Tour of Alberta: Zepuntke wins stage 1
Dumoulin retains overall lead
Stage 1: Lehbridge -
The Bissell Development Team played Wednesday's stage 1 at the Tour of Alberta to perfection, putting a rider in the daylong breakaway and then setting up Ruben Zepuntke in the finale to take the rain-soaked sprint and the biggest win of his career. Race leader Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) finished safely in the field and held onto the gold leader's jersey for another day.
After a long day in cold temperatures and a steady downpour, Zepuntke crossed the line in a photo finish ahead of Garmin-Sharp's Ramunas Navardauskas, with Optum Pro Cycling's Ryan Anderson grabbing the last podium spot.
"Actually I thought I was second, because Navardauskas came with such speed up to the finish," Zepuntke said. "He took over, and I was like, 'Oh, that was close.' But then I saw all of the cameramen and the guys come up to me, so I thought, 'OK, I am the winner of today.' So I'm very proud. All of my teammates, too, did a good job. It's very nice."
Dumoulin said he suffered in the cold weather, but he was satisfied with his team's performance throughout the 143km circuit race in Lethbridge.
"It was horrible," the race leader said of the day's conditions. "I was actually suffering, and I didn't have my best day. I think the cold caught me a little bit, but I kept the jersey, and the team rode really, really hard. There were three really strong riders in the front, and we had some difficulty bringing them back. Luckily some other teams started helping. Then we caught them just before the last climb, and it was enough to keep the lead. So I'm really satisfied about that."
The circuit through downtown Lethbridge and its outskirts featured six hilly laps that include the Stafford Drive climb and its 15 percent grade. From there, riders faced another 5.5km of rolling climbs before reaching the start/finish line.
An early breakaway of 14 riders peeled away on the first lap, but the move included the top three in the general classification and was soon brought back into the fold. Orica GreenEdge's Matthew Hayman, Hincapie Sportswear's Robin Carpenter and Bissell Development Team's Nathan Van Hooydonck continued on off the front after the field captured the rest of the break.
Although all three escapees were less than a minute down on GC, the peloton liked the numbers and let the leaders build a maximum advantage of 4:30 by the fourth lap. The advantage did not grow without drama, however, as Hayman believed Van Hooydonck was not doing his share. Hayman let the 18-year-old, who was Belgium's junior rider of the year just one season ago, know he would sit up if things didn't improve. Hayman was skeptical of the three-rider lead group's chances, but as the gap grew his attitude changed.
"Originally no," Hayman told Cyclingnews about his belief in the breakaway's ability to stay away. "But then when we were coming around with two laps to go and we still had a fairly big lead, I started to believe in it, but I had to be careful. We had a strong team with some good guys in the bunch, so we could go each way, and I was committed to that. I knew if it came back we still had some good guys in the front, and the harder the race was the better it was for our team."
With all three riders contributing to the effort, the gap hovered above four minutes until the chase, led by Giant and then Garmin and UnitedHealthcare, started taking big chunks out of the advantage. The gap was down to just 2:40 when Van Hooydonck popped out of the lead group on the lap-five KOM.
"They were better than me for sure,'" Van Hooydonck said. "I heard them talking, and I was like, 'Yeah they're better, so it doesn't really matter.' Then on the second-to-last climb, Carpenter looked at Hayman and attacked. I think they let Carpenter take the points for the KOM jersey, and I was done, so I couldn't follow the guys anyways."
Hayman and Carpenter soldiered on, but their effort was also doomed when the field caught them at the bottom of the final climb with about 6km remaining. From that point, Bissell's Tanner Putt launched an attack, and when the field caught him, Bissell's Daniel Eaton took off next. The field eventually pulled back Eaton, setting up the bunch sprint and Zepuntke's win.
"Of course this was one of the biggest wins of this year but also my career," Zepuntke said. "It was a very hard day, and I think the rain was one of the reasons it was so hard. And it was cold. I'm very good in rainy days and cold days, so I thought it could be a good day for me."
The Tour of Alberta continues with Thursday's stage 2 route from Innisfail to Red Deer. The 145.3km stage, which concludes with three finishing circuits in downtown Red Deer, features two sprints and one classified climb.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|3:18:03
|2
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|3
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|5
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|6
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|8
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|9
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|10
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|13
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|14
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|15
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|16
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|17
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
|18
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|19
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|20
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|21
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|23
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|25
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|26
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|27
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|28
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|29
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|30
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|31
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|32
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|33
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|34
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|35
|Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy
|36
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|37
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:48
|38
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|39
|Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team
|40
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|41
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|42
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|43
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|44
|James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|45
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|46
|Marc Demaar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|47
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|48
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team
|50
|Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Garneau - Québecor
|51
|Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|52
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|53
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|54
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team
|55
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|0:01:08
|56
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|57
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:13
|58
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
|59
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:31
|60
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:01:47
|61
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:49
|62
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|0:03:51
|64
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|65
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|66
|Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|67
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|68
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|69
|Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|70
|Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Garneau - Québecor
|71
|Brad Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|72
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|73
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|74
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|75
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:20
|76
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:22
|77
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|78
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp
|79
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|80
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:06:02
|81
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|82
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|83
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|84
|Jean-Sebastian Perron (Can) Canadian National Team
|85
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|86
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|87
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:06:05
|88
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|89
|David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|90
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|0:08:36
|91
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:48
|92
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|93
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team
|94
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|95
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|96
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
|97
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|98
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|99
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|100
|Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team
|101
|Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor
|102
|Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team
|103
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|104
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|105
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop
|106
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|107
|Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy
|108
|William Goodfellow (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:13:12
|109
|Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:13:18
|110
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|111
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|112
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:22:31
|113
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Robert Ralph (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Derrick St. John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Cody Canning (Can) Canadian National Team
|DNF
|Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|DNF
|Julien Gagne (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|5
|pts
|2
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|3
|3
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|5
|pts
|2
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|3
|3
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|12
|3
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|10
|4
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|7
|5
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|6
|6
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|4
|8
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|3
|9
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|2
|10
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|10
|pts
|2
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|9
|3
|Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|7
|4
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|6
|5
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|5
|6
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|4
|7
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|9
|3
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|7
|4
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|6
|5
|Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy
|5
|6
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|4
|7
|Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|9
|3
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|7
|4
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|6
|5
|Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy
|5
|6
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|4
|7
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp
|2
Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|3:18:03
|2
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:07
|3
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|4
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
|7
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|8
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|11
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|12
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|13
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|14
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|15
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:00:48
|16
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|17
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|18
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team
|19
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team
|20
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:13
|21
|Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:03:51
|22
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|23
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|24
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:22
|25
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:06:02
|26
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:06:05
|27
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|0:08:36
|28
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:08:48
|29
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|30
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|31
|Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team
|32
|Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor
|33
|Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team
|34
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|35
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|36
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|37
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:13:18
|38
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:22:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3:18:10
|2
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|3
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|4
|Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy
|5
|Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:00:41
|6
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|7
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|8
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|9
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team
|10
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team
|11
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:06
|12
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:03:44
|13
|Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|14
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|15
|Jean-Sebastian Perron (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:05:55
|16
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|17
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:08:41
|18
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team
|19
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|20
|Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team
|21
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|22
|Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy
|23
|William Goodfellow (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:13:05
|24
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:22:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bissell Development
|9:54:23
|2
|Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:07
|3
|Hincapie Sportswear Development
|4
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|5
|Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:48
|7
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|8
|Cannondale
|9
|Team SmartStop
|0:01:29
|10
|5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|11
|Canadian National Team
|0:02:10
|12
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:51
|13
|Garneau-Quebecor
|0:05:13
|14
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:06:43
|15
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:07:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:24:09
|2
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:14
|4
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:17
|5
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:18
|6
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:19
|8
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:22
|9
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:23
|10
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|11
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|12
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|13
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:26
|14
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|15
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|16
|Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy
|0:00:28
|17
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:30
|18
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|19
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:32
|20
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|21
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|22
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:34
|23
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:35
|24
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:36
|25
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:37
|26
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:39
|27
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|28
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:40
|29
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:42
|30
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:44
|31
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:45
|32
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|33
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|0:00:50
|34
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|35
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:55
|36
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:57
|37
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:00
|38
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:01:03
|39
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:04
|40
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:01:12
|41
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:01:18
|42
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:20
|43
|Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Garneau - Québecor
|0:01:21
|44
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:23
|45
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:01:24
|46
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:25
|47
|Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:26
|48
|Marc Demaar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|49
|Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:01:33
|50
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|0:01:36
|51
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:42
|52
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
|53
|James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:01:45
|54
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:01:48
|55
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:50
|56
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|0:02:02
|57
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:04
|58
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:09
|59
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:02:13
|60
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:02:14
|61
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:27
|62
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:02
|63
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:04:25
|64
|Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:04:29
|65
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:04:30
|66
|Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Garneau - Québecor
|0:04:36
|67
|Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:04:39
|68
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:04:40
|69
|Brad Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:46
|70
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:47
|71
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:50
|72
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:04:58
|73
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:59
|74
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|75
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:00
|76
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|0:05:01
|77
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:05:06
|78
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:08
|79
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:14
|80
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:06:31
|81
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:06:34
|82
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|83
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:06:36
|84
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:06:39
|85
|David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:06:43
|86
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|87
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:06:44
|88
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:07:03
|89
|Jean-Sebastian Perron (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:07:28
|90
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:09:05
|91
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:09:07
|92
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|0:09:11
|93
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:14
|94
|Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy
|95
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:09:15
|96
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:09:17
|97
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|98
|Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:09:30
|99
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|100
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
|101
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:09:31
|102
|Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:09:34
|103
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:09:36
|104
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop
|105
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:09:39
|106
|Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor
|0:10:04
|107
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:10:11
|108
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:14:12
|109
|Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:14:18
|110
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:14:25
|111
|William Goodfellow (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|112
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:23:24
|113
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:23:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|12
|3
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|10
|4
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|10
|5
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|7
|6
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|6
|7
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|6
|8
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|9
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|4
|10
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|3
|11
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|2
|12
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|2
|13
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|22
|pts
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|22
|3
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|22
|4
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|14
|5
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|13
|6
|Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy
|10
|7
|Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|9
|8
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|6
|9
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|5
|10
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|4
|11
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:24:09
|2
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:18
|4
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:23
|5
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:32
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:34
|7
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:35
|8
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:36
|9
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:39
|10
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|11
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:40
|12
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:45
|13
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|14
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:55
|15
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:01:12
|16
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:20
|17
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:01:24
|18
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:42
|19
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:01:48
|20
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:02:14
|21
|Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:04:29
|22
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:47
|23
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:50
|24
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:04:58
|25
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:06:34
|26
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:06:44
|27
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:09:07
|28
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|0:09:11
|29
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:09:15
|30
|Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:09:30
|31
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|32
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:09:31
|33
|Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:09:34
|34
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:09:36
|35
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:09:39
|36
|Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor
|0:10:04
|37
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:14:25
|38
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:23:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3:24:28
|2
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:04
|3
|Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy
|0:00:09
|4
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:23
|5
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:00:44
|6
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:45
|7
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:01
|8
|Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:07
|9
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:23
|10
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:01:29
|11
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:55
|12
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:04:06
|13
|Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:04:20
|14
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:04:39
|15
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:06:25
|16
|Jean-Sebastian Perron (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:07:09
|17
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:08:46
|18
|Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy
|0:08:55
|19
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:08:56
|20
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:08:58
|21
|Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:09:11
|22
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:09:12
|23
|William Goodfellow (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:14:06
|24
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:23:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Garmin-Sharp
|10:13:29
|2
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:10
|3
|Bissell Development
|0:00:16
|4
|Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:00:25
|5
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:00:35
|6
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:08
|7
|Cannondale
|8
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:14
|9
|Team SmartStop
|0:01:42
|10
|5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:01:57
|11
|Canadian National Team
|0:02:59
|12
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:31
|13
|Garneau-Quebecor
|0:06:31
|14
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:07:28
|15
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:08:02
