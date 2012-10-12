Trending

Tour of Beijing stage 4: Haller takes surprise win

Katusha neo-pro fastest in bunch sprint

Image 1 of 6

Marco Haller (Katusha Team) on the podium

Marco Haller (Katusha Team) on the podium
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 6

Marco Haller (Katusha Team)

Marco Haller (Katusha Team)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 3 of 6

The break of the day includes Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp) and Alex Dowsett (Team Sky)

The break of the day includes Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp) and Alex Dowsett (Team Sky)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 6

A roadside fan waves a Chinese flag

A roadside fan waves a Chinese flag
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 5 of 6

Lampre-ISD lead the chase of the break

Lampre-ISD lead the chase of the break
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 6 of 6

Marco Haller (Katusha Team) wins the sprint

Marco Haller (Katusha Team) wins the sprint
(Image credit: AFP)

Marco Haller (Katusha Team) took his first professional victory with an assured sprint in Changping at the end of stage four of the Tour of Beijing. The Austrian youngster out-paced Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) and Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) in a bunch finish, while Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) retained his leader’s jersey with one day to go.

After a scenic afternoon of racing in the Jundu Mountains, the long descent from the ruins of the Great Wall down into Chanping set the stage for the inevitable bunch finish. The battle that ensued turned out to be a generational one, as the 21-year-old Haller impetuously claimed the scalp of the veteran Petacchi in the finishing straight.

17 years and 175 victories separate the two riders, but in the broad, boulevard finish in Changping, it was the young Haller who showed the greater sangfroid. While most of Petacchi’s sprint wins have come in progessione – from distance – the man from La Spezia was perhaps too eager here, hitting the front from all of 300 metres, and fading within sight of the line.

By contrast, Haller demonstrated a kind of patience not readily associated with such tender years, as he sat intently on Petacchi’s rear wheel, and then accelerated past him inside the final 100 metres. Another young gunslinger, Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale), was unable to get on terms and finished third, just ahead of Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank).

“I didn’t expect to win against guys like Petacchi, Viviani and Edvald Boasson Hagen, but I wasn’t afraid of them either,” Haller said.

“It was a very chaotic final kilometre, but I had some strong guys around me who managed to move me up in the finishing straight. Petacchi started his sprint early and I just came onto his wheel and when I was there, I had no big troubles to pass him. It was a great feeling to cross the line in front.”

Before re-signing for Lampre recently, Petacchi had been pondering taking on the role of lead-out man for Mark Cavendish, and the Italian was disappointed to have inadvertently provided that service for Haller. In spite of his 38 years, Petacchi was perhaps not immune to an error of youth – with just three wins to his name in 2012, he admitted that he was simply too keen in the finale. “I was feeling good, so I went from 300 metres, but that was too early,” Petacchi said wistfully. “Maybe I wanted the win too much.”

After coasting over the day’s three categorised climbs near the front of the main field, Haller was imbued with a confidence he had not felt throughout a debut campaign in which his best previous result had been third place in a stage of the Tour du Poitou-Charentes.

“I was feeling very good, I had absolutely no problems on the climbs,” he explained. “I was always in the first twenty guys, so I told my teammates over the radio that I wanted to be the guy in the sprint,” he said. “And it was the right decision.”

In the race for the general classification, Tony Martin continues to hold the red jersey, 40 seconds ahead of Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) and 50 seconds ahead of Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp), with just one day of racing to come.

Roy of the Rovers

While the long descent from Xie Zi Shi into Changping meant that a sprint finish was always the likely outcome, five early escapees were willing to try and defy the odds: Jéremy Roy (FDJ-BigMat), Alex Dowsett (Team Sky), Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp, Timofey Kritskiy (Katusha) and Mitchell Docker (Orica-GreenEdge).

The quintet forged a decent alliance early on, and Howes – who struggled with illness on his arrival to China and had been a doubtful starter – contributed with particular generosity to their efforts. At the midway point, the break had a lead of four minutes, but their unity would begin to crack in the final 50 kilometres, as they hit the day’s three categorised climbs.

Nearing the summit of the third and final climb, with 33km still to race, Roy bade his breakaway companions adieu and then channelled his inner Paolo Savoldelli as he hurled himself down the descent. “Roy had been the strongest on all of the climbs, and when he attack, nobody even tried to follow,” Dowsett explained afterwards. “I thought he might go all the way.”

With a lead of 2:51 over the peloton at the summit of the climb, an ascent that saw Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) dropped as he continues his comeback from a fractured pelvis, Roy just about had a fighting chance of retaining his lead to the finish, although RadioShack-Nissan, Omega Pharma-QuickStep and Liquigas-Cannondale were beginning to organise the chase.

“Not everyone was riding at 100% and I could see the peloton was coming back, so I decided to attack,” said Roy. “I would have preferred another rider to come with me, but I still had a go. You never know when there’s a descent to the finish, but it wasn’t really technical enough to slow down the peloton.” Although Roy still had 1:30 in hand with 15km to go, he was beginning to flag as he battled to keep the gear turning, while Lampe-ISD had added their muscle to the chase behind.

Roy’s effort was eventually snuffed out five kilometres from home, and the scene was set for Haller’s surprise win. At 21 years of age, the Austrian is something of an unknown quantity, but explained that in the long-term, he hoped his ambitions would lie beyond bunch sprinting.

“I’m quite a fast guy, but not super fast. I prefer the Classics actually,” Haller said, before adding: “But a Classics guy has to be fast too.”

Full Results
1Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team3:35:39
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
4Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
5Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
6Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
7Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
8Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
10Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
11Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
12Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
13Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
14Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
15Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
16Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
18Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
19Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
20Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
21Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
22Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
23Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
24Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
26Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
27Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
28Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
29Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
30Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
31Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
32Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
33Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
34Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
35Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
36Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
37Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
38Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
39Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
40Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
41Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
42Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
43Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
45Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
47Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
48Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
49Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
50Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
51Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
52Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
53Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
54Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
55Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
56Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
57Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
58Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
59Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
60Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
61Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
62Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
63Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
64Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
65Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
66Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
67Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
68Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
69Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
70Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
71Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
72Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
73Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
74Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
75José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
76Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
77Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
78Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
79Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
80Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
81George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
82Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
82Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
84Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
85Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
86Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
87Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
88Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
89Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
90Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
91Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
92Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
93Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
94Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
95Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
96Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
97Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
98Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
99Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
100Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
101Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
102Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
103Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
104Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
105Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
106Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
107Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
108Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
109Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
110Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
111Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:16
112Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
113Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:19
114Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:21
115Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
116Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
117Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
118Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
119Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:24
120Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:29
121Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
122Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:52
123Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
124Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:00
125Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
126Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
127David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:01:19
128Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
129Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:46
130Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:24
131Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:35
132Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:30
133Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:04:04
134Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:04:22
135Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
136Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:05:32
137Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:17:03

Points
1Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team15pts
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD14
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale13
4Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank12
5Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan11
6Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep10
7Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team9
8Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team8
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling7
10Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat6
11Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
12Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
13Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
14Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
15Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Sprint 1 - Liu Bin Pu, 24km
1Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat5pts
2Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team3
3Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp2
4Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Yong Ning, 107.5km
1Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp5pts
2Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3
3Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team2
4Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 - Summit 1 (Cat. 3) 113km
1Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat5pts
2Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp3
3Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling2
4Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team1

Mountain 2 - Summit 2 (Cat. 3) 130.5km
1Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat5pts
2Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team3
3Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling2
4Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team1

Mountain 3 - Xie Zi Shi KOM (Cat. 3) 134km
1Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat5pts
2Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling3
3Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp2
4Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1

Young riders
1Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team3:35:39
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
3Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
4Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
6Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
7Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
9Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
10Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
11Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
12Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
13Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
15Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
16Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
17Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
18Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
19Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
20George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
21Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
22Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
23Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
24Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
25Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
26Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
27Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:16
28Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:19
29Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:24
30Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:52
31Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:00
32Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:24
33Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:04:04
34Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:05:32

Teams
1AG2R La Mondiale10:46:57
2Katusha Team
3Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
4Omega Pharma-Quickstep
5Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
6Euskaltel - Euskadi
7Champion System Pro Cycling Team
8Astana Pro Team
9Orica GreenEdge
10BMC Racing Team
11Lotto Belisol Team
12FDJ-Big Mat
13Liquigas-Cannondale
14Movistar Team
15RadioShack-Nissan
16Rabobank Cycling Team
17Garmin - Sharp
18Lampre - ISD
19Sky Procycling

General classification after stage 4
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep13:11:31
2Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:40
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp0:00:50
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:52
5Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
6Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:56
7Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
9Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:01:00
10Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
11Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
12Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
13Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
14Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
15Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:05
16Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:06
17Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:09
18Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
19Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:16
20Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:25
21Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp0:01:30
22José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:28
23Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:06
24Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:14
25Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:03:15
26Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:24
27Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:31
28Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:03:32
29Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:42
30Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:43
31Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:45
32Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
33Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:03:49
34Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:04:02
35Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:25
36Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:31
37Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:34
38Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
39Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
40Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:04:36
41Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:01
42Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team0:05:37
44Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:38
45Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:05:45
46Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:06:34
47David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:06:44
48Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:07:30
49Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:08:40
50Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:52
51Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:09:30
52Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:35
53Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:09:44
54Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:09:57
55Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:10:18
56Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:44
57Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:11:20
58Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:11:38
59Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:11:40
60Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
61Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:33
62Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:13:25
63Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:13:34
64Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
65Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:13:35
66Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:14:18
67Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:19
68Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:14:40
69Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat0:14:42
70Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:14:46
71Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:14:51
72Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:15:08
73Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:09
74George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:15:59
75Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:16:32
76Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:17:19
77Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:17:26
78Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team0:17:32
79Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:17:41
80Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
81Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
82Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:17:44
83Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:17:50
84Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
85Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:18:02
86Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp0:18:58
87Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team0:19:26
88Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:52
89Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
91Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
92Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
93Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
94Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team0:20:01
95Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
96Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp0:20:26
97Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:20:33
98Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:20:45
99Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:20:58
100Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:21:01
101Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team0:21:45
102Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:21:48
103Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
104Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
105Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
106Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
107Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
108Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:21:57
109Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
110Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:22:04
111Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:22:09
112Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:22:33
113Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:22:45
114Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:22:57
115Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:23:25
116Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:23:42
117Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:24:24
118Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:24:33
119Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
120Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:24:54
121Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:25:08
122Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:25:34
123Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:25:53
124Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:26:01
125Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:26:07
126Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
127Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:26:09
128Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:26:32
129Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:26:59
130Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:27:39
131Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:28:40
132Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:29:44
133Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:30:41
134Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:34:35
135Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:35:21
136Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:39:24
137Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:48:58

Points classification
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling33pts
2Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team29
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale28
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp24
5Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale24
6Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale22
7Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD21
8Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team19
9Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat18
10Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep17
11Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep16
12Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team16
13Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team15
14Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
15Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team15
16Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team13
17Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team12
18Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank12
19Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team11
20Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale11
21Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan11
22Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team11
23Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team11
24Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank10
25Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team10
26Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
27Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep10
28Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team9
29Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team8
30Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat8
31Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp7
32Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp7
33Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
34Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat6
35Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
36Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan5
37Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team5
38Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5
39Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp4
40Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team4
41Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
42Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
43David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank3
44Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team3
45Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team3
46Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2
47Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team2
48Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team2
49Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
50Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2
51José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team1
52Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1
53Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
54Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
55Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD1
56Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp1

Mountains classification
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp26pts
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team17
3Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat15
4Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep14
5Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team11
6Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
7Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
8Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team8
9Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
10Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling7
11Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
12Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
13Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
14Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp5
15Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
16Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team4
17Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
18Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3
19Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling2
20Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank2
21Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp2
22Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
23Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team2
24Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp2
25Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
26Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan1

Young riders classification
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank13:12:27
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:04
3Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:09
4Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:13
5Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:35
6Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:53
7Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:35
8Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:05
9Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:04:49
10Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:09:22
11Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:12:29
12Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:12:39
13Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:13:22
14Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:14:12
15George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:15:03
16Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team0:16:36
17Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:16:45
18Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team0:18:30
19Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:56
20Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:37
21Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:19:49
22Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:20:52
23Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
24Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
25Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:21:01
26Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:21:37
27Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:21:49
28Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:24:57
29Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:25:05
30Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:25:13
31Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:25:36
32Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:26:43
33Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:27:44
34Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:38:28

Teams classification
1Liquigas-Cannondale39:39:51
2Astana Pro Team0:00:25
3Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:27
4Movistar Team0:01:05
5RadioShack-Nissan0:01:25
6AG2R La Mondiale0:01:55
7BMC Racing Team0:02:12
8Orica GreenEdge0:03:04
9Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:49
10Lampre - ISD0:05:12
11Garmin - Sharp0:06:43
12Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:08:08
13Katusha Team0:09:01
14FDJ-Big Mat0:09:38
15Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:13
16Lotto Belisol Team0:15:52
17Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:16:54
18Sky Procycling0:19:08
19Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:24:44

