Tour du Limousin: Caja Rural's Cepeda wins stage 3
Aular makes it a Caja Rural 1-2
Jefferson Cepeda (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) claimed a solo victory on stage 3 of the Tour du Limousin, attacking with 10km to go to snatch the win. Teammate Orluis Aular won the sprint for second four seconds behind Cepeda, using the time bonus to slightly close the gap in the overall standings to race leader Alex Baudin (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale).
Baudin's lead dropped to 23 seconds over Aular, with Cepeda moving into third int he GC standings at 25 seconds thanks to his victory.
The final stage of the Tour du Limousin-Périgord - Nouvelle Aquitaine comes on Friday with a lumpy 161.1km stage from Oradour-sur-Glane to Limoges.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Laura Weislo
