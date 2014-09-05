Vanmarcke outkicks Navardauskas for stage 3 victory
Dumoulin retains overall race leader's jersey
Stage 3: Wetaskiwin - Edmonton
Belkin's Sep Vanmarcke took Friday's stage 3 win at the Tour of Alberta after out-kicking Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Sharp) and Leigh Howard (Orica-GeeenEdge) in a three-up sprint in front of a select lead group. Giant-Shimano's Tom Dumoulin had to fight hard throughout the day but held onto his gold leader's jersey heading into stage 4.
The front trio escaped on the closing circuits at Edmonton Garrison about 10km from the finish after a difficult day of racing in shifting winds that blew the peloton apart. Vanmarcke grabbed the advantage in the final corner and then held off Navardauskas and Howard at the line.
"I knew it was a really tricky last 500 meters," Vanmarcke said. "Everybody knew that. I wanted to be in second position on those last corners. It would have been perfect if I could start sprinting just before the last corner, and I did. I went full in the last corner, the maximum just not to crash. That was my biggest advantage. I made some meters on Ramunas, and he didn't get back anymore. That last corner was I think only 170 meters to the finish, and then I just needed to be on the front."
Navardauskas, who grabbed the six-second time bonus for second place on the stage, moved into third overall for his effort. He said Vanmarcke's bike-handling skills were the difference in the finale.
"I pulled the last kilometer, but I was still hoping to sit close on the wheel of Sep and try a slower sprint because it was big wind," Navardauskas said. "But Sep is a good handler of the bike, and when he went into the last corner I could hear his tire slipping. He was really going on the edge, so I lost like 10 meters, and I thought, 'OK, that's it.' If I made that first corner, then Sep had big trouble to overpass me because it was a really short sprint. But he knew how to do it."
Friday's 157km route from Wetaskiwin to Edmonton looked on paper like another sure bet for a mass sprint, but the ever-present Alberta winds spoiled any plans the fastmen may have had. The course included no categorized climbs and offered just one sprint about 51km into the day.
As with stage 2 the day before, the angry peloton wasn't very accommodating to riders hoping to get into a breakaway. Groups ranging in size from three to 25 struck out from the peloton but were quickly reeled back. Crosswinds briefly split the field in two about 40km into the stage, but that gap was quickly closed as well.
The intermediate sprint, which offered time bonuses of three, two and one second, split things up before Orica-GreenEdge's Daryl Impey took maximum points ahead of UnitedHealthcare's Robert Forster and Optum Pro Cycling's Ryan Anderson.
A breakaway of two riders finally established after the sprint. Silber Pro Cycling's Matteo Dal-Cin joined Canadian National Team rider Ben Perry went off the front. Then Team SmartStop's Eric Marcotte and 5-hour Energy's Chad Beyer bridged to the leaders to form a lead group of four that had a gap of more than two minutes with just under 50km of racing to go.
Back in the field, attacks from Orica and Bissell Development Team caused a split with approximately 40 riders, including the gold jersey of Dumoulin. That group reeled in the breakaway with 43km to go, and the race reshuffled once more. Bissell and Orica, both of which had good numbers in the lead group, poured on the coals and quickly built a gap of 55 seconds to the chasers.
"It was really, really hard and really, really fast," Dumoulin told Cyclingnews after the stage. "Attacks went from the beginning like yesterday, and then finally a small group got away, and we were actually pretty happy with the situation.
"Then we got completely surprised by the attack of Bissell and Orica," the race leader said. "It was actually a huge mistake that we made. I could just jump over to the first echelon together with Daan Olivier, but two is not enough. We got surprised, but we won't make that mistake again."
The lead group of 40 entered the three 5.8km circuits on the military base outside of Edmonton with about 20 seconds on the rest of the field, which had disintegrated into three groups by that time. Vanmarcke, Navardauskas and Howard escaped the group on the second circuit and built a workable gap that they held to the line. Orica's Aidis Kruopis led the rest of the front group across the line 11 seconds later.
Navardauskas, who started the day 32 seconds down, moved to third overall for his troubles, just 13 seconds down on Dumoulin. Bissell's Ruben Zeputke is second overall, just eight seconds down. The general classification remains tight heading into Saturday's stage 4 run from Edmonton to Strathcona County, with 26 riders less than a minute off Dumoulin's pace.
The stage should be another tough test, as the winding course features six sections of "Canadian Pavé" and three sections of gravel roads that total about 5km. The stage finishes on the tightest and shortest closing circuit of the week.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3:12:11
|2
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|3
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|4
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:11
|5
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|6
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|8
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|9
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
|11
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|12
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|13
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|14
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|15
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|16
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|17
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|18
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|19
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|20
|Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|21
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|22
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|23
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|24
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|25
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|26
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|27
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|28
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|29
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Garneau - Québecor
|31
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|32
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop
|33
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|34
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|35
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|36
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|37
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|38
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:00:27
|39
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|40
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|41
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|42
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|43
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|45
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|46
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:30
|47
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:34
|48
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|49
|Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:00:45
|50
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|51
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|52
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|53
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|54
|Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:01:05
|55
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:01:17
|56
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|0:01:19
|57
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:28
|58
|Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy
|59
|Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team
|60
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|61
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|62
|Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Garneau - Québecor
|63
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|64
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|65
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|66
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:10
|67
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:30
|69
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
|70
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
|71
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:06:47
|72
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|73
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|74
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|75
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|76
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|77
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|78
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|79
|Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team
|80
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|81
|Marc Demaar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|82
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|83
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp
|84
|Brad Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|85
|James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|86
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|87
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|88
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|89
|David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|90
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|91
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|92
|Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling
|93
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team
|94
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team
|95
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|96
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|97
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|98
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|100
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|101
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|102
|Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy
|103
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|104
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|105
|Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|106
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|107
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|108
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|109
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:09:36
|110
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|111
|William Goodfellow (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:14:56
|112
|Jean-Sebastian Perron (Can) Canadian National Team
|113
|Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|5
|pts
|2
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|3
|3
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|12
|3
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|10
|4
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|7
|5
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|6
|6
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|4
|8
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|3
|9
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|3:12:22
|2
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|7
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|8
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:13
|9
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|10
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|11
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:00:16
|12
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|13
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|14
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|15
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|16
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:23
|17
|Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:00:34
|18
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|19
|Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:54
|20
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:01:06
|21
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|0:01:08
|22
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:17
|23
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|24
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:06:36
|25
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|26
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|27
|Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team
|28
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|29
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|30
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp
|31
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|32
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|33
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team
|34
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team
|35
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|36
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|37
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|38
|Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor
|0:14:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3:12:22
|2
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|3
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:00:16
|4
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|5
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|6
|Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy
|0:01:17
|7
|Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team
|8
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|9
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:06:36
|10
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|11
|Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team
|12
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|13
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team
|14
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team
|15
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|16
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|17
|Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy
|18
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|19
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|20
|Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|21
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|22
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|23
|William Goodfellow (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:14:45
|24
|Jean-Sebastian Perron (Can) Canadian National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica-GreenEdge
|9:36:55
|2
|Team Garmin-Sharp
|3
|Bissell Development
|0:00:11
|4
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:00:13
|6
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:24
|7
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:30
|8
|5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:00:45
|9
|Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:00:50
|10
|Cannondale
|0:01:44
|11
|Team SmartStop
|0:01:57
|12
|Garneau-Quebecor
|0:02:58
|13
|Canadian National Team
|0:08:20
|14
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:13:23
|15
|Silber Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|9:38:45
|2
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:13
|4
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:14
|5
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:15
|6
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|7
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:16
|8
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|9
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:23
|10
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:26
|11
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|12
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:36
|13
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:39
|14
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|15
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|16
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:44
|17
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|18
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|19
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|20
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:50
|21
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|22
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:52
|23
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|24
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:55
|25
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:57
|26
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:58
|27
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:04
|28
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:01:14
|29
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:01:19
|30
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:25
|31
|Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:01:33
|32
|Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Garneau - Québecor
|0:01:34
|33
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:35
|34
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:36
|35
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:01:39
|36
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:01:41
|37
|Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy
|0:01:45
|38
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:02:02
|39
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|0:02:07
|40
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:09
|41
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|42
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|0:02:27
|43
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:02:36
|44
|Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:02:43
|45
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:03:05
|46
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|0:03:19
|47
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:32
|48
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:04:30
|49
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:47
|50
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|0:05:01
|51
|Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:05:03
|52
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:05:06
|53
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:21
|54
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:01
|55
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:25
|56
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:28
|57
|Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Garneau - Québecor
|0:06:44
|58
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:06:50
|59
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:06:53
|60
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:07:01
|61
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
|62
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:07:18
|63
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:07:36
|64
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:07:39
|65
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:07:48
|66
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|0:07:59
|67
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:08:00
|68
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:08:18
|69
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:08:21
|70
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:37
|71
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:08:40
|72
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:09:07
|73
|James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:09:12
|74
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:09:17
|75
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:09:30
|76
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:09:49
|77
|Marc Demaar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:10:05
|78
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:10:11
|79
|Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:10:55
|80
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:11:26
|81
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|0:11:30
|82
|Brad Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:12:02
|83
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:12:46
|84
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:12:48
|85
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:13:03
|86
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:13:10
|87
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:13:13
|88
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:13:20
|89
|David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:13:59
|90
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:14:50
|91
|Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:14:58
|92
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:15:03
|93
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:15:13
|94
|Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy
|0:15:50
|95
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:15:51
|96
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:15:54
|97
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:16:01
|98
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:16:21
|99
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:16:44
|100
|Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:16:46
|101
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:16:47
|102
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:16:58
|103
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:17:03
|104
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:17:17
|105
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:47
|106
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:17:59
|107
|Jean-Sebastian Perron (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:22:53
|108
|Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:24:37
|109
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:24:44
|110
|Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor
|0:25:40
|111
|William Goodfellow (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:29:32
|112
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:31:39
|113
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:37:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|32
|pts
|2
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|29
|3
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|20
|4
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|5
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|14
|6
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|13
|7
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|8
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|11
|9
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|10
|10
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|10
|11
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|7
|12
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|7
|13
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|14
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|7
|15
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|7
|16
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|6
|17
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|6
|18
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|6
|19
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
|5
|20
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|21
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|4
|22
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|3
|23
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|2
|24
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|32
|pts
|2
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|31
|3
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|22
|4
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|14
|5
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|13
|6
|Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy
|10
|7
|Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|9
|8
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|9
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|6
|10
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|6
|11
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|5
|12
|James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|5
|13
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|4
|14
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|15
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp
|2
|16
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|9:38:45
|2
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:08
|3
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:23
|4
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:39
|5
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|6
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|7
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:50
|8
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:52
|9
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:55
|11
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:58
|12
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:01:14
|13
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:35
|14
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:36
|15
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:01:41
|16
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:02:02
|17
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:03:05
|18
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:47
|19
|Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:05:03
|20
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:06:50
|21
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:08:00
|22
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:08:18
|23
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:09:07
|24
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:09:30
|25
|Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:10:55
|26
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:11:26
|27
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|0:11:30
|28
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:13:03
|29
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:13:20
|30
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:15:51
|31
|Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:16:46
|32
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:16:47
|33
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:17:03
|34
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:17:17
|35
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:17:59
|36
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:24:44
|37
|Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor
|0:25:40
|38
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:31:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|9:39:01
|2
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:23
|3
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:48
|4
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:01:03
|5
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:20
|6
|Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy
|0:01:29
|7
|Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:02:27
|8
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:02:49
|9
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:07:02
|10
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:08:02
|11
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:09:14
|12
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:12:32
|13
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:12:47
|14
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:13:04
|15
|Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:14:42
|16
|Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy
|0:15:34
|17
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:15:35
|18
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:16:05
|19
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:16:28
|20
|Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:16:30
|21
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:16:31
|22
|Jean-Sebastian Perron (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:22:37
|23
|William Goodfellow (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:29:16
|24
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:31:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Garmin-Sharp
|28:57:06
|2
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:10
|3
|Bissell Development
|0:00:34
|4
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:00:48
|5
|Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:01:15
|6
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:19
|7
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:44
|8
|5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:02:42
|9
|Cannondale
|0:02:52
|10
|Team SmartStop
|0:03:39
|11
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:55
|12
|Garneau-Quebecor
|0:10:20
|13
|Canadian National Team
|0:11:19
|14
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:20:51
|15
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis:
|0:22:16
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy