Tour of Alberta stage 4 highlights - Video

The final Tour of Alberta podium: Sepp Kuss (Rally), Evan Huffman (Rally), and Alex Howes (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Wouter Wippert hadn't won a race in over two years when he raised his arms in victory on stage 2 of the Tour of Alberta. The Cannondale-Drapac rider was quickly back in the winner's book on the final stage of the race as he again won the sprint finish to ensure his squad finished with three out of the four stages.

While Cannondale-Drapac dominated the stage wins, Rally Cycling ensured Evan Huffman crossed the finish line with the yellow jersey safely on his shoulders and Sepp Kuss' second place overall unchallenged by Alex Howes. The Continental team continued its successful 2017 campaign, taking control of the final day stage around Edmonton to wrap up the overall win with Huffman.