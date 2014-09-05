Image 1 of 27 Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin) points to the sky after winning stage 3 in dedication of Igor Decraene (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 27 Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin) leads Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Sharp) to the line (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 27 The peloton makes its way over one of today's rollers (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 27 Riders hit the airstrip at Edmonton Garrison (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 27 The race enters Edmonton Garrison for the final laps (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 27 Today's stage rolls out of Wetaskiwin (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 27 Matej Mohoric (Cannondale) takes his pull at the front (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 27 Jelly Belly and Optum chase after a break gets up the road (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 27 Kiel Reijnan (UnitedHealthcare) spent the day in the most aggressive jersey (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 27 Strong winds split the peloton (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 27 Teams begin to come to the front when the winds hit (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 27 Lots of farmlands for today's racing (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 27 Belkin spent a big part of today on the front (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 27 The leaders jerseys after stage 3 (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 27 A large split in the field gets riders up the road (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 27 Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin) enjoying the podium after his stage win (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 27 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) receives a special leaders jersey after the Edmonton Garrison finish (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 27 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) keeps the leader jersey for another day (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 27 The breakaway fights the crosswinds (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 27 The final break of three (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 27 Belkin comes to the front to bring back the break (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 27 The field closes in on Edmonton Garrison (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 27 The field decides to sit up (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 27 Clear skies for today's stage (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 27 Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) leads the break (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 27 Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell) takes a pull on the front of one of today's breaks (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 27 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) ready to go on the start like (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)

Belkin's Sep Vanmarcke took Friday's stage 3 win at the Tour of Alberta after out-kicking Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Sharp) and Leigh Howard (Orica-GeeenEdge) in a three-up sprint in front of a select lead group. Giant-Shimano's Tom Dumoulin had to fight hard throughout the day but held onto his gold leader's jersey heading into stage 4.

The front trio escaped on the closing circuits at Edmonton Garrison about 10km from the finish after a difficult day of racing in shifting winds that blew the peloton apart. Vanmarcke grabbed the advantage in the final corner and then held off Navardauskas and Howard at the line.

"I knew it was a really tricky last 500 meters," Vanmarcke said. "Everybody knew that. I wanted to be in second position on those last corners. It would have been perfect if I could start sprinting just before the last corner, and I did. I went full in the last corner, the maximum just not to crash. That was my biggest advantage. I made some meters on Ramunas, and he didn't get back anymore. That last corner was I think only 170 meters to the finish, and then I just needed to be on the front."

Navardauskas, who grabbed the six-second time bonus for second place on the stage, moved into third overall for his effort. He said Vanmarcke's bike-handling skills were the difference in the finale.

"I pulled the last kilometer, but I was still hoping to sit close on the wheel of Sep and try a slower sprint because it was big wind," Navardauskas said. "But Sep is a good handler of the bike, and when he went into the last corner I could hear his tire slipping. He was really going on the edge, so I lost like 10 meters, and I thought, 'OK, that's it.' If I made that first corner, then Sep had big trouble to overpass me because it was a really short sprint. But he knew how to do it."

Friday's 157km route from Wetaskiwin to Edmonton looked on paper like another sure bet for a mass sprint, but the ever-present Alberta winds spoiled any plans the fastmen may have had. The course included no categorized climbs and offered just one sprint about 51km into the day.

As with stage 2 the day before, the angry peloton wasn't very accommodating to riders hoping to get into a breakaway. Groups ranging in size from three to 25 struck out from the peloton but were quickly reeled back. Crosswinds briefly split the field in two about 40km into the stage, but that gap was quickly closed as well.

The intermediate sprint, which offered time bonuses of three, two and one second, split things up before Orica-GreenEdge's Daryl Impey took maximum points ahead of UnitedHealthcare's Robert Forster and Optum Pro Cycling's Ryan Anderson.

A breakaway of two riders finally established after the sprint. Silber Pro Cycling's Matteo Dal-Cin joined Canadian National Team rider Ben Perry went off the front. Then Team SmartStop's Eric Marcotte and 5-hour Energy's Chad Beyer bridged to the leaders to form a lead group of four that had a gap of more than two minutes with just under 50km of racing to go.

Back in the field, attacks from Orica and Bissell Development Team caused a split with approximately 40 riders, including the gold jersey of Dumoulin. That group reeled in the breakaway with 43km to go, and the race reshuffled once more. Bissell and Orica, both of which had good numbers in the lead group, poured on the coals and quickly built a gap of 55 seconds to the chasers.

"It was really, really hard and really, really fast," Dumoulin told Cyclingnews after the stage. "Attacks went from the beginning like yesterday, and then finally a small group got away, and we were actually pretty happy with the situation.

"Then we got completely surprised by the attack of Bissell and Orica," the race leader said. "It was actually a huge mistake that we made. I could just jump over to the first echelon together with Daan Olivier, but two is not enough. We got surprised, but we won't make that mistake again."

The lead group of 40 entered the three 5.8km circuits on the military base outside of Edmonton with about 20 seconds on the rest of the field, which had disintegrated into three groups by that time. Vanmarcke, Navardauskas and Howard escaped the group on the second circuit and built a workable gap that they held to the line. Orica's Aidis Kruopis led the rest of the front group across the line 11 seconds later.

Navardauskas, who started the day 32 seconds down, moved to third overall for his troubles, just 13 seconds down on Dumoulin. Bissell's Ruben Zeputke is second overall, just eight seconds down. The general classification remains tight heading into Saturday's stage 4 run from Edmonton to Strathcona County, with 26 riders less than a minute off Dumoulin's pace.

The stage should be another tough test, as the winding course features six sections of "Canadian Pavé" and three sections of gravel roads that total about 5km. The stage finishes on the tightest and shortest closing circuit of the week.

Results

Stage 3 result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3:12:11 2 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 3 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 4 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 0:00:11 5 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 6 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 8 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 9 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 11 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 12 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 13 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 14 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 15 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy 16 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 17 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 18 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 19 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 20 Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy 21 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 22 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 23 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 24 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 25 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 26 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 27 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 28 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:24 29 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 30 Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Garneau - Québecor 31 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 32 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop 33 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 34 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 35 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 36 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 37 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 38 Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:27 39 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 40 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 41 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 42 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 43 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 44 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 45 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 46 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:30 47 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:34 48 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 49 Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:00:45 50 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 51 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 52 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:56 53 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 54 Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:01:05 55 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:01:17 56 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team 0:01:19 57 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:28 58 Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy 59 Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team 60 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 61 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 62 Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Garneau - Québecor 63 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 64 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 65 Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor 66 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:10 67 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 68 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:30 69 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop 70 Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop 71 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:06:47 72 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 73 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 74 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 75 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 76 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 77 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 78 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor 79 Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team 80 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 81 Marc Demaar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 82 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 83 Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp 84 Brad Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 85 James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy 86 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 87 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 88 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 89 David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy 90 Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy 91 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 92 Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling 93 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team 94 Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team 95 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 96 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 97 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 98 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 99 Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge 100 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 101 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 102 Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy 103 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 104 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 105 Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor 106 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 107 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 108 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 109 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:09:36 110 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 111 William Goodfellow (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:14:56 112 Jean-Sebastian Perron (Can) Canadian National Team 113 Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 5 pts 2 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 3 3 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 12 3 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 10 4 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 7 5 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 6 6 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 7 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 4 8 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 3 9 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 10 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 3:12:22 2 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 5 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 6 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 7 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 8 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:13 9 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 10 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 11 Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:16 12 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 13 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 14 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 15 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 16 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:23 17 Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:00:34 18 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 19 Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:00:54 20 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:01:06 21 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team 0:01:08 22 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:17 23 Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor 24 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:06:36 25 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 26 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor 27 Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team 28 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 29 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 30 Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp 31 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 32 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 33 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team 34 Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team 35 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 36 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 37 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 38 Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor 0:14:45

Best Canadian rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3:12:22 2 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 3 Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:16 4 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 5 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 6 Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy 0:01:17 7 Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team 8 Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor 9 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:06:36 10 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor 11 Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team 12 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 13 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team 14 Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team 15 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 16 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 17 Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy 18 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 19 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 20 Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor 21 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 22 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 23 William Goodfellow (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:14:45 24 Jean-Sebastian Perron (Can) Canadian National Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica-GreenEdge 9:36:55 2 Team Garmin-Sharp 3 Bissell Development 0:00:11 4 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 Belkin Pro Cycling 0:00:13 6 Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:24 7 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:30 8 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:00:45 9 Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:00:50 10 Cannondale 0:01:44 11 Team SmartStop 0:01:57 12 Garneau-Quebecor 0:02:58 13 Canadian National Team 0:08:20 14 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:13:23 15 Silber Pro Cycling

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 9:38:45 2 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:00:08 3 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 0:00:13 4 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:14 5 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:00:15 6 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 7 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:16 8 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:18 9 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 0:00:23 10 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 0:00:26 11 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:30 12 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:36 13 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 0:00:39 14 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 15 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 16 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 0:00:44 17 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:47 18 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:48 19 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 20 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:50 21 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 22 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:52 23 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 24 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 0:00:55 25 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:57 26 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:58 27 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:04 28 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:01:14 29 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 0:01:19 30 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:01:25 31 Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:01:33 32 Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Garneau - Québecor 0:01:34 33 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:35 34 Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:36 35 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:01:39 36 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:01:41 37 Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy 0:01:45 38 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:02:02 39 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 0:02:07 40 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:09 41 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:16 42 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 0:02:27 43 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:02:36 44 Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team 0:02:43 45 Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:03:05 46 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 0:03:19 47 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:32 48 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:04:30 49 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:47 50 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 0:05:01 51 Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:05:03 52 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:05:06 53 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:05:21 54 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:01 55 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:06:25 56 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:06:28 57 Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Garneau - Québecor 0:06:44 58 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:06:50 59 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:06:53 60 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:07:01 61 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop 62 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:07:18 63 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:07:36 64 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:07:39 65 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:07:48 66 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 0:07:59 67 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:08:00 68 Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team 0:08:18 69 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 0:08:21 70 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:08:37 71 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:08:40 72 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:09:07 73 James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:09:12 74 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:09:17 75 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 0:09:30 76 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop 0:09:49 77 Marc Demaar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:10:05 78 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:10:11 79 Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:10:55 80 Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:11:26 81 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team 0:11:30 82 Brad Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:12:02 83 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:12:46 84 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:12:48 85 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:13:03 86 Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:13:10 87 Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:13:13 88 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:13:20 89 David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:13:59 90 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:14:50 91 Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:14:58 92 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:15:03 93 Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop 0:15:13 94 Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy 0:15:50 95 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team 0:15:51 96 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:15:54 97 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:16:01 98 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 0:16:21 99 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:16:44 100 Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team 0:16:46 101 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:16:47 102 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:16:58 103 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:17:03 104 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:17:17 105 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:17:47 106 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:17:59 107 Jean-Sebastian Perron (Can) Canadian National Team 0:22:53 108 Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling 0:24:37 109 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:24:44 110 Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor 0:25:40 111 William Goodfellow (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:29:32 112 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 0:31:39 113 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:37:21

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 32 pts 2 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 29 3 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 20 4 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 5 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 14 6 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 13 7 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 8 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 11 9 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 10 10 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 10 11 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 12 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 7 13 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 14 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 7 15 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 7 16 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 6 17 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 6 18 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 6 19 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 5 20 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 21 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 4 22 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 3 23 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 2 24 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 32 pts 2 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 31 3 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 22 4 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team 14 5 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 13 6 Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy 10 7 Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy 9 8 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 9 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 6 10 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 6 11 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 5 12 James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy 5 13 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 4 14 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 4 15 Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp 2 16 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 9:38:45 2 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:00:08 3 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 0:00:23 4 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:00:39 5 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:48 6 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 7 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:00:50 8 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:52 9 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 10 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 0:00:55 11 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:58 12 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:01:14 13 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:35 14 Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:36 15 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:01:41 16 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:02:02 17 Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:03:05 18 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:47 19 Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:05:03 20 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:06:50 21 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:08:00 22 Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team 0:08:18 23 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:09:07 24 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 0:09:30 25 Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:10:55 26 Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:11:26 27 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team 0:11:30 28 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:13:03 29 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:13:20 30 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team 0:15:51 31 Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team 0:16:46 32 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:16:47 33 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:17:03 34 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:17:17 35 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:17:59 36 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:24:44 37 Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor 0:25:40 38 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 0:31:39

Best Canadian rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 9:39:01 2 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 0:00:23 3 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:48 4 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 0:01:03 5 Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:20 6 Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy 0:01:29 7 Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team 0:02:27 8 Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:02:49 9 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:07:02 10 Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team 0:08:02 11 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 0:09:14 12 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:12:32 13 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:12:47 14 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:13:04 15 Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:14:42 16 Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy 0:15:34 17 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team 0:15:35 18 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 0:16:05 19 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:16:28 20 Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team 0:16:30 21 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:16:31 22 Jean-Sebastian Perron (Can) Canadian National Team 0:22:37 23 William Goodfellow (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:29:16 24 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 0:31:23