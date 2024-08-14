Tour du Limousin: Alex Baudin takes solo win on storm-battered stage 2

Guérin second, Vendrame third

TERRASSONLAVILLEDIEU FRANCE AUGUST 14 Alex Baudin of France and Team Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale White Best Young Rider Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 57th Tour du Limousin Nouvelle Aquitaine 2024 Stage 2 a 1938km stage from SaintAulayePuymangou to TerrassonLavilledieu on August 14 2024 in TerrassonLavilledieu France Photo by Billy CeustersGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Alex Baudin (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) attacked on the final ascent of the day to solo to victory on stage 2 of the Tour du Limousin-Périgord - Nouvelle Aquitaine. Timing his attack perfectly, Baudin was able to navigate the tricky descent under pelting rain in the tricky descent to the finish line in Terrrason-Lavilledieu.

Alexis Guérin (Philippe Wagner-Bazin), who spent most of the day in the breakaway, held on to second place, 24 seconds back, just as the peloton was reeling him back. Andrea Vendrame (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) took third.

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

