Image 1 of 27 Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) wins the final stage of the Tour of Alberta to give him the overall victory (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 27 The break is hunted down by the chasing field (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 27 Daan Olivier (Giant-Shimano) and teammate Jonas Ahlstrand move to the front to chase (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 27 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) rides during today's steady rains (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 27 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) goes hard up Bellamy Hill (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 27 Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) held on to the climbers jersey through today's rainy stage (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 27 Scott Zwizanski (Optum) shows the wear of today's fast and wet race (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 27 Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) takes the yellow jersey on the final day (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 27 The final overall jersey winners of the week (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 27 Today stop three for the stage (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 27 Garmin-Sharp took home the overall team prize (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 27 The top three overall podium (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 27 Steven Kruijswijk (Belkin) launches a solo attack (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 27 Riders pass by the capitol building in Edmonton (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 27 Steven Kruijswijk (Belkin) splits up the front of the break (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 27 Today's break starts to gap the field (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 27 Rob Carpenter (Hincapie) waits for a wheel change on the final lap (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 27 Riders come to the line in downtown Edmonton (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 27 The group heads up the Bellamy Hill climb (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 27 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) near the front of the field (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 27 Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) crests the top of the climb (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 27 Jonas Ahlstrand (Giant-Shimano) moving towards the front (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 27 Today's race passes by the Art Gallery of Alberta (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 27 A break of eleven goes up the road (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 27 The field drops down Grierson Hill (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 27 The field gets the breakaway in sight (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 27 The peloton makes its way up the climb back to downtown (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) won the final stage and took the overall by one second at the Tour of Alberta Sunday, benefiting from a 10-second time bonus for the stage win to surge past Giant-Shimano's Tom Dumoulin, who had led the general classification since the opening prologue.

Impey survived a rain-soaked urban circuit in downtown Edmonton to finish the stage ahead of Optum Pro Cycling's Ryan Anderson and Garmin-Sharp's Ramunas Navardauskas. Dumoulin finished the stage in 16th place and dropped to second overall. Bissell Development Team's Ruben Zepuntke finished with the lead group and finished third overall, followed by Navardauskas in fourth and Anderson in fifth.

Impey benefited from having the bulk of his team in the final lead group of about 40 riders, and he got a long leadout that catapulted him to the front, where he held off a fast charge from Anderson at the line.

"We always knew that to win the stage was going to be difficult," Impey said. "And I'm not known as the world's best sprinter. I don't win a lot of races per year, but the team did such a great leadout and put me in such a great position that I was able to win. Sometimes when you gamble the way we did, things pay off for you."

Dumoulin was obviously disappointed at having the overall win slip away on the final day, but the 23-year-old rider was able to take home the jersey for the best young rider at week's end.

"If you're in for a good laugh, check my results from this year and last year – a lot of second places," Dumoulin said. "And to lose it on the last day again with one second, I cannot believe this happened again. So I'm pretty sad actually, but, yeah, whatever. Next race."

Dumoulin's team came into the stage hoping a breakaway would go that could gobble up all the time bonuses. But when things came back together late in the race, the general classification was going to come down to the final sprint.

"We hoped for attacks and aggressive racing so that the others wouldn't take seconds away," Dumoulin said. "But it didn't happen, and in the end it stayed together, and that was not what we wanted. But that's racing. Other teams have different ideas, and, yeah, it was impossible."

Navardauskas was also hoping to ride onto the overall podium during the final stage, but he also fell victim to Orica's leadout for Impey.

"You could see that they had six guys on the front pulling," The Garmin rider said. "And you already knew what was happening, so you just had to stay on the wheel and wait until the last 300-200 meters to go. That's what I was trying to do, but then in the corners I lost a couple of positions. In the last 200 meters I was fifth position and I went from there."

Sunday's conclusion at the Tour of Alberta took over the streets of Edmonton with a 121km circuit race. The peloton traversed 11 laps of a difficult 11km circuit that featured the short-but-steep climb up Bellamy Hill Road, which played a starring role in last year's prologue. The ensuing descent to the riverfront was followed by another climb to the start/finish in the city center.

The stage included two intermediate sprints that offered bonuses of three seconds, two seconds and one second. And there were bonuses of 10, six and four seconds for the top three at the finish. With the top five riders in the general classification separated by just 14 seconds, the bonuses played a huge part in the teams' strategies for the day.

Orica, which had Impey in third at just nine seconds down, sent Christian Meier up the road early with Dumoulin's teammate Georg Preidler. Meier, who started the day just 39 seconds down, took the first three-second time bonus at the end of lap four, but Giant-Shimano took care of the other bonuses with Preidler and then Jonas Ahlstrand.

With Meier and Preidler back in the field after the intermediate sprint, escape attempts flew frequently, but none of the groups was able to stick until lap 7, when 10 leaders finally gelled off the front.

The lead group included multiple riders that were less than a minute down on Dumoulin, including his teammate Simon Geschke at 36 seconds; Bissell's Daniel Eaton at 39 seconds; Belkin's Steven Kruijswijk at 47 seconds; Orica's Simon Yates at 50 seconds; Hincapie Sportswear's Ty Magner at 52 seconds; Optum Pro Cycling's Alex Candelario at 57 seconds; 5-hour Energy's Michael Woods at 1:45; Team SnartStop's Zach Bell at 1:19; UnitedHealhtcare's Allessandro Bazzana more than 10 minutes behind; and Jelly Belly's Kirk Carlsen at more than 16 minutes in arrears.

The leaders had built a gap of more than a minute when Kruijswijk jumped away on lap 8, grabbing the maximum time bonus at the second intermediate sprint and setting off on a solo move. But the reduced peloton of about 40 riders, which included Dumoulin and most of the contenders for the overall win, closed the gap on the penultimate circuit, reshuffling the race once more and setting up the dramatic final sprint.

Results

Stage 5 result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 2:46:22 2 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 4 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 7 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 8 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 9 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 10 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 11 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 12 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 13 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 14 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 15 Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Garneau - Québecor 16 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 17 Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team 18 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 19 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 20 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 21 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 22 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 23 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 24 Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team 25 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 26 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 27 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 28 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 29 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:07 30 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 31 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 32 Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy 33 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:09 34 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:00:11 35 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:24 36 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 0:00:33 37 Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:00:35 38 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 0:00:39 39 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 40 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:02:43 41 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 42 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 43 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 44 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 45 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 46 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 47 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 48 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:52 49 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:05:56 50 Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp 51 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 52 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 53 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 54 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 55 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 56 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 57 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop 58 Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy 59 Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy 60 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 61 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 62 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 63 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 64 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop 65 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 66 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 67 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 68 Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop 69 Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy 70 Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team 71 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 72 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 73 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 74 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 0:11:01 75 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano DNF Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano DNF Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge DNF Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team DNF Marc Demaar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team DNF Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team DNF Brad Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis DNF Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis DNF Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis DNF Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis DNF Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis DNF Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy DNF James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy DNF Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy DNF David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy DNF Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling DNF Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling DNF Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling DNF Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team DNF Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team DNF Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop DNF Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop DNF Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team DNF Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team DNF Logan Owen (USA) Bissell Development Team DNF Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team DNF Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canadian National Team DNF Jean-Sebastian Perron (Can) Canadian National Team DNF Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team DNF Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Garneau - Québecor DNF Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor DNF Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Garneau - Québecor DNF Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 5 pts 2 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 3 3 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 3 3 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 15 pts 2 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 3 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 10 4 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 7 5 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 6 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 7 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 4 8 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 9 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 2 10 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 1

Climb 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 10 pts 2 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 9 3 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 7 4 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 5 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 5 6 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 4 7 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 2

Climb 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 10 pts 2 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 9 3 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 4 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 6 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 6 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 7 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 2

Climb 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 9 3 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 4 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 6 5 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 5 6 Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy 4 7 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2

Most combative Rider Name (Country) Team Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:46:22 2 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 3 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 4 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 6 Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team 7 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 8 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 9 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:07 10 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 11 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 12 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:09 13 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:00:11 14 Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:00:35 15 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:02:43 16 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 17 Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:05:56 18 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 19 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 20 Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy 21 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 22 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 23 Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team

Best Canadian rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 2:46:22 2 Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team 3 Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team 4 Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy 0:00:07 5 Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:00:35 6 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:05:56 7 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 8 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 9 Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team 10 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 0:11:01

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica-GreenEdge 8:19:06 2 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 Belkin Pro Cycling 4 Team Garmin-Sharp 5 Team Giant-Shimano 6 Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:00:07 7 Bissell Development 0:00:14 8 Cannondale 0:00:48 9 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:16 10 Team SmartStop 0:05:56 11 Canadian National Team 12 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:11:52 13 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:11:59

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 16:07:56 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:01 3 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:00:09 4 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 0:00:10 5 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:11 6 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:15 7 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:00:16 8 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:19 9 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:31 10 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 11 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:36 12 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:40 13 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 0:00:45 14 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:00:47 15 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:49 16 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 17 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:53 18 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 0:01:00 19 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 20 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:01:06 21 Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Garneau - Québecor 0:01:35 22 Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:37 23 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:01:40 24 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:45 25 Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy 0:01:53 26 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 0:02:04 27 Garrett McCleod (Can) Canadian National Team 0:02:44 28 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:46 29 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:28 30 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:03:34 31 Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:03:41 32 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 0:03:59 33 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:04:31 34 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:04:46 35 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:05:22 36 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:31 37 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:06:49 38 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 39 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:06:54 40 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:07:01 41 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:07:02 42 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:07:11 43 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 0:07:16 44 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:07:22 45 Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:07:30 46 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 47 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 0:07:45 48 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 0:08:22 49 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 0:08:24 50 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:09:08 51 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:09:37 52 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:10:41 53 Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:11:00 54 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:11:03 55 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:11:14 56 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:11:24 57 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 0:11:38 58 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:11:45 59 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:12:44 60 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop 0:12:58 61 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:13:15 62 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:13:33 63 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 0:13:56 64 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:13:57 65 Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team 0:14:15 66 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop 0:15:46 67 Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:17:23 68 Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:19:07 69 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:19:38 70 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:21:58 71 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:23:56 72 Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop 0:24:05 73 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:26:40 74 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:28:00 75 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:43:18

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 47 pts 2 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 40 3 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 29 4 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 27 5 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 26 6 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 23 7 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 21 8 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 14 9 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 11 10 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 11 11 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 10 12 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 10 13 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 10 14 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 9 15 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 9 16 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 8 17 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 7 18 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 19 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 6 20 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 21 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 6 22 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 6 23 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 24 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 5 25 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 3 26 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 3 27 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 3 28 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 2 29 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 58 pts 2 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 42 3 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 22 4 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 20 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 15 6 Michael Woods (Can) 5-Hour Energy 14 7 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 13 8 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 10 9 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 9 10 Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy 9 11 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 9 12 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 13 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 7 14 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 6 15 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 6 16 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 5 17 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 5 18 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 5 19 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 4 20 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 21 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 4 22 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 4 23 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 2 24 Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 16:07:57 2 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:00:08 3 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 0:00:30 4 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:00:46 5 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:48 6 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 7 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:52 8 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:00:59 9 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:01:05 10 Hugo Houle (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:36 11 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:44 12 Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:03:40 13 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:04:45 14 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:06:48 15 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 16 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:07:10 17 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:07:29 18 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:09:07 19 Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:10:59 20 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:13:56 21 Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team 0:14:14 22 Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:17:22 23 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:23:55