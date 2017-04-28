Trending

Groenewegen wins Tour de Yorkshire opener

Dutch champion outpaces Ewan in crash-marred sprint

Image 1 of 17

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) wins Tour de Yorkshire stage 1

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) wins Tour de Yorkshire stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 17

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 17

A touch of wheels behind Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) caused a big crash

A touch of wheels behind Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) caused a big crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 17

A touch of wheels behind Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) caused a big crash

A touch of wheels behind Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) caused a big crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 17

The sprint into Scarborough on stage 1 of Tour de Yorkshire

The sprint into Scarborough on stage 1 of Tour de Yorkshire
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 17

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) fends off Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott)

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) fends off Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 17

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) leads to the line

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) leads to the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 17

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 17

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 17

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 17

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 17

Etienne van Empel (Roompot) in the mountains jersey

Etienne van Empel (Roompot) in the mountains jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 17

Connor Dunne (Aqua Blue Sport) won the combativity prize

Connor Dunne (Aqua Blue Sport) won the combativity prize
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 17

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 17

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) with the big prize in Yorkshire

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) with the big prize in Yorkshire
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 17

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) wins Tour de Yorkshire stage 1

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) wins Tour de Yorkshire stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 17

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) wins Tour de Yorkshire stage 1

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) wins Tour de Yorkshire stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) claimed a repeat sprint victory on the opening stage of the Tour de Yorkshire, netting the race's first leader's jersey for the second year in a row.

The Dutch champion powered to the line, fending off a late challenge from Orica-Scott's Caleb Ewan, with Bike Channel-Canyon's Chris Opie taking a surprise third in the sprint ahead of Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis).

With 30 kilometres to go, it looked as if Groenewegen was out of contention when the final climb to Robin Hood's Bay split the peloton into pieces. But the Dutchman wasn't the only sprinter caught out, and his LottoNL team, Orica and Cofidis worked together to bring the race back together.

"We knew the last climb was very hard, but the team were ready to bring me back so I could sprint for the win," Groenewegen said. "It was a good choice, and a good day."

The stage was marred by a massive crash behind the stage winners, with Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica) touching wheels and taking out Marco Haller (Katusha-Alpecin). Others such as Russ Downing (JTL Condor) and Yoeri Havik (Team Raleigh GAC) couldn't avoid the fallen riders and dozens hit the deck in Scarborough.

How it unfolded

It took some time for the breakaway to form on the Tour de Yorkshire's opening 174km stage from Bridlington to Scarborough, but after 15 kilometres or so the peloton let eight men forge clear, thanks to the presence of Direct Energie, the team of defending champion Thomas Voeckler, who were represented by Perrig Quéméneur (Direct Energie).

Also in the move were Kamil Gradek (ONE Pro Cycling), who won the first intermediate sprint at Pocklington, Ángel Madrazo (Delko Marseille Provence KTM), James Lowsley-Williams (Bike Channel-Canyon), Conor Dunne (Aqua Blue Sport), Yoeri Havik (Team Raleigh-GAC), Toby Horton (Madison-Genesis) and Etienne Van Empel (Roompot), the latter of whom picked up the first mountains classification jersey, thanks to his wins at Garrowby Hill after 55 kilometres of racing and Goathland with 53 kilometres to go.

The breakaway was never allowed much more than three minutes but lingered most of the stage two minutes ahead of the field until Van Empel's charge for the Goathland climb shattered the breakaway.

Although Gradek fought his way back to the front to take the second sprint, he was soon distanced by an acceleration from Quéméneur and Dunne, along with Van Empel.

The Roompot rider managed to claw his way back to the leaders, however, and with 30 kilometres to go there were three riders away and still holding 2:18 on the bunch.

On the final climb at Robin Hood's Bay, Van Empel suffered on the steep slopes and had to let go of the leaders, and Quéméneur dashed away to take out the points as Dunne also was dropped.

Behind, Dimension Data set a furious pace in the peloton to reduce the gap, but it was Sunweb who put the cat amongst the pigeons as the bunch reached Robin Hood's Bay, with Soren Kragh Andersen going on the attack. The pressure reeled Van Empel in and reduced Quéméneur's lead to one minute.

The effort also split the peloton into three groups, with sprinters Adam Blythe, Dylan Groenewegen, Caleb Ewan and Nacer Bouhanni being left behind and having to burn important matches to chase back, which they did with 14.5 kilometres to go.

The peloton took their time picking up the two leaders, with Orica-Scott's Svein Tuft finally reeling them in with just 8.3 kilometres to go.

Cofidis had confidence in Bouhanni, taking charge of the pace with five kilometres to go, but were fought back by Team Sky and Orica-Scott.

The defending champion tried an attack on a rise with 3.6 kilometres to go, but Sky quickly shut down the Frenchman before being swamped on the technical run-in by Orica.

Cofidis re-found the front heading into the final kilometre, but an easing of the pace heading into the uphill rise to the line swamped the lead outs and in the chaos, a touch of wheels brought down a number of riders.

But the sprint had already opened up, and it was Groenewegen who muscled his way to the win just ahead of Ewan.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:09:38
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
3Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
6Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
7Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
8Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
9Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
10Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC
11Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
12Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
13Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
14Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
15Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
16Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
17Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
18Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
19Alex Frame (NZl) JLT Condor
20Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
22Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
23Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
24Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
25Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
26Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
27Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
28Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
29Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
30Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
31Ryan Perry (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
32Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
33Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
34Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
35Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
36Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
37Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
38Adam Kenway (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
39Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
40Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
41Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
42Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
43Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
44Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie
45Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain
46Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
47Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
48Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
49Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
50Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
51James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
52Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
53Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
54Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
55Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
56Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
57Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
58Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
59Tristan Robbins (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
60Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
61Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
62Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
63Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
64Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
65Max Stedman (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
66Adria Moreno Sala (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC
67Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
68Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
69Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
70Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
71Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
72Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
73Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
74Joey Walker (GBr) Great Britain
75Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
76Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:14
77Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
78Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
79Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott0:01:27
80Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott0:01:28
81Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
82Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
83Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
84Jack Pullar (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:01:39
85Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
86Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:51
87Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
88Thomas Stewart (GBr) One Pro Cycling
89Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:03
90Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
91Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:08
92Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis0:02:09
93Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
94Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott0:02:12
95Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
96Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
97Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
98Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:52
99Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
100Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
101Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
102Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:17
103Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
104Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:03:47
105Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
106James Knox (GBr) Great Britain
107Hayden McCormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
108Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:05:01
109James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:05:10
110Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
111Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
112Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:05:12
113Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottNl-Jumbo
114Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
115Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
116Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
117Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:06:16
118Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
119Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:07:43
120Kristian House (GBr) One Pro Cycling
121Frazer Martin (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
122Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
123Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
124Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC
125Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling0:07:43
126Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
127Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
128Mark Mc Nally (GBr) Great Britain
129Matthew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis0:09:14
130Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
131Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain
DNFYoeri Havik (Ned) Team Raleigh GAC
DNFMax Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
DNFTobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFJohann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data

Sprint 1 - Pocklington - 43.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling5pts
2James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon3
3Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team Raleigh GAC1

Sprint 2 - Whitby - 135.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling5pts
2Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
3James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15pts
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott12
3Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon9
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
5Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling6
6Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data5
7Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij4
8Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport3
9Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin2
10Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC1

Mountain 1 - Garrowby Hill - 55.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij4pts
2Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
3James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon1

Mountain 2 - Goathland - 121.0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij4pts
2Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport2
3James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon1

Mountain 3 - Robin Hood's Bay - 146.0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie4pts
2Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport2
3Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:09:28
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:04
3Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:00:06
4Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:08
5Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:10
6Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
7Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
8Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
9Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
10Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
11Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC
12Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
13Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
14Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
15Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
16Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
17Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
18Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
19Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
20Alex Frame (NZl) JLT Condor
21Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
23Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
24Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
25Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
26Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
27Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
28Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
29Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
30Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
31Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
32Ryan Perry (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
33Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
34Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
35Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
36Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
37Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
38Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
39Adam Kenway (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
40Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
41Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
42Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
43Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
44Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
45Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie
46Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain
47Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
48Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
49Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
50Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
51James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
52Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
53Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
54Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
55Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
56Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
57Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
58Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
59Tristan Robbins (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
60Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
61Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
62Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
63Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
64Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
65Max Stedman (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
66Adria Moreno Sala (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC
67Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
68Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
69Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
70Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
71Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
72Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
73Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
74Joey Walker (GBr) Great Britain
75Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
76Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
77Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
78Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
79Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
80Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
81Thomas Stewart (GBr) One Pro Cycling
82Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
83Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
84Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
85Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
86Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
87Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
88Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
89Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
90Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
91James Knox (GBr) Great Britain
92Hayden McCormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
93Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
94Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
95Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
96Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
97Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
98Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
99Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
100Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
101Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC
102Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
103Mark Mc Nally (GBr) Great Britain
104Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain
105Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:24
106Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott0:01:37
107Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott0:01:38
108Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
109Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
110Jack Pullar (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:01:49
111Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:01
112Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:13
113Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:18
114Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis0:02:19
115Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
116Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott0:02:22
117Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:02
118Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:27
119Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:03:57
120Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:05:11
121James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:05:17
122Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:05:22
123Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottNl-Jumbo
124Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:06:26
125Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling0:07:47
126Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:07:53
127Kristian House (GBr) One Pro Cycling
128Frazer Martin (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
129Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
130Matthew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis0:09:24
131Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15pts
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott12
3Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling10
4Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon9
5Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
6Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling6
7Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data5
8James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon4
9Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij4
10Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport3
11Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
12Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin2
13Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC1
14Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team Raleigh GAC1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij9pts
2Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie4
3Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport4
4Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
5James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon2

Latest on Cyclingnews