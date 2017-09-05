Tour of Alberta stage 4 highlights - Video
Huffman seals victory, with second stage win success for Wippert
Related Articles
Wouter Wippert hadn't won a race in over two years when he raised his arms in victory on stage 2 of the Tour of Alberta. The Cannondale-Drapac rider was quickly back in the winner's book on the final stage of the race as he again won the sprint finish to ensure his squad finished with three out of the four stages.
While Cannondale-Drapac dominated the stage wins, Rally Cycling ensured Evan Huffman crossed the finish line with the yellow jersey safely on his shoulders and Sepp Kuss' second place overall unchallenged by Alex Howes. The Continental team continued its successful 2017 campaign, taking control of the final day stage around Edmonton to wrap up the overall win with Huffman.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy