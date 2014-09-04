Ahlstrand wins stage 2 in Red Deer
Dumoulin remains overall race leader
Stage 2: Innisfail - Red Deer
Giant-Shimano kept the Tour of Alberta in check during Thursday's stage 2, launching sprinter Jonas Ahlstrand to the win in Red Deer and preserving Tom Dumoulin's overall lead.
Ahlstrand won the bunch sprint ahead of Theo Bos (Belkin) and stage 1 winner Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Development Team) after the sprinters' teams brought back a late race breakaway in the closing kilometers. The 24-year-old Swedish rider took the lead with less than 200 meters to go and held off Bos by half a bike length at the line.
"The speed was 80km when I hit the hammer with 200 to go," Ahlstrand said. "I need to come from behind in such a sprint because you have a lot of advantage to go in the slipstream. My plan was to go not top 10 at the top of the hill and then come from behind. It was perfect that there was a tailwind with 500 to go, so it was a perfect lead out for me."
The 145.3km stage from Innisfail to Red Deer featured two sprints and one classified climb, and it concluded with three finishing circuits in downtown Red Deer. With time bonuses of three, two and one second up for grabs at the intermediate sprints, the field appeared hesitant to let any riders get too far up the road. Small groups formed off the front, but they were given little leash before the field would pull them back.
After nearly 100km of racing, Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear) and Simon Yates (Orica-Greenedge), who were placed first and second, respectively, in the mountain classification, joined UnitedHealthcare's Kiel Reijnen in a move that finally gained some traction. Cannondale's Cameron Wurf and 5-hour Energy's Jim Stemper soon bridged up to form a five-man breakaway.
Reijnen, who started the day 26 seconds down in the general classification, said he did not start the day with intentions of getting in the breakaway, but when it took so long to establish, he started thinking it was the move to be in.
"That wasn't my job today," Reijnen said. "But after 100km, if the break doesn't go then there's a real chance. I was thinking about the GC. I didn't need that many seconds to take the jersey, but there's always a lot of other things in play. I took a risk, and it didn't work."
Even with Reijnen up the road, Giant was happy to give the escapees some rope after a long day of trying to control an angry peloton.
"In the beginning it was 100km of attacking, and then a nice breakaway went and we got control," Dumoulin said. "But it took a lot of effort to control the stage, and it was actually impossible. But at the end it all came together and we have our fast guy that came out of nothing and sprinted to the win."
Dumoulin said the aggressive racing forced his team to work harder than he would have liked, but in the end the stage obviously ended well for him and his team.
"It's aggressive here, and they all want to be in the break with a lot of guys," he said. "It's not as controlled as the European races. Also because it's not all big teams, so it's harder to control it and everyone knows that. So they want to attack."
With the day's break finally established, the five leaders built a gap of 55 seconds heading toward the only KOM with 26km remaining. Yates took maximum points there and grabbed the classification lead by one point from Carpenter. From there the peloton slowly started whittling away at the escapees' lead. As the peoloton closed the gap to just over 30 seconds, Garmin-Sharp's Ben King and Silber Pro Cycling's Aurelien Passeron bridged up to the leaders to form a breakaway of seven with 20km remaining.
"It was out of control all day," King said. "It took 100km for the breakaway to get away, so I knew the guys behind were tired. On the climb a few guys jumped, and I just went across. At that point I was more fresh than the other guys, so I just gave it 100 percent in the end. I think the sprint teams had it pretty much under control, but you can't win if you don't try. Sometimes it works."
As the leaders entered the three 4km closing circuits in Red Deer, all but Yates, King and Reijnen dropped off the leaders' pace. The trio continued on, with Silber's Ryan Roth and Passeron trying to catch on. The two Silber riders got back on terms with the break, but with two laps to go the field was nipping at the leaders' heels and the catch appeared imminent.
King jumped away again as they took the bell for the final lap, but the last-gasp effort proved futile as the sprinters' teams were bearing down quickly to set up the final kick and Ahlstrand's eventual stage win.
Friday's 158km stage 3 route from Wetaskiwin to Edmonton looks like another sure bet for a mass sprint. The course includes no categorized climbs and offers just one sprint about 51km into the day. The last half of the route is generally downhill before the stage finishes on an airstrip at the Edmonton Garrison.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:02:14
|2
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|4
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|6
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|7
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
|8
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|9
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|11
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|12
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|13
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|14
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|15
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|16
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|17
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|18
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|19
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|20
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|21
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|22
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|23
|Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|24
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|25
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|26
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|27
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|28
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|29
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|30
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|31
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop
|32
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|35
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|37
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|38
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|39
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|40
|Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy
|41
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|42
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|43
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|44
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|45
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|46
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team
|47
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|48
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|49
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|50
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp
|51
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|52
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
|53
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|54
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team
|55
|Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team
|56
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|57
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team
|58
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|59
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|60
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|61
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|62
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|63
|Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy
|64
|Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|65
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|66
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|67
|Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Garneau - Québecor
|68
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|69
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|70
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|71
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|72
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|73
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|74
|William Goodfellow (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:22
|75
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:00:24
|76
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:27
|77
|Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team
|78
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|79
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:00:40
|80
|Jean-Sebastian Perron (Can) Canadian National Team
|81
|Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team
|82
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|83
|Brad Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|84
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|85
|David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|86
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|87
|James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:00:51
|88
|Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor
|89
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|90
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|91
|Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Garneau - Québecor
|92
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|93
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:08
|95
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|0:01:11
|96
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|97
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|98
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|99
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|100
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:01:29
|101
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:01:33
|102
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:44
|103
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|104
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:47
|105
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|106
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:01:57
|107
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Marc Demaar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|109
|Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:03:43
|110
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|111
|Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling
|112
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|113
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|pts
|2
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|3
|3
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|5
|pts
|2
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|3
|Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|15
|pts
|2
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|10
|4
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|5
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|6
|6
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|5
|7
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
|4
|8
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|9
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|10
|pts
|2
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|9
|3
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|4
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|6
|5
|James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|5
|6
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|7
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:02:14
|2
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|3
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|4
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
|5
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|7
|Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|8
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|9
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|11
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|12
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|13
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|14
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|15
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|16
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|17
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team
|18
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|19
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp
|20
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team
|21
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|22
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team
|23
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|24
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|25
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|26
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:27
|27
|Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team
|28
|Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:00:40
|29
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|30
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|31
|Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor
|0:00:51
|32
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|33
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|0:01:11
|34
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|35
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:01:29
|36
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:01:33
|37
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:44
|38
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|3:02:14
|2
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|3
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|4
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy
|6
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team
|7
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|8
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team
|9
|Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team
|10
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team
|11
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|12
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|13
|Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy
|14
|William Goodfellow (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:22
|15
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:00:40
|16
|Jean-Sebastian Perron (Can) Canadian National Team
|17
|Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team
|18
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|19
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|20
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:51
|21
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:01:29
|22
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:01:33
|23
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:47
|24
|Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:03:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Garmin-Sharp
|9:06:42
|2
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|3
|Bissell Development
|4
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|Orica-GreenEdge
|7
|Hincapie Sportswear Development
|8
|Cannondale
|9
|Team SmartStop
|10
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|11
|5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|12
|Canadian National Team
|13
|Silber Pro Cycling
|14
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:51
|15
|Garneau-Quebecor
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|6:26:23
|2
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:14
|4
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:17
|5
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:18
|7
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|8
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|9
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:22
|10
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:23
|11
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|12
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|13
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:25
|14
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:26
|15
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|16
|Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy
|0:00:28
|17
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:30
|18
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|19
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:32
|20
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|21
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|22
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:34
|23
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:35
|24
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:36
|25
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:37
|26
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:39
|27
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|28
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:40
|29
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:42
|30
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:44
|31
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:45
|32
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|33
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|0:00:50
|34
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|35
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:55
|36
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:57
|37
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:00
|38
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:01:03
|39
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:04
|40
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:20
|41
|Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Garneau - Québecor
|0:01:21
|42
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:23
|43
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:01:24
|44
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:25
|45
|Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:26
|46
|Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:01:33
|47
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:01:39
|48
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:42
|49
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
|50
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:01:45
|51
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:01:48
|52
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:50
|53
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|0:02:02
|54
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:03
|55
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:04
|56
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:02:13
|57
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|0:02:27
|58
|James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:02:36
|59
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:02:54
|60
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:02
|61
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:18
|62
|Marc Demaar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:29
|63
|Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:04:29
|64
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:04:30
|65
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:34
|66
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:50
|67
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|0:05:01
|68
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:05:06
|69
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:08
|70
|Brad Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:05:26
|71
|Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Garneau - Québecor
|0:05:27
|72
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:40
|73
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:06:10
|74
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:06:12
|75
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:06:27
|76
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:28
|77
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:06:31
|78
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:06:34
|79
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|80
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:06:36
|81
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:06:37
|82
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:06:44
|83
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:54
|84
|David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:07:23
|85
|Jean-Sebastian Perron (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:08:08
|86
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:08:14
|87
|Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:08:22
|88
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:08:27
|89
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:09:07
|90
|Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy
|0:09:14
|91
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:09:15
|92
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:09:17
|93
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:09:36
|94
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:09:45
|95
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:09:54
|96
|Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:10:00
|97
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:10:08
|98
|Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:10:10
|99
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:10:11
|100
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|101
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:10:22
|102
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|103
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:10:27
|104
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:10:41
|105
|Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor
|0:10:55
|106
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:11
|107
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:11:23
|108
|William Goodfellow (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:14:47
|109
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:15:20
|110
|Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:18:01
|111
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:18:08
|112
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:25:03
|113
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:27:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|20
|3
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|17
|4
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|13
|5
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|6
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|10
|7
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|8
|8
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|7
|9
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|7
|10
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|11
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|12
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|6
|13
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|6
|14
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|4
|15
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
|4
|16
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|17
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|3
|18
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|2
|19
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|20
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|2
|21
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|22
|Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|32
|pts
|2
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|31
|3
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|22
|4
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|14
|5
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|13
|6
|Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy
|10
|7
|Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|9
|8
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|9
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|6
|10
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|6
|11
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|5
|12
|James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|5
|13
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|4
|14
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|15
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp
|2
|16
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|6:26:23
|2
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:18
|4
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:23
|5
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:32
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:34
|7
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:35
|8
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:36
|9
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:39
|10
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|11
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:40
|12
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:45
|13
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|14
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:55
|15
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:20
|16
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:01:24
|17
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:01:39
|18
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:42
|19
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:01:48
|20
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:02:54
|21
|Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:04:29
|22
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:34
|23
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:50
|24
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:06:27
|25
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:06:34
|26
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:06:44
|27
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:09:07
|28
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:09:15
|29
|Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:10:00
|30
|Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:10:10
|31
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:10:11
|32
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|0:10:22
|33
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:10:27
|34
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:10:41
|35
|Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor
|0:10:55
|36
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:11:23
|37
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:18:08
|38
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:25:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6:26:40
|2
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:06
|3
|Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy
|0:00:11
|4
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:25
|5
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:00:46
|6
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:47
|7
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:03
|8
|Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:09
|9
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:25
|10
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:01:31
|11
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:02:37
|12
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:05:55
|13
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:06:10
|14
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:06:27
|15
|Jean-Sebastian Perron (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:07:51
|16
|Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:08:05
|17
|Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy
|0:08:57
|18
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:08:58
|19
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:09:28
|20
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:09:51
|21
|Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:09:53
|22
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:09:54
|23
|William Goodfellow (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:14:30
|24
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:24:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Garmin-Sharp
|19:20:11
|2
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:10
|3
|Bissell Development
|0:00:23
|4
|Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:00:25
|5
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:00:35
|6
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:08
|7
|Cannondale
|8
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:14
|9
|Team SmartStop
|0:01:42
|10
|5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:01:57
|11
|Canadian National Team
|0:02:59
|12
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:31
|13
|Garneau-Quebecor
|0:07:22
|14
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:07:28
|15
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:08:53
