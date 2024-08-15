Tour du Limousin: Caja Rural's Cepeda wins stage 3

By
published

Aular makes it a Caja Rural 1-2

Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)
Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Jefferson Cepeda (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) claimed a solo victory on stage 3 of the Tour du Limousin, attacking with 10km to go to snatch the win. Teammate Orluis Aular won the sprint for second four seconds behind Cepeda, using the time bonus to slightly close the gap in the overall standings to race leader Alex Baudin (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale).

Baudin's lead dropped to 23 seconds over Aular, with Cepeda moving into third int he GC standings at 25 seconds thanks to his victory.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

Latest on Cyclingnews