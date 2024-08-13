Tour du Limousin: Orluis Aular wins uphill finish on stage 1

Image 1 of 5 Orluis Aular won stage 1 of the Tour du Limousin-Périgord-Nouvelle Aquitaine (Image credit: Getty Images) Axel Zingle (Cofidis), Dorian Godon (Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale) and Orluis Aular (Caja RuralSeguros RGA) sprint at finish line (Image credit: Getty Images) Peloton races on the Limousin roads from Boisseuil to Auzances (Image credit: Getty Images) Louis Barre (Arkea-BB Hotels) and Jordan Labrosse (Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Groupama-FDJ’s Cyril Barthe and Enzo Paleni lead the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Orluis Aular took advantage of a great lead out from his Caja Rural-Seguros RGA teammate to win the opening stage of the four-day Tour du Limousin-Périgord - Nouvelle Aquitaine in central France.

The Venezuelan rider accelerated in the finishing straight after the lead out on the rising finish, making it impossible for Alex Zingle (Cofidis) to come from, behind and pass Aular.

Dorian Godon (Decathlon-AG2R) was third in the charge to the finish line.

The breakaway riders collected up the intermediate bonus seconds but thanks to a ten-second stage winner’s bonus, Aular pulled on the race leader’s jersey.

Stage 2 is over 193.8km from Saint-Aulaye-Puymangou to Terrasson-Lavilledieu, with seven short but steep climbs in the final 90km.

Results

