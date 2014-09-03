Image 1 of 23 Zachary Bell (Team SmartStop) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 23 Tom Domoulin (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 23 Tom Domoulin (Giant-Shimano) sees if the hat fits (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 23 Tommy Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 23 Tom Domoulin (Giant-Shimano) on his way to the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 23 Tom Domoulin (Giant-Shimano) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 23 The top three for the prologue (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 23 Davide Villella (Cannondale) on the way to fourth place (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 23 Rob Britton (Smartstop) heads out on course (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 23 Zach Bell (Smartstop) comes in as the top Canadian rider (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 23 Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare) finished up in fifth today (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 23 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie) takes a corner (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 23 Ryan Roth (Silber) rounded out the top ten (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 23 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) made it onto the podium in second (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 23 Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) rounded off the podium with his third place (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 23 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) takes the first yellow jersey of the race (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 23 Steele Von Hoff (Garmin-Sharp) brings his bike to the start ramp (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 23 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) focuses before the start (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 23 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 23 Phil Gaimon (Garmin-Sharp) rounds one of the early corners. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 23 Matt Goss (ORICA-GreenEdge) ready to start (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 23 Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Sharp) is one of the weeks favorites (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 23 Pieter Weening (ORICA-GreenEdge) heads to the start house (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)

Giant-Shimano's Tom Dumoulin won the opening prologue time trial at the Tour of Alberta on Tuesday evening in Calgary and will wear the gold leader's jersey during Wednesday's first stage.

Dumoulin covered the 4km course in 5:59, 14 seconds faster than runner-up Serghei Tvectov (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) and 17 seconds faster than third-placed Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp). The 23-year-old Dutch national time trial champion started just 26 riders into the 118-rider field and had to wait some 90 minutes to find out he had won.

“It was getting colder and colder up there,” Dumoulin said. “But I'm really happy of course. It was a good decision to start early. We arrived here from Europe, and with the jet lag I thought it would be better to start early, and then I had to wait one-and-a-half hours, but it was worth it.”

Cannondale's Davide Villella finished fourth, 18 seconds down, followed by UnitedHealthcare's Danny Summerhill, also 18 seconds down. Another 16 riders are stacked within 30 seconds of the race leader.

Bike selection proves to be decisive

The prologue course at the Canada Olympic Park featured 2.5km of flat road with several technical turns before it turned upward and climbed more than 100 meters over the final 1.5km. Most riders chose to use their road bikes with clip-on bars for the opening test, although Dumoulin opted for his time trial machine and all the aero accoutrements.

“For me, I'm pretty comfortable on the time trial bike of course, and I also did the climb actually in the bars,” Dumoulin said. “If you have a problem putting out the same power on the time trial bike as on the road bike, then you should better choose the road bike on a parcour like this. But I don't have that problem, and the time trial bike is faster, so you can make up time on the flat and don't lose too much on the hill.”

The Giant-Shimano rider, who won the time trial last month at the Eneco Tour and was second in the Tour de France time trial in July, started early in the day and set the fastest mark with just 25 riders starting before him. His teammate Simon Geschke was able to climb within 22 seconds of Dumoulin, but the mark continued to hold as rider after rider finished beneath the ski jump and bobsled platforms.

Orica-GreenEdge's Daryl Impey, in his first race back since being exonerated of a positive test for the banned diuretic Probenecid, was the next rider to challenge Dumoulin's mark, but the South African also fell 22 seconds short. Cannondale's Davide Villella, starting 69th, came in with a solid time but was 17 seconds shy of Dumoulin's time.

Danielson on the podium

Garmin-Sharp's Phil Gaimon placed within 18 seconds of Dumoulin, as did UnitedHealthcare's Danny Summerhill, but Dumoulin continued his reign on the hot seat as the final 10 riders took the start. Tvetcov, who also chose a time trial bike, was the first rider from the final 10 to challenge Dumoulin's time, but the former Moldovan national time trial champion finished 14 seconds slower and slotted into second place.

“After the press conference yesterday I rode [the course] first on the time trial bike, and I questioned from yesterday until today which bike I would ride,” Tvetcov said. “So at the last minute I decided to just go with the time trial bike because I realized that was not going to be a big advantage to use the normal bike. It was a pretty hard course, and my lungs still hurt.”

With only Danielson, who started the last of 118 riders, still on course, Dumoulin's win looked assured. The Garmin rider, who also chose a time trial machine, finished 17 seconds down to take the final podium spot.

The Tour of Alberta continues on Wednesday with a 143km circuit race around Lethbridge. The peloton will face six hilly laps that include the Stafford Drive climb and its 15 percent grade. Then the riders will have more climbing over the next 5.5km to the finish.

Dumoulin is now firmly established as the Giant-Shimano team leader in Alberta, and he said the squad is ready to defend his lead.

“It was of course a question who would be up there after the prologue, and I'm up there now,” Dumoulin said. “We'll do everything with the team to get this jersey home. The gaps were bigger than I thought, so that will be nice for the next couple of days. We're pretty confident, and we'll work hard for the jersey.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:06:00 2 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:14 3 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:00:17 4 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:18 5 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:18 6 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:00:19 7 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:22 8 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 0:00:22 9 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 0:00:22 10 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:22 11 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 0:00:23 12 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:23 13 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 0:00:23 14 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:00:23 15 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:23 16 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 0:00:23 17 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 0:00:26 18 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:26 19 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:26 20 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:00:26 21 Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy 0:00:28 22 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:00:30 23 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:31 24 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:32 25 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:32 26 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:32 27 Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy 0:00:33 28 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:33 29 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:34 30 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:00:34 31 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 0:00:34 32 Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:00:35 33 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:35 34 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:35 35 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:35 36 Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:00:35 37 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:36 38 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:00:36 39 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:36 40 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop 0:00:36 41 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:36 42 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:37 43 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 0:00:37 44 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 0:00:38 45 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:38 46 Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:38 47 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:00:39 48 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:00:40 49 Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Garneau - Québecor 0:00:40 50 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:40 51 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:41 52 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:41 53 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:42 54 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:42 55 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:00:43 56 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:43 57 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:44 58 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 0:00:44 59 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team 0:00:44 60 Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:44 61 David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:00:45 62 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:45 63 Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:00:45 64 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:45 65 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:45 66 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:45 67 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:48 68 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:48 69 Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:48 70 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:48 71 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:00:48 72 Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop 0:00:49 73 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:49 74 Marc Demaar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:50 75 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 0:00:50 76 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:51 77 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:00:51 78 Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:00:51 79 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:00:52 80 Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Garneau - Québecor 0:00:52 81 Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:00:53 82 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:54 83 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 0:00:55 84 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop 0:00:55 85 Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:00:55 86 Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:00:56 87 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:57 88 Derrick St. John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:58 89 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:58 90 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:59 91 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:00 92 Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:00 93 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:01 94 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 0:01:01 95 Brad Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:02 96 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:03 97 James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:01:04 98 Cody Canning (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:04 99 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 0:01:06 100 Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:07 101 Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:01:07 102 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:08 103 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:08 104 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:09 105 Julien Gagne (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:01:11 106 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:13 107 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:01:14 108 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:15 109 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 0:01:17 110 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:20 111 William Goodfellow (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:20 112 Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor 0:01:23 113 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:23 114 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:28 115 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:30 116 Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:01:30 117 Robert Ralph (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:33 118 Jean-Sebastian Perron (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:33

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:06:00 2 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:18 3 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 0:00:23 4 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:00:23 5 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:26 6 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:32 7 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:34 8 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:00:34 9 Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:00:35 10 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:35 11 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:35 12 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:35 13 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:36 14 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:38 15 Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:38 16 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:00:39 17 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:00:40 18 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:00:43 19 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team 0:00:44 20 Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:00:45 21 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:45 22 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:48 23 Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:48 24 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:48 25 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:00:48 26 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:49 27 Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:00:53 28 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:54 29 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 0:00:55 30 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:58 31 Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:00 32 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:03 33 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 0:01:06 34 Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:01:07 35 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:08 36 Julien Gagne (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:01:11 37 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:13 38 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:01:14 39 Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor 0:01:23 40 Robert Ralph (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:33

Regional riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 0:06:22 2 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 0:00:00 3 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:00 4 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:01 5 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 0:00:01 6 Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy 0:00:06 7 Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy 0:00:11 8 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:12 9 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:13 10 Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:16 11 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:19 12 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:20 13 Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:22 14 Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:26 15 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:26 16 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:27 17 Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:00:33 18 Derrick St. John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:36 19 Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:38 20 Cody Canning (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:42 21 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 0:00:43 22 Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:00:45 23 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:45 24 Julien Gagne (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:00:49 25 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:00:51 26 William Goodfellow (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:58 27 Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:01:08 28 Robert Ralph (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:10 29 Jean-Sebastian Perron (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:11

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Giant-Shimano 0:18:46 2 Garmin Sharp 0:00:13 3 Orica Greenedge 0:00:23 4 Team SmartStop 0:00:33 5 Bissell Development Team 0:00:36 6 Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:38 7 Cannondale 0:00:40 8 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 9 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:46 10 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:47 11 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:48 12 5-Hour Energy 13 Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:05 14 Canadian National Team 0:01:09 15 Garneau - Québecor 0:01:38

