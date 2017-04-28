Image 1 of 17 Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) wins Tour de Yorkshire stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 17 Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 17 A touch of wheels behind Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) caused a big crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 17 A touch of wheels behind Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) caused a big crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 17 The sprint into Scarborough on stage 1 of Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 17 Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) fends off Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 17 Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) leads to the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 17 Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 17 Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 17 Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 17 Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 17 Etienne van Empel (Roompot) in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 17 Connor Dunne (Aqua Blue Sport) won the combativity prize (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 17 Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 17 Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) with the big prize in Yorkshire (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 17 Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) wins Tour de Yorkshire stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 17 Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) wins Tour de Yorkshire stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) claimed a repeat sprint victory on the opening stage of the Tour de Yorkshire, netting the race's first leader's jersey for the second year in a row.

The Dutch champion powered to the line, fending off a late challenge from Orica-Scott's Caleb Ewan, with Bike Channel-Canyon's Chris Opie taking a surprise third in the sprint ahead of Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis).

With 30 kilometres to go, it looked as if Groenewegen was out of contention when the final climb to Robin Hood's Bay split the peloton into pieces. But the Dutchman wasn't the only sprinter caught out, and his LottoNL team, Orica and Cofidis worked together to bring the race back together.

"We knew the last climb was very hard, but the team were ready to bring me back so I could sprint for the win," Groenewegen said. "It was a good choice, and a good day."

The stage was marred by a massive crash behind the stage winners, with Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica) touching wheels and taking out Marco Haller (Katusha-Alpecin). Others such as Russ Downing (JTL Condor) and Yoeri Havik (Team Raleigh GAC) couldn't avoid the fallen riders and dozens hit the deck in Scarborough.

How it unfolded

It took some time for the breakaway to form on the Tour de Yorkshire's opening 174km stage from Bridlington to Scarborough, but after 15 kilometres or so the peloton let eight men forge clear, thanks to the presence of Direct Energie, the team of defending champion Thomas Voeckler, who were represented by Perrig Quéméneur (Direct Energie).

Also in the move were Kamil Gradek (ONE Pro Cycling), who won the first intermediate sprint at Pocklington, Ángel Madrazo (Delko Marseille Provence KTM), James Lowsley-Williams (Bike Channel-Canyon), Conor Dunne (Aqua Blue Sport), Yoeri Havik (Team Raleigh-GAC), Toby Horton (Madison-Genesis) and Etienne Van Empel (Roompot), the latter of whom picked up the first mountains classification jersey, thanks to his wins at Garrowby Hill after 55 kilometres of racing and Goathland with 53 kilometres to go.

The breakaway was never allowed much more than three minutes but lingered most of the stage two minutes ahead of the field until Van Empel's charge for the Goathland climb shattered the breakaway.

Although Gradek fought his way back to the front to take the second sprint, he was soon distanced by an acceleration from Quéméneur and Dunne, along with Van Empel.

The Roompot rider managed to claw his way back to the leaders, however, and with 30 kilometres to go there were three riders away and still holding 2:18 on the bunch.

On the final climb at Robin Hood's Bay, Van Empel suffered on the steep slopes and had to let go of the leaders, and Quéméneur dashed away to take out the points as Dunne also was dropped.

Behind, Dimension Data set a furious pace in the peloton to reduce the gap, but it was Sunweb who put the cat amongst the pigeons as the bunch reached Robin Hood's Bay, with Soren Kragh Andersen going on the attack. The pressure reeled Van Empel in and reduced Quéméneur's lead to one minute.

The effort also split the peloton into three groups, with sprinters Adam Blythe, Dylan Groenewegen, Caleb Ewan and Nacer Bouhanni being left behind and having to burn important matches to chase back, which they did with 14.5 kilometres to go.

The peloton took their time picking up the two leaders, with Orica-Scott's Svein Tuft finally reeling them in with just 8.3 kilometres to go.

Cofidis had confidence in Bouhanni, taking charge of the pace with five kilometres to go, but were fought back by Team Sky and Orica-Scott.

The defending champion tried an attack on a rise with 3.6 kilometres to go, but Sky quickly shut down the Frenchman before being swamped on the technical run-in by Orica.

Cofidis re-found the front heading into the final kilometre, but an easing of the pace heading into the uphill rise to the line swamped the lead outs and in the chaos, a touch of wheels brought down a number of riders.

But the sprint had already opened up, and it was Groenewegen who muscled his way to the win just ahead of Ewan.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4:09:38 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 3 Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling 6 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 7 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 8 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 9 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 10 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC 11 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain 12 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 14 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 15 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 16 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 17 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 18 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 19 Alex Frame (NZl) JLT Condor 20 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 22 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 23 Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 24 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 25 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 26 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 27 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 28 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 29 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 30 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 31 Ryan Perry (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 32 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 33 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 34 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 35 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 36 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 37 Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor 38 Adam Kenway (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 39 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 40 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 41 Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 42 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 43 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 44 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie 45 Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain 46 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 47 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 48 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 49 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 50 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 51 James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor 52 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 53 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 54 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 55 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 56 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 57 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 58 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 59 Tristan Robbins (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 60 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 61 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 62 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 63 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 64 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 65 Max Stedman (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 66 Adria Moreno Sala (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC 67 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 68 Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie 69 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 70 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 71 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 72 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 73 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 74 Joey Walker (GBr) Great Britain 75 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 76 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:14 77 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 78 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 79 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:01:27 80 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:01:28 81 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 82 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 83 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 84 Jack Pullar (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:01:39 85 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain 86 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:51 87 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 88 Thomas Stewart (GBr) One Pro Cycling 89 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:03 90 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 91 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:08 92 Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis 0:02:09 93 Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor 94 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 0:02:12 95 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 96 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 97 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 98 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:52 99 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 100 Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 101 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 102 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:17 103 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 104 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:03:47 105 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 106 James Knox (GBr) Great Britain 107 Hayden McCormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling 108 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:05:01 109 James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:05:10 110 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 111 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 112 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:05:12 113 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottNl-Jumbo 114 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 115 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 116 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott 117 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:06:16 118 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 119 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:07:43 120 Kristian House (GBr) One Pro Cycling 121 Frazer Martin (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 122 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 123 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 124 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC 125 Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling 0:07:43 126 Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 127 Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling 128 Mark Mc Nally (GBr) Great Britain 129 Matthew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:09:14 130 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 131 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain DNF Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team Raleigh GAC DNF Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb DNF Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis DNF Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data

Sprint 1 - Pocklington - 43.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 3 3 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team Raleigh GAC 1

Sprint 2 - Whitby - 135.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 3 James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 pts 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 12 3 Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 9 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 5 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling 6 6 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 5 7 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 4 8 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 3 9 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 2 10 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC 1

Mountain 1 - Garrowby Hill - 55.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 4 pts 2 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 3 James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 1

Mountain 2 - Goathland - 121.0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 4 pts 2 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 2 3 James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 1

Mountain 3 - Robin Hood's Bay - 146.0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 4 pts 2 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 2 3 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4:09:28 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:04 3 Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:00:06 4 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:08 5 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:10 6 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling 7 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 8 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 9 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 10 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 11 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC 12 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain 13 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 14 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 15 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 16 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 17 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 18 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 19 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 Alex Frame (NZl) JLT Condor 21 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 23 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 24 Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 25 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 26 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 27 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 28 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 29 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 30 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 31 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 32 Ryan Perry (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 33 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 34 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 35 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 36 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 37 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 38 Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor 39 Adam Kenway (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 40 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 41 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 42 Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 43 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 44 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 45 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie 46 Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain 47 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 48 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 49 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 50 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 51 James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor 52 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 53 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 54 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 55 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 56 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 57 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 58 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 59 Tristan Robbins (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 60 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 61 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 62 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 63 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 64 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 65 Max Stedman (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 66 Adria Moreno Sala (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC 67 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 68 Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie 69 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 70 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 71 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 72 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 73 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 74 Joey Walker (GBr) Great Britain 75 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 76 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 77 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 78 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 79 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain 80 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 81 Thomas Stewart (GBr) One Pro Cycling 82 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 83 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 84 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 85 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 86 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 87 Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 88 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 89 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 90 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 91 James Knox (GBr) Great Britain 92 Hayden McCormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling 93 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 94 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 95 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 96 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 97 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott 98 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 99 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 100 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 101 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC 102 Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling 103 Mark Mc Nally (GBr) Great Britain 104 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain 105 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:24 106 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:01:37 107 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:01:38 108 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 109 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 110 Jack Pullar (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:01:49 111 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:01 112 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:13 113 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:18 114 Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis 0:02:19 115 Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor 116 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 0:02:22 117 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:02 118 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:27 119 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:03:57 120 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:05:11 121 James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:05:17 122 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:05:22 123 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottNl-Jumbo 124 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:06:26 125 Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling 0:07:47 126 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:07:53 127 Kristian House (GBr) One Pro Cycling 128 Frazer Martin (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 129 Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 130 Matthew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:09:24 131 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 pts 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 12 3 Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling 10 4 Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 9 5 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 6 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling 6 7 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 5 8 James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 4 9 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 4 10 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 3 11 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 12 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 2 13 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC 1 14 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team Raleigh GAC 1