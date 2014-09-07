Trending

Impey wins Tour of Alberta

Orica-GreenEdge rider claims final stage victory

Image 1 of 27

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) wins the final stage of the Tour of Alberta to give him the overall victory

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) wins the final stage of the Tour of Alberta to give him the overall victory
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 27

The break is hunted down by the chasing field

The break is hunted down by the chasing field
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 27

Daan Olivier (Giant-Shimano) and teammate Jonas Ahlstrand move to the front to chase

Daan Olivier (Giant-Shimano) and teammate Jonas Ahlstrand move to the front to chase
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 27

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) rides during today's steady rains

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) rides during today's steady rains
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 27

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) goes hard up Bellamy Hill

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) goes hard up Bellamy Hill
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 27

Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) held on to the climbers jersey through today's rainy stage

Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) held on to the climbers jersey through today's rainy stage
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 27

Scott Zwizanski (Optum) shows the wear of today's fast and wet race

Scott Zwizanski (Optum) shows the wear of today's fast and wet race
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 27

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) takes the yellow jersey on the final day

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) takes the yellow jersey on the final day
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 27

The final overall jersey winners of the week

The final overall jersey winners of the week
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 27

Today stop three for the stage

Today stop three for the stage
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 27

Garmin-Sharp took home the overall team prize

Garmin-Sharp took home the overall team prize
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 27

The top three overall podium

The top three overall podium
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 27

Steven Kruijswijk (Belkin) launches a solo attack

Steven Kruijswijk (Belkin) launches a solo attack
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 27

Riders pass by the capitol building in Edmonton

Riders pass by the capitol building in Edmonton
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 27

Steven Kruijswijk (Belkin) splits up the front of the break

Steven Kruijswijk (Belkin) splits up the front of the break
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 27

Today's break starts to gap the field

Today's break starts to gap the field
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 27

Rob Carpenter (Hincapie) waits for a wheel change on the final lap

Rob Carpenter (Hincapie) waits for a wheel change on the final lap
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 27

Riders come to the line in downtown Edmonton

Riders come to the line in downtown Edmonton
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 27

The group heads up the Bellamy Hill climb

The group heads up the Bellamy Hill climb
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 27

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) near the front of the field

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) near the front of the field
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 27

Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) crests the top of the climb

Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) crests the top of the climb
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 27

Jonas Ahlstrand (Giant-Shimano) moving towards the front

Jonas Ahlstrand (Giant-Shimano) moving towards the front
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 27

Today's race passes by the Art Gallery of Alberta

Today's race passes by the Art Gallery of Alberta
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 27

A break of eleven goes up the road

A break of eleven goes up the road
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 27

The field drops down Grierson Hill

The field drops down Grierson Hill
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 27

The field gets the breakaway in sight

The field gets the breakaway in sight
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 27

The peloton makes its way up the climb back to downtown

The peloton makes its way up the climb back to downtown
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) won the final stage and took the overall by one second at the Tour of Alberta Sunday, benefiting from a 10-second time bonus for the stage win to surge past Giant-Shimano's Tom Dumoulin, who had led the general classification since the opening prologue.

Impey prevails in Alberta after return from Probenecid episode

Impey survived a rain-soaked urban circuit in downtown Edmonton to finish the stage ahead of Optum Pro Cycling's Ryan Anderson and Garmin-Sharp's Ramunas Navardauskas. Dumoulin finished the stage in 16th place and dropped to second overall. Bissell Development Team's Ruben Zepuntke finished with the lead group and finished third overall, followed by Navardauskas in fourth and Anderson in fifth.

Impey benefited from having the bulk of his team in the final lead group of about 40 riders, and he got a long leadout that catapulted him to the front, where he held off a fast charge from Anderson at the line.

"We always knew that to win the stage was going to be difficult," Impey said. "And I'm not known as the world's best sprinter. I don't win a lot of races per year, but the team did such a great leadout and put me in such a great position that I was able to win. Sometimes when you gamble the way we did, things pay off for you."

Dumoulin was obviously disappointed at having the overall win slip away on the final day, but the 23-year-old rider was able to take home the jersey for the best young rider at week's end.

"If you're in for a good laugh, check my results from this year and last year – a lot of second places," Dumoulin said. "And to lose it on the last day again with one second, I cannot believe this happened again. So I'm pretty sad actually, but, yeah, whatever. Next race."

Dumoulin's team came into the stage hoping a breakaway would go that could gobble up all the time bonuses. But when things came back together late in the race, the general classification was going to come down to the final sprint.

"We hoped for attacks and aggressive racing so that the others wouldn't take seconds away," Dumoulin said. "But it didn't happen, and in the end it stayed together, and that was not what we wanted. But that's racing. Other teams have different ideas, and, yeah, it was impossible."

Navardauskas was also hoping to ride onto the overall podium during the final stage, but he also fell victim to Orica's leadout for Impey.

"You could see that they had six guys on the front pulling," The Garmin rider said. "And you already knew what was happening, so you just had to stay on the wheel and wait until the last 300-200 meters to go. That's what I was trying to do, but then in the corners I lost a couple of positions. In the last 200 meters I was fifth position and I went from there."

Sunday's conclusion at the Tour of Alberta took over the streets of Edmonton with a 121km circuit race. The peloton traversed 11 laps of a difficult 11km circuit that featured the short-but-steep climb up Bellamy Hill Road, which played a starring role in last year's prologue. The ensuing descent to the riverfront was followed by another climb to the start/finish in the city center.

The stage included two intermediate sprints that offered bonuses of three seconds, two seconds and one second. And there were bonuses of 10, six and four seconds for the top three at the finish. With the top five riders in the general classification separated by just 14 seconds, the bonuses played a huge part in the teams' strategies for the day.

Orica, which had Impey in third at just nine seconds down, sent Christian Meier up the road early with Dumoulin's teammate Georg Preidler. Meier, who started the day just 39 seconds down, took the first three-second time bonus at the end of lap four, but Giant-Shimano took care of the other bonuses with Preidler and then Jonas Ahlstrand.

With Meier and Preidler back in the field after the intermediate sprint, escape attempts flew frequently, but none of the groups was able to stick until lap 7, when 10 leaders finally gelled off the front.

The lead group included multiple riders that were less than a minute down on Dumoulin, including his teammate Simon Geschke at 36 seconds; Bissell's Daniel Eaton at 39 seconds; Belkin's Steven Kruijswijk at 47 seconds; Orica's Simon Yates at 50 seconds; Hincapie Sportswear's Ty Magner at 52 seconds; Optum Pro Cycling's Alex Candelario at 57 seconds; 5-hour Energy's Michael Woods at 1:45; Team SnartStop's Zach Bell at 1:19; UnitedHealhtcare's Allessandro Bazzana more than 10 minutes behind; and Jelly Belly's Kirk Carlsen at more than 16 minutes in arrears.

The leaders had built a gap of more than a minute when Kruijswijk jumped away on lap 8, grabbing the maximum time bonus at the second intermediate sprint and setting off on a solo move. But the reduced peloton of about 40 riders, which included Dumoulin and most of the contenders for the overall win, closed the gap on the penultimate circuit, reshuffling the race once more and setting up the dramatic final sprint.

Results

Stage 5 result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge2:46:22
2Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
3Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
4Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
5Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
6Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
7Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
8Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
9Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
10Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
11Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
12Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
13Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
14Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
15Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Garneau - Québecor
16Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
17Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team
18Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
19Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
20Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
21Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
22Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
23Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
24Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team
25Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
26Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
27Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
28Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
29Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:07
30James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
31Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
32Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy
33Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:00:09
34Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge0:00:11
35Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:24
36Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:00:33
37Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:00:35
38Edward King (USA) Cannondale0:00:39
39Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
40Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:02:43
41Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
42Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
43Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
44Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
45Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
46Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
47Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
48Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:52
49Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp0:05:56
50Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp
51Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
52Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
53Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
54Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
55Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
56Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
57Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
58Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy
59Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy
60Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
61Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
62Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
63Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
64Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop
65Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
66Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
67Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
68Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
69Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy
70Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team
71Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
72Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
73David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
74Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge0:11:01
75Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFSteven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFMatthew Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
DNFJonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFMarc Demaar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFDavide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFBrad Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFWill Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFEric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFTom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFIan Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
DNFNic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
DNFSean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
DNFJacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
DNFFred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
DNFBruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy
DNFJames Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy
DNFRobert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy
DNFDavid Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy
DNFAurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling
DNFMatteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
DNFNigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
DNFJoseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
DNFJoseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
DNFRob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
DNFKristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
DNFNicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
DNFGregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
DNFLogan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team
DNFNathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
DNFJordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team
DNFJean-Sebastian Perron (Can) Canadian National Team
DNFStuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
DNFJacob Kauffmann (Aus) Garneau - Québecor
DNFBenjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor
DNFJanvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor
DNFSimon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge5pts
2Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano3
3Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge3
3Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge15pts
2Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies12
3Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp10
4Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team7
5Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team6
6Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5
7Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis4
8Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
9Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team2
10Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge1

Climb 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge10pts
2Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team9
3Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp7
4Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team6
5Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop5
6Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp4
7Edward King (USA) Cannondale2

Climb 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge10pts
2David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team9
3Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team7
4Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale6
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5
6Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4
7Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team2

Climb 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano9
3Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team7
4Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge6
5Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team5
6Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy4
7Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2

Most combative
Rider Name (Country) Team
Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:46:22
2Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
3Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
4Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
6Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team
7Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
8Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
9Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:07
10James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
11Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
12Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:00:09
13Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge0:00:11
14Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:00:35
15Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:02:43
16Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
17Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp0:05:56
18Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
19Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
20Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy
21Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
22Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
23Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team

Best Canadian rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies2:46:22
2Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team
3Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team
4Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy0:00:07
5Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:00:35
6Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:05:56
7Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
8Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
9Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team
10Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge0:11:01

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica-GreenEdge8:19:06
2UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
3Belkin Pro Cycling
4Team Garmin-Sharp
5Team Giant-Shimano
6Hincapie Sportswear Development0:00:07
7Bissell Development0:00:14
8Cannondale0:00:48
9Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:16
10Team SmartStop0:05:56
11Canadian National Team
12Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:11:52
135-Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:11:59

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge16:07:56
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:01
3Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:00:09
4Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp0:00:10
5Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:11
6Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:15
7Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:16
8Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:19
9Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:31
10James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
11Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:36
12Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:40
13Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp0:00:45
14Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team0:00:47
15Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:49
16Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
17Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale0:00:53
18Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:01:00
19Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
20Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:01:06
21Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Garneau - Québecor0:01:35
22Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:37
23Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:01:40
24Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:01:45
25Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy0:01:53
26Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop0:02:04
27Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team0:02:44
28Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:46
29Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:28
30Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:03:34
31Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:03:41
32Edward King (USA) Cannondale0:03:59
33Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:04:31
34Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:04:46
35Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:22
36Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:06:31
37Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:06:49
38Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
39Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:54
40Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:07:01
41Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp0:07:02
42Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:07:11
43Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop0:07:16
44Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:07:22
45Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:07:30
46Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
47Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge0:07:45
48Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop0:08:22
49Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale0:08:24
50Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:09:08
51Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp0:09:37
52Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:10:41
53Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:11:00
54Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp0:11:03
55Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:11:14
56Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:11:24
57Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge0:11:38
58Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:11:45
59Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:12:44
60Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop0:12:58
61Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:13:15
62Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp0:13:33
63Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale0:13:56
64Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:13:57
65Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team0:14:15
66Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop0:15:46
67Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp0:17:23
68Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:19:07
69Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:19:38
70Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:21:58
71Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:23:56
72Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop0:24:05
73David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:26:40
74Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:28:00
75Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:43:18

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp47pts
2Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge40
3Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team29
4Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team27
5Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies26
6Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team23
7Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano21
8Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team14
9Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis11
10Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge11
11Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge10
12Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop10
13Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp10
14Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team9
15Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team9
16Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp8
17Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge7
18Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team6
19Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team6
20Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team6
21Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team6
22Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale6
23Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5
24Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge5
25Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp3
26Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge3
27Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano3
28James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team2
29Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge58pts
2Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team42
3Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge22
4Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team20
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team15
6Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy14
7Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team13
8Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp10
9Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano9
10Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy9
11David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team9
12Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team7
13Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp7
14Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale6
15Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale6
16Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge5
17Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team5
18Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop5
19Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano4
20Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4
21Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge4
22Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis4
23Edward King (USA) Cannondale2
24Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano16:07:57
2Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:00:08
3James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team0:00:30
4Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team0:00:46
5Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:48
6Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
7Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale0:00:52
8Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge0:00:59
9Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:01:05
10Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:36
11Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:01:44
12Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:03:40
13Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:04:45
14Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:06:48
15Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
16Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:07:10
17Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:07:29
18Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:09:07
19Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:10:59
20Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:13:56
21Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team0:14:14
22Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp0:17:22
23Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:23:55

Canadian rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies16:08:07
2Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:26
3Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy0:01:42
4Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team0:02:33
5Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:03:30
6Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:06:50
7Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop0:07:05
8Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge0:11:27
9Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:13:04
10Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team0:14:04

