The Bissell Development Team played Wednesday's stage 1 at the Tour of Alberta to perfection, putting a rider in the daylong breakaway and then setting up Ruben Zepuntke in the finale to take the rain-soaked sprint and the biggest win of his career. Race leader Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) finished safely in the field and held onto the gold leader's jersey for another day.

After a long day in cold temperatures and a steady downpour, Zepuntke crossed the line in a photo finish ahead of Garmin-Sharp's Ramunas Navardauskas, with Optum Pro Cycling's Ryan Anderson grabbing the last podium spot.

"Actually I thought I was second, because Navardauskas came with such speed up to the finish," Zepuntke said. "He took over, and I was like, 'Oh, that was close.' But then I saw all of the cameramen and the guys come up to me, so I thought, 'OK, I am the winner of today.' So I'm very proud. All of my teammates, too, did a good job. It's very nice."

Dumoulin said he suffered in the cold weather, but he was satisfied with his team's performance throughout the 143km circuit race in Lethbridge.

"It was horrible," the race leader said of the day's conditions. "I was actually suffering, and I didn't have my best day. I think the cold caught me a little bit, but I kept the jersey, and the team rode really, really hard. There were three really strong riders in the front, and we had some difficulty bringing them back. Luckily some other teams started helping. Then we caught them just before the last climb, and it was enough to keep the lead. So I'm really satisfied about that."

The circuit through downtown Lethbridge and its outskirts featured six hilly laps that include the Stafford Drive climb and its 15 percent grade. From there, riders faced another 5.5km of rolling climbs before reaching the start/finish line.

An early breakaway of 14 riders peeled away on the first lap, but the move included the top three in the general classification and was soon brought back into the fold. Orica GreenEdge's Matthew Hayman, Hincapie Sportswear's Robin Carpenter and Bissell Development Team's Nathan Van Hooydonck continued on off the front after the field captured the rest of the break.

Although all three escapees were less than a minute down on GC, the peloton liked the numbers and let the leaders build a maximum advantage of 4:30 by the fourth lap. The advantage did not grow without drama, however, as Hayman believed Van Hooydonck was not doing his share. Hayman let the 18-year-old, who was Belgium's junior rider of the year just one season ago, know he would sit up if things didn't improve. Hayman was skeptical of the three-rider lead group's chances, but as the gap grew his attitude changed.

"Originally no," Hayman told Cyclingnews about his belief in the breakaway's ability to stay away. "But then when we were coming around with two laps to go and we still had a fairly big lead, I started to believe in it, but I had to be careful. We had a strong team with some good guys in the bunch, so we could go each way, and I was committed to that. I knew if it came back we still had some good guys in the front, and the harder the race was the better it was for our team."

With all three riders contributing to the effort, the gap hovered above four minutes until the chase, led by Giant and then Garmin and UnitedHealthcare, started taking big chunks out of the advantage. The gap was down to just 2:40 when Van Hooydonck popped out of the lead group on the lap-five KOM.

"They were better than me for sure,'" Van Hooydonck said. "I heard them talking, and I was like, 'Yeah they're better, so it doesn't really matter.' Then on the second-to-last climb, Carpenter looked at Hayman and attacked. I think they let Carpenter take the points for the KOM jersey, and I was done, so I couldn't follow the guys anyways."

Hayman and Carpenter soldiered on, but their effort was also doomed when the field caught them at the bottom of the final climb with about 6km remaining. From that point, Bissell's Tanner Putt launched an attack, and when the field caught him, Bissell's Daniel Eaton took off next. The field eventually pulled back Eaton, setting up the bunch sprint and Zepuntke's win.

"Of course this was one of the biggest wins of this year but also my career," Zepuntke said. "It was a very hard day, and I think the rain was one of the reasons it was so hard. And it was cold. I'm very good in rainy days and cold days, so I thought it could be a good day for me."

The Tour of Alberta continues with Thursday's stage 2 route from Innisfail to Red Deer. The 145.3km stage, which concludes with three finishing circuits in downtown Red Deer, features two sprints and one classified climb.

Results

Stage 1 result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 3:18:03 2 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 3 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 5 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 6 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 8 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 9 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 10 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 11 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 13 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 14 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 15 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 16 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 17 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 18 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 19 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 20 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 21 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 22 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 23 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 24 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 25 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 26 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 27 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 28 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 29 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 30 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 31 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 32 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 33 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 34 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 35 Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy 36 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 37 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:00:48 38 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 39 Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team 40 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 41 Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor 42 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 43 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 44 James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy 45 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 46 Marc Demaar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 47 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 48 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 49 Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team 50 Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Garneau - Québecor 51 Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy 52 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 53 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 54 Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team 55 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 0:01:08 56 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 57 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:13 58 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop 59 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:31 60 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:01:47 61 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:49 62 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 63 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 0:03:51 64 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 65 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 66 Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy 67 Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge 68 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor 69 Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor 70 Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Garneau - Québecor 71 Brad Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 72 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 73 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 74 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 75 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:20 76 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:22 77 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 78 Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp 79 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 80 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:06:02 81 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 82 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 83 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 84 Jean-Sebastian Perron (Can) Canadian National Team 85 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 86 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 87 Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:06:05 88 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 89 David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy 90 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team 0:08:36 91 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:08:48 92 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 93 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team 94 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 95 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 96 Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop 97 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 98 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy 99 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 100 Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team 101 Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor 102 Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team 103 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 104 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 105 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop 106 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 107 Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy 108 William Goodfellow (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:13:12 109 Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling 0:13:18 110 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 111 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 112 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 0:22:31 113 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano DNF Robert Ralph (Can) Silber Pro Cycling DNF Derrick St. John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling DNF Cody Canning (Can) Canadian National Team DNF Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Garneau - Québecor DNF Julien Gagne (Can) Garneau - Québecor

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 5 pts 2 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 3 3 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 5 pts 2 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 3 3 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 15 pts 2 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 12 3 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 4 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 7 5 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 6 6 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 7 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 4 8 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 3 9 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 2 10 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 10 pts 2 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 9 3 Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy 7 4 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 6 5 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 5 6 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 4 7 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 2

Mountian 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 10 pts 2 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 9 3 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team 7 4 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 6 5 Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy 5 6 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 4 7 Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy 2

Mountian 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 10 pts 2 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 9 3 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team 7 4 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 6 5 Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy 5 6 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 4 7 Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 3:18:03 2 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:07 3 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 4 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 6 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 7 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 8 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 9 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 10 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 11 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 12 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 13 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 14 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 15 Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:00:48 16 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 17 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 18 Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team 19 Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team 20 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:13 21 Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:03:51 22 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor 23 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 24 Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:04:22 25 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:06:02 26 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:06:05 27 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team 0:08:36 28 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team 0:08:48 29 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 30 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 31 Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team 32 Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor 33 Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team 34 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 35 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 36 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 37 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:13:18 38 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 0:22:31

Best Canadian rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3:18:10 2 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 3 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 4 Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy 5 Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:41 6 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 7 Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor 8 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 9 Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team 10 Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team 11 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:06 12 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:03:44 13 Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor 14 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 15 Jean-Sebastian Perron (Can) Canadian National Team 0:05:55 16 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 17 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 0:08:41 18 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team 19 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 20 Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team 21 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 22 Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy 23 William Goodfellow (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:13:05 24 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 0:22:24

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bissell Development 9:54:23 2 Team Garmin-Sharp 0:00:07 3 Hincapie Sportswear Development 4 Belkin Pro Cycling 5 Orica-GreenEdge 6 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:48 7 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 8 Cannondale 9 Team SmartStop 0:01:29 10 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 11 Canadian National Team 0:02:10 12 Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:51 13 Garneau-Quebecor 0:05:13 14 Silber Pro Cycling 0:06:43 15 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:07:35

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 3:24:09 2 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:00:06 3 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:14 4 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:00:17 5 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:18 6 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:19 8 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:22 9 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 0:00:23 10 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 11 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 12 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 13 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 0:00:26 14 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 15 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 16 Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy 0:00:28 17 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:00:30 18 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:31 19 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 0:00:32 20 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 21 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:33 22 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:00:34 23 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:35 24 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:36 25 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:37 26 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:39 27 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 28 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:00:40 29 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:42 30 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 0:00:44 31 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:45 32 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:48 33 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 0:00:50 34 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:51 35 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 0:00:55 36 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:57 37 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:01:00 38 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 0:01:03 39 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:04 40 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:01:12 41 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 0:01:18 42 Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:20 43 Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Garneau - Québecor 0:01:21 44 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:23 45 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:01:24 46 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:01:25 47 Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:26 48 Marc Demaar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:31 49 Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:01:33 50 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 0:01:36 51 Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:42 52 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop 53 James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:01:45 54 Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:01:48 55 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:50 56 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 0:02:02 57 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:04 58 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:09 59 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:02:13 60 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 0:02:14 61 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:27 62 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:02 63 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:04:25 64 Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:04:29 65 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:04:30 66 Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Garneau - Québecor 0:04:36 67 Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:04:39 68 Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:04:40 69 Brad Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:46 70 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:47 71 Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:04:50 72 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:04:58 73 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:59 74 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 75 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:05:00 76 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 0:05:01 77 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:05:06 78 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:05:08 79 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:05:14 80 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:06:31 81 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:06:34 82 Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy 83 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:06:36 84 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:06:39 85 David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:06:43 86 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 87 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:06:44 88 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:07:03 89 Jean-Sebastian Perron (Can) Canadian National Team 0:07:28 90 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 0:09:05 91 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:09:07 92 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team 0:09:11 93 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:14 94 Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy 95 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team 0:09:15 96 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:09:17 97 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy 98 Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team 0:09:30 99 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 100 Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop 101 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:09:31 102 Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:09:34 103 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:09:36 104 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop 105 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:09:39 106 Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor 0:10:04 107 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:10:11 108 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:14:12 109 Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling 0:14:18 110 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:14:25 111 William Goodfellow (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 112 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:23:24 113 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 0:23:30

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 15 pts 2 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 12 3 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 10 4 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 5 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 7 6 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 6 7 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 6 8 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 9 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 4 10 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 3 11 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 2 12 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team 2 13 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 22 pts 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 22 3 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 22 4 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team 14 5 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 13 6 Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy 10 7 Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy 9 8 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 6 9 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 5 10 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 4 11 Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 3:24:09 2 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:00:06 3 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:18 4 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 0:00:23 5 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:32 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:00:34 7 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:35 8 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:36 9 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:39 10 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 11 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:00:40 12 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:45 13 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:48 14 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 0:00:55 15 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:01:12 16 Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:20 17 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:01:24 18 Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:42 19 Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:01:48 20 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 0:02:14 21 Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:04:29 22 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:47 23 Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:04:50 24 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:04:58 25 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:06:34 26 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:06:44 27 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:09:07 28 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team 0:09:11 29 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team 0:09:15 30 Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team 0:09:30 31 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 32 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:09:31 33 Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:09:34 34 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:09:36 35 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:09:39 36 Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor 0:10:04 37 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:14:25 38 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 0:23:30

Best Candian rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3:24:28 2 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 0:00:04 3 Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy 0:00:09 4 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:23 5 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 0:00:44 6 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:45 7 Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:01 8 Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:07 9 Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:23 10 Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:01:29 11 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:55 12 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:04:06 13 Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:04:20 14 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:04:39 15 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:06:25 16 Jean-Sebastian Perron (Can) Canadian National Team 0:07:09 17 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 0:08:46 18 Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy 0:08:55 19 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team 0:08:56 20 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:08:58 21 Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team 0:09:11 22 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:09:12 23 William Goodfellow (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:14:06 24 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 0:23:11