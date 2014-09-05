Trending

Vanmarcke outkicks Navardauskas for stage 3 victory

Dumoulin retains overall race leader's jersey

Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin) points to the sky after winning stage 3 in dedication of Igor Decraene

Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin) points to the sky after winning stage 3 in dedication of Igor Decraene
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin) leads Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Sharp) to the line

Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin) leads Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Sharp) to the line
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
The peloton makes its way over one of today's rollers

The peloton makes its way over one of today's rollers
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Riders hit the airstrip at Edmonton Garrison

Riders hit the airstrip at Edmonton Garrison
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
The race enters Edmonton Garrison for the final laps

The race enters Edmonton Garrison for the final laps
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Today's stage rolls out of Wetaskiwin

Today's stage rolls out of Wetaskiwin
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Matej Mohoric (Cannondale) takes his pull at the front

Matej Mohoric (Cannondale) takes his pull at the front
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Jelly Belly and Optum chase after a break gets up the road

Jelly Belly and Optum chase after a break gets up the road
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Kiel Reijnan (UnitedHealthcare) spent the day in the most aggressive jersey

Kiel Reijnan (UnitedHealthcare) spent the day in the most aggressive jersey
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Strong winds split the peloton

Strong winds split the peloton
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Teams begin to come to the front when the winds hit

Teams begin to come to the front when the winds hit
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Lots of farmlands for today's racing

Lots of farmlands for today's racing
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Belkin spent a big part of today on the front

Belkin spent a big part of today on the front
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
The leaders jerseys after stage 3

The leaders jerseys after stage 3
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
A large split in the field gets riders up the road

A large split in the field gets riders up the road
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin) enjoying the podium after his stage win

Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin) enjoying the podium after his stage win
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) receives a special leaders jersey after the Edmonton Garrison finish

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) receives a special leaders jersey after the Edmonton Garrison finish
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) keeps the leader jersey for another day

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) keeps the leader jersey for another day
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
The breakaway fights the crosswinds

The breakaway fights the crosswinds
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
The final break of three

The final break of three
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Belkin comes to the front to bring back the break

Belkin comes to the front to bring back the break
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
The field closes in on Edmonton Garrison

The field closes in on Edmonton Garrison
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
The field decides to sit up

The field decides to sit up
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Clear skies for today's stage

Clear skies for today's stage
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) leads the break

Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) leads the break
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell) takes a pull on the front of one of today's breaks

Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell) takes a pull on the front of one of today's breaks
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) ready to go on the start like

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) ready to go on the start like
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)

Belkin's Sep Vanmarcke took Friday's stage 3 win at the Tour of Alberta after out-kicking Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Sharp) and Leigh Howard (Orica-GeeenEdge) in a three-up sprint in front of a select lead group. Giant-Shimano's Tom Dumoulin had to fight hard throughout the day but held onto his gold leader's jersey heading into stage 4.

The front trio escaped on the closing circuits at Edmonton Garrison about 10km from the finish after a difficult day of racing in shifting winds that blew the peloton apart. Vanmarcke grabbed the advantage in the final corner and then held off Navardauskas and Howard at the line.

"I knew it was a really tricky last 500 meters," Vanmarcke said. "Everybody knew that. I wanted to be in second position on those last corners. It would have been perfect if I could start sprinting just before the last corner, and I did. I went full in the last corner, the maximum just not to crash. That was my biggest advantage. I made some meters on Ramunas, and he didn't get back anymore. That last corner was I think only 170 meters to the finish, and then I just needed to be on the front."

Navardauskas, who grabbed the six-second time bonus for second place on the stage, moved into third overall for his effort. He said Vanmarcke's bike-handling skills were the difference in the finale.

"I pulled the last kilometer, but I was still hoping to sit close on the wheel of Sep and try a slower sprint because it was big wind," Navardauskas said. "But Sep is a good handler of the bike, and when he went into the last corner I could hear his tire slipping. He was really going on the edge, so I lost like 10 meters, and I thought, 'OK, that's it.' If I made that first corner, then Sep had big trouble to overpass me because it was a really short sprint. But he knew how to do it."

Friday's 157km route from Wetaskiwin to Edmonton looked on paper like another sure bet for a mass sprint, but the ever-present Alberta winds spoiled any plans the fastmen may have had. The course included no categorized climbs and offered just one sprint about 51km into the day.

As with stage 2 the day before, the angry peloton wasn't very accommodating to riders hoping to get into a breakaway. Groups ranging in size from three to 25 struck out from the peloton but were quickly reeled back. Crosswinds briefly split the field in two about 40km into the stage, but that gap was quickly closed as well.

The intermediate sprint, which offered time bonuses of three, two and one second, split things up before Orica-GreenEdge's Daryl Impey took maximum points ahead of UnitedHealthcare's Robert Forster and Optum Pro Cycling's Ryan Anderson.

A breakaway of two riders finally established after the sprint. Silber Pro Cycling's Matteo Dal-Cin joined Canadian National Team rider Ben Perry went off the front. Then Team SmartStop's Eric Marcotte and 5-hour Energy's Chad Beyer bridged to the leaders to form a lead group of four that had a gap of more than two minutes with just under 50km of racing to go.

Back in the field, attacks from Orica and Bissell Development Team caused a split with approximately 40 riders, including the gold jersey of Dumoulin. That group reeled in the breakaway with 43km to go, and the race reshuffled once more. Bissell and Orica, both of which had good numbers in the lead group, poured on the coals and quickly built a gap of 55 seconds to the chasers.

"It was really, really hard and really, really fast," Dumoulin told Cyclingnews after the stage. "Attacks went from the beginning like yesterday, and then finally a small group got away, and we were actually pretty happy with the situation.

"Then we got completely surprised by the attack of Bissell and Orica," the race leader said. "It was actually a huge mistake that we made. I could just jump over to the first echelon together with Daan Olivier, but two is not enough. We got surprised, but we won't make that mistake again."

The lead group of 40 entered the three 5.8km circuits on the military base outside of Edmonton with about 20 seconds on the rest of the field, which had disintegrated into three groups by that time. Vanmarcke, Navardauskas and Howard escaped the group on the second circuit and built a workable gap that they held to the line. Orica's Aidis Kruopis led the rest of the front group across the line 11 seconds later.

Navardauskas, who started the day 32 seconds down, moved to third overall for his troubles, just 13 seconds down on Dumoulin. Bissell's Ruben Zeputke is second overall, just eight seconds down. The general classification remains tight heading into Saturday's stage 4 run from Edmonton to Strathcona County, with 26 riders less than a minute off Dumoulin's pace.

The stage should be another tough test, as the winding course features six sections of "Canadian Pavé" and three sections of gravel roads that total about 5km. The stage finishes on the tightest and shortest closing circuit of the week.

Results

Stage 3 result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:12:11
2Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
3Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
4Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge0:00:11
5Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
6Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
7Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
8Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
9Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
10Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
11Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
12Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
13Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
14Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
15Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy
16Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
17Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
18Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
19Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
20Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy
21Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
22Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
23Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
24Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
25Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
26James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
27Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
28Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:24
29Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
30Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Garneau - Québecor
31Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
32Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop
33Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
34Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
35Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
36Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
37Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
38Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:27
39Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
40Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
41Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
42Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
43Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
44Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
45Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
46Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:30
47Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:34
48Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
49Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:00:45
50Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
51Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
52Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:56
53Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
54Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team0:01:05
55Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:01:17
56Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team0:01:19
57Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:01:28
58Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy
59Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team
60Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
61Edward King (USA) Cannondale
62Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Garneau - Québecor
63Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
64Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
65Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor
66Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:10
67Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
68Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:05:30
69Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
70Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
71Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp0:06:47
72Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
73Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
74Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
75Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
76Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
77Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
78Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor
79Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team
80Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
81Marc Demaar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
82Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
83Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp
84Brad Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
85James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy
86Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
87Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
88Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
89David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy
90Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy
91Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
92Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling
93Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team
94Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team
95Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
96Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
97Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
98David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
99Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
100Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
101Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
102Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy
103Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
104Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
105Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor
106Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
107Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
108Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
109Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:09:36
110Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
111William Goodfellow (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:14:56
112Jean-Sebastian Perron (Can) Canadian National Team
113Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge5pts
2Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp3
3Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team15pts
2Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp12
3Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge10
4Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge7
5Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp6
6Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
7Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis4
8Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team3
9Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
10Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team3:12:22
2Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
3Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
5Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
6Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
7James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
8Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:13
9Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
10Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
11Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:16
12Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
13Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
14Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
15Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
16Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:23
17Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:00:34
18Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
19Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team0:00:54
20Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:01:06
21Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team0:01:08
22Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:01:17
23Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor
24Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:06:36
25Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
26Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor
27Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team
28Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
29Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
30Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp
31Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
32Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
33Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team
34Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team
35Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
36Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
37Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
38Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor0:14:45

Best Canadian rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3:12:22
2Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
3Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:16
4Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
5Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
6Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy0:01:17
7Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team
8Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor
9Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:06:36
10Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor
11Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team
12Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
13Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team
14Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team
15Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
16Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
17Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy
18Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
19Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
20Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor
21Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
22Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
23William Goodfellow (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:14:45
24Jean-Sebastian Perron (Can) Canadian National Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica-GreenEdge9:36:55
2Team Garmin-Sharp
3Bissell Development0:00:11
4UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
5Belkin Pro Cycling0:00:13
6Team Giant-Shimano0:00:24
7Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:30
85-Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:00:45
9Hincapie Sportswear Development0:00:50
10Cannondale0:01:44
11Team SmartStop0:01:57
12Garneau-Quebecor0:02:58
13Canadian National Team0:08:20
14Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:13:23
15Silber Pro Cycling

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano9:38:45
2Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:00:08
3Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp0:00:13
4Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:14
5Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:15
6Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
7Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:16
8Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:18
9James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team0:00:23
10Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:00:26
11Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:30
12Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:36
13Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge0:00:39
14Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
15Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
16Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp0:00:44
17Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:47
18Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:48
19Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
20Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:50
21Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
22Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:52
23Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
24Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team0:00:55
25Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:57
26Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:58
27Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:04
28Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:01:14
29Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop0:01:19
30Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:01:25
31Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:01:33
32Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Garneau - Québecor0:01:34
33Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:01:35
34Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:36
35Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:01:39
36Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:01:41
37Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy0:01:45
38Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:02:02
39Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop0:02:07
40Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:09
41Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:16
42Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale0:02:27
43Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:02:36
44Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team0:02:43
45Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:03:05
46Edward King (USA) Cannondale0:03:19
47Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:32
48Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:04:30
49Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:47
50Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge0:05:01
51Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:05:03
52Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp0:05:06
53Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:21
54Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:06:01
55Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:06:25
56Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:06:28
57Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Garneau - Québecor0:06:44
58Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:06:50
59Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp0:06:53
60Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp0:07:01
61Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
62Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:07:18
63Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp0:07:36
64Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:07:39
65Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:48
66Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale0:07:59
67Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:08:00
68Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team0:08:18
69Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop0:08:21
70Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:08:37
71Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:08:40
72Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:09:07
73James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:09:12
74Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:09:17
75Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team0:09:30
76Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop0:09:49
77Marc Demaar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:10:05
78Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:10:11
79Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team0:10:55
80Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp0:11:26
81Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team0:11:30
82Brad Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:12:02
83Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:12:46
84Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:12:48
85Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:13:03
86Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:13:10
87Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:13:13
88Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:13:20
89David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:13:59
90Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:14:50
91Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:14:58
92Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:15:03
93Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop0:15:13
94Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy0:15:50
95Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team0:15:51
96Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:15:54
97Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:16:01
98Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:16:21
99Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:16:44
100Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team0:16:46
101Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:16:47
102Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:16:58
103Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:17:03
104Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:17:17
105David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:17:47
106Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:17:59
107Jean-Sebastian Perron (Can) Canadian National Team0:22:53
108Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling0:24:37
109Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:24:44
110Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor0:25:40
111William Goodfellow (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:29:32
112Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop0:31:39
113Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:37:21

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp32pts
2Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team29
3Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano20
4Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team16
5Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies14
6Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge13
7Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
8Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team11
9Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge10
10Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge10
11Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis7
12Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team7
13Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7
14Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge7
15Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp7
16Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp6
17Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team6
18Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale6
19Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team5
20Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
21Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team4
22Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp3
23James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team2
24Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge32pts
2Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team31
3Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge22
4Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team14
5Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team13
6Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy10
7Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy9
8Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team7
9Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp6
10Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale6
11Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge5
12James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy5
13Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge4
14Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano4
15Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp2
16Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano9:38:45
2Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:00:08
3James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team0:00:23
4Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team0:00:39
5Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:48
6Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
7Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge0:00:50
8Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:52
9Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
10Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team0:00:55
11Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:58
12Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:01:14
13Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:01:35
14Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:36
15Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:01:41
16Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:02:02
17Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:03:05
18Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:47
19Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:05:03
20Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:06:50
21Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:08:00
22Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team0:08:18
23Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:09:07
24Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team0:09:30
25Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team0:10:55
26Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp0:11:26
27Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team0:11:30
28Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:13:03
29Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:13:20
30Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team0:15:51
31Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team0:16:46
32Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:16:47
33Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:17:03
34Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:17:17
35Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:17:59
36Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:24:44
37Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor0:25:40
38Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop0:31:39

Best Canadian rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies9:39:01
2Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge0:00:23
3Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:48
4Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop0:01:03
5Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:20
6Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy0:01:29
7Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team0:02:27
8Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:02:49
9Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:07:02
10Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team0:08:02
11Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team0:09:14
12Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:12:32
13Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:12:47
14Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:13:04
15Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:14:42
16Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy0:15:34
17Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team0:15:35
18Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:16:05
19Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:16:28
20Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team0:16:30
21Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:16:31
22Jean-Sebastian Perron (Can) Canadian National Team0:22:37
23William Goodfellow (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:29:16
24Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop0:31:23

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Garmin-Sharp28:57:06
2Orica-GreenEdge0:00:10
3Bissell Development0:00:34
4Belkin Pro Cycling0:00:48
5Hincapie Sportswear Development0:01:15
6UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:19
7Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:44
85-Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:02:42
9Cannondale0:02:52
10Team SmartStop0:03:39
11Team Giant-Shimano0:03:55
12Garneau-Quebecor0:10:20
13Canadian National Team0:11:19
14Silber Pro Cycling0:20:51
15Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis:0:22:16

