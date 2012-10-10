Trending

Tour of Beijing stage 2: Tony Martin wins alone

German sets up overall victory with powerful attack

Image 1 of 8

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) win stage two at the Tour of Beijing

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) win stage two at the Tour of Beijing
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 8

The chasers were unable to catch Tony Martin

The chasers were unable to catch Tony Martin
(Image credit: Graham Watson)
Image 3 of 8

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) wins alone

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) wins alone
(Image credit: Graham Watson)
Image 4 of 8

The Tour of Beijing headed into the hills on stage 2

The Tour of Beijing headed into the hills on stage 2
(Image credit: Graham Watson)
Image 5 of 8

Tony Martin time trials to victory

Tony Martin time trials to victory
(Image credit: Graham Watson)
Image 6 of 8

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) on the podium after winning stage 2 at the Tour of Beijing

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) on the podium after winning stage 2 at the Tour of Beijing
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 7 of 8

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) leads the break

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) leads the break
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 8 of 8

A Chinese fan cheers on the riders

A Chinese fan cheers on the riders
(Image credit: AFP)

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) took a potentially decisive step towards retaining his Tour of Beijing title when he soloed to victory on stage two to Mentougou, taking a firm grasp of the overall standings in the process.

On a short but rugged stage that saw the peloton skirt the Xi Mountains before looping back towards Mentougou, Martin rolled with the punches that were dealt on the day’s three categorised climbs before delivering a hammer blow of his own at the top of the final descent to win by 46 seconds.

Martin had been off the front of the race since the spectacular first category climb of Mapaoquan at the midway point, when Dan Martin’s (Garmin-Sharp) forcing helped an elite 12-man group go clear, with Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp), Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) among those aboard.

Their lead fluctuated around the minute mark for much of the remainder of the stage, and while a flurry of attacks on the final climb to Dong Fang Tunnel fractured the break’s unity, they remained together until Tom Jelte Slagter (Rabobank) led them over the summit with 25km still to race. At the top of the descent, Tony Martin drifted to the front, and when a small gap opened behind him after the first couple of bends, he didn’t need a second invitation to open the throttle.

“In the end, there was a descent with a lot of corners and suddenly there was a gap behind me to the other guys,” Martin said matter-of-factly. “I knew there were only about 20km to the finish at that point, so I decided to try and take my chance.”

Easier said than done, but then after a difficult opening to the season, Martin has regained the vim and vigour of 2011 in the closing months of the campaign. His morale on a high after retaining his world time trial crown in Valkenburg last month, Martin simply put his head down on the sinuous descent, reasoning that the chasers behind would struggle to organise the pursuit.

“When there’s one guy in front, sometimes everyone behind just looks at each other instead of working together,” he said. “They don’t know if they should chase or if they should try to save themselves for their own chances later on. I could just go full gas as I’m in really good shape.”

Already at full gas, Martin seemed to open the after-burners on the flat run-in to the finish in Mentougou, where even a brisk headwind couldn’t halt his progress and his lead began to stretch out beyond 30 seconds. His erstwhile breakaway companions’ attentions were already switching from the lost cause ahead of them to a larger group of chasers behind. Such was Martin’s ease, meanwhile, he even had time to salute the television cameras during his final cruise to the finish line.

When the chasers reached the finishing straight, the two groups had almost merged. Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) and Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) were among those to make the juncture before the line, and the Italian pair duly took the sprint for second and third behind Martin.

By that point, Martin had already accepted the congratulations of his manager Patrick Lefevere, a late arrival in China, and was making his way towards the podium to take possession of the red jersey. With an overall lead of 50 seconds, the German finds himself in a powerful position. “It’s good to have a gap of almost one minute now as tomorrow is a hard uphill finish,” he warned. The Great Wall awaits.

Houanard

The atmosphere at the beginning of the stage was tempered by the overnight news that Steve Houanard (Ag2r-La Mondiale) had returned a positive test for EPO before travelling to the Tour of Beijing. Houanard had been shepherded to the airport in the early hours of Wednesday morning – though not before insisting to his directeurs sportifs that he was innocent – and his teammates were only informed of the matter when they awoke at 7am.

Once the racing began, a five-man break featuring Juan Manuel Garate (Rabobank), José Ivan Gutierrez (Movistar), Maxim Belkov (Katusha), David Tanner (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) and Mathias Frank (BMC) went clear. The quintet opened up a lead of over three minutes at one point, but with Euskaltel-Euskadi leading the pursuit, the peloton was within sight by the time they reached the day’s first climb.

The trek to Mapaoquan provides a hauntingly beautiful backdrop, with the distant skyscrapers of Beijing gradually all but disappearing from sight as the road pitches upwards. The 10 kilometre pass was worthy of any race, but it was jarring that there were just two spectators on the roadside on the way up the climb, with a just another smattering of hardy souls near the summit.

But while there may not have been an audience on hand to witness it, the peloton put on a spectacle on the way up the climb, with the Garmin-Sharp pair of Hesjedal and Dan Martin seizing the initiative, bringing Anton, Samuel Sanchez, Gork Verdugo (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Tony Martin, Kruijswijk, Rui Cosa (Movistar), Sylvain Georges and Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale) with them, while Tanner, Frank and Garate survived from the day’s initial break.

Dan Martin led over the summit and repeated the feat over the 3rd category Gao Ya Kou to take control of the king of the mountains classification. Both the Irishman and his teammate Hesjedal would later be among the attackers to force their way clear on the final climb, but nobody was able break the deadlock. Instead, the stage was set for Tony Martin, who used his guile to sniff out an opportunity and then brute force to ensure he made it count.

“If there is no time trial, you have to do your own one,” he said. “I had a very, very small chance today but I took it."

Full Results
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:53:05
2Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:46
3Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
4Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
5Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
7Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
9David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:00:50
10Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
11Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
12Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
13Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
14Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
15Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
16Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
17Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
19Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
20Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
21Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
22Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
23Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
24José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
25Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:53
26Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
27Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
28Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
29Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
30Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
31Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:56
32Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
33Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
35Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
36Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
37Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
38Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
39Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
40Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
42Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
43Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
44Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
45Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
46Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
47Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
48Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
49Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
50Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
51Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
52Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
53Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
54Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
55Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
56George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
57Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:07
58Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:06:33
59Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
60Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
61Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
62Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
63Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
64Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:58
65Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:09:06
66Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
67Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
68Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
69Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
70Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
71Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
72Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
73Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
74Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
75Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
76Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
77Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
78Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
79Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
80Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team0:13:13
81Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
82Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
83Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
84Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
85Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
86Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
87Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
88Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
89Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
91Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
92Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
93Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
94Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
95Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
96Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
97Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
98Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
99Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
100Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
101Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
102Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
103Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
104Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
105Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
106Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
107Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
108Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
109Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
110Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
111Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
112Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
113Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
114Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
115Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
116Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
117Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
118Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
119Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
120Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
121Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
122Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
123Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
124Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
125Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
126Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
127Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
128Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
129Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
130Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
131Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
132Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
133Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
134Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
135Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
136Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:15:41
137Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
138Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:21:31
139Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
HDAidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
DNSMauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNSSteve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Points
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep15pts
2Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
3Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale13
4Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale12
5Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team11
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp10
7Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank8
9Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp7
10Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team6
11Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan5
12Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp4
13Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
14Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team2
15Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team1

Sprint 1 - Bei Qing Road, 22km
1Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team5pts
2Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team3
3Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2
4Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team1

Sprint 2 - Xi Feng Shan Junction, 47km
1Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team5pts
2David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank3
3Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team2
4José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 1 - Gao Ya Kou (Cat. 1) 63km
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp12pts
2Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
3Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
4Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
5Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp2

Mountain 2 - Summit 2 (Cat. 3) 76.6km
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp5pts
2Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
3Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
4Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 3 - Dong Fang Hong Tunnel (Cat. 2) 100km
1Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8pts
2Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep6
3Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank2
5Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Young riders
1Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:53:51
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
3Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:04
4Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
5Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:07
6Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
7Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:10
8Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
10George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
11Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:21
12Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:05:47
13Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
14Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:08:20
15Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
16Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
17Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
18Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
19Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
20Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:12:27
21Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
22Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
23Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
24Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
25Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
26Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
27Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
28Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
29Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
30Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
31Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
32Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
33Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
34Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
35Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:55
36Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:20:45

Teams
1Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank8:43:44
2Astana Pro Team0:00:03
3Liquigas-Cannondale
4AG2R La Mondiale
5Garmin - Sharp
6RadioShack-Nissan0:00:04
7Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:07
8Movistar Team
9Orica GreenEdge0:02:07
10BMC Racing Team0:02:10
11Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:40
12Katusha Team0:04:19
13Lampre - ISD0:04:27
14Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:07:33
15FDJ-Big Mat0:07:56
16Lotto Belisol Team0:08:23
17Sky Procycling
18Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:23
19Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:14:36

General classification after stage 2
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5:30:44
2Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:50
3Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:52
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:56
5Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
7Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
9Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:00
10Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
11Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
13Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
14Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
15Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
16Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
17Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
18Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:05
19Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:06
20David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:01:07
21Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:09
22José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
23Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
24Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
25Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:00
26Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:03:02
27Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:03
28Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
29Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:06
30Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
31Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:12
34Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
35Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
36Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
37Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:14
38Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:15
39Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
40Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
41Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
42Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
43Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
44Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
45George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
46Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
47Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
48Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
49Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
50Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
51Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
52Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
53Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
54Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
55Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:27
56Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:43
57Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:05:01
58Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:06:43
59Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
60Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:52
61Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
62Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:46
63Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:16
64Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:19
65Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:09:16
66Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
67Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
68Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:25
69Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
70Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
71Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
72Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
73Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
74Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
75Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
76Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
77Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
78Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
79Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
80Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:13
81Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:13:17
82Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:23
83Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
84Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
85Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
86Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
87Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
88Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
89Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
90Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
91Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
92Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
93Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
94Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
95Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
96Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
97Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
98Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
99Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
100Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
101Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
102Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
103Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
104Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
105Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:29
106Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:13:32
107Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
108Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
109Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
110Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
111Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
112Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
113Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
114Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
115Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
116Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
117Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
118Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
119Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
120Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
121Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
122Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
123Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
124Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
125Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
126Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
127Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
128Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:44
129Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:14:08
130Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:14:20
131Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:14:29
132Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
133Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:14:56
134Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:15:04
135Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:15:07
136Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:16:12
137Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:16:38
138Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:21:48
139Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:23:16

Points classification
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep15pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale15
3Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
4Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep14
5Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale13
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling13
7Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale12
8Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
9Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team11
10Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team11
11Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat10
12Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp10
13Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
14Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9
15Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team9
16Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank8
17Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp7
18Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD7
19Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team6
20Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
21Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
22Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team5
23Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan5
24Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
25Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
26Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5
27Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp4
28Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
29David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank3
30Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
31Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team3
32Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team3
33Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2
34Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team2
35Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team2
36Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2
37Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team2
38José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team1
39Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1
40Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD1
41Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp1

Mountains classification
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp17pts
2Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep10
3Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
4Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
5Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
6Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
7Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank2
9Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp2
10Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
11Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Young riders classification
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank5:31:40
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:04
3Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:09
4Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:13
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:10
6Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:16
7Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
8George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:19
9Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
10Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
11Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:05
12Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:05:47
13Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:56
14Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:08:20
15Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
16Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:08:29
17Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
18Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
19Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
20Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:17
21Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:12:21
22Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:12:27
23Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
24Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
25Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
26Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
27Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
28Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
29Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:12:33
30Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:36
31Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
32Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
33Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:13:24
34Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:14:11
35Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:15:42
36Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:22:20

Teams classification
1Astana Pro Team16:37:14
2AG2R La Mondiale
3Liquigas-Cannondale
4Garmin - Sharp
5RadioShack-Nissan0:00:01
6Movistar Team0:00:04
7Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:00:06
8Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:13
9Orica GreenEdge0:02:13
10BMC Racing Team0:02:16
11Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:46
12Katusha Team0:04:16
13Lampre - ISD0:04:24
14Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:07:30
15FDJ-Big Mat0:07:53
16Lotto Belisol Team0:08:20
17Sky Procycling0:08:29
18Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:20
19Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:14:42

