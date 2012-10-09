Trending

Tour of Beijing stage 1: Viviani victorious

Liquigas-Cannondale sprinter pulls on leader's jersey

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) in the race leader's red jersey

(Image credit: Graham Watson)
Stage 1 winner Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) leads the young riders classification.

(Image credit: AFP)
Champagne party on the podium.

(Image credit: AFP)
Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates his victory in the opening stage at the Tour of Beijing.

(Image credit: AFP)
The Tour of Beijing peloton makes its way past the Bird's Nest Olympic Stadium during the opening stage.

(Image credit: AFP)
Johan Vansummeren (Garmin-Sharp) drops back to the team car for some assistance.

(Image credit: AFP)
Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins the sprint

(Image credit: Graham Watson)
Riders enjoyed blue skies and clean air after a strong wind bloew away the smog

(Image credit: Graham Watson)
The race circled the Bird's Nest Olympic stadium

(Image credit: Graham Watson)
Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan was back in action

(Image credit: Graham Watson)

At the end of a season built around his unfulfilled ambitions of gold on the velodrome in London, it was perhaps fitting that Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) emerged victorious at the end of stage one of the Tour of Beijing in the city’s Olympic park.

On a finishing straight sandwiched between the imposing Bird’s Nest Stadium and the Water Cube - the signature venues of the 2008 Olympic Games - Viviani timed his effort to perfection to beat Andy Fenn (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) in a close sprint finale. Viviani also took the red jersey of race leader and holds a four-second lead over Fenn thanks to the time bonuses.

As Team Sky moved to the front to control affairs in the final kilometres, Viviani had eyes only for the back wheel of Boasson Hagen, his rationale being that the Norwegian champion and his lead-out train would provide the safest passage through the tumult of the closing kilometre. Viviani’s strategy proved correct, and with a stiff tailwind at the peloton’s back on the finishing straight, he was able to open his sprint from distance.

“In the last kilometre I took Boasson Hagen’s wheel and I just stayed cool on his wheel,” Viviani told Cyclingnews after the finish. “I followed him because I know that he likes long sprints and that way you stay out of harm’s way. It was a clean sprint: I managed to go at the right time and got myself free in the final 250 metres.”

With a liberal sprinkling of strong sprinters in the field but no single overwhelming favourite, there was no shortage of teams striving to keep the race together in the finale. Viviani explained that his Liquigas-Cannondale teammates had focused on keeping him near the front rather than chasing the day’s break, reasoning that the bunch sprint would take care of itself on a stage that saw the peloton tackle thirteen laps of a fast and flat circuit.

“The tactic was to ride near the front no matter what because on a circuit like this, you’d use up a lot less energy,” said Viviani. “We had the team to do that. In the finale, men like Da Dalto and Capecchi were essential help, not so much to lead out the sprint but to get me into the right position.”

While Boasson Hagen was never able to get back on terms with Viviani once the Italian got ahead, Andy Fenn was closing quickly in the final 100 metres but the Briton simply ran out of road. Kenny van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM) came home in fourth, while the much-fancied Theo Bos (Rabobank) could only manage sixth in spite of a committed Rabobank lead-out train.

“Bos looked to have the most organised team of them all in the finale, but I didn’t see how his sprint went,” Viviani said. “But there was definitely plenty of competition there in the sprint today.”

It was Viviani’s seventh win of a busy season that has seen him repeatedly switch back and forth between road and track. While his Beijing victory can hardly compensate for his Olympic disappointment, where he slipped from joint first to sixth in the final event of the Omnium, it is just reward for his resolute efforts in the closing weeks of the season. After a brace of second place finishes at the Vuelta a España, and another near miss at the Memorial Pantani, Viviani was keen not to fall short again in Beijing.

“It was a big win because it’s been a while since I won,” he said. “But I took good condition out of the Vuelta and I came here to win one or two stages. One is ok, but two is perfect and the objective now is to win another stage and take the green jersey on the last stage.”

Although he rolled across the line 21 seconds down after sitting up in the finishing straight, Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) had perhaps the second greatest reason for cheer in Beijing on Tuesday afternoon. In only his second race since fracturing his pelvis in June, the Luxembourger was pleased with his progress. "My day was better than expected", he said. "I had no pain and I could stay on the saddle for most of the time."

Tiananmen Square

The day’s action got underway in the grand surrounds of Tiananmen Square, which had been specially closed off for the occasion. Unlike last year, local fans were able to enter the square to sample the atmosphere and while the crowds were sparse, it marked a progression for the event. A further boost for the peloton's morale was provided by the weather conditions - a brisk northerly wind meant that, for the first time since their arrival last week, the smog had cleared and there were blue skies overhead.

With just 117 flat kilometres on the agenda, it was nigh on impossible that the stage would end in anything other than a bunch sprint, but even so, the pace was high almost as soon as the flag was dropped outside the Great Hall of the People. The break of the day shot clear just eight kilometres in, as the peloton was still making the short trek northwards to the finishing circuit in the Olympic Park.

Marco Bandiera (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Matthieu Lagadnous (FDJ-BigMat), Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD), Bert Jan Lindeman (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Craig Lewis (Champion System) were the five men to break clear, but while they built up a lead of 2:40 at one point, they knew that the efforts were unlikely to meet with any tangible reward by day’s end.

“My attack was so that Alessandro Petacchi could be quiet in the peloton and my teammates would not have to chase,” Malori said afterwards. “But I knew it would be very hard to get to the finish in a break with this wind because the peloton can always decide when it wants to pull you back.”

Matthieu Lagadnous won both intermediate sprints, and the time bonuses he picked up mean that he lies in third overall at the end of stage one, four seconds down on Viviani. However, once the peloton cranked into action with five laps to go, the break’s advantage began to tumble rapidly, and when Orica-GreenEdge took charge in earnest on the penultimate lap, it was clear that the game was up for the breakaway.

The plucky Craig Lewis made a bold attempt to upset the odds by jumping off the front of the break just as the peloton was on the point of sweeping them up, but while the American enjoyed a brief stay of execution, he too would be ruthlessly shut down in the closing kilometres as the stage was prepared for Viviani and the sprinters.

Full Results
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:37:49
2Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
4Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
6Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
7Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
8Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
9Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
10Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
11Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
12Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
14Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
15Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
16Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
17Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
18Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
20Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
21Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
23Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
24Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
25Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
26Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
27Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
28Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
29Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
30Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
31Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
32Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
34Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
35Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
36Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
37Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
38Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
39Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
40Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
41Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
42Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
43Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
44Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
45Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
47Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
48Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
49Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
50Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
51Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
52Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
53Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
54Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
55Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
56Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
57Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
58Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
59Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:09
60Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
61Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
62Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
63Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
64Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
65Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
66Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
67Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
68David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
69Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
70José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
71George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
72Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
73Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
74Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
75Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
76Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
77Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
78Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
79Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
80Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
81Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
82Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
83Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
84Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
85Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
86Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
87Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
88Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
89Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
90Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
91Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
92Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
93Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
94Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
95Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
96Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
97Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
98Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
99Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
100Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
101Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
102Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
103Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
104Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
105Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
106Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
107Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
108Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
109Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
110Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
111Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
112Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
113Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
114Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
115Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
116Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
117Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
118Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
119Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
120Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
121Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
122Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
123Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
124Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
125Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
126Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:21
127Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
128Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
129Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:37
130Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:45
131Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:47
132Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:57
133Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:03
134Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:06
135Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
136Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:11
137Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:33
138Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
139Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:35
140Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:44
141Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
142Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFDavid Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat

Points
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale15pts
2Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep14
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling13
4Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
5Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team11
6Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
7Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team9
8Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team8
9Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD7
10Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
11Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
12Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
13Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team3
14Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2
15Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp1

Sprint 1 - Finish line (4th crossing), 47km
1Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat5pts
2Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
3Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
4Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD1

Sprint 2 - Finish line (8th crossing), 78km
1Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat5pts
2Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
3Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
4Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1

Young riders
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:37:49
2Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
3Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
4Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
5Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
6Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
7Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
8Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
9Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
11Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
13Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
14Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
15Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
16Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:09
17George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
18Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
19Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
20Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
21Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
22Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
23Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
24Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
25Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
26Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
27Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
28Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
29Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
30Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
31Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
32Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:47
33Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:57
34Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:35
35Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:44
36Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi

Teams
1Movistar Team7:53:27
2Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
3AG2R La Mondiale
4Lampre - ISD
5Lotto-Belisol Team
6Omega Pharma-QuickStep
7Katusha Team
8Liquigas-Cannondale
9Astana Pro Team
10Garmin-Sharp
11FDJ-BigMat
12RadioShack-Nissan
13BMC Racing Team0:00:09
14Rabobank Cycling Team
15Champion System Pro Cycling Team
16Sky Procycling
17Orica GreenEdge
18Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
19Euskaltel - Euskadi

General classification after stage 1
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:37:39
2Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:04
3Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:06
5Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:10
6Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
7Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
8Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
9Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
10Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
11Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
12Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
13Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
15Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
16Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
17Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
18Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
19Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
21Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
22Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
24Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
25Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
26Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
27Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
28Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
29Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
30Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
31Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
32Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
33Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
35Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
36Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
37Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
38Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
39Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
40Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
41Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
42Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
43Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
44Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
45Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
47Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
48Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
49Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
50Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
51Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
52Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
53Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
54Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
55Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
56Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
57Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
58Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
59Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:16
60Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:19
61Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
62Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
63Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
64Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
65Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
66Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
67Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
68Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
69David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
70Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
71José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
72George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
73Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
74Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
75Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
76Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
77Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
78Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
79Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
80Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
81Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
82Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
83Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
84Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
85Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
86Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
87Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
88Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
89Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
90Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
91Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
92Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
93Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
94Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
95Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
96Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
97Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
98Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
99Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
100Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
101Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
102Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
103Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
104Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
105Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
106Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
107Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
108Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
109Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
110Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
111Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
112Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
113Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
114Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
115Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
116Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
117Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
118Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
119Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
120Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
121Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
122Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
123Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
124Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
125Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
126Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:31
127Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
128Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
129Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:47
130Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:55
131Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:57
132Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:07
133Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:13
134Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:16
135Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
136Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:21
137Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:43
138Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
139Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:45
140Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:51
141Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:54
142Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi

Points classification
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale15pts
2Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep14
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling13
4Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
5Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team11
6Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat10
7Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
8Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team9
9Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team8
10Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD7
11Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
12Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
13Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
14Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5
15Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
16Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team3
17Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2
18Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp1
19Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1
20Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD1

Young riders classification
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:37:39
2Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:04
3Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:10
4Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
5Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
6Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
7Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
8Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
9Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
11Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
13Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
14Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
15Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
16Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:16
17Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:19
18George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
19Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
20Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
21Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
22Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
23Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
24Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
25Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
26Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
27Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
28Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
29Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
30Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
31Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
32Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:57
33Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:07
34Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:45
35Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:54
36Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi

Teams classification
1Movistar Team7:53:27
2Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
3AG2R La Mondiale
4Lampre - ISD
5Lotto-Belisol Team
6Omega Pharma-QuickStep
7Katusha Team
8Liquigas-Cannondale
9Astana Pro Team
10Garmin-Sharp
11FDJ-BigMat
12RadioShack-Nissan
13BMC Racing Team0:00:09
14Rabobank Cycling Team
15Champion System Pro Cycling Team
16Sky Procycling
17Orica GreenEdge
18Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
19Euskaltel - Euskadi

