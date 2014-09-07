Impey wins Tour of Alberta
Orica-GreenEdge rider claims final stage victory
Stage 5: Edmonton -
Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) won the final stage and took the overall by one second at the Tour of Alberta Sunday, benefiting from a 10-second time bonus for the stage win to surge past Giant-Shimano's Tom Dumoulin, who had led the general classification since the opening prologue.
Impey survived a rain-soaked urban circuit in downtown Edmonton to finish the stage ahead of Optum Pro Cycling's Ryan Anderson and Garmin-Sharp's Ramunas Navardauskas. Dumoulin finished the stage in 16th place and dropped to second overall. Bissell Development Team's Ruben Zepuntke finished with the lead group and finished third overall, followed by Navardauskas in fourth and Anderson in fifth.
Impey benefited from having the bulk of his team in the final lead group of about 40 riders, and he got a long leadout that catapulted him to the front, where he held off a fast charge from Anderson at the line.
"We always knew that to win the stage was going to be difficult," Impey said. "And I'm not known as the world's best sprinter. I don't win a lot of races per year, but the team did such a great leadout and put me in such a great position that I was able to win. Sometimes when you gamble the way we did, things pay off for you."
Dumoulin was obviously disappointed at having the overall win slip away on the final day, but the 23-year-old rider was able to take home the jersey for the best young rider at week's end.
"If you're in for a good laugh, check my results from this year and last year – a lot of second places," Dumoulin said. "And to lose it on the last day again with one second, I cannot believe this happened again. So I'm pretty sad actually, but, yeah, whatever. Next race."
Dumoulin's team came into the stage hoping a breakaway would go that could gobble up all the time bonuses. But when things came back together late in the race, the general classification was going to come down to the final sprint.
"We hoped for attacks and aggressive racing so that the others wouldn't take seconds away," Dumoulin said. "But it didn't happen, and in the end it stayed together, and that was not what we wanted. But that's racing. Other teams have different ideas, and, yeah, it was impossible."
Navardauskas was also hoping to ride onto the overall podium during the final stage, but he also fell victim to Orica's leadout for Impey.
"You could see that they had six guys on the front pulling," The Garmin rider said. "And you already knew what was happening, so you just had to stay on the wheel and wait until the last 300-200 meters to go. That's what I was trying to do, but then in the corners I lost a couple of positions. In the last 200 meters I was fifth position and I went from there."
Sunday's conclusion at the Tour of Alberta took over the streets of Edmonton with a 121km circuit race. The peloton traversed 11 laps of a difficult 11km circuit that featured the short-but-steep climb up Bellamy Hill Road, which played a starring role in last year's prologue. The ensuing descent to the riverfront was followed by another climb to the start/finish in the city center.
The stage included two intermediate sprints that offered bonuses of three seconds, two seconds and one second. And there were bonuses of 10, six and four seconds for the top three at the finish. With the top five riders in the general classification separated by just 14 seconds, the bonuses played a huge part in the teams' strategies for the day.
Orica, which had Impey in third at just nine seconds down, sent Christian Meier up the road early with Dumoulin's teammate Georg Preidler. Meier, who started the day just 39 seconds down, took the first three-second time bonus at the end of lap four, but Giant-Shimano took care of the other bonuses with Preidler and then Jonas Ahlstrand.
With Meier and Preidler back in the field after the intermediate sprint, escape attempts flew frequently, but none of the groups was able to stick until lap 7, when 10 leaders finally gelled off the front.
The lead group included multiple riders that were less than a minute down on Dumoulin, including his teammate Simon Geschke at 36 seconds; Bissell's Daniel Eaton at 39 seconds; Belkin's Steven Kruijswijk at 47 seconds; Orica's Simon Yates at 50 seconds; Hincapie Sportswear's Ty Magner at 52 seconds; Optum Pro Cycling's Alex Candelario at 57 seconds; 5-hour Energy's Michael Woods at 1:45; Team SnartStop's Zach Bell at 1:19; UnitedHealhtcare's Allessandro Bazzana more than 10 minutes behind; and Jelly Belly's Kirk Carlsen at more than 16 minutes in arrears.
The leaders had built a gap of more than a minute when Kruijswijk jumped away on lap 8, grabbing the maximum time bonus at the second intermediate sprint and setting off on a solo move. But the reduced peloton of about 40 riders, which included Dumoulin and most of the contenders for the overall win, closed the gap on the penultimate circuit, reshuffling the race once more and setting up the dramatic final sprint.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|2:46:22
|2
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|4
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|8
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|9
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|10
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|11
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|12
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|13
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|14
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|15
|Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Garneau - Québecor
|16
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|17
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team
|18
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|19
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|20
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|21
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|22
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|23
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|24
|Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team
|25
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|26
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|27
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|29
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:07
|30
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|31
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|32
|Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy
|33
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:09
|34
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:11
|35
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:24
|36
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:33
|37
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:00:35
|38
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|0:00:39
|39
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:02:43
|41
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|42
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|43
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|44
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|46
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|48
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:52
|49
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:05:56
|50
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp
|51
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|52
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|53
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|54
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|56
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|57
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
|58
|Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|59
|Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|60
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|61
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|62
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|63
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|64
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop
|65
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|66
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|67
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|68
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
|69
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|70
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team
|71
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|72
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|73
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|0:11:01
|75
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|DNF
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Marc Demaar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Brad Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|DNF
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|DNF
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|DNF
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|DNF
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|DNF
|Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy
|DNF
|James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|DNF
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|DNF
|David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|DNF
|Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|DNF
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|DNF
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|DNF
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|DNF
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
|DNF
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|DNF
|Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team
|DNF
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|DNF
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team
|DNF
|Jean-Sebastian Perron (Can) Canadian National Team
|DNF
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|DNF
|Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Garneau - Québecor
|DNF
|Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|DNF
|Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor
|DNF
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|5
|pts
|2
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|3
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|3
|3
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|15
|pts
|2
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|3
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|10
|4
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|4
|8
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|2
|10
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|10
|pts
|2
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|9
|3
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|7
|4
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|5
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|5
|6
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|4
|7
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|10
|pts
|2
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|3
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|4
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|6
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|6
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|7
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|9
|3
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|4
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|6
|5
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|5
|6
|Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy
|4
|7
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:46:22
|2
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|3
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|4
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team
|7
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|8
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|9
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:07
|10
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|11
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|12
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:09
|13
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:11
|14
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:00:35
|15
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:02:43
|16
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|17
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:05:56
|18
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|19
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|20
|Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|21
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|22
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|23
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|2:46:22
|2
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team
|3
|Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team
|4
|Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy
|0:00:07
|5
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:00:35
|6
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:05:56
|7
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|8
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|9
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team
|10
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|0:11:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica-GreenEdge
|8:19:06
|2
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|4
|Team Garmin-Sharp
|5
|Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:00:07
|7
|Bissell Development
|0:00:14
|8
|Cannondale
|0:00:48
|9
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:16
|10
|Team SmartStop
|0:05:56
|11
|Canadian National Team
|12
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:11:52
|13
|5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:11:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|16:07:56
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:01
|3
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:09
|4
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:10
|5
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:11
|6
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:15
|7
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:16
|8
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|9
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|10
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|11
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:36
|12
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|13
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:45
|14
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:47
|15
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|16
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|17
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:53
|18
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:01:00
|19
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|20
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:01:06
|21
|Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Garneau - Québecor
|0:01:35
|22
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:37
|23
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:01:40
|24
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:45
|25
|Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy
|0:01:53
|26
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|0:02:04
|27
|Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:02:44
|28
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|29
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:28
|30
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:03:34
|31
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:03:41
|32
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|0:03:59
|33
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:04:31
|34
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:04:46
|35
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:22
|36
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:31
|37
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:06:49
|38
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|39
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:06:54
|40
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:07:01
|41
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:07:02
|42
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:07:11
|43
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:07:16
|44
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:07:22
|45
|Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:07:30
|46
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|47
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|0:07:45
|48
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:08:22
|49
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|0:08:24
|50
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:09:08
|51
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:09:37
|52
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:10:41
|53
|Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:11:00
|54
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:11:03
|55
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:11:14
|56
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:11:24
|57
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|0:11:38
|58
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:45
|59
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:44
|60
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:12:58
|61
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:13:15
|62
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:13:33
|63
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|0:13:56
|64
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:13:57
|65
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:14:15
|66
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:15:46
|67
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:17:23
|68
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:19:07
|69
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:19:38
|70
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:21:58
|71
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:23:56
|72
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:24:05
|73
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:40
|74
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:28:00
|75
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:43:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|47
|pts
|2
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|40
|3
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|29
|4
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|27
|5
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|26
|6
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|23
|7
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|21
|8
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|14
|9
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|11
|10
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|11
|11
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|10
|12
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|10
|13
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|10
|14
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|15
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|9
|16
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|8
|17
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|7
|18
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|19
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|6
|20
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|21
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|6
|22
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|6
|23
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|24
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|5
|25
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|3
|26
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|3
|27
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|28
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|2
|29
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|58
|pts
|2
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|42
|3
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|22
|4
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|20
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|6
|Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy
|14
|7
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|13
|8
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|10
|9
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|9
|10
|Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|9
|11
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|12
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|13
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|7
|14
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|6
|15
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|6
|16
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|5
|17
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|5
|18
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|5
|19
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|20
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|21
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|4
|22
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|4
|23
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|2
|24
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|16:07:57
|2
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:08
|3
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:30
|4
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:46
|5
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|6
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|7
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:52
|8
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:59
|9
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:01:05
|10
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:36
|11
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:44
|12
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:03:40
|13
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:04:45
|14
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:06:48
|15
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|16
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:07:10
|17
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:07:29
|18
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:09:07
|19
|Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:10:59
|20
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:13:56
|21
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:14:14
|22
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:17:22
|23
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:23:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|16:08:07
|2
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:26
|3
|Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy
|0:01:42
|4
|Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:02:33
|5
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:03:30
|6
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:06:50
|7
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:07:05
|8
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|0:11:27
|9
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:13:04
|10
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:14:04
