Groenewegen wins Tour de Yorkshire opener
Dutch champion outpaces Ewan in crash-marred sprint
Stage 1: Bridlington - Scarborough
Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) claimed a repeat sprint victory on the opening stage of the Tour de Yorkshire, netting the race's first leader's jersey for the second year in a row.
The Dutch champion powered to the line, fending off a late challenge from Orica-Scott's Caleb Ewan, with Bike Channel-Canyon's Chris Opie taking a surprise third in the sprint ahead of Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis).
With 30 kilometres to go, it looked as if Groenewegen was out of contention when the final climb to Robin Hood's Bay split the peloton into pieces. But the Dutchman wasn't the only sprinter caught out, and his LottoNL team, Orica and Cofidis worked together to bring the race back together.
"We knew the last climb was very hard, but the team were ready to bring me back so I could sprint for the win," Groenewegen said. "It was a good choice, and a good day."
The stage was marred by a massive crash behind the stage winners, with Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica) touching wheels and taking out Marco Haller (Katusha-Alpecin). Others such as Russ Downing (JTL Condor) and Yoeri Havik (Team Raleigh GAC) couldn't avoid the fallen riders and dozens hit the deck in Scarborough.
How it unfolded
It took some time for the breakaway to form on the Tour de Yorkshire's opening 174km stage from Bridlington to Scarborough, but after 15 kilometres or so the peloton let eight men forge clear, thanks to the presence of Direct Energie, the team of defending champion Thomas Voeckler, who were represented by Perrig Quéméneur (Direct Energie).
Also in the move were Kamil Gradek (ONE Pro Cycling), who won the first intermediate sprint at Pocklington, Ángel Madrazo (Delko Marseille Provence KTM), James Lowsley-Williams (Bike Channel-Canyon), Conor Dunne (Aqua Blue Sport), Yoeri Havik (Team Raleigh-GAC), Toby Horton (Madison-Genesis) and Etienne Van Empel (Roompot), the latter of whom picked up the first mountains classification jersey, thanks to his wins at Garrowby Hill after 55 kilometres of racing and Goathland with 53 kilometres to go.
The breakaway was never allowed much more than three minutes but lingered most of the stage two minutes ahead of the field until Van Empel's charge for the Goathland climb shattered the breakaway.
Although Gradek fought his way back to the front to take the second sprint, he was soon distanced by an acceleration from Quéméneur and Dunne, along with Van Empel.
The Roompot rider managed to claw his way back to the leaders, however, and with 30 kilometres to go there were three riders away and still holding 2:18 on the bunch.
On the final climb at Robin Hood's Bay, Van Empel suffered on the steep slopes and had to let go of the leaders, and Quéméneur dashed away to take out the points as Dunne also was dropped.
Behind, Dimension Data set a furious pace in the peloton to reduce the gap, but it was Sunweb who put the cat amongst the pigeons as the bunch reached Robin Hood's Bay, with Soren Kragh Andersen going on the attack. The pressure reeled Van Empel in and reduced Quéméneur's lead to one minute.
The effort also split the peloton into three groups, with sprinters Adam Blythe, Dylan Groenewegen, Caleb Ewan and Nacer Bouhanni being left behind and having to burn important matches to chase back, which they did with 14.5 kilometres to go.
The peloton took their time picking up the two leaders, with Orica-Scott's Svein Tuft finally reeling them in with just 8.3 kilometres to go.
Cofidis had confidence in Bouhanni, taking charge of the pace with five kilometres to go, but were fought back by Team Sky and Orica-Scott.
The defending champion tried an attack on a rise with 3.6 kilometres to go, but Sky quickly shut down the Frenchman before being swamped on the technical run-in by Orica.
Cofidis re-found the front heading into the final kilometre, but an easing of the pace heading into the uphill rise to the line swamped the lead outs and in the chaos, a touch of wheels brought down a number of riders.
But the sprint had already opened up, and it was Groenewegen who muscled his way to the win just ahead of Ewan.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4:09:38
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|3
|Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
|6
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|7
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|8
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|9
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC
|11
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
|12
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|14
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|18
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|19
|Alex Frame (NZl) JLT Condor
|20
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|22
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|23
|Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|24
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|25
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|26
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|28
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|29
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|30
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|31
|Ryan Perry (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|32
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|33
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|34
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|35
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|36
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|37
|Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|38
|Adam Kenway (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|39
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|40
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|41
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|42
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|43
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|44
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie
|45
|Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain
|46
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|47
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|48
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|49
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|50
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|51
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|52
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|53
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|54
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|55
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|56
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|57
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|58
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|59
|Tristan Robbins (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|60
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|61
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|62
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|63
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|64
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|65
|Max Stedman (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|66
|Adria Moreno Sala (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC
|67
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|68
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|69
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|70
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|71
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|72
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|73
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|74
|Joey Walker (GBr) Great Britain
|75
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|76
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:14
|77
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|78
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|79
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:01:27
|80
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:01:28
|81
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|82
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|83
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|84
|Jack Pullar (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:01:39
|85
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
|86
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:51
|87
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|89
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:03
|90
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|91
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:08
|92
|Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
|0:02:09
|93
|Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
|94
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|0:02:12
|95
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|96
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|97
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|98
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:52
|99
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|100
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|101
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|102
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:17
|103
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|104
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:03:47
|105
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|106
|James Knox (GBr) Great Britain
|107
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|108
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:05:01
|109
|James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:05:10
|110
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|111
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|112
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:05:12
|113
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottNl-Jumbo
|114
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|115
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|116
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|117
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:06:16
|118
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|119
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:07:43
|120
|Kristian House (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|121
|Frazer Martin (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|122
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|123
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|124
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC
|125
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|0:07:43
|126
|Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|127
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|128
|Mark Mc Nally (GBr) Great Britain
|129
|Matthew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:09:14
|130
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|131
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain
|DNF
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team Raleigh GAC
|DNF
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|3
|3
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team Raleigh GAC
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|3
|James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|pts
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|12
|3
|Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|9
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|5
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
|6
|6
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|5
|7
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|4
|8
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|3
|9
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|10
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|4
|pts
|2
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|3
|James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|4
|pts
|2
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|3
|James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|pts
|2
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|3
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4:09:28
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:04
|3
|Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:00:06
|4
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:08
|5
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:10
|6
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
|7
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|8
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|9
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|10
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC
|12
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
|13
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|15
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|16
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|17
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|19
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|Alex Frame (NZl) JLT Condor
|21
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|23
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|24
|Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|25
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|26
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|27
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|29
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|30
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|31
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|32
|Ryan Perry (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|33
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|34
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|35
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|36
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|37
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|38
|Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|39
|Adam Kenway (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|40
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|41
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|42
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|43
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|44
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|45
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie
|46
|Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain
|47
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|48
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|49
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|50
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|51
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|52
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|53
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|54
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|55
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|56
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|57
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|58
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|59
|Tristan Robbins (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|60
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|61
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|62
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|63
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|64
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|65
|Max Stedman (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|66
|Adria Moreno Sala (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC
|67
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|68
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|69
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|70
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|71
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|72
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|73
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|74
|Joey Walker (GBr) Great Britain
|75
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|76
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|77
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|78
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|79
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
|80
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|82
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|83
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|84
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|85
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|86
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|87
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|88
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|89
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|90
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|91
|James Knox (GBr) Great Britain
|92
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|93
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|94
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|95
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|96
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|97
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|98
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|99
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|100
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|101
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC
|102
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|103
|Mark Mc Nally (GBr) Great Britain
|104
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain
|105
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:24
|106
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:01:37
|107
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:01:38
|108
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|109
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|110
|Jack Pullar (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:01:49
|111
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:01
|112
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:13
|113
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:18
|114
|Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
|0:02:19
|115
|Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
|116
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|0:02:22
|117
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:02
|118
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:27
|119
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:03:57
|120
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:05:11
|121
|James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:05:17
|122
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:05:22
|123
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottNl-Jumbo
|124
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:06:26
|125
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|0:07:47
|126
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:07:53
|127
|Kristian House (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|128
|Frazer Martin (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|129
|Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|130
|Matthew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:09:24
|131
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|pts
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|12
|3
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|10
|4
|Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|9
|5
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|6
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
|6
|7
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|5
|8
|James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|4
|9
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|4
|10
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|3
|11
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|12
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|13
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC
|1
|14
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team Raleigh GAC
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|9
|pts
|2
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|3
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|4
|4
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|5
|James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|2
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy