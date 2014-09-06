Bos wins stage 4 in Strathcona County
Impey and Kocjan round out podium as Dumoulin retains overall lead
Stage 4: Edmonton - Strathcona County
Belkin's Theo Bos paid off his team's work in the finale with a sprint win during during Saturday's penultimate stage of the Tour of Alberta, taking the victory in Strathcona County ahead of Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) and Jure Kocjan (Team SmartStop).
Giant-Shimano's Tom Dumoulin finished safely in the field and continues to lead the general classification by eight seconds over Bissell Development Team's Ruben Zepuntke and nine seconds over Impey, who moved into third after grabbing the six-second time bonus for his second-place stage finish. Garmin-Sharp's Ramunas Navardauskas is fourth overall, 13 seconds down. Jelly Belly-Maxxis rider Serghei Tvetcov is 14 seconds down in fifth.
The peloton brought back an eight-rider breakaway on the second of three closing circuits to set up the final bunch kick, where Bos edged Impey after a chaotic 500 meter run to the line. It was Belkin's second win in as many days following Sep Vanmarcke's victory during Friday's stage 3.
"With one lap to go all the teams were making their move to take the lead with three or four kilometers to go until the finish," Bos said. "So everybody wants to make their move with their sprinter. At that point we lost a little position. There was a strong headwind before the last corner, so we were able to come back. I was in fourth position through the last corner, so that was perfect. I'm really happy that it worked out in the end."
Saturday's 163.5km stage 4 run from Edmonton to Strathcona County featured six sections of rough pavement, which the locals refer to as "Canadian Pavé." The course also included three sections of gravel roads that totaled about 5km. The stage finished with three laps of a 2.8km circuit, the tightest and shortest closing circuit of the week.
A breakaway of six riders escaped less than 10km into the day. It included UnitedHealthcare's Jonny Clarke, 5-hour Energy's Bruno Langlois, Silber Pro Cycling's Aurelien Passeron, Bissell Development Team's Greg Daniel and Garneau-Quebecor teammates Jake Kauffman and Janvier Hadi. Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) and Travis Livermon (Team SmartStop) bridged up to the move and made contact after the first gravel section about 38km into the stage.
Unlike the previous stages, the peloton seemed content with the make up of the early break and let the gap build quickly. The six riders in the lead had more than three minutes on the field before the gravel, and the gap went up to 4:15 70km in. The field apparently believed that gap was too large, and with Optum Pro Cycling setting the pace, the peloton pulled two minutes back over the next 20km.
The gap hovered around two minutes over the next 30km but came down to 1:20 with 40km to go. The gap was back up to 1:40 by the time Garmin and then Belkin took over the front with 25km remaining. The teams mixed it up in the peloton until Orica hit the front in force with 16km to go to try and split the field. The effort met with little success, however, and Australian team ceded the front back to Belkin.
"We're of the frame of mind that if you don't try you'll never know," Orica's Leigh Howard said of his team's effort to break things up. "Unfortunately there was nowhere near enough wind today. It didn't cost us anything to try. We'll keep trying, but we didn't want to use to much energy because we know tomorrow is the most important day of the whole tour. We want to save as much energy as possible for tomorrow."
The chasers eventually whittled the gap down to just 30 seconds with 10km to go, and the bunch sprint was imminent.
Sunday's conclusion at the Tour of Alberta will take over the streets of downtown Edmonton with a 121km circuit race. The peloton will traverse 11 laps of a difficult 11km circuit that features the short-but-steep climb up Bellamy Hill Road, which played a starring role in last year's prologue. The ensuing descent to the riverfront is followed by another climb back to the start/finish in the city center.
Dumoulin said the course suits him and his team well, but there are still 26 riders within one minute, and Giant will have it's work cut out for it.
"It's gonna be really hard," Dumoulin said. "... A lot of guys are within 30 seconds and 40 seconds, so I expect an aggressive race tomorrow. But we have a good team for that, and I'm really, really doing well in the hills. So I think it won't be a problem."
Bos said his team is happy with the results so far this week, but Belkin will come out firing during Sunday's stage to try and lift Impey into the final overall lead.
"It's a good race for us so far, one time second and two victories," Bos said. "Tomorrow we see for GC what we can do, but we are already really happy with the results so far."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3:42:50
|2
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|3
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|4
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|5
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|7
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|8
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
|9
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|10
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|11
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop
|12
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|13
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|14
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team
|15
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|16
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|17
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|19
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|20
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|21
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|22
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|23
|Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|24
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|25
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|26
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|27
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|28
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|29
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|30
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|31
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|32
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|33
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|34
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|35
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|36
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|37
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|38
|Jean-Sebastian Perron (Can) Canadian National Team
|39
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|40
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|41
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|42
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|43
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|44
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team
|45
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
|46
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|47
|Brad Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|48
|Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy
|49
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|50
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|51
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|52
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp
|53
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|54
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team
|55
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|57
|Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team
|58
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|59
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|60
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|61
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|62
|David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|63
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|64
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|65
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|66
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|67
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|68
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|69
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|70
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|71
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|72
|Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|73
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|74
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|75
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Garneau - Québecor
|77
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|78
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|79
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|80
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|81
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|82
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|83
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:18
|84
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:00:22
|85
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|86
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|87
|Marc Demaar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|88
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:39
|89
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:41
|90
|Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|91
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|92
|Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:51
|93
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|94
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|95
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|96
|Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Garneau - Québecor
|0:01:50
|97
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|98
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:19
|99
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:45
|100
|Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor
|0:02:49
|101
|Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:51
|102
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|103
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:02:55
|104
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:56
|105
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|106
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:58
|107
|James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:03:01
|108
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:03
|109
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|110
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|111
|Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy
|DNF
|William Goodfellow (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|5
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|12
|3
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|10
|4
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|7
|5
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|5
|7
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|4
|8
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
|3
|9
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|2
|10
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|1
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
|3:42:50
|2
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|3
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team
|5
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|6
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|7
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|8
|Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|9
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|10
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|11
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|12
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|13
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|14
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|15
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|16
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|17
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|18
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|19
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team
|20
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|21
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp
|22
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team
|23
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|24
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|25
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|26
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|28
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|29
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|30
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|31
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|32
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:39
|33
|Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:51
|34
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:01:50
|35
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:45
|36
|Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor
|0:02:49
|37
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:02:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team
|3:42:50
|2
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|4
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|5
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|6
|Jean-Sebastian Perron (Can) Canadian National Team
|7
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team
|8
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|9
|Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy
|10
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team
|11
|Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team
|12
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|13
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|14
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|15
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|16
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:00:22
|17
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:39
|18
|Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:00:41
|19
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:01:50
|20
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:03
|21
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|22
|Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Garmin-Sharp
|11:08:30
|2
|Team SmartStop
|3
|Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|Bissell Development
|5
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|Hincapie Sportswear Development
|7
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|8
|Team Giant-Shimano
|9
|5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|10
|Cannondale
|11
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|12
|Canadian National Team
|13
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|14
|Silber Pro Cycling
|15
|Garneau-Quebecor
|0:00:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|13:21:35
|2
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:09
|4
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:13
|5
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:14
|6
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:15
|7
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:16
|8
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|9
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:23
|10
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:26
|11
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|12
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:36
|13
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:39
|14
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|15
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|16
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:44
|17
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|18
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|19
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|20
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:50
|21
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|22
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:52
|23
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|24
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:55
|25
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:57
|26
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:58
|27
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:04
|28
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:01:14
|29
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:01:19
|30
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:25
|31
|Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:01:33
|32
|Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Garneau - Québecor
|0:01:34
|33
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:35
|34
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:36
|35
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:01:39
|36
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:01:41
|37
|Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy
|0:01:45
|38
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:02:02
|39
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|0:02:03
|40
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|41
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:09
|42
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|0:02:27
|43
|Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:02:43
|44
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:02:54
|45
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:03:05
|46
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|0:03:19
|47
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:04:30
|48
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:47
|49
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|0:05:01
|50
|Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:05:03
|51
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:05:06
|52
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:21
|53
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:30
|54
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:47
|55
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:06:50
|56
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:06:53
|57
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:07:01
|58
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
|59
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:07:18
|60
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:07:19
|61
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:07:36
|62
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:07:48
|63
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|0:07:59
|64
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:08:00
|65
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:08:18
|66
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:08:21
|67
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:08:30
|68
|Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Garneau - Québecor
|0:08:34
|69
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:01
|70
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:09:07
|71
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:09:17
|72
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:09:30
|73
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:09:49
|74
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:10:26
|75
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:10:40
|76
|Marc Demaar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:10:41
|77
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:10:59
|78
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:11:26
|79
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|0:11:30
|80
|Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:11:46
|81
|Brad Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:12:02
|82
|James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:12:13
|83
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:12:46
|84
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:13:10
|85
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:13:59
|86
|David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|87
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:14:50
|88
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:14:53
|89
|Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:15:39
|90
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:15:44
|91
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:15:51
|92
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:16:01
|93
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:16:09
|94
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:16:43
|95
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:16:45
|96
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:16:47
|97
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:16:48
|98
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:16:58
|99
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:17:03
|100
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:17:59
|101
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:18:08
|102
|Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy
|0:19:52
|103
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:20:08
|104
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:43
|105
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:20:47
|106
|Jean-Sebastian Perron (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:22:53
|107
|Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:27:28
|108
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:27:29
|109
|Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor
|0:28:29
|110
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:31:39
|111
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:37:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|37
|pts
|2
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|29
|3
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|27
|4
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|25
|5
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|20
|6
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|7
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|14
|8
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|11
|9
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|10
|10
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|10
|11
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|10
|12
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|10
|13
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
|8
|14
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|8
|15
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|7
|16
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|7
|17
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|18
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|7
|19
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|7
|20
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|6
|21
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|6
|22
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|23
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|6
|24
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|5
|25
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|26
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|3
|27
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|28
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|2
|29
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|2
|30
|Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|32
|pts
|2
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|31
|3
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|22
|4
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|14
|5
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|13
|6
|Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy
|10
|7
|Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|9
|8
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|9
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|6
|10
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|6
|11
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|5
|12
|James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|5
|13
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|4
|14
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|15
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp
|2
|16
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|13:21:35
|2
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:08
|3
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:23
|4
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:39
|5
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|6
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|7
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:50
|8
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:52
|9
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:55
|11
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:58
|12
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:01:14
|13
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:35
|14
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:36
|15
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:01:41
|16
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:02:02
|17
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:03:05
|18
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:47
|19
|Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:05:03
|20
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:06:50
|21
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:08:00
|22
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:08:18
|23
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:09:07
|24
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:09:30
|25
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:11:26
|26
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|0:11:30
|27
|Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:11:46
|28
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:13:59
|29
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:14:53
|30
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:15:51
|31
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:16:47
|32
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:17:03
|33
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:17:59
|34
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:20:08
|35
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:27:29
|36
|Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor
|0:28:29
|37
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:31:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|13:21:51
|2
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:23
|3
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:48
|4
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:01:03
|5
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:20
|6
|Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy
|0:01:29
|7
|Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:02:27
|8
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:02:49
|9
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:07:02
|10
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:08:02
|11
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:09:14
|12
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:13:43
|13
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:14:37
|14
|Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:15:23
|15
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:15:35
|16
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:16:27
|17
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:16:31
|18
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:16:32
|19
|Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy
|0:19:36
|20
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:20:31
|21
|Jean-Sebastian Perron (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:22:37
|22
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:31:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Garmin-Sharp
|40:05:36
|2
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:10
|3
|Bissell Development
|0:00:34
|4
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:00:48
|5
|Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:01:15
|6
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:19
|7
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:44
|8
|5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:02:42
|9
|Cannondale
|0:02:52
|10
|Team SmartStop
|0:03:39
|11
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:55
|12
|Garneau-Quebecor
|0:11:01
|13
|Canadian National Team
|0:11:19
|14
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:20:51
|15
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:22:16
