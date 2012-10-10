Tour of Beijing stage 2: Tony Martin wins alone
German sets up overall victory with powerful attack
Stage 2: Bird’s Nest Piazza - Men Tou Gou Yong Ding River Cultural Square
Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) took a potentially decisive step towards retaining his Tour of Beijing title when he soloed to victory on stage two to Mentougou, taking a firm grasp of the overall standings in the process.
On a short but rugged stage that saw the peloton skirt the Xi Mountains before looping back towards Mentougou, Martin rolled with the punches that were dealt on the day’s three categorised climbs before delivering a hammer blow of his own at the top of the final descent to win by 46 seconds.
Martin had been off the front of the race since the spectacular first category climb of Mapaoquan at the midway point, when Dan Martin’s (Garmin-Sharp) forcing helped an elite 12-man group go clear, with Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp), Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) among those aboard.
Their lead fluctuated around the minute mark for much of the remainder of the stage, and while a flurry of attacks on the final climb to Dong Fang Tunnel fractured the break’s unity, they remained together until Tom Jelte Slagter (Rabobank) led them over the summit with 25km still to race. At the top of the descent, Tony Martin drifted to the front, and when a small gap opened behind him after the first couple of bends, he didn’t need a second invitation to open the throttle.
“In the end, there was a descent with a lot of corners and suddenly there was a gap behind me to the other guys,” Martin said matter-of-factly. “I knew there were only about 20km to the finish at that point, so I decided to try and take my chance.”
Easier said than done, but then after a difficult opening to the season, Martin has regained the vim and vigour of 2011 in the closing months of the campaign. His morale on a high after retaining his world time trial crown in Valkenburg last month, Martin simply put his head down on the sinuous descent, reasoning that the chasers behind would struggle to organise the pursuit.
“When there’s one guy in front, sometimes everyone behind just looks at each other instead of working together,” he said. “They don’t know if they should chase or if they should try to save themselves for their own chances later on. I could just go full gas as I’m in really good shape.”
Already at full gas, Martin seemed to open the after-burners on the flat run-in to the finish in Mentougou, where even a brisk headwind couldn’t halt his progress and his lead began to stretch out beyond 30 seconds. His erstwhile breakaway companions’ attentions were already switching from the lost cause ahead of them to a larger group of chasers behind. Such was Martin’s ease, meanwhile, he even had time to salute the television cameras during his final cruise to the finish line.
When the chasers reached the finishing straight, the two groups had almost merged. Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) and Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) were among those to make the juncture before the line, and the Italian pair duly took the sprint for second and third behind Martin.
By that point, Martin had already accepted the congratulations of his manager Patrick Lefevere, a late arrival in China, and was making his way towards the podium to take possession of the red jersey. With an overall lead of 50 seconds, the German finds himself in a powerful position. “It’s good to have a gap of almost one minute now as tomorrow is a hard uphill finish,” he warned. The Great Wall awaits.
Houanard
The atmosphere at the beginning of the stage was tempered by the overnight news that Steve Houanard (Ag2r-La Mondiale) had returned a positive test for EPO before travelling to the Tour of Beijing. Houanard had been shepherded to the airport in the early hours of Wednesday morning – though not before insisting to his directeurs sportifs that he was innocent – and his teammates were only informed of the matter when they awoke at 7am.
Once the racing began, a five-man break featuring Juan Manuel Garate (Rabobank), José Ivan Gutierrez (Movistar), Maxim Belkov (Katusha), David Tanner (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) and Mathias Frank (BMC) went clear. The quintet opened up a lead of over three minutes at one point, but with Euskaltel-Euskadi leading the pursuit, the peloton was within sight by the time they reached the day’s first climb.
The trek to Mapaoquan provides a hauntingly beautiful backdrop, with the distant skyscrapers of Beijing gradually all but disappearing from sight as the road pitches upwards. The 10 kilometre pass was worthy of any race, but it was jarring that there were just two spectators on the roadside on the way up the climb, with a just another smattering of hardy souls near the summit.
But while there may not have been an audience on hand to witness it, the peloton put on a spectacle on the way up the climb, with the Garmin-Sharp pair of Hesjedal and Dan Martin seizing the initiative, bringing Anton, Samuel Sanchez, Gork Verdugo (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Tony Martin, Kruijswijk, Rui Cosa (Movistar), Sylvain Georges and Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale) with them, while Tanner, Frank and Garate survived from the day’s initial break.
Dan Martin led over the summit and repeated the feat over the 3rd category Gao Ya Kou to take control of the king of the mountains classification. Both the Irishman and his teammate Hesjedal would later be among the attackers to force their way clear on the final climb, but nobody was able break the deadlock. Instead, the stage was set for Tony Martin, who used his guile to sniff out an opportunity and then brute force to ensure he made it count.
“If there is no time trial, you have to do your own one,” he said. “I had a very, very small chance today but I took it."
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:53:05
|2
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:46
|3
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|7
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|9
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:00:50
|10
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|11
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|12
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
|13
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|16
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|17
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|19
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|21
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|23
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|24
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|26
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|27
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|29
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|30
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|31
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:02:56
|32
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|35
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|36
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|38
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|39
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|40
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|43
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|44
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|45
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|46
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|48
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|49
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|51
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|53
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|54
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|55
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|56
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|57
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:07
|58
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:06:33
|59
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|60
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|64
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:58
|65
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:06
|66
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|67
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|68
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|69
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|70
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|71
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|72
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|73
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|74
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|75
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|76
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|77
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|78
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|79
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
|80
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:13:13
|81
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|85
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|86
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|87
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|88
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|89
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|91
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|92
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|93
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|94
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|96
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|97
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|98
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|99
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|100
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|101
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|102
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|103
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|104
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|107
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|108
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|109
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|110
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|111
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|112
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|113
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|114
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|115
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|116
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|117
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|118
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|119
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
|120
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|121
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|122
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|123
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|124
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|125
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|126
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|127
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|128
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|129
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|130
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|131
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|132
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|133
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|134
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|135
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|136
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:15:41
|137
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|138
|Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:31
|139
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|HD
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNS
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|DNS
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15
|pts
|2
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|3
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|4
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|5
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|7
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|8
|9
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|7
|10
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|12
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
|4
|13
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|14
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|2
|15
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|1
|1
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|1
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|3
|3
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|4
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|12
|pts
|2
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|3
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|5
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
|2
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|5
|pts
|2
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|3
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|4
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|6
|3
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|2
|5
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:53:51
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|3
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:04
|4
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|5
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:07
|6
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|7
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:10
|8
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|10
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|11
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:21
|12
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:05:47
|13
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:08:20
|15
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|16
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|17
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|18
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|19
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|20
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:27
|21
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|23
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|24
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|26
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|27
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|29
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|30
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|31
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|32
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|33
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|34
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:14:55
|36
|Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:45
|1
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|8:43:44
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Garmin - Sharp
|6
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:04
|7
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:07
|8
|Movistar Team
|9
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:07
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:10
|11
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:40
|12
|Katusha Team
|0:04:19
|13
|Lampre - ISD
|0:04:27
|14
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:07:33
|15
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:07:56
|16
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:08:23
|17
|Sky Procycling
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:23
|19
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:36
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5:30:44
|2
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:50
|3
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:52
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:56
|5
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|7
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|9
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:00
|10
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|11
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|15
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
|17
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|18
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|19
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:06
|20
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:01:07
|21
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|22
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|24
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:00
|26
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:03:02
|27
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:03
|28
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:06
|30
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|31
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:12
|34
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|35
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|36
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:14
|38
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:15
|39
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|40
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|41
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|42
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|43
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|44
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|45
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|46
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|48
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|50
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|52
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|53
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|54
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:27
|56
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:43
|57
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:01
|58
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:06:43
|59
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|60
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:52
|61
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:46
|63
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:16
|64
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:19
|65
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:16
|66
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|67
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|68
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:25
|69
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
|70
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|71
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|72
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|73
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|74
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|75
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|76
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|77
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|78
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|79
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|80
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:13
|81
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:13:17
|82
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:23
|83
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|84
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|85
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|89
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|90
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|91
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|92
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|94
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|95
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|96
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|97
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|98
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|99
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
|101
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|102
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|103
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|104
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|105
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:29
|106
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:13:32
|107
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|110
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|111
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|112
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|113
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|114
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|115
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|116
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|117
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|118
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|119
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|120
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|121
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|122
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|123
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|124
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|125
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|126
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|127
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|128
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:44
|129
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:14:08
|130
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:14:20
|131
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:14:29
|132
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|133
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:14:56
|134
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:15:04
|135
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:15:07
|136
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:16:12
|137
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:16:38
|138
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:48
|139
|Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:16
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|3
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|4
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|14
|5
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|13
|7
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|8
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|9
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|10
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|11
|11
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|10
|12
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|13
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|14
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|15
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|16
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|8
|17
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|7
|18
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|19
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|6
|20
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|21
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|22
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|5
|23
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|24
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|25
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|26
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|27
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
|4
|28
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|29
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|3
|30
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|31
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|32
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|3
|33
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|34
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|2
|35
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|2
|36
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2
|37
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|38
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|39
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1
|40
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|41
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|17
|pts
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|3
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|4
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|5
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|6
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|7
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|2
|9
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
|2
|10
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|11
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|5:31:40
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|4
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:13
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:10
|6
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|7
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:19
|9
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|11
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:05
|12
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:05:47
|13
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:56
|14
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:08:20
|15
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|16
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:08:29
|17
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|18
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|19
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|20
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:17
|21
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:12:21
|22
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:27
|23
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|26
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|28
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|29
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:33
|30
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:36
|31
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|32
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|33
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:13:24
|34
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:14:11
|35
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:15:42
|36
|Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:20
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|16:37:14
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|Garmin - Sharp
|5
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:01
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:00:04
|7
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:00:06
|8
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:13
|9
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:13
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:16
|11
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:46
|12
|Katusha Team
|0:04:16
|13
|Lampre - ISD
|0:04:24
|14
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:07:30
|15
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:07:53
|16
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:08:20
|17
|Sky Procycling
|0:08:29
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:20
|19
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:42
