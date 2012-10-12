Image 1 of 6 Marco Haller (Katusha Team) on the podium (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 6 Marco Haller (Katusha Team) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 6 The break of the day includes Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp) and Alex Dowsett (Team Sky) (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 6 A roadside fan waves a Chinese flag (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 6 Lampre-ISD lead the chase of the break (Image credit: AFP) Image 6 of 6 Marco Haller (Katusha Team) wins the sprint (Image credit: AFP)

Marco Haller (Katusha Team) took his first professional victory with an assured sprint in Changping at the end of stage four of the Tour of Beijing. The Austrian youngster out-paced Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) and Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) in a bunch finish, while Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) retained his leader’s jersey with one day to go.

After a scenic afternoon of racing in the Jundu Mountains, the long descent from the ruins of the Great Wall down into Chanping set the stage for the inevitable bunch finish. The battle that ensued turned out to be a generational one, as the 21-year-old Haller impetuously claimed the scalp of the veteran Petacchi in the finishing straight.

17 years and 175 victories separate the two riders, but in the broad, boulevard finish in Changping, it was the young Haller who showed the greater sangfroid. While most of Petacchi’s sprint wins have come in progessione – from distance – the man from La Spezia was perhaps too eager here, hitting the front from all of 300 metres, and fading within sight of the line.

By contrast, Haller demonstrated a kind of patience not readily associated with such tender years, as he sat intently on Petacchi’s rear wheel, and then accelerated past him inside the final 100 metres. Another young gunslinger, Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale), was unable to get on terms and finished third, just ahead of Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank).

“I didn’t expect to win against guys like Petacchi, Viviani and Edvald Boasson Hagen, but I wasn’t afraid of them either,” Haller said.

“It was a very chaotic final kilometre, but I had some strong guys around me who managed to move me up in the finishing straight. Petacchi started his sprint early and I just came onto his wheel and when I was there, I had no big troubles to pass him. It was a great feeling to cross the line in front.”

Before re-signing for Lampre recently, Petacchi had been pondering taking on the role of lead-out man for Mark Cavendish, and the Italian was disappointed to have inadvertently provided that service for Haller. In spite of his 38 years, Petacchi was perhaps not immune to an error of youth – with just three wins to his name in 2012, he admitted that he was simply too keen in the finale. “I was feeling good, so I went from 300 metres, but that was too early,” Petacchi said wistfully. “Maybe I wanted the win too much.”

After coasting over the day’s three categorised climbs near the front of the main field, Haller was imbued with a confidence he had not felt throughout a debut campaign in which his best previous result had been third place in a stage of the Tour du Poitou-Charentes.

“I was feeling very good, I had absolutely no problems on the climbs,” he explained. “I was always in the first twenty guys, so I told my teammates over the radio that I wanted to be the guy in the sprint,” he said. “And it was the right decision.”

In the race for the general classification, Tony Martin continues to hold the red jersey, 40 seconds ahead of Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) and 50 seconds ahead of Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp), with just one day of racing to come.

Roy of the Rovers

While the long descent from Xie Zi Shi into Changping meant that a sprint finish was always the likely outcome, five early escapees were willing to try and defy the odds: Jéremy Roy (FDJ-BigMat), Alex Dowsett (Team Sky), Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp, Timofey Kritskiy (Katusha) and Mitchell Docker (Orica-GreenEdge).

The quintet forged a decent alliance early on, and Howes – who struggled with illness on his arrival to China and had been a doubtful starter – contributed with particular generosity to their efforts. At the midway point, the break had a lead of four minutes, but their unity would begin to crack in the final 50 kilometres, as they hit the day’s three categorised climbs.

Nearing the summit of the third and final climb, with 33km still to race, Roy bade his breakaway companions adieu and then channelled his inner Paolo Savoldelli as he hurled himself down the descent. “Roy had been the strongest on all of the climbs, and when he attack, nobody even tried to follow,” Dowsett explained afterwards. “I thought he might go all the way.”

With a lead of 2:51 over the peloton at the summit of the climb, an ascent that saw Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) dropped as he continues his comeback from a fractured pelvis, Roy just about had a fighting chance of retaining his lead to the finish, although RadioShack-Nissan, Omega Pharma-QuickStep and Liquigas-Cannondale were beginning to organise the chase.

“Not everyone was riding at 100% and I could see the peloton was coming back, so I decided to attack,” said Roy. “I would have preferred another rider to come with me, but I still had a go. You never know when there’s a descent to the finish, but it wasn’t really technical enough to slow down the peloton.” Although Roy still had 1:30 in hand with 15km to go, he was beginning to flag as he battled to keep the gear turning, while Lampe-ISD had added their muscle to the chase behind.

Roy’s effort was eventually snuffed out five kilometres from home, and the scene was set for Haller’s surprise win. At 21 years of age, the Austrian is something of an unknown quantity, but explained that in the long-term, he hoped his ambitions would lie beyond bunch sprinting.

“I’m quite a fast guy, but not super fast. I prefer the Classics actually,” Haller said, before adding: “But a Classics guy has to be fast too.”

Full Results 1 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 3:35:39 2 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 5 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 6 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 7 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 10 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 11 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 13 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 14 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 15 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 19 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 20 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 21 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 22 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 23 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 24 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 26 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 27 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 28 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 29 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 30 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 31 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 32 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 33 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 34 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 35 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 36 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 37 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 38 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 39 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 40 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 41 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 42 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 43 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 45 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 47 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 48 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 49 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 50 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 51 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 52 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 53 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 54 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 55 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 56 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 57 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 58 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 59 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 60 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 61 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 62 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 63 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 64 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 65 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 66 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 67 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 68 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 69 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 70 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 71 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp 72 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 73 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 74 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 75 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team 77 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 78 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 79 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 80 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 81 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 82 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 82 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 84 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 85 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 86 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp 87 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 88 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 89 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 90 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 91 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 92 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 93 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 94 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 95 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 96 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 97 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 98 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 99 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 100 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 101 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 102 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 103 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 104 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 105 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 106 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 107 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 108 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 109 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 110 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 111 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:16 112 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 113 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:19 114 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:21 115 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 116 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 117 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 118 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 119 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:24 120 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:29 121 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 122 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:52 123 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 124 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:00 125 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 126 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 127 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:01:19 128 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 129 Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:46 130 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:24 131 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:35 132 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:30 133 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:04:04 134 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:04:22 135 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 136 Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:05:32 137 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:17:03

Points 1 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 15 pts 2 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 14 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 4 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 12 5 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 11 6 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 7 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 8 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 8 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 7 10 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 6 11 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 12 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 13 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 14 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 15 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Sprint 1 - Liu Bin Pu, 24km 1 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 pts 2 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team 3 3 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 2 4 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Yong Ning, 107.5km 1 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 5 pts 2 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3 3 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team 2 4 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 - Summit 1 (Cat. 3) 113km 1 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 pts 2 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 3 3 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 4 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Mountain 2 - Summit 2 (Cat. 3) 130.5km 1 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 pts 2 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 3 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 4 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Mountain 3 - Xie Zi Shi KOM (Cat. 3) 134km 1 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 pts 2 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 3 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 2 4 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

Young riders 1 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 3:35:39 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 6 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 7 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 9 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 11 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 17 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 18 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 19 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 20 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 21 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 22 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 23 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 24 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 25 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 26 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 27 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:16 28 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:19 29 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:24 30 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:52 31 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:00 32 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:24 33 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:04:04 34 Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:05:32

Teams 1 AG2R La Mondiale 10:46:57 2 Katusha Team 3 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 6 Euskaltel - Euskadi 7 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 8 Astana Pro Team 9 Orica GreenEdge 10 BMC Racing Team 11 Lotto Belisol Team 12 FDJ-Big Mat 13 Liquigas-Cannondale 14 Movistar Team 15 RadioShack-Nissan 16 Rabobank Cycling Team 17 Garmin - Sharp 18 Lampre - ISD 19 Sky Procycling

General classification after stage 4 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 13:11:31 2 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:40 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:50 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:52 5 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:56 7 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 9 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:01:00 10 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 11 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 12 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 13 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 14 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:05 16 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:06 17 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:09 18 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 19 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:16 20 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:25 21 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp 0:01:30 22 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:28 23 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:06 24 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:14 25 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:03:15 26 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:24 27 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:03:31 28 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:03:32 29 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:42 30 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:43 31 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:45 32 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 33 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:03:49 34 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 0:04:02 35 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:25 36 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:31 37 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:34 38 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 39 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 40 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:04:36 41 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:01 42 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:05:37 44 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:38 45 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:05:45 46 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:06:34 47 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:06:44 48 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:07:30 49 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:08:40 50 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:52 51 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:09:30 52 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:09:35 53 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:09:44 54 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:09:57 55 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:10:18 56 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:44 57 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:11:20 58 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:11:38 59 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:11:40 60 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 61 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:12:33 62 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:13:25 63 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:13:34 64 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 65 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:13:35 66 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:14:18 67 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:19 68 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:14:40 69 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 0:14:42 70 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:14:46 71 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:14:51 72 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:15:08 73 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:09 74 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:15:59 75 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:16:32 76 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:17:19 77 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:17:26 78 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 0:17:32 79 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:17:41 80 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 81 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 82 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:17:44 83 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:17:50 84 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 85 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:18:02 86 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 0:18:58 87 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 0:19:26 88 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:19:52 89 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 91 Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 92 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 93 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 94 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 0:20:01 95 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 96 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp 0:20:26 97 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:20:33 98 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:20:45 99 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:20:58 100 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:21:01 101 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team 0:21:45 102 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:21:48 103 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 104 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 105 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 106 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 107 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 108 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:21:57 109 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 110 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:22:04 111 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:22:09 112 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:22:33 113 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:22:45 114 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:22:57 115 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:23:25 116 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:23:42 117 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:24:24 118 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:24:33 119 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 120 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:24:54 121 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:25:08 122 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:25:34 123 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:25:53 124 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:26:01 125 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:26:07 126 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 127 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:26:09 128 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:26:32 129 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:26:59 130 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:27:39 131 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:28:40 132 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:29:44 133 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:30:41 134 Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:34:35 135 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:35:21 136 Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:39:24 137 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:48:58

Points classification 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 33 pts 2 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 29 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 28 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 24 5 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 24 6 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 22 7 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 21 8 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 9 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 18 10 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 17 11 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 16 12 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 13 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 15 14 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 15 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 16 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 13 17 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 18 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 12 19 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 11 20 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 11 21 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 11 22 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 11 23 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 24 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 10 25 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 10 26 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 27 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 28 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 9 29 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 8 30 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 8 31 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 7 32 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 7 33 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 34 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 6 35 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 36 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 5 37 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team 5 38 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 39 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp 4 40 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 4 41 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 42 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 43 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 3 44 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 3 45 Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 3 46 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2 47 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 2 48 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 2 49 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 50 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2 51 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 1 52 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1 53 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 54 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 55 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1 56 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 1

Mountains classification 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 26 pts 2 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 3 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 15 4 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 14 5 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 11 6 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 7 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 8 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 8 9 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 10 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 11 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 12 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 13 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 14 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 5 15 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 16 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 4 17 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 18 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3 19 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 2 20 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 2 21 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp 2 22 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 23 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team 2 24 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 2 25 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 26 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 1

Young riders classification 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 13:12:27 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:04 3 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:09 4 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:13 5 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:35 6 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:53 7 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:35 8 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:05 9 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:04:49 10 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:09:22 11 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:12:29 12 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:12:39 13 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:13:22 14 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:14:12 15 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:15:03 16 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 0:16:36 17 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:16:45 18 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 0:18:30 19 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:56 20 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:19:37 21 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:19:49 22 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:20:52 23 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 25 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:21:01 26 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:21:37 27 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:21:49 28 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:24:57 29 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:25:05 30 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:25:13 31 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:25:36 32 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:26:43 33 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:27:44 34 Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:38:28