Bos wins stage 4 in Strathcona County

Impey and Kocjan round out podium as Dumoulin retains overall lead

Image 1 of 42

Theo Bos (Belkin) celebrates his stage 4 victory

Theo Bos (Belkin) celebrates his stage 4 victory
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 42

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) and Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Sharp) have a chat before the start

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) and Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Sharp) have a chat before the start
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 42

Riders head out of Edmonton for the neutral start

Riders head out of Edmonton for the neutral start
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 42

The break gets established early in the day

The break gets established early in the day
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 42

Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) takes a pull on the front of the break

Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) takes a pull on the front of the break
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 42

The peloton hits the first gravel section of the day

The peloton hits the first gravel section of the day
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 42

The breakaway comes up one of the many hills along today's route

The breakaway comes up one of the many hills along today's route
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 42

The field spreads out over one of the courses rough roads

The field spreads out over one of the courses rough roads
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 42

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) stays protected by teammates

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) stays protected by teammates
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 42

Rough sections of road along today's route

Rough sections of road along today's route
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 42

Riders hit the first long section of gravel

Riders hit the first long section of gravel
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 42

Team Belkin comes to the front as the race hits the dirt sections

Team Belkin comes to the front as the race hits the dirt sections
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 42

Fans cheer as riders come through today's dirt road section

Fans cheer as riders come through today's dirt road section
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 42

The peloton gets strung out through the dust

The peloton gets strung out through the dust
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 42

The break maintains its gap on the field

The break maintains its gap on the field
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 42

Optum comes to the front to help bring back the break

Optum comes to the front to help bring back the break
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 42

The field hits 20km to go

The field hits 20km to go
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 42

Belkin gets on the front as they close in on the finish

Belkin gets on the front as they close in on the finish
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 42

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) gets another leader jersey and another Smithbilt hat

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) gets another leader jersey and another Smithbilt hat
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 42

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Sharp) holds onto the sprint leaders jersey

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Sharp) holds onto the sprint leaders jersey
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 42

Janvier Hadi (Garneau-Quebecor) takes the most aggressive jersey for his time in the break

Janvier Hadi (Garneau-Quebecor) takes the most aggressive jersey for his time in the break
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 42

Riders click on the helmets just before the start

Riders click on the helmets just before the start
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 42

The field passes by a Mosque along today's course

The field passes by a Mosque along today's course
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 42

The breakaway hits today's first gravel section

The breakaway hits today's first gravel section
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 42

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) takes it easy through the gravel

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) takes it easy through the gravel
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 42

The breakaway enters the final circuits

The breakaway enters the final circuits
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 42

Belkin leads on the final laps

Belkin leads on the final laps
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 42

Theo Boss (Belkin) takes the win over Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge)

Theo Boss (Belkin) takes the win over Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 42

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) throws his bouquet to fans

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) throws his bouquet to fans
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 42

Theo Boss (Belkin) receives a special gift after winning in Strathcona County

Theo Boss (Belkin) receives a special gift after winning in Strathcona County
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 31 of 42

The leader jerseys heading into the final stage

The leader jerseys heading into the final stage
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 32 of 42

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) takes a minute to sign autographs for the kids

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) takes a minute to sign autographs for the kids
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 42

The jersey wearers on the start line: Simon Yates in the KOM jersey, Tom Dumoulin in the overall race leaders jersey and Ramunas Navardauskas in the points jersey

The jersey wearers on the start line: Simon Yates in the KOM jersey, Tom Dumoulin in the overall race leaders jersey and Ramunas Navardauskas in the points jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 42

A haze of dust covers the peloton

A haze of dust covers the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 42

Working perfectly for the stage was Belkin with Theo Bos finishing off the job

Working perfectly for the stage was Belkin with Theo Bos finishing off the job
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 42

Theo Bos (Belkin) celebrates the win

Theo Bos (Belkin) celebrates the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 42

Theo Bos (Belkin)

Theo Bos (Belkin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 42

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 42

The peloton on one of the gravel sections of the stage

The peloton on one of the gravel sections of the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 42

Thoe Bos (Belkin) adds another continent to his winning list this year

Thoe Bos (Belkin) adds another continent to his winning list this year
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 42

Theo Bos (Belkin) about to raise his arms in celebration

Theo Bos (Belkin) about to raise his arms in celebration
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 42

Tom Domoulin (Giant-Shimano)

Tom Domoulin (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Belkin's Theo Bos paid off his team's work in the finale with a sprint win during during Saturday's penultimate stage of the Tour of Alberta, taking the victory in Strathcona County ahead of Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) and Jure Kocjan (Team SmartStop).

Giant-Shimano's Tom Dumoulin finished safely in the field and continues to lead the general classification by eight seconds over Bissell Development Team's Ruben Zepuntke and nine seconds over Impey, who moved into third after grabbing the six-second time bonus for his second-place stage finish. Garmin-Sharp's Ramunas Navardauskas is fourth overall, 13 seconds down. Jelly Belly-Maxxis rider Serghei Tvetcov is 14 seconds down in fifth.

The peloton brought back an eight-rider breakaway on the second of three closing circuits to set up the final bunch kick, where Bos edged Impey after a chaotic 500 meter run to the line. It was Belkin's second win in as many days following Sep Vanmarcke's victory during Friday's stage 3.

"With one lap to go all the teams were making their move to take the lead with three or four kilometers to go until the finish," Bos said. "So everybody wants to make their move with their sprinter. At that point we lost a little position. There was a strong headwind before the last corner, so we were able to come back. I was in fourth position through the last corner, so that was perfect. I'm really happy that it worked out in the end."

Saturday's 163.5km stage 4 run from Edmonton to Strathcona County featured six sections of rough pavement, which the locals refer to as "Canadian Pavé." The course also included three sections of gravel roads that totaled about 5km. The stage finished with three laps of a 2.8km circuit, the tightest and shortest closing circuit of the week.

A breakaway of six riders escaped less than 10km into the day. It included UnitedHealthcare's Jonny Clarke, 5-hour Energy's Bruno Langlois, Silber Pro Cycling's Aurelien Passeron, Bissell Development Team's Greg Daniel and Garneau-Quebecor teammates Jake Kauffman and Janvier Hadi. Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) and Travis Livermon (Team SmartStop) bridged up to the move and made contact after the first gravel section about 38km into the stage.

Unlike the previous stages, the peloton seemed content with the make up of the early break and let the gap build quickly. The six riders in the lead had more than three minutes on the field before the gravel, and the gap went up to 4:15 70km in. The field apparently believed that gap was too large, and with Optum Pro Cycling setting the pace, the peloton pulled two minutes back over the next 20km.

The gap hovered around two minutes over the next 30km but came down to 1:20 with 40km to go. The gap was back up to 1:40 by the time Garmin and then Belkin took over the front with 25km remaining. The teams mixed it up in the peloton until Orica hit the front in force with 16km to go to try and split the field. The effort met with little success, however, and Australian team ceded the front back to Belkin.

"We're of the frame of mind that if you don't try you'll never know," Orica's Leigh Howard said of his team's effort to break things up. "Unfortunately there was nowhere near enough wind today. It didn't cost us anything to try. We'll keep trying, but we didn't want to use to much energy because we know tomorrow is the most important day of the whole tour. We want to save as much energy as possible for tomorrow."

The chasers eventually whittled the gap down to just 30 seconds with 10km to go, and the bunch sprint was imminent.

Sunday's conclusion at the Tour of Alberta will take over the streets of downtown Edmonton with a 121km circuit race. The peloton will traverse 11 laps of a difficult 11km circuit that features the short-but-steep climb up Bellamy Hill Road, which played a starring role in last year's prologue. The ensuing descent to the riverfront is followed by another climb back to the start/finish in the city center.

Dumoulin said the course suits him and his team well, but there are still 26 riders within one minute, and Giant will have it's work cut out for it.

"It's gonna be really hard," Dumoulin said. "... A lot of guys are within 30 seconds and 40 seconds, so I expect an aggressive race tomorrow. But we have a good team for that, and I'm really, really doing well in the hills. So I think it won't be a problem."

Bos said his team is happy with the results so far this week, but Belkin will come out firing during Sunday's stage to try and lift Impey into the final overall lead.

"It's a good race for us so far, one time second and two victories," Bos said. "Tomorrow we see for GC what we can do, but we are already really happy with the results so far." 

Results

Stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:42:50
2Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
3Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
4Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy
5Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
6Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
7Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
8Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
9Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
10Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
11Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop
12Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
13Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
14Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team
15Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
16Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor
17Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
18Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
19Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
20Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
21Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
22Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
23Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy
24Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
25Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
26Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
27Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
28Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
29Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
30Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
31Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
32Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
33Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
34Edward King (USA) Cannondale
35Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
36Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
37Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
38Jean-Sebastian Perron (Can) Canadian National Team
39Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
40Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
41Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
42Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
43Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
44Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team
45Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
46Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
47Brad Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
48Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy
49Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
50Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
51Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
52Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp
53Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
54Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team
55Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
56Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
57Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team
58Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
59Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
60Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
61Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
62David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy
63Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
64James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
65Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
66Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
67Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy
68Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
69Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
70Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
71Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
72Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy
73Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
74Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
75Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
76Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Garneau - Québecor
77Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
78Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
79Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
80Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
81Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
82Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
83Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:18
84Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:00:22
85Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:24
86Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:29
87Marc Demaar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:36
88Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:39
89Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:41
90Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor
91Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:46
92Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team0:00:51
93Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
94Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
95Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
96Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Garneau - Québecor0:01:50
97Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor
98Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:19
99Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:45
100Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor0:02:49
101Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:51
102Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
103Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop0:02:55
104David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:56
105Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
106Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:58
107James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:03:01
108Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:03
109Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
110Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
111Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy
DNFWilliam Goodfellow (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
DNFAdam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis5pts
2Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
3Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team15pts
2Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge12
3Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop10
4Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy7
5Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team6
6Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp5
7Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp4
8Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team3
9Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team2
10Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp1

Most combative
Rider Name (Country) Team
Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team3:42:50
2Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
3Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
4Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team
5Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor
6Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
7Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
8Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy
9Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
10Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
11Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
12Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
13Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
14Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
15Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
16Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
17Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
18Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
19Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team
20Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
21Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp
22Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team
23Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
24James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
25Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
26Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
27Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
28Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
29Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
30Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
31Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
32Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:39
33Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team0:00:51
34Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:01:50
35Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:45
36Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor0:02:49
37Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:02:51

Best Candian rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team3:42:50
2Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
3Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor
4Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
5Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
6Jean-Sebastian Perron (Can) Canadian National Team
7Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team
8Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
9Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy
10Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team
11Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team
12Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
13Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
14Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
15Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
16Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:00:22
17Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:39
18Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:00:41
19Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:01:50
20Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:03
21Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
22Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Garmin-Sharp11:08:30
2Team SmartStop
3Orica-GreenEdge
4Bissell Development
5Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
6Hincapie Sportswear Development
7Belkin Pro Cycling
8Team Giant-Shimano
95-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
10Cannondale
11UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
12Canadian National Team
13Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
14Silber Pro Cycling
15Garneau-Quebecor0:00:41

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano13:21:35
2Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:00:08
3Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge0:00:09
4Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp0:00:13
5Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:14
6Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:15
7Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:16
8Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:18
9James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team0:00:23
10Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:00:26
11Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:30
12Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:36
13Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge0:00:39
14Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
15Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
16Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp0:00:44
17Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:47
18Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:48
19Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
20Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:50
21Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
22Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:52
23Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
24Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team0:00:55
25Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:57
26Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:58
27Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:04
28Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:01:14
29Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop0:01:19
30Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:01:25
31Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:01:33
32Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Garneau - Québecor0:01:34
33Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:01:35
34Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:36
35Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:01:39
36Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:01:41
37Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy0:01:45
38Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:02:02
39Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop0:02:03
40Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:06
41Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:09
42Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale0:02:27
43Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team0:02:43
44Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:02:54
45Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:03:05
46Edward King (USA) Cannondale0:03:19
47Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:04:30
48Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:47
49Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge0:05:01
50Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:05:03
51Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp0:05:06
52Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:21
53Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:06:30
54Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:06:47
55Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:06:50
56Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp0:06:53
57Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp0:07:01
58Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
59Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:07:18
60Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:07:19
61Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp0:07:36
62Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:48
63Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale0:07:59
64Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:08:00
65Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team0:08:18
66Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop0:08:21
67Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:08:30
68Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Garneau - Québecor0:08:34
69Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:09:01
70Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:09:07
71Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:09:17
72Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team0:09:30
73Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop0:09:49
74Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:10:26
75Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:10:40
76Marc Demaar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:10:41
77Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:10:59
78Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp0:11:26
79Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team0:11:30
80Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team0:11:46
81Brad Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:12:02
82James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:12:13
83Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:12:46
84Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:13:10
85Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:13:59
86David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy
87Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:14:50
88Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:14:53
89Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:15:39
90Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:15:44
91Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team0:15:51
92Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:16:01
93Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:16:09
94Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:16:43
95Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:16:45
96Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:16:47
97Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:16:48
98Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:16:58
99Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:17:03
100Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:17:59
101Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop0:18:08
102Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy0:19:52
103Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:20:08
104David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:20:43
105Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:20:47
106Jean-Sebastian Perron (Can) Canadian National Team0:22:53
107Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling0:27:28
108Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:27:29
109Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor0:28:29
110Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop0:31:39
111Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:37:21

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp37pts
2Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team29
3Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team27
4Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge25
5Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano20
6Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team16
7Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies14
8Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team11
9Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge10
10Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge10
11Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp10
12Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop10
13Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team8
14Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp8
15Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis7
16Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team7
17Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7
18Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge7
19Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy7
20Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team6
21Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team6
22Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team6
23Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale6
24Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis5
25Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
26Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp3
27Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
28James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team2
29Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team2
30Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge32pts
2Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team31
3Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge22
4Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team14
5Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team13
6Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy10
7Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy9
8Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team7
9Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp6
10Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale6
11Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge5
12James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy5
13Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge4
14Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano4
15Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp2
16Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano13:21:35
2Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:00:08
3James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team0:00:23
4Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team0:00:39
5Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:48
6Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
7Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge0:00:50
8Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:52
9Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
10Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team0:00:55
11Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:58
12Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:01:14
13Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:01:35
14Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:36
15Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:01:41
16Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:02:02
17Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:03:05
18Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:47
19Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:05:03
20Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:06:50
21Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:08:00
22Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team0:08:18
23Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:09:07
24Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team0:09:30
25Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp0:11:26
26Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team0:11:30
27Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team0:11:46
28Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:13:59
29Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:14:53
30Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team0:15:51
31Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:16:47
32Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:17:03
33Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:17:59
34Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:20:08
35Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:27:29
36Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor0:28:29
37Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop0:31:39

Best Candian rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies13:21:51
2Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge0:00:23
3Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:48
4Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop0:01:03
5Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:20
6Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy0:01:29
7Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team0:02:27
8Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:02:49
9Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:07:02
10Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team0:08:02
11Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team0:09:14
12Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:13:43
13Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:14:37
14Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:15:23
15Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team0:15:35
16Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:16:27
17Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:16:31
18Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:16:32
19Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy0:19:36
20Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:20:31
21Jean-Sebastian Perron (Can) Canadian National Team0:22:37
22Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop0:31:23

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Garmin-Sharp40:05:36
2Orica-GreenEdge0:00:10
3Bissell Development0:00:34
4Belkin Pro Cycling0:00:48
5Hincapie Sportswear Development0:01:15
6UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:19
7Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:44
85-Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:02:42
9Cannondale0:02:52
10Team SmartStop0:03:39
11Team Giant-Shimano0:03:55
12Garneau-Quebecor0:11:01
13Canadian National Team0:11:19
14Silber Pro Cycling0:20:51
15Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:22:16

