Image 1 of 28 Jonas Ahlstrand (Giant-Shimano) celebrates his victory (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 28 The jersey winners after stage 2 (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 28 Todays top three for the stage (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 28 Ben King (Garmin-Sharp) helps to widen the gap on the field (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 28 Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell) leads the group up the KOM (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 28 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) tucked in on the climb (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 28 Dark skies threatened the race today but no rain came (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 28 The break makes its way to the top of the KOM (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 28 Giant-Shimano comes to the front to take up the chase (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 28 Cameron Wurf (Cannondale) tucks in while in the break (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 28 Kiel Reijnan (UnitedHealthcare) pulling today's break (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 28 The start of today's final breakaway (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 28 The front of the peloton begins to chase as a break goes up the road (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 28 Long straight roads for much of today's stage (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 28 Riders get a gap on the front of the main field (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 28 Riders fight hard at the front to cause a split (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 28 A large group trying hard to get away from the field (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 28 Kiel Reijnan (UnitedHealthcare) takes the most aggressive jersey (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 28 Riding through Alberta's farmlands on stage 2 (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 28 Jonas Ahlstrand (Giant-Shimano) takes stage 2 in Red Deer (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 28 Jonas Ahlstrand (Giant-Shimano) moves to the front before his win (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 28 Belkin works to chase down the break in the final laps (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 28 Kiel Reijnan (UnitedHealthcare) leads the break onto the finishing circuits (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 28 Teams start to come to the front of the bunch with the break up the road (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 28 The front of the break tries to get as much free speed as possible on the descent (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 28 The peloton passes by a large chemical plant along the route (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 28 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) rides back in the bunch with the leaders jersey (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 28 Today's race rolls out of downtown Innisfail (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)

Giant-Shimano kept the Tour of Alberta in check during Thursday's stage 2, launching sprinter Jonas Ahlstrand to the win in Red Deer and preserving Tom Dumoulin's overall lead.

Ahlstrand won the bunch sprint ahead of Theo Bos (Belkin) and stage 1 winner Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Development Team) after the sprinters' teams brought back a late race breakaway in the closing kilometers. The 24-year-old Swedish rider took the lead with less than 200 meters to go and held off Bos by half a bike length at the line.

"The speed was 80km when I hit the hammer with 200 to go," Ahlstrand said. "I need to come from behind in such a sprint because you have a lot of advantage to go in the slipstream. My plan was to go not top 10 at the top of the hill and then come from behind. It was perfect that there was a tailwind with 500 to go, so it was a perfect lead out for me."

The 145.3km stage from Innisfail to Red Deer featured two sprints and one classified climb, and it concluded with three finishing circuits in downtown Red Deer. With time bonuses of three, two and one second up for grabs at the intermediate sprints, the field appeared hesitant to let any riders get too far up the road. Small groups formed off the front, but they were given little leash before the field would pull them back.

After nearly 100km of racing, Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear) and Simon Yates (Orica-Greenedge), who were placed first and second, respectively, in the mountain classification, joined UnitedHealthcare's Kiel Reijnen in a move that finally gained some traction. Cannondale's Cameron Wurf and 5-hour Energy's Jim Stemper soon bridged up to form a five-man breakaway.

Reijnen, who started the day 26 seconds down in the general classification, said he did not start the day with intentions of getting in the breakaway, but when it took so long to establish, he started thinking it was the move to be in.

"That wasn't my job today," Reijnen said. "But after 100km, if the break doesn't go then there's a real chance. I was thinking about the GC. I didn't need that many seconds to take the jersey, but there's always a lot of other things in play. I took a risk, and it didn't work."

Even with Reijnen up the road, Giant was happy to give the escapees some rope after a long day of trying to control an angry peloton.

"In the beginning it was 100km of attacking, and then a nice breakaway went and we got control," Dumoulin said. "But it took a lot of effort to control the stage, and it was actually impossible. But at the end it all came together and we have our fast guy that came out of nothing and sprinted to the win."

Dumoulin said the aggressive racing forced his team to work harder than he would have liked, but in the end the stage obviously ended well for him and his team.

"It's aggressive here, and they all want to be in the break with a lot of guys," he said. "It's not as controlled as the European races. Also because it's not all big teams, so it's harder to control it and everyone knows that. So they want to attack."

With the day's break finally established, the five leaders built a gap of 55 seconds heading toward the only KOM with 26km remaining. Yates took maximum points there and grabbed the classification lead by one point from Carpenter. From there the peloton slowly started whittling away at the escapees' lead. As the peoloton closed the gap to just over 30 seconds, Garmin-Sharp's Ben King and Silber Pro Cycling's Aurelien Passeron bridged up to the leaders to form a breakaway of seven with 20km remaining.

"It was out of control all day," King said. "It took 100km for the breakaway to get away, so I knew the guys behind were tired. On the climb a few guys jumped, and I just went across. At that point I was more fresh than the other guys, so I just gave it 100 percent in the end. I think the sprint teams had it pretty much under control, but you can't win if you don't try. Sometimes it works."

As the leaders entered the three 4km closing circuits in Red Deer, all but Yates, King and Reijnen dropped off the leaders' pace. The trio continued on, with Silber's Ryan Roth and Passeron trying to catch on. The two Silber riders got back on terms with the break, but with two laps to go the field was nipping at the leaders' heels and the catch appeared imminent.

King jumped away again as they took the bell for the final lap, but the last-gasp effort proved futile as the sprinters' teams were bearing down quickly to set up the final kick and Ahlstrand's eventual stage win.

Friday's 158km stage 3 route from Wetaskiwin to Edmonton looks like another sure bet for a mass sprint. The course includes no categorized climbs and offers just one sprint about 51km into the day. The last half of the route is generally downhill before the stage finishes on an airstrip at the Edmonton Garrison.

Results

Stage 2 result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 3:02:14 2 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 4 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 6 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 7 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 8 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 9 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 11 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 12 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 13 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 14 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 15 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 16 Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor 17 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 18 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 19 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 20 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 21 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 22 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 23 Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy 24 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 25 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 26 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 27 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 28 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 29 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 30 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 31 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop 32 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 33 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 34 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 35 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 36 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 37 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 38 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 39 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 40 Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy 41 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 42 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 43 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 44 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 45 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 46 Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team 47 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 48 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 49 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 50 Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp 51 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 52 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop 53 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 54 Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team 55 Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team 56 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 57 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team 58 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 59 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 60 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 61 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 62 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 63 Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy 64 Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy 65 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 66 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy 67 Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Garneau - Québecor 68 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 69 Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy 70 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 71 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 72 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 73 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 74 William Goodfellow (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:22 75 Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop 0:00:24 76 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:27 77 Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team 78 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 79 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 0:00:40 80 Jean-Sebastian Perron (Can) Canadian National Team 81 Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team 82 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 83 Brad Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 84 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 85 David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy 86 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 87 James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:00:51 88 Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor 89 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 90 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 91 Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Garneau - Québecor 92 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 93 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 94 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:08 95 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team 0:01:11 96 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 97 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 98 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 99 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:14 100 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:01:29 101 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 0:01:33 102 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:44 103 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 104 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:47 105 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:55 106 Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:01:57 107 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 108 Marc Demaar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:58 109 Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:03:43 110 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 111 Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling 112 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 113 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:32

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 5 pts 2 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 3 3 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 5 pts 2 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 3 Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 15 pts 2 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 3 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 10 4 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 5 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 6 6 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 5 7 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 4 8 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 9 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 10 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 10 pts 2 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 9 3 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 4 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 6 5 James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy 5 6 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 4 7 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2

Most combative Rider Name (Country) Team Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 3:02:14 2 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 3 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 4 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 5 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor 7 Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy 8 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 9 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 10 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 11 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 12 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 13 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 14 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 15 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 16 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 17 Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team 18 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 19 Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp 20 Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team 21 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 22 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team 23 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 24 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 25 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 26 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:27 27 Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team 28 Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:40 29 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 30 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 31 Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor 0:00:51 32 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 33 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team 0:01:11 34 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 35 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:01:29 36 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 0:01:33 37 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:44 38 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:43

Best Canadian rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 3:02:14 2 Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor 3 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 4 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy 6 Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team 7 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 8 Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team 9 Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team 10 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team 11 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 12 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 13 Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy 14 William Goodfellow (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:22 15 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 0:00:40 16 Jean-Sebastian Perron (Can) Canadian National Team 17 Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team 18 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 19 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 20 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:51 21 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:01:29 22 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 0:01:33 23 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:47 24 Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:03:43

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Garmin-Sharp 9:06:42 2 Belkin Pro Cycling 3 Bissell Development 4 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 Team Giant-Shimano 6 Orica-GreenEdge 7 Hincapie Sportswear Development 8 Cannondale 9 Team SmartStop 10 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 11 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 12 Canadian National Team 13 Silber Pro Cycling 14 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:51 15 Garneau-Quebecor

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 6:26:23 2 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:00:09 3 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:14 4 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:00:17 5 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 0:00:18 7 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 8 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 9 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:22 10 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 0:00:23 11 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 12 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 13 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:00:25 14 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 0:00:26 15 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 16 Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy 0:00:28 17 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:00:30 18 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:31 19 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 0:00:32 20 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 21 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:33 22 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:00:34 23 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:35 24 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:36 25 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:37 26 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:39 27 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 28 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:00:40 29 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:42 30 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 0:00:44 31 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:45 32 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:48 33 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 0:00:50 34 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:51 35 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 0:00:55 36 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:57 37 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:01:00 38 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 0:01:03 39 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:04 40 Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:20 41 Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Garneau - Québecor 0:01:21 42 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:23 43 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:01:24 44 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:01:25 45 Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:26 46 Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:01:33 47 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:01:39 48 Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:42 49 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop 50 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 0:01:45 51 Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:01:48 52 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:50 53 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 0:02:02 54 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:03 55 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:04 56 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:02:13 57 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 0:02:27 58 James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:02:36 59 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 0:02:54 60 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:02 61 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:18 62 Marc Demaar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:29 63 Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:04:29 64 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:04:30 65 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:34 66 Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:04:50 67 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 0:05:01 68 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:05:06 69 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:05:08 70 Brad Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:05:26 71 Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Garneau - Québecor 0:05:27 72 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:05:40 73 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:06:10 74 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:06:12 75 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:06:27 76 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:06:28 77 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:06:31 78 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:06:34 79 Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy 80 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:06:36 81 Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:06:37 82 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:06:44 83 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:06:54 84 David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:07:23 85 Jean-Sebastian Perron (Can) Canadian National Team 0:08:08 86 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:08:14 87 Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:08:22 88 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:08:27 89 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:09:07 90 Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy 0:09:14 91 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team 0:09:15 92 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:09:17 93 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop 0:09:36 94 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 0:09:45 95 Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop 0:09:54 96 Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:10:00 97 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:10:08 98 Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team 0:10:10 99 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:10:11 100 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 101 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:10:22 102 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team 103 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:10:27 104 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:10:41 105 Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor 0:10:55 106 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:11:11 107 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:11:23 108 William Goodfellow (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:14:47 109 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:15:20 110 Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling 0:18:01 111 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:18:08 112 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 0:25:03 113 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:27:56

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 25 pts 2 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 20 3 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 17 4 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 13 5 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 6 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 10 7 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 8 8 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 7 9 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 7 10 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 11 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 12 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 6 13 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 6 14 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 4 15 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 4 16 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 17 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 3 18 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 2 19 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 20 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team 2 21 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 22 Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 32 pts 2 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 31 3 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 22 4 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team 14 5 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 13 6 Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy 10 7 Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy 9 8 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 9 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 6 10 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 6 11 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 5 12 James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy 5 13 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 4 14 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 4 15 Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp 2 16 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 6:26:23 2 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:00:09 3 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:18 4 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 0:00:23 5 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:32 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:00:34 7 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:35 8 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:36 9 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:39 10 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 11 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:00:40 12 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:45 13 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:48 14 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 0:00:55 15 Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:20 16 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:01:24 17 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:01:39 18 Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:42 19 Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:01:48 20 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 0:02:54 21 Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:04:29 22 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:34 23 Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:04:50 24 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:06:27 25 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:06:34 26 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:06:44 27 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:09:07 28 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team 0:09:15 29 Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:10:00 30 Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team 0:10:10 31 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:10:11 32 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team 0:10:22 33 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:10:27 34 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:10:41 35 Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor 0:10:55 36 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:11:23 37 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:18:08 38 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 0:25:03

Best Canadian rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6:26:40 2 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 0:00:06 3 Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy 0:00:11 4 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:25 5 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 0:00:46 6 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:47 7 Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:03 8 Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:09 9 Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:25 10 Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:01:31 11 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 0:02:37 12 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:05:55 13 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:06:10 14 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:06:27 15 Jean-Sebastian Perron (Can) Canadian National Team 0:07:51 16 Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:08:05 17 Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy 0:08:57 18 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team 0:08:58 19 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 0:09:28 20 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:09:51 21 Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team 0:09:53 22 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:09:54 23 William Goodfellow (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:14:30 24 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 0:24:46