 13 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 15 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 16 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 17 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 18 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 19 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:05:12 21 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:27 22 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 24 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:09:36 25 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 26 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:16:35 27 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 28 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:17:55 29 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 30 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 31 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 32 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep DNF Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNS Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garmin-Sharp 12:16:00 2 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:15 3 Liquigas-Cannondale 4 RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:19 5 BMC Racing Team 0:01:29 6 Astana Pro Team 0:01:46 7 Rabobank Cycling Team 8 Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team 9 Sky Procycling 0:02:05 10 Orica GreenEDGE 0:03:17 11 Lotto-Belisol Team 12 Movistar Team 13 Katusha Team 14 Lampre - ISD 0:04:30 15 Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:08:13 16 AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:13 17 FDJ-BigMat 0:09:44 18 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:10:10 19 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:11:27

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 17:16:56 2 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:40 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:46 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:50 5 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:52 6 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:56 7 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 8 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:01:00 10 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 11 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 12 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 13 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 14 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:05 16 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:06 17 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:09 18 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp 19 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 20 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:36 21 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:02:48 22 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:14 23 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:24 24 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:03:31 25 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:43 26 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:45 27 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:59 28 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:25 29 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:05:03 30 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:16 31 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:05:20 32 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 0:05:33 33 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:38 34 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:05:50 35 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:06:02 36 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:06:04 37 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:05 38 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 39 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:07:27 40 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:08:15 41 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:52 42 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:09:01 43 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:10:03 44 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 0:10:07 45 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:10:12 46 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:11:01 47 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:11:06 48 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:28 49 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:11:40 52 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:11:49 53 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:12:51 54 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:13:09 55 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:04 56 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:14:10 57 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:14:56 58 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:15:13 59 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:50 60 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:16:11 61 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:16:39 62 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:17:30 63 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:40 64 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:18:16 65 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:18:57 66 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 0:19:00 67 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:19:12 68 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 69 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:20:02 70 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:20:08 71 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:20 72 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:20:27 73 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 0:20:57 74 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 0:21:16 75 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:21:20 76 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:23 77 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp 0:21:57 78 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:22:04 79 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:23:10 80 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team 0:23:16 81 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 0:23:19 82 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:23:28 83 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 84 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:24:16 85 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 0:24:18 86 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:25:08 87 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:25:52 88 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:25:55 89 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:19 90 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:27:20 91 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:27:24 92 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:27:26 93 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 94 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:27:28 95 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:28:15 96 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:28:33 97 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:29:28 98 Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 99 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 0:29:37 100 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:29:54 101 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:30:21 102 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:31:21 103 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:31:24 104 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:32:01 105 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:33:01 106 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:33:52 107 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:34:27 108 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:36:35 109 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:37:32 110 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:37:47 111 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:38:23 112 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 0:39:43 113 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:40:04 114 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:40:28 115 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:41:37 116 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:42:28 117 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:42:44 118 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:43:47 119 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:43:56 120 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:44:12 121 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:44:14 122 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:44:27 123 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:46:19 124 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:53:16

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 49 pts 2 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 39 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 30 4 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 29 5 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 28 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 24 7 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 23 8 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 22 9 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 21 10 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 19 11 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 18 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 18 13 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp 18 14 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 17 15 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 17 16 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 17 17 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 16 18 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 19 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 15 20 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 15 21 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 22 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 23 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 13 24 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 13 25 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 11 26 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 11 27 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 10 28 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 29 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 9 30 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 8 31 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 8 32 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 8 33 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 7 34 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 6 35 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 36 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 6 37 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 6 38 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 39 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 40 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team 5 41 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 42 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 4 43 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 44 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 45 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 46 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 3 47 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 3 48 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 2 49 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 2 50 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 51 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 2 52 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2 53 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2 54 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 55 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 1 56 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 57 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1 58 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 39 pts 2 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 26 3 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 20 4 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 16 5 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 15 6 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp 14 7 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 11 8 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 11 9 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 10 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 11 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 8 12 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 13 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 14 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 15 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 16 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 17 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 18 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 5 19 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 4 20 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 21 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 4 22 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 23 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 4 24 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 3 25 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3 26 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 2 27 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 28 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team 2 29 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 2 30 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 2 31 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 32 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 17:17:52 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:04 3 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:09 4 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:13 5 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:35 6 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:04:24 7 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:06 8 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:05:08 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:32 10 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:10:53 11 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:14:00 12 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:15:43 13 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:16:34 14 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 0:18:04 15 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:18:16 16 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:19:06 17 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 0:20:01 18 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:27 19 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:21:08 20 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:22:32 21 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:23:20 22 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:27:19 23 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:29:25 24 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:30:28 25 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:32:56 26 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 0:38:47 27 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:39:32 28 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:41:48 29 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:42:51 30 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:43:00 31 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:43:18 32 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:43:31