Bevin blitz hits Tour Down Under - Podcast

Patrick Bevin celebrates on the podium after winning stage 2 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo)

In today's episode of the Cyclingnews podcast, brought to you in association with Sportful, Pinarello and Floyd's of Leadville, we look back at stage 2 of the Tour Down Under. Patrick Bevin (CCC Team) stole the show with a blistering turn of speed to win the stage and the Kiwi now leads the race from Elia Viviani by five seconds, but for the second day in a row Bevin has stolen a march on the pre-race GC riders and has a 15-second buffer on the likes of Daryl Impey, Richie Porte and Rohan Dennis. Game over?

We hear from Bevin, Matt White and Caleb Ewan, who finished second, before previewing stage 3 and a crucial day that could see Bevin's team stretched to their limit. We have an actual race on our hands.

Born in the Italian Dolomites, Sportful has been making athletes faster, more efficient and better protected since 1972.

Sportful has a rich and successful racing history; optimising performance for athletes who have gone onto win Grand Tours, one-day classics, and the World Championships.

Sportful leads the market with innovative and technical apparel so you can experience those unforgettable moments, your very best days on a bike.

For more details visit Sportful.com and follow the ride on Instagram @sportful