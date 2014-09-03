Trending

Dumoulin dominates in Calgary

Tvectov and Danielson complete the podium

Image 1 of 23

Zachary Bell (Team SmartStop)

Zachary Bell (Team SmartStop)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 23

Tom Domoulin (Giant-Shimano)

Tom Domoulin (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 23

Tom Domoulin (Giant-Shimano) sees if the hat fits

Tom Domoulin (Giant-Shimano) sees if the hat fits
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 23

Tommy Danielson (Garmin-Sharp)

Tommy Danielson (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 23

Tom Domoulin (Giant-Shimano) on his way to the win

Tom Domoulin (Giant-Shimano) on his way to the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 23

Tom Domoulin (Giant-Shimano) on the podium

Tom Domoulin (Giant-Shimano) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 23

The top three for the prologue

The top three for the prologue
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 23

Davide Villella (Cannondale) on the way to fourth place

Davide Villella (Cannondale) on the way to fourth place
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 23

Rob Britton (Smartstop) heads out on course

Rob Britton (Smartstop) heads out on course
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 23

Zach Bell (Smartstop) comes in as the top Canadian rider

Zach Bell (Smartstop) comes in as the top Canadian rider
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 23

Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare) finished up in fifth today

Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare) finished up in fifth today
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 23

Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie) takes a corner

Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie) takes a corner
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 23

Ryan Roth (Silber) rounded out the top ten

Ryan Roth (Silber) rounded out the top ten
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 23

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) made it onto the podium in second

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) made it onto the podium in second
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 23

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) rounded off the podium with his third place

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) rounded off the podium with his third place
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 23

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) takes the first yellow jersey of the race

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) takes the first yellow jersey of the race
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 23

Steele Von Hoff (Garmin-Sharp) brings his bike to the start ramp

Steele Von Hoff (Garmin-Sharp) brings his bike to the start ramp
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 23

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) focuses before the start

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) focuses before the start
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 23

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 23

Phil Gaimon (Garmin-Sharp) rounds one of the early corners.

Phil Gaimon (Garmin-Sharp) rounds one of the early corners.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 23

Matt Goss (ORICA-GreenEdge) ready to start

Matt Goss (ORICA-GreenEdge) ready to start
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 23

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Sharp) is one of the weeks favorites

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Sharp) is one of the weeks favorites
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 23

Pieter Weening (ORICA-GreenEdge) heads to the start house

Pieter Weening (ORICA-GreenEdge) heads to the start house
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)

Giant-Shimano's Tom Dumoulin won the opening prologue time trial at the Tour of Alberta on Tuesday evening in Calgary and will wear the gold leader's jersey during Wednesday's first stage.

Dumoulin covered the 4km course in 5:59, 14 seconds faster than runner-up Serghei Tvectov (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) and 17 seconds faster than third-placed Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp). The 23-year-old Dutch national time trial champion started just 26 riders into the 118-rider field and had to wait some 90 minutes to find out he had won.

“It was getting colder and colder up there,” Dumoulin said. “But I'm really happy of course. It was a good decision to start early. We arrived here from Europe, and with the jet lag I thought it would be better to start early, and then I had to wait one-and-a-half hours, but it was worth it.”

Cannondale's Davide Villella finished fourth, 18 seconds down, followed by UnitedHealthcare's Danny Summerhill, also 18 seconds down. Another 16 riders are stacked within 30 seconds of the race leader.

Bike selection proves to be decisive

The prologue course at the Canada Olympic Park featured 2.5km of flat road with several technical turns before it turned upward and climbed more than 100 meters over the final 1.5km. Most riders chose to use their road bikes with clip-on bars for the opening test, although Dumoulin opted for his time trial machine and all the aero accoutrements.

“For me, I'm pretty comfortable on the time trial bike of course, and I also did the climb actually in the bars,” Dumoulin said. “If you have a problem putting out the same power on the time trial bike as on the road bike, then you should better choose the road bike on a parcour like this. But I don't have that problem, and the time trial bike is faster, so you can make up time on the flat and don't lose too much on the hill.”

The Giant-Shimano rider, who won the time trial last month at the Eneco Tour and was second in the Tour de France time trial in July, started early in the day and set the fastest mark with just 25 riders starting before him. His teammate Simon Geschke was able to climb within 22 seconds of Dumoulin, but the mark continued to hold as rider after rider finished beneath the ski jump and bobsled platforms.

Orica-GreenEdge's Daryl Impey, in his first race back since being exonerated of a positive test for the banned diuretic Probenecid, was the next rider to challenge Dumoulin's mark, but the South African also fell 22 seconds short. Cannondale's Davide Villella, starting 69th, came in with a solid time but was 17 seconds shy of Dumoulin's time.

Danielson on the podium

Garmin-Sharp's Phil Gaimon placed within 18 seconds of Dumoulin, as did UnitedHealthcare's Danny Summerhill, but Dumoulin continued his reign on the hot seat as the final 10 riders took the start. Tvetcov, who also chose a time trial bike, was the first rider from the final 10 to challenge Dumoulin's time, but the former Moldovan national time trial champion finished 14 seconds slower and slotted into second place.

“After the press conference yesterday I rode [the course] first on the time trial bike, and I questioned from yesterday until today which bike I would ride,” Tvetcov said. “So at the last minute I decided to just go with the time trial bike because I realized that was not going to be a big advantage to use the normal bike. It was a pretty hard course, and my lungs still hurt.”

With only Danielson, who started the last of 118 riders, still on course, Dumoulin's win looked assured. The Garmin rider, who also chose a time trial machine, finished 17 seconds down to take the final podium spot.

The Tour of Alberta continues on Wednesday with a 143km circuit race around Lethbridge. The peloton will face six hilly laps that include the Stafford Drive climb and its 15 percent grade. Then the riders will have more climbing over the next 5.5km to the finish.

Dumoulin is now firmly established as the Giant-Shimano team leader in Alberta, and he said the squad is ready to defend his lead.

“It was of course a question who would be up there after the prologue, and I'm up there now,” Dumoulin said. “We'll do everything with the team to get this jersey home. The gaps were bigger than I thought, so that will be nice for the next couple of days. We're pretty confident, and we'll work hard for the jersey.”

Full Results

Young riders
Regional riders
Teams
General classification after prologue
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:05:59
2Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:14
3Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp0:00:17
4Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:00:18
5Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
6Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp0:00:19
7Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:22
8Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
9Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge0:00:23
10Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
11Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
12Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
13James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
14Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
15Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
16Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:00:24
17Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:00:26
18Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
19Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
20Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
21Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy0:00:28
22Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:30
23Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:31
24Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:32
25Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:33
26David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
27Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy
28Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
29Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:34
30Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
31Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale0:00:35
32Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp
33Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
34Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
35Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:36
36Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy
37Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
38Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy
39Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
40Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
41Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
42Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:37
43Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
44Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp0:00:38
45Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:39
46Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team
47Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
48Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:00:40
49Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Garneau - Québecor
50Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
51Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:41
52Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
53Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale0:00:42
54Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
55Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:00:43
56Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:44
57Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
58Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
59Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
60Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:45
61David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy
62Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
63Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy
64Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
65Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
66Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:46
67Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:48
68Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
69Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:49
70Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
71Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
72Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
73Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:50
74Marc Demaar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
75Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
76Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:51
77Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
78Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:00:52
79Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
80Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Garneau - Québecor
81Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team0:00:53
82Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:55
83Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
84Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop
85Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor
86Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:56
87Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:57
88Derrick St. John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:58
89Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
90Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:59
91Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:00
92Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:01
93Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
94Edward King (USA) Cannondale
95Brad Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:02
96Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:03
97James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:01:04
98Cody Canning (Can) Canadian National Team
99Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop0:01:06
100Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:07
101Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor
102Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:08
103Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
104Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:09
105Julien Gagne (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:01:11
106Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:14
107Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor
108Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:15
109Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge0:01:17
110Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:20
111William Goodfellow (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
112Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor0:01:23
113Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:24
114Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:28
115Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:30
116Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Garneau - Québecor
117Robert Ralph (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:33
118Jean-Sebastian Perron (Can) Canadian National Team

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:06:00
2Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:00:18
3James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team0:00:23
4Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:00:23
5Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:26
6Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:32
7Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:34
8Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge0:00:34
9Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp0:00:35
10Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:35
11Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:35
12Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:35
13Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale0:00:36
14Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:38
15Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:38
16Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team0:00:39
17Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:00:40
18Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:00:43
19Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team0:00:44
20Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:00:45
21Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:45
22Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:48
23Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:48
24Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:48
25Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:00:48
26Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:49
27Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team0:00:53
28Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:54
29Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team0:00:55
30Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:58
31Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:00
32Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:03
33Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop0:01:06
34Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:01:07
35Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:08
36Julien Gagne (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:01:11
37Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:13
38Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:01:14
39Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor0:01:23
40Robert Ralph (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:33

Regional rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop0:06:22
2Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge0:00:00
3Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:00
4Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:01
5Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:00:01
6Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy0:00:06
7Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy0:00:11
8Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:12
9Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:13
10Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:16
11Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:19
12Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:20
13Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:22
14Adam De Vos (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:26
15Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:26
16Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:27
17Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:00:33
18Derrick St. John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:36
19Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:38
20Cody Canning (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:42
21Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop0:00:43
22Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:00:45
23Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:45
24Julien Gagne (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:00:49
25Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:00:51
26William Goodfellow (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:58
27Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:01:08
28Robert Ralph (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:10
29Jean-Sebastian Perron (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:11

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Giant-Shimano0:18:46
2Garmin Sharp0:00:13
3Orica Greenedge0:00:23
4Team SmartStop0:00:33
5Bissell Development Team0:00:36
6Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:38
7Cannondale0:00:40
8UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
9Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:46
10Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:47
11Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:48
125-Hour Energy
13Silber Pro Cycling0:01:05
14Canadian National Team0:01:09
15Garneau - Québecor0:01:38

