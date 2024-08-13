Tour du Limousin: Orluis Aular wins uphill finish on stage 1
Venezuelan given perfect lead out from Caja Rural teammate
Orluis Aular took advantage of a great lead out from his Caja Rural-Seguros RGA teammate to win the opening stage of the four-day Tour du Limousin-Périgord - Nouvelle Aquitaine in central France.
The Venezuelan rider accelerated in the finishing straight after the lead out on the rising finish, making it impossible for Alex Zingle (Cofidis) to come from, behind and pass Aular.
Dorian Godon (Decathlon-AG2R) was third in the charge to the finish line.
The breakaway riders collected up the intermediate bonus seconds but thanks to a ten-second stage winner’s bonus, Aular pulled on the race leader’s jersey.
Stage 2 is over 193.8km from Saint-Aulaye-Puymangou to Terrasson-Lavilledieu, with seven short but steep climbs in the final 90km.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.
