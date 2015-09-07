Mollema targets Quebec WorldTour races after Tour of Alberta victory

Image 1 of 5 Bauke Mollema (Trek) gets his final podium kisses for the overall win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 5 Bauke Mollema (Trek) rode hard to hold onto yellow today (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 5 Bauke Mollema (Trek) happy on the podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 5 Podium celebrations for the top three overall (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 5 The top three overall for the week (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Bauke Mollema's overall victory for Trek Factory Racing at the Tour of Alberta on Monday has given him the confidence he was looking for heading into the pair of Canadian WorldTour one-day races at the Grands Prix Cyclistes in Quebec City on September 11 and Montreal on September 13.

"I will race the classics in Quebec and Montreal, I like those races, so that's a goal for me and the goal for the team," Mollema said. "They are two WorldTour races, so they are really important. I think that Alberta was a really good preparation for the Quebec races because it was a six-day race, and there are only three days between the two events, so I think this was the best preparation for those classics."



