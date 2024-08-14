Tour du Limousin: Alex Baudin takes solo win on storm-battered stage 2
Guérin second, Vendrame third
Alex Baudin (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) attacked on the final ascent of the day to solo to victory on stage 2 of the Tour du Limousin-Périgord - Nouvelle Aquitaine. Timing his attack perfectly, Baudin was able to navigate the tricky descent under pelting rain in the tricky descent to the finish line in Terrrason-Lavilledieu.
Alexis Guérin (Philippe Wagner-Bazin), who spent most of the day in the breakaway, held on to second place, 24 seconds back, just as the peloton was reeling him back. Andrea Vendrame (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) took third.
Eight riders broke away early in the 193.8km stage, establishing a lead of over two minutes from the relaxed peloton. In the final 30 kilometres, more riders, including Guérin, bridged the gap to join the breakaway before the peloton closed in.
Baudin takes over the yellow jersey with a 29-second lead on overnight leader Orluis Aular (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) who finished fifth on stage 2. Alex Zingle (Cofidis) sits in third, 33 seconds down.
Stage 3 is 196 km from La Rivière de Mansac to Argentat Xaintrie Val’Dordogne, with five categorized climbs.
