Tour du Limousin: Mathieu Burgaudeau wins stage 4 while Alex Baudin secures overall victory
French riders dominate on final day of racing in the Dordorgne
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.
