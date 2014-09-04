Trending

Ahlstrand wins stage 2 in Red Deer

Dumoulin remains overall race leader

Jonas Ahlstrand (Giant-Shimano) celebrates his victory

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
The jersey winners after stage 2

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Todays top three for the stage

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Ben King (Garmin-Sharp) helps to widen the gap on the field

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell) leads the group up the KOM

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) tucked in on the climb

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Dark skies threatened the race today but no rain came

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
The break makes its way to the top of the KOM

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Giant-Shimano comes to the front to take up the chase

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Cameron Wurf (Cannondale) tucks in while in the break

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Kiel Reijnan (UnitedHealthcare) pulling today's break

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
The start of today's final breakaway

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
The front of the peloton begins to chase as a break goes up the road

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Long straight roads for much of today's stage

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Riders get a gap on the front of the main field

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Riders fight hard at the front to cause a split

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
A large group trying hard to get away from the field

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Kiel Reijnan (UnitedHealthcare) takes the most aggressive jersey

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Riding through Alberta's farmlands on stage 2

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Jonas Ahlstrand (Giant-Shimano) takes stage 2 in Red Deer

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Jonas Ahlstrand (Giant-Shimano) moves to the front before his win

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Belkin works to chase down the break in the final laps

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Kiel Reijnan (UnitedHealthcare) leads the break onto the finishing circuits

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Teams start to come to the front of the bunch with the break up the road

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
The front of the break tries to get as much free speed as possible on the descent

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
The peloton passes by a large chemical plant along the route

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) rides back in the bunch with the leaders jersey

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Today's race rolls out of downtown Innisfail

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)

Giant-Shimano kept the Tour of Alberta in check during Thursday's stage 2, launching sprinter Jonas Ahlstrand to the win in Red Deer and preserving Tom Dumoulin's overall lead.

Ahlstrand won the bunch sprint ahead of Theo Bos (Belkin) and stage 1 winner Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Development Team) after the sprinters' teams brought back a late race breakaway in the closing kilometers. The 24-year-old Swedish rider took the lead with less than 200 meters to go and held off Bos by half a bike length at the line.

"The speed was 80km when I hit the hammer with 200 to go," Ahlstrand said. "I need to come from behind in such a sprint because you have a lot of advantage to go in the slipstream. My plan was to go not top 10 at the top of the hill and then come from behind. It was perfect that there was a tailwind with 500 to go, so it was a perfect lead out for me."

The 145.3km stage from Innisfail to Red Deer featured two sprints and one classified climb, and it concluded with three finishing circuits in downtown Red Deer. With time bonuses of three, two and one second up for grabs at the intermediate sprints, the field appeared hesitant to let any riders get too far up the road. Small groups formed off the front, but they were given little leash before the field would pull them back.

After nearly 100km of racing, Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear) and Simon Yates (Orica-Greenedge), who were placed first and second, respectively, in the mountain classification, joined UnitedHealthcare's Kiel Reijnen in a move that finally gained some traction. Cannondale's Cameron Wurf and 5-hour Energy's Jim Stemper soon bridged up to form a five-man breakaway.

Reijnen, who started the day 26 seconds down in the general classification, said he did not start the day with intentions of getting in the breakaway, but when it took so long to establish, he started thinking it was the move to be in.

"That wasn't my job today," Reijnen said. "But after 100km, if the break doesn't go then there's a real chance. I was thinking about the GC. I didn't need that many seconds to take the jersey, but there's always a lot of other things in play. I took a risk, and it didn't work."

Even with Reijnen up the road, Giant was happy to give the escapees some rope after a long day of trying to control an angry peloton.

"In the beginning it was 100km of attacking, and then a nice breakaway went and we got control," Dumoulin said. "But it took a lot of effort to control the stage, and it was actually impossible. But at the end it all came together and we have our fast guy that came out of nothing and sprinted to the win."

Dumoulin said the aggressive racing forced his team to work harder than he would have liked, but in the end the stage obviously ended well for him and his team.

"It's aggressive here, and they all want to be in the break with a lot of guys," he said. "It's not as controlled as the European races. Also because it's not all big teams, so it's harder to control it and everyone knows that. So they want to attack."

With the day's break finally established, the five leaders built a gap of 55 seconds heading toward the only KOM with 26km remaining. Yates took maximum points there and grabbed the classification lead by one point from Carpenter. From there the peloton slowly started whittling away at the escapees' lead. As the peoloton closed the gap to just over 30 seconds, Garmin-Sharp's Ben King and Silber Pro Cycling's Aurelien Passeron bridged up to the leaders to form a breakaway of seven with 20km remaining.

"It was out of control all day," King said. "It took 100km for the breakaway to get away, so I knew the guys behind were tired. On the climb a few guys jumped, and I just went across. At that point I was more fresh than the other guys, so I just gave it 100 percent in the end. I think the sprint teams had it pretty much under control, but you can't win if you don't try. Sometimes it works."

As the leaders entered the three 4km closing circuits in Red Deer, all but Yates, King and Reijnen dropped off the leaders' pace. The trio continued on, with Silber's Ryan Roth and Passeron trying to catch on. The two Silber riders got back on terms with the break, but with two laps to go the field was nipping at the leaders' heels and the catch appeared imminent.

King jumped away again as they took the bell for the final lap, but the last-gasp effort proved futile as the sprinters' teams were bearing down quickly to set up the final kick and Ahlstrand's eventual stage win.

Friday's 158km stage 3 route from Wetaskiwin to Edmonton looks like another sure bet for a mass sprint. The course includes no categorized climbs and offers just one sprint about 51km into the day. The last half of the route is generally downhill before the stage finishes on an airstrip at the Edmonton Garrison.

Results

Stage 2 result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano3:02:14
2Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
3Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
4Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
5Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
6Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
7Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
8Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
9Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
10Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
11Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
12Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
13Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
14Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
15Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
16Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor
17Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
18Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
19Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
20Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
21Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
22Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
23Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy
24Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
25Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
26Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
27Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
28Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
29Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
30Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
31Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop
32Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
33Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
34Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
35Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
36Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
37Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
38James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
39Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
40Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy
41Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
42Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
43Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
44Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
45Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
46Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team
47Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
48Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
49Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
50Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp
51Edward King (USA) Cannondale
52Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
53Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
54Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team
55Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team
56Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
57Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team
58Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
59Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
60Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
61Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
62Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
63Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy
64Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy
65Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
66Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy
67Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Garneau - Québecor
68Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
69Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy
70Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
71Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
72Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
73Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
74William Goodfellow (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:22
75Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop0:00:24
76Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:27
77Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team
78Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
79Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:00:40
80Jean-Sebastian Perron (Can) Canadian National Team
81Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team
82Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
83Brad Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
84Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
85David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy
86Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
87James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:00:51
88Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor
89Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
90Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
91Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Garneau - Québecor
92Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
93Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
94Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:08
95Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team0:01:11
96Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
97Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
98Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
99Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:14
100Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:01:29
101Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop0:01:33
102Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:44
103Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
104Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:47
105Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:55
106Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:01:57
107David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
108Marc Demaar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:58
109Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:03:43
110Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
111Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling
112Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
113Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:32

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano5pts
2Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge3
3Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge5pts
2Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
3Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano15pts
2Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
3Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team10
4Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7
5Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale6
6Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp5
7Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team4
8Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
9Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
10Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge10pts
2Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team9
3Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team7
4Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale6
5James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy5
6Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano4
7Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2

Most combative
Rider Name (Country) Team
Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano3:02:14
2Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
3Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
4Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
5Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
6Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor
7Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy
8Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
9Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
10Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
11Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
12Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
13Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
14James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
15Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
16Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
17Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team
18Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
19Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp
20Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team
21Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
22Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team
23Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
24Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
25Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
26Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:27
27Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team
28Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:40
29Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
30Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
31Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor0:00:51
32Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
33Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team0:01:11
34Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
35Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:01:29
36Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop0:01:33
37Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:44
38Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:43

Best Canadian rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop3:02:14
2Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor
3Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
4Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
5Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy
6Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team
7Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
8Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team
9Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team
10Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team
11Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
12Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
13Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy
14William Goodfellow (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:22
15Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:00:40
16Jean-Sebastian Perron (Can) Canadian National Team
17Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team
18Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
19Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
20Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:51
21Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:01:29
22Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop0:01:33
23Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:47
24Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:03:43

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Garmin-Sharp9:06:42
2Belkin Pro Cycling
3Bissell Development
4UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
5Team Giant-Shimano
6Orica-GreenEdge
7Hincapie Sportswear Development
8Cannondale
9Team SmartStop
10Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
115-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
12Canadian National Team
13Silber Pro Cycling
14Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:51
15Garneau-Quebecor

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano6:26:23
2Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:00:09
3Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:14
4Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp0:00:17
5Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
6Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge0:00:18
7Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
8Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
9Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:22
10Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge0:00:23
11Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
12James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
13Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp0:00:25
14Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:00:26
15Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
16Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy0:00:28
17Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:30
18Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:31
19Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp0:00:32
20Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
21Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:33
22Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge0:00:34
23Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:35
24Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale0:00:36
25Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:37
26Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:39
27Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
28Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:00:40
29Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:42
30Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp0:00:44
31Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:45
32Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:48
33Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop0:00:50
34Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:51
35Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team0:00:55
36Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:57
37Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp0:01:00
38Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop0:01:03
39Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:04
40Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:20
41Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Garneau - Québecor0:01:21
42Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale0:01:23
43Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:01:24
44Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:01:25
45Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:26
46Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:01:33
47Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:01:39
48Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:42
49Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
50Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop0:01:45
51Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:01:48
52Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:50
53Edward King (USA) Cannondale0:02:02
54Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:03
55Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:04
56Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:02:13
57Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale0:02:27
58James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:02:36
59Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team0:02:54
60Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:02
61Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:18
62Marc Demaar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:29
63Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:04:29
64Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:04:30
65Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:34
66Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp0:04:50
67Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge0:05:01
68Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp0:05:06
69Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:08
70Brad Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:26
71Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Garneau - Québecor0:05:27
72Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:40
73Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:06:10
74Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:06:12
75Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:06:27
76Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:06:28
77Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:31
78Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:06:34
79Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy
80Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:06:36
81Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:06:37
82Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:06:44
83Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:06:54
84David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:07:23
85Jean-Sebastian Perron (Can) Canadian National Team0:08:08
86Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:08:14
87Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:08:22
88Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:08:27
89Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:09:07
90Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy0:09:14
91Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team0:09:15
92Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:09:17
93Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop0:09:36
94Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:09:45
95Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop0:09:54
96Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team0:10:00
97Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:10:08
98Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team0:10:10
99Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:10:11
100Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
101Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:10:22
102Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
103Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:10:27
104Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:10:41
105Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor0:10:55
106David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:11:11
107Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:11:23
108William Goodfellow (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:14:47
109Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:15:20
110Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling0:18:01
111Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:18:08
112Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop0:25:03
113Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:27:56

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team25pts
2Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano20
3Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp17
4Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies13
5Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
6Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge10
7Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge8
8Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp7
9Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team7
10Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7
11Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team6
12Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale6
13Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team6
14Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team4
15Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team4
16Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
17Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp3
18James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team2
19Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
20Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team2
21Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
22Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge32pts
2Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team31
3Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge22
4Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team14
5Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team13
6Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy10
7Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy9
8Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team7
9Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp6
10Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale6
11Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge5
12James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy5
13Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge4
14Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano4
15Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp2
16Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano6:26:23
2Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:00:09
3Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:00:18
4James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team0:00:23
5Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:32
6Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge0:00:34
7Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:35
8Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale0:00:36
9Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:39
10Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
11Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:00:40
12Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:45
13Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:48
14Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team0:00:55
15Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:20
16Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:01:24
17Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:01:39
18Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:42
19Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:01:48
20Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team0:02:54
21Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:04:29
22Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:34
23Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp0:04:50
24Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:06:27
25Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:06:34
26Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:06:44
27Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:09:07
28Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team0:09:15
29Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team0:10:00
30Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team0:10:10
31Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:10:11
32Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team0:10:22
33Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:10:27
34Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:10:41
35Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor0:10:55
36Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:11:23
37Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:18:08
38Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop0:25:03

Best Canadian rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6:26:40
2Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge0:00:06
3Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy0:00:11
4Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:25
5Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop0:00:46
6Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:47
7Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:03
8Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:09
9Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:25
10Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:01:31
11Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team0:02:37
12Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:05:55
13Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:06:10
14Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:06:27
15Jean-Sebastian Perron (Can) Canadian National Team0:07:51
16Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:08:05
17Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy0:08:57
18Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team0:08:58
19Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:09:28
20Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:09:51
21Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team0:09:53
22Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:09:54
23William Goodfellow (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:14:30
24Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop0:24:46

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Garmin-Sharp19:20:11
2Orica-GreenEdge0:00:10
3Bissell Development0:00:23
4Hincapie Sportswear Development0:00:25
5Belkin Pro Cycling0:00:35
6UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:08
7Cannondale
8Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:14
9Team SmartStop0:01:42
105-Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:01:57
11Canadian National Team0:02:59
12Team Giant-Shimano0:03:31
13Garneau-Quebecor0:07:22
14Silber Pro Cycling0:07:28
15Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:08:53

