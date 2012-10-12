Tour of Beijing stage 4: Haller takes surprise win
Katusha neo-pro fastest in bunch sprint
Stage 4: Yan Qing Gui Chuan Square - Chang Ping Stadium
Marco Haller (Katusha Team) took his first professional victory with an assured sprint in Changping at the end of stage four of the Tour of Beijing. The Austrian youngster out-paced Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) and Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) in a bunch finish, while Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) retained his leader’s jersey with one day to go.
After a scenic afternoon of racing in the Jundu Mountains, the long descent from the ruins of the Great Wall down into Chanping set the stage for the inevitable bunch finish. The battle that ensued turned out to be a generational one, as the 21-year-old Haller impetuously claimed the scalp of the veteran Petacchi in the finishing straight.
17 years and 175 victories separate the two riders, but in the broad, boulevard finish in Changping, it was the young Haller who showed the greater sangfroid. While most of Petacchi’s sprint wins have come in progessione – from distance – the man from La Spezia was perhaps too eager here, hitting the front from all of 300 metres, and fading within sight of the line.
By contrast, Haller demonstrated a kind of patience not readily associated with such tender years, as he sat intently on Petacchi’s rear wheel, and then accelerated past him inside the final 100 metres. Another young gunslinger, Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale), was unable to get on terms and finished third, just ahead of Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank).
“I didn’t expect to win against guys like Petacchi, Viviani and Edvald Boasson Hagen, but I wasn’t afraid of them either,” Haller said.
“It was a very chaotic final kilometre, but I had some strong guys around me who managed to move me up in the finishing straight. Petacchi started his sprint early and I just came onto his wheel and when I was there, I had no big troubles to pass him. It was a great feeling to cross the line in front.”
Before re-signing for Lampre recently, Petacchi had been pondering taking on the role of lead-out man for Mark Cavendish, and the Italian was disappointed to have inadvertently provided that service for Haller. In spite of his 38 years, Petacchi was perhaps not immune to an error of youth – with just three wins to his name in 2012, he admitted that he was simply too keen in the finale. “I was feeling good, so I went from 300 metres, but that was too early,” Petacchi said wistfully. “Maybe I wanted the win too much.”
After coasting over the day’s three categorised climbs near the front of the main field, Haller was imbued with a confidence he had not felt throughout a debut campaign in which his best previous result had been third place in a stage of the Tour du Poitou-Charentes.
“I was feeling very good, I had absolutely no problems on the climbs,” he explained. “I was always in the first twenty guys, so I told my teammates over the radio that I wanted to be the guy in the sprint,” he said. “And it was the right decision.”
In the race for the general classification, Tony Martin continues to hold the red jersey, 40 seconds ahead of Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) and 50 seconds ahead of Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp), with just one day of racing to come.
Roy of the Rovers
While the long descent from Xie Zi Shi into Changping meant that a sprint finish was always the likely outcome, five early escapees were willing to try and defy the odds: Jéremy Roy (FDJ-BigMat), Alex Dowsett (Team Sky), Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp, Timofey Kritskiy (Katusha) and Mitchell Docker (Orica-GreenEdge).
The quintet forged a decent alliance early on, and Howes – who struggled with illness on his arrival to China and had been a doubtful starter – contributed with particular generosity to their efforts. At the midway point, the break had a lead of four minutes, but their unity would begin to crack in the final 50 kilometres, as they hit the day’s three categorised climbs.
Nearing the summit of the third and final climb, with 33km still to race, Roy bade his breakaway companions adieu and then channelled his inner Paolo Savoldelli as he hurled himself down the descent. “Roy had been the strongest on all of the climbs, and when he attack, nobody even tried to follow,” Dowsett explained afterwards. “I thought he might go all the way.”
With a lead of 2:51 over the peloton at the summit of the climb, an ascent that saw Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) dropped as he continues his comeback from a fractured pelvis, Roy just about had a fighting chance of retaining his lead to the finish, although RadioShack-Nissan, Omega Pharma-QuickStep and Liquigas-Cannondale were beginning to organise the chase.
“Not everyone was riding at 100% and I could see the peloton was coming back, so I decided to attack,” said Roy. “I would have preferred another rider to come with me, but I still had a go. You never know when there’s a descent to the finish, but it wasn’t really technical enough to slow down the peloton.” Although Roy still had 1:30 in hand with 15km to go, he was beginning to flag as he battled to keep the gear turning, while Lampe-ISD had added their muscle to the chase behind.
Roy’s effort was eventually snuffed out five kilometres from home, and the scene was set for Haller’s surprise win. At 21 years of age, the Austrian is something of an unknown quantity, but explained that in the long-term, he hoped his ambitions would lie beyond bunch sprinting.
“I’m quite a fast guy, but not super fast. I prefer the Classics actually,” Haller said, before adding: “But a Classics guy has to be fast too.”
|1
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|3:35:39
|2
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|5
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|7
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|10
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|11
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|14
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|19
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|20
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|21
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|22
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|23
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|24
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|28
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|30
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|31
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|32
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|34
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|38
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|40
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|41
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|42
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|47
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|49
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|50
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|51
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|52
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|53
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|54
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|55
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|56
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|57
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|59
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|60
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|61
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|62
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|63
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|64
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|65
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|66
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|68
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|69
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|70
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|71
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
|72
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|73
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|74
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|75
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
|77
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|79
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|80
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|81
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|82
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|82
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|84
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|85
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
|87
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|88
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|91
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|92
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|94
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|95
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|96
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|97
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|99
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|100
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|101
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|102
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|103
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|104
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|105
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|107
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|108
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|109
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|110
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|111
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|112
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|113
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:19
|114
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|115
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|116
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|117
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|118
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|119
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:24
|120
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:29
|121
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|122
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:52
|123
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|124
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|125
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|126
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|127
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:01:19
|128
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|129
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:46
|130
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:24
|131
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:35
|132
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:30
|133
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:04:04
|134
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:04:22
|135
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|136
|Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:32
|137
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:17:03
|1
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|14
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|4
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|12
|5
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|11
|6
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|7
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|8
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|7
|10
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|6
|11
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|14
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|15
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|pts
|2
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|3
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|2
|4
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|5
|pts
|2
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|3
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|4
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|pts
|2
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|3
|3
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|4
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|pts
|2
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|4
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|pts
|2
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|3
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|2
|4
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|3:35:39
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|6
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|7
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|9
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|11
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|17
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|18
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|19
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|20
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|21
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|23
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|24
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|25
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|26
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|27
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|28
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:19
|29
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:24
|30
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:52
|31
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|32
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:24
|33
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:04:04
|34
|Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:32
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10:46:57
|2
|Katusha Team
|3
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|6
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|7
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|9
|Orica GreenEdge
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|11
|Lotto Belisol Team
|12
|FDJ-Big Mat
|13
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|14
|Movistar Team
|15
|RadioShack-Nissan
|16
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|Garmin - Sharp
|18
|Lampre - ISD
|19
|Sky Procycling
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|13:11:31
|2
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:40
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:50
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:52
|5
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:56
|7
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|9
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:01:00
|10
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|11
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|16
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:06
|17
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|18
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|19
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:16
|20
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:25
|21
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
|0:01:30
|22
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:28
|23
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:06
|24
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:14
|25
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:15
|26
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:24
|27
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:31
|28
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:03:32
|29
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:42
|30
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:43
|31
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:45
|32
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|33
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:03:49
|34
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|0:04:02
|35
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:25
|36
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:31
|37
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:34
|38
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|39
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|40
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:36
|41
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:01
|42
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:05:37
|44
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:38
|45
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:05:45
|46
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:06:34
|47
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:06:44
|48
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:07:30
|49
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:08:40
|50
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:52
|51
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:30
|52
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:35
|53
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:09:44
|54
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:57
|55
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:10:18
|56
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:44
|57
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:11:20
|58
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:11:38
|59
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:11:40
|60
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|61
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:33
|62
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:13:25
|63
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:13:34
|64
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|65
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:35
|66
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:14:18
|67
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:19
|68
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:14:40
|69
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:14:42
|70
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:14:46
|71
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:51
|72
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:15:08
|73
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:09
|74
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:15:59
|75
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:32
|76
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:17:19
|77
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:17:26
|78
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:17:32
|79
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:41
|80
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|81
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|82
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:17:44
|83
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:17:50
|84
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|85
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:18:02
|86
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|0:18:58
|87
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|0:19:26
|88
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:52
|89
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|93
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|94
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:20:01
|95
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
|0:20:26
|97
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:33
|98
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:20:45
|99
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:20:58
|100
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:01
|101
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:21:45
|102
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:48
|103
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|104
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|105
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|106
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|107
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|108
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:21:57
|109
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|110
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:22:04
|111
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:22:09
|112
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:22:33
|113
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:22:45
|114
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:22:57
|115
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:23:25
|116
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:23:42
|117
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:24:24
|118
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:24:33
|119
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|120
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:24:54
|121
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:25:08
|122
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:25:34
|123
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:25:53
|124
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:26:01
|125
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:26:07
|126
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|127
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:26:09
|128
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:26:32
|129
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:26:59
|130
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:27:39
|131
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:28:40
|132
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:29:44
|133
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:30:41
|134
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:35
|135
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:35:21
|136
|Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:24
|137
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:48:58
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|33
|pts
|2
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|29
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|28
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|24
|5
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|6
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|22
|7
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|21
|8
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|9
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|18
|10
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|17
|11
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|16
|12
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|13
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|15
|14
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|15
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|16
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|13
|17
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|18
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|12
|19
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|11
|20
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|11
|21
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|11
|22
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|11
|23
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|24
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|10
|25
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|10
|26
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|27
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|28
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|29
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|8
|30
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|8
|31
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|7
|32
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|7
|33
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|34
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|6
|35
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|36
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|37
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|38
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|39
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
|4
|40
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4
|41
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|42
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|43
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|3
|44
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|45
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|3
|46
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|47
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|2
|48
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|49
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|50
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2
|51
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|52
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1
|53
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|54
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|55
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|56
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|26
|pts
|2
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|3
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|15
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|14
|5
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|11
|6
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|7
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|8
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|8
|9
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|10
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|11
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|12
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|13
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|14
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|5
|15
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|16
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4
|17
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|18
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|19
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|2
|20
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|2
|21
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
|2
|22
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|23
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|24
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|2
|25
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|26
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|13:12:27
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|4
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:13
|5
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:35
|6
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|7
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:35
|8
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:05
|9
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:04:49
|10
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:09:22
|11
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:12:29
|12
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:39
|13
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:13:22
|14
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:14:12
|15
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:15:03
|16
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:16:36
|17
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:16:45
|18
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|0:18:30
|19
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:56
|20
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:37
|21
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:19:49
|22
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:52
|23
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|25
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:21:01
|26
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:21:37
|27
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:21:49
|28
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:24:57
|29
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:25:05
|30
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:25:13
|31
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:25:36
|32
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:26:43
|33
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:27:44
|34
|Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:28
|1
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|39:39:51
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:25
|3
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:27
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:01:05
|5
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:25
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:55
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:12
|8
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:04
|9
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:49
|10
|Lampre - ISD
|0:05:12
|11
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:06:43
|12
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:08:08
|13
|Katusha Team
|0:09:01
|14
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:09:38
|15
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:13
|16
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:15:52
|17
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:54
|18
|Sky Procycling
|0:19:08
|19
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:24:44
