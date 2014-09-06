Image 1 of 42 Theo Bos (Belkin) celebrates his stage 4 victory (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 42 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) and Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Sharp) have a chat before the start (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 42 Riders head out of Edmonton for the neutral start (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 42 The break gets established early in the day (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 42 Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) takes a pull on the front of the break (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 42 The peloton hits the first gravel section of the day (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 42 The breakaway comes up one of the many hills along today's route (Image credit: Jon Belkin's Theo Bos paid off his team's work in the finale with a sprint win during during Saturday's penultimate stage of the Tour of Alberta, taking the victory in Strathcona County ahead of Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) and Jure Kocjan (Team SmartStop).

Giant-Shimano's Tom Dumoulin finished safely in the field and continues to lead the general classification by eight seconds over Bissell Development Team's Ruben Zepuntke and nine seconds over Impey, who moved into third after grabbing the six-second time bonus for his second-place stage finish. Garmin-Sharp's Ramunas Navardauskas is fourth overall, 13 seconds down. Jelly Belly-Maxxis rider Serghei Tvetcov is 14 seconds down in fifth.

The peloton brought back an eight-rider breakaway on the second of three closing circuits to set up the final bunch kick, where Bos edged Impey after a chaotic 500 meter run to the line. It was Belkin's second win in as many days following Sep Vanmarcke's victory during Friday's stage 3.

"With one lap to go all the teams were making their move to take the lead with three or four kilometers to go until the finish," Bos said. "So everybody wants to make their move with their sprinter. At that point we lost a little position. There was a strong headwind before the last corner, so we were able to come back. I was in fourth position through the last corner, so that was perfect. I'm really happy that it worked out in the end."

Saturday's 163.5km stage 4 run from Edmonton to Strathcona County featured six sections of rough pavement, which the locals refer to as "Canadian Pavé." The course also included three sections of gravel roads that totaled about 5km. The stage finished with three laps of a 2.8km circuit, the tightest and shortest closing circuit of the week.

A breakaway of six riders escaped less than 10km into the day. It included UnitedHealthcare's Jonny Clarke, 5-hour Energy's Bruno Langlois, Silber Pro Cycling's Aurelien Passeron, Bissell Development Team's Greg Daniel and Garneau-Quebecor teammates Jake Kauffman and Janvier Hadi. Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) and Travis Livermon (Team SmartStop) bridged up to the move and made contact after the first gravel section about 38km into the stage.

Unlike the previous stages, the peloton seemed content with the make up of the early break and let the gap build quickly. The six riders in the lead had more than three minutes on the field before the gravel, and the gap went up to 4:15 70km in. The field apparently believed that gap was too large, and with Optum Pro Cycling setting the pace, the peloton pulled two minutes back over the next 20km.

The gap hovered around two minutes over the next 30km but came down to 1:20 with 40km to go. The gap was back up to 1:40 by the time Garmin and then Belkin took over the front with 25km remaining. The teams mixed it up in the peloton until Orica hit the front in force with 16km to go to try and split the field. The effort met with little success, however, and Australian team ceded the front back to Belkin.

"We're of the frame of mind that if you don't try you'll never know," Orica's Leigh Howard said of his team's effort to break things up. "Unfortunately there was nowhere near enough wind today. It didn't cost us anything to try. We'll keep trying, but we didn't want to use to much energy because we know tomorrow is the most important day of the whole tour. We want to save as much energy as possible for tomorrow."

The chasers eventually whittled the gap down to just 30 seconds with 10km to go, and the bunch sprint was imminent.

Sunday's conclusion at the Tour of Alberta will take over the streets of downtown Edmonton with a 121km circuit race. The peloton will traverse 11 laps of a difficult 11km circuit that features the short-but-steep climb up Bellamy Hill Road, which played a starring role in last year's prologue. The ensuing descent to the riverfront is followed by another climb back to the start/finish in the city center.

Dumoulin said the course suits him and his team well, but there are still 26 riders within one minute, and Giant will have it's work cut out for it.

"It's gonna be really hard," Dumoulin said. "... A lot of guys are within 30 seconds and 40 seconds, so I expect an aggressive race tomorrow. But we have a good team for that, and I'm really, really doing well in the hills. So I think it won't be a problem."

Bos said his team is happy with the results so far this week, but Belkin will come out firing during Sunday's stage to try and lift Impey into the final overall lead.

"It's a good race for us so far, one time second and two victories," Bos said. "Tomorrow we see for GC what we can do, but we are already really happy with the results so far."

Results

Stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3:42:50 2 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 3 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 4 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy 5 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 7 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 8 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 9 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 10 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 11 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop 12 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 13 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 14 Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team 15 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 16 Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor 17 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 18 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 19 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 20 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 21 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 22 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 23 Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy 24 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 25 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 26 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 27 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 28 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 29 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 30 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 31 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 32 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 33 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 34 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 35 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 36 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 37 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 38 Jean-Sebastian Perron (Can) Canadian National Team 39 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 40 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 41 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 42 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 43 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 44 Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team 45 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop 46 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 47 Brad Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 48 Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy 49 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 50 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 51 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 52 Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp 53 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 54 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team 55 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 56 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 57 Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team 58 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 59 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 60 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 61 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 62 David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy 63 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 64 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 65 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 66 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 67 Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy 68 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 69 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 70 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 71 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 72 Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy 73 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 74 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 75 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 76 Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Garneau - Québecor 77 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team 78 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 79 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 80 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 81 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 82 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 83 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:18 84 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 0:00:22 85 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:24 86 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:29 87 Marc Demaar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:36 88 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:39 89 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:41 90 Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor 91 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:46 92 Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:00:51 93 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 94 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 95 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 96 Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Garneau - Québecor 0:01:50 97 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor 98 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:19 99 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:45 100 Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor 0:02:49 101 Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:51 102 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 103 Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop 0:02:55 104 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:56 105 Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge 106 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:58 107 James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:03:01 108 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:03 109 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 110 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 111 Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy DNF William Goodfellow (Can) Silber Pro Cycling DNF Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 5 pts 2 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 3 Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 12 3 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 10 4 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy 7 5 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 6 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 5 7 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 4 8 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 3 9 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 2 10 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 1

Most combative Rider Name (Country) Team Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 3:42:50 2 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 3 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 4 Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team 5 Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor 6 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 7 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 8 Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy 9 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 10 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 11 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 12 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 13 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 14 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 15 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 16 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 17 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 18 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 19 Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team 20 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 21 Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp 22 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team 23 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 24 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 25 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 26 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 27 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team 28 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 29 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 30 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 31 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 32 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:39 33 Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:00:51 34 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:01:50 35 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:45 36 Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor 0:02:49 37 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:02:51

Best Candian rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team 3:42:50 2 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor 4 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 5 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 6 Jean-Sebastian Perron (Can) Canadian National Team 7 Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team 8 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 9 Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy 10 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team 11 Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team 12 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 13 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 14 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 15 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 16 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 0:00:22 17 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:39 18 Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:00:41 19 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:01:50 20 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:03 21 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 22 Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Garmin-Sharp 11:08:30 2 Team SmartStop 3 Orica-GreenEdge 4 Bissell Development 5 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 Hincapie Sportswear Development 7 Belkin Pro Cycling 8 Team Giant-Shimano 9 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 10 Cannondale 11 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 Canadian National Team 13 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 14 Silber Pro Cycling 15 Garneau-Quebecor 0:00:41

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 13:21:35 2 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:00:08 3 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 0:00:09 4 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 0:00:13 5 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:14 6 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:00:15 7 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:16 8 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:18 9 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 0:00:23 10 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 0:00:26 11 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:30 12 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:36 13 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 0:00:39 14 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 15 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 16 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 0:00:44 17 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:47 18 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:48 19 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 20 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:50 21 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 22 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:52 23 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 24 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 0:00:55 25 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:57 26 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:58 27 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:04 28 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:01:14 29 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 0:01:19 30 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:01:25 31 Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:01:33 32 Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Garneau - Québecor 0:01:34 33 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:35 34 Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:36 35 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:01:39 36 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:01:41 37 Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy 0:01:45 38 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:02:02 39 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 0:02:03 40 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:06 41 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:09 42 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 0:02:27 43 Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team 0:02:43 44 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:02:54 45 Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:03:05 46 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 0:03:19 47 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:04:30 48 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:47 49 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 0:05:01 50 Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:05:03 51 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:05:06 52 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:05:21 53 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:30 54 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:47 55 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:06:50 56 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:06:53 57 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:07:01 58 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop 59 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:07:18 60 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:07:19 61 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:07:36 62 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:07:48 63 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 0:07:59 64 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:08:00 65 Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team 0:08:18 66 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 0:08:21 67 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:08:30 68 Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Garneau - Québecor 0:08:34 69 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:01 70 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:09:07 71 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:09:17 72 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 0:09:30 73 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop 0:09:49 74 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:10:26 75 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:10:40 76 Marc Demaar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:10:41 77 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:10:59 78 Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:11:26 79 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team 0:11:30 80 Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:11:46 81 Brad Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:12:02 82 James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:12:13 83 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:12:46 84 Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:13:10 85 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:13:59 86 David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy 87 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:14:50 88 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:14:53 89 Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:15:39 90 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:15:44 91 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team 0:15:51 92 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:16:01 93 Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:16:09 94 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 0:16:43 95 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:16:45 96 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:16:47 97 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:16:48 98 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:16:58 99 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:17:03 100 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:17:59 101 Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop 0:18:08 102 Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy 0:19:52 103 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:20:08 104 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:43 105 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:20:47 106 Jean-Sebastian Perron (Can) Canadian National Team 0:22:53 107 Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling 0:27:28 108 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:27:29 109 Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor 0:28:29 110 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 0:31:39 111 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:37:21

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 37 pts 2 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 29 3 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 27 4 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 25 5 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 20 6 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 7 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 14 8 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 11 9 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 10 10 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 10 11 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 10 12 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 10 13 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 8 14 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 8 15 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 16 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 7 17 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 18 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 7 19 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy 7 20 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 6 21 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 6 22 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 23 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 6 24 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 5 25 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 26 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 3 27 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 28 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 2 29 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team 2 30 Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 32 pts 2 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 31 3 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 22 4 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team 14 5 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 13 6 Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy 10 7 Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy 9 8 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 9 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 6 10 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 6 11 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 5 12 James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy 5 13 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 4 14 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 4 15 Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp 2 16 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 13:21:35 2 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:00:08 3 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 0:00:23 4 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:00:39 5 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:48 6 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 7 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:00:50 8 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:52 9 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 10 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 0:00:55 11 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:58 12 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:01:14 13 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:35 14 Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:36 15 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:01:41 16 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:02:02 17 Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:03:05 18 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:47 19 Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:05:03 20 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:06:50 21 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:08:00 22 Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team 0:08:18 23 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:09:07 24 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 0:09:30 25 Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:11:26 26 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team 0:11:30 27 Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:11:46 28 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:13:59 29 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:14:53 30 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team 0:15:51 31 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:16:47 32 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:17:03 33 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:17:59 34 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:20:08 35 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:27:29 36 Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor 0:28:29 37 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 0:31:39

Best Candian rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 13:21:51 2 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 0:00:23 3 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:48 4 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 0:01:03 5 Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:20 6 Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy 0:01:29 7 Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team 0:02:27 8 Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:02:49 9 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:07:02 10 Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team 0:08:02 11 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 0:09:14 12 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:13:43 13 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:14:37 14 Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:15:23 15 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team 0:15:35 16 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 0:16:27 17 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:16:31 18 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:16:32 19 Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy 0:19:36 20 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:20:31 21 Jean-Sebastian Perron (Can) Canadian National Team 0:22:37 22 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 0:31:23