Tour of Beijing stage 1: Viviani victorious
Liquigas-Cannondale sprinter pulls on leader's jersey
Stage 1: Tiananmen Square - Bird’s Nest Olympic Piazza
At the end of a season built around his unfulfilled ambitions of gold on the velodrome in London, it was perhaps fitting that Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) emerged victorious at the end of stage one of the Tour of Beijing in the city’s Olympic park.
On a finishing straight sandwiched between the imposing Bird’s Nest Stadium and the Water Cube - the signature venues of the 2008 Olympic Games - Viviani timed his effort to perfection to beat Andy Fenn (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) in a close sprint finale. Viviani also took the red jersey of race leader and holds a four-second lead over Fenn thanks to the time bonuses.
As Team Sky moved to the front to control affairs in the final kilometres, Viviani had eyes only for the back wheel of Boasson Hagen, his rationale being that the Norwegian champion and his lead-out train would provide the safest passage through the tumult of the closing kilometre. Viviani’s strategy proved correct, and with a stiff tailwind at the peloton’s back on the finishing straight, he was able to open his sprint from distance.
“In the last kilometre I took Boasson Hagen’s wheel and I just stayed cool on his wheel,” Viviani told Cyclingnews after the finish. “I followed him because I know that he likes long sprints and that way you stay out of harm’s way. It was a clean sprint: I managed to go at the right time and got myself free in the final 250 metres.”
With a liberal sprinkling of strong sprinters in the field but no single overwhelming favourite, there was no shortage of teams striving to keep the race together in the finale. Viviani explained that his Liquigas-Cannondale teammates had focused on keeping him near the front rather than chasing the day’s break, reasoning that the bunch sprint would take care of itself on a stage that saw the peloton tackle thirteen laps of a fast and flat circuit.
“The tactic was to ride near the front no matter what because on a circuit like this, you’d use up a lot less energy,” said Viviani. “We had the team to do that. In the finale, men like Da Dalto and Capecchi were essential help, not so much to lead out the sprint but to get me into the right position.”
While Boasson Hagen was never able to get back on terms with Viviani once the Italian got ahead, Andy Fenn was closing quickly in the final 100 metres but the Briton simply ran out of road. Kenny van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM) came home in fourth, while the much-fancied Theo Bos (Rabobank) could only manage sixth in spite of a committed Rabobank lead-out train.
“Bos looked to have the most organised team of them all in the finale, but I didn’t see how his sprint went,” Viviani said. “But there was definitely plenty of competition there in the sprint today.”
It was Viviani’s seventh win of a busy season that has seen him repeatedly switch back and forth between road and track. While his Beijing victory can hardly compensate for his Olympic disappointment, where he slipped from joint first to sixth in the final event of the Omnium, it is just reward for his resolute efforts in the closing weeks of the season. After a brace of second place finishes at the Vuelta a España, and another near miss at the Memorial Pantani, Viviani was keen not to fall short again in Beijing.
“It was a big win because it’s been a while since I won,” he said. “But I took good condition out of the Vuelta and I came here to win one or two stages. One is ok, but two is perfect and the objective now is to win another stage and take the green jersey on the last stage.”
Although he rolled across the line 21 seconds down after sitting up in the finishing straight, Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) had perhaps the second greatest reason for cheer in Beijing on Tuesday afternoon. In only his second race since fracturing his pelvis in June, the Luxembourger was pleased with his progress. "My day was better than expected", he said. "I had no pain and I could stay on the saddle for most of the time."
Tiananmen Square
The day’s action got underway in the grand surrounds of Tiananmen Square, which had been specially closed off for the occasion. Unlike last year, local fans were able to enter the square to sample the atmosphere and while the crowds were sparse, it marked a progression for the event. A further boost for the peloton's morale was provided by the weather conditions - a brisk northerly wind meant that, for the first time since their arrival last week, the smog had cleared and there were blue skies overhead.
With just 117 flat kilometres on the agenda, it was nigh on impossible that the stage would end in anything other than a bunch sprint, but even so, the pace was high almost as soon as the flag was dropped outside the Great Hall of the People. The break of the day shot clear just eight kilometres in, as the peloton was still making the short trek northwards to the finishing circuit in the Olympic Park.
Marco Bandiera (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Matthieu Lagadnous (FDJ-BigMat), Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD), Bert Jan Lindeman (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Craig Lewis (Champion System) were the five men to break clear, but while they built up a lead of 2:40 at one point, they knew that the efforts were unlikely to meet with any tangible reward by day’s end.
“My attack was so that Alessandro Petacchi could be quiet in the peloton and my teammates would not have to chase,” Malori said afterwards. “But I knew it would be very hard to get to the finish in a break with this wind because the peloton can always decide when it wants to pull you back.”
Matthieu Lagadnous won both intermediate sprints, and the time bonuses he picked up mean that he lies in third overall at the end of stage one, four seconds down on Viviani. However, once the peloton cranked into action with five laps to go, the break’s advantage began to tumble rapidly, and when Orica-GreenEdge took charge in earnest on the penultimate lap, it was clear that the game was up for the breakaway.
The plucky Craig Lewis made a bold attempt to upset the odds by jumping off the front of the break just as the peloton was on the point of sweeping them up, but while the American enjoyed a brief stay of execution, he too would be ruthlessly shut down in the closing kilometres as the stage was prepared for Viviani and the sprinters.
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:37:49
|2
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|4
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|6
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|9
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|10
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|14
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|15
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|16
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|17
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|18
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|23
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|25
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|30
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|31
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|32
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|34
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|36
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|37
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|38
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|39
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
|40
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|41
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|42
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|43
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|44
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|45
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|47
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|48
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|49
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|50
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|52
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|53
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|54
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|55
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|56
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
|57
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|59
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:09
|60
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|61
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|63
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|65
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|66
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|67
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|68
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|69
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|70
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|71
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|72
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|75
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|76
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|77
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|78
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|79
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
|80
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|81
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|82
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|83
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|87
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|88
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|89
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|90
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|91
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|92
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|94
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|96
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|97
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|98
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|99
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|100
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|101
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|102
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|103
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|104
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|105
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|106
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|107
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|108
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|109
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|110
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|111
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|112
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|113
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|115
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|116
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|117
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|118
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|119
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|120
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|121
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|122
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|123
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|124
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|125
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|126
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:21
|127
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|128
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|129
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|130
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|131
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:47
|132
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:57
|133
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:03
|134
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:06
|135
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|136
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:11
|137
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:33
|138
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|139
|Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|140
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:44
|141
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|142
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|pts
|2
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|14
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|13
|4
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|5
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|11
|6
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|8
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|10
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|11
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|13
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|14
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|15
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|1
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|pts
|2
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|3
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|1
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|pts
|2
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|4
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:37:49
|2
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|7
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|11
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|13
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|15
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|16
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|17
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|18
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|19
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|21
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|23
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|24
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|25
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|26
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|27
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|31
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|32
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:47
|33
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:57
|34
|Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|35
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:44
|36
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|Movistar Team
|7:53:27
|2
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Lampre - ISD
|5
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|6
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|7
|Katusha Team
|8
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|Garmin-Sharp
|11
|FDJ-BigMat
|12
|RadioShack-Nissan
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:09
|14
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Sky Procycling
|17
|Orica GreenEdge
|18
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|19
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
