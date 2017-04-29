Trending

Tour de Yorkshire: Bouhanni wins stage 2

Frenchman goes long to take sprint win

The consensus beforehand was that the uphill finish in Harrogate lent itself perfectly to the talents of Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis), and the Frenchman lived up to his billing with a resounding sprint victory on stage 2 of the Tour de Yorkshire.

By reputation, only Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) might have expected to live with Bouhanni on this kind of a finale, and the Australian duly came through to take place second on the stage and move into the blue jersey of race leader, even if his grip is a tenuous one with the tough final stage to Sheffield still to come.

For the second day running, Bouhanni opened his sprint from further out than he would have liked, but the scales were tipped in his favour by the terrain. On Scarborough's windswept seafront on Friday, Bouhanni floundered to finish fourth, but he made light work of Parliament Street's incline on Saturday, punching his way past Jonathan Hivert (Direct Energie) to take the win. Hivert managed to hold on for third place, while Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) took fourth ahead of Christopher Lawless (Great Britain).

"I had good legs yesterday too, but it was more tactical and I had to launch my sprint from too far out," Bouhanni said. "Today the sprint was just about having the legs."

Bouhanni's confidence in his strength was obvious. Hivert had looked to surprise the favourites by jumping his way clear with more than 400 metres to go, but where the other sprinters hesitated, Bouhanni moved swiftly and decisively. He cruised up to Hivert and then scorched past him with 200 metres to go.

"I made my big effort with around 350 or 400 metres to go when I saw Jonathan Hivert had attacked. I reacted behind and got back up to him, and then I won," Bouhanni said. As simple as that.

Like on Friday, Ewan made a late charge, and he picked off Hivert in the final 100 metres to take second place, but he never once looked like getting back on terms with Bouhanni. The blue jersey of race leader is perhaps scant consolation given that this was the final sprint opportunity, but Ewan will at least be heartened by his condition ahead of the Giro d’Italia.

"It is disappointing, two second places in a row," Ewan said. "I've been feeling pretty good the last few days and it would have been nice to finish it off with a win but we stuffed it up a bit in the finish and we paid for it in the end."

After LottoNL-Jumbo had controlled affairs for overnight leader Dylan Groenewegen through the stage, Orica-Scott were the most prominent team in the finale, but they surrendered the initiative inside the final kilometre, and Ewan was left with too much ground to recoup on Bouhanni.

"When there was that dip with 600 metres to go, we needed to use the speed we had to keep going, but we hesitated and we got swamped," said Ewan, who carries a lead of two seconds over Bouhanni and Groenewegen into Sunday's final stage, though none of the three fastmen will expect to figure in the shake-up for overall honours considering the severity of the road to Sheffield.

"It's super tough and I think I'd be kidding myself if I thought I could keep the jersey tomorrow," Ewan smiled.

How it unfolded

Tadcaster was divided in two when its 18th century bridge over the River Wharfe partially collapsed during heavy flooding in December 2015. After a 13-month construction process, the visit of the Tour de Yorkshire had the feel of a ceremonial reopening, with the peloton setting out from the northside of town, and crossing the rebuilt bridge, which was overwhelmed with spectators for the occasion.

Just 122 kilometres in length, stage 2 of the Tour de Yorkshire was always likely to be fast and certainly lent itself to a bunch sprint, but there was no shortage of willing attackers in the early kilometres. When a break did establish itself, it featured no fewer than three Yorkshiremen, with Connor Swift (Madison Genesis), James Gullen (JLT Condor) and Harry Tanfield (Bike Channel-Canyon) accompanying Sebastian Mora Vedri (Team Raleigh) in the move.

The quartet established a maximum advantage just shy of four minutes but with Groenewegen's LottoNL-Jumbo team committed to controlling affairs at the head of the peloton, their lead was never allowed to spill out of control. By the midway point, the Dutch squad had already commenced the ineluctable process of clawing back the deficit ahead of the eventual bunch sprint.

The day's lone classified climb, the Côte de Lofthouse, was steep – its average gradient was 11.4% – but mercifully short, and none of the fast men were unduly discommoded by the 1.7-kilometre ascent. Up front, meanwhile, Gullen led Swift over the top, but their buffer over the peloton was down to within two minutes.

There was no particular appetite from the sprinters' teams to sweep up the escapees too far from the finish, of course, and so the quartet's lead guttered at around the 30-second mark deep into the finale, but their hopes were definitively snuffed out with 22 kilometres remaining.

This was the clarion for a fresh round of attacks, and Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie) responded to the call, punching clear in a short-lived move with Steven Kruijwsijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Luke Rowe (Sky). While that attempt was quickly diffused, the tension lingered all the way to Harrogate. Omar Fraile (Dimension Data), Jack Pullar, Dexter Gardias (Bike Channel-Canyon) and Romain Guillemois (Direct Energie) bludgeoned their way off the front shortly afterwards, and they held a lead of 10 seconds over the peloton deep into the finale, before Orica-Scott shut them down.

There were further frissons as the race reached Harrogate, with Julien El Fares (Delko Marseille-KTM) launching a determined late effort that only died inside the final two kilometres. At that juncture, Orica-Scott and Dimension Data seemed to hold strong hands, but the deck was reshuffled on the short descent that preceded the final kick up to the line.

As the road began to climb inside the final 500 metres, Hivert looked to seize the initiative, but on this kind of terrain and on this kind of form, Bouhanni was not to be denied.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:45:51
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
3Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
4Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
5Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
6Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
7Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
8Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
9Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
10Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
11Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
12Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
13Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
14Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
15Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC
16Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
17Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
18Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
19Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
20Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
21Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
22Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
23Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
24Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
25Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
26Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
27Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
28Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
29Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
30Thomas Stewart (GBr) One Pro Cycling
31Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
32Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
33Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
34Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
35Hayden McCormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
36Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
37Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
38Ryan Perry (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
39Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
40Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
41Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
42Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
43Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
44Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
45Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
46Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
47Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Alex Frame (NZl) JLT Condor
49Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
50Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
51Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
52Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
53Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
54Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
55Max Stedman (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
56Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
57Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
58Adam Kenway (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
59Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
60Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
61Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
62James Knox (GBr) Great Britain
63Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
64Adria Moreno Sala (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC
65Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
66Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
67Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
68Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
69Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
70Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
71Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
72Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
73Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain
74Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
75Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
76Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
77Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
78Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
79Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottNl-Jumbo
80Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
81Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
82Jack Pullar (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:00:15
83Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:21
84Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:23
85Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:29
86Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:00:34
87Clement Venturini (Fra)0:00:39
88Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:49
89Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor0:00:51
90James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
91Joey Walker (GBr) Great Britain0:00:53
92Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
93Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
94Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
95Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
96Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:02
97Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:04
98Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
99Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:11
100Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
101Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
102Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling0:01:20
103Mark Mc Nally (GBr) Great Britain
104Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
105Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis0:01:23
106Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
107Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:44
108Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:01:51
109Kristian House (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:02:52
110Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
111Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
112Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis0:04:30
113James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
114Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
115Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis
116Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:04:34
117Frazer Martin (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC0:08:45
118Matthew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
119Tristan Robbins (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
120Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
121Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
122Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain
123Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
124Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
125Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
126Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC
127Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFAlbert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFSindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
DNSRussell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
DNSMarco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
DNSMagnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott

Sprint 1 - 22.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon5pts
2Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC3
3Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis1

Sprint 2 - 91km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC5pts
2Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon3
3James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor1

Finish Line
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15pts
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott12
3Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie9
4Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo7
5Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain6
6Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data5
7Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb4
8Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie3
9Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis2
10Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport1

KOM 1, Côte De Lofthouse - 60km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor4pts
2Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis2
3Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC1

Most Combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon

General Classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott6:55:17
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:02
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
4Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:00:08
5Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
6Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:10
7Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:00:12
8Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
9Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
10Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
11Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
12Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
13Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC
14Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
15Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
16Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
17Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
18Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
19Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
21Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
22Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
23Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
24Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
25Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
26Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
27Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
28Alex Frame (NZl) JLT Condor
29Ryan Perry (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
30Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
32Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
33Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
34Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
35Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
36Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
37Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
38Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
39Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
40Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
41Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
42Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
43Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
44Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
45Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
46Adam Kenway (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
47Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
48Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
49Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
50Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
51Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
52Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
53Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
54Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
55Thomas Stewart (GBr) One Pro Cycling
56Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain
57Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
58Max Stedman (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
59Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
60Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
61Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
62Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
63Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
64Adria Moreno Sala (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC
65Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
66Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
67Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
68Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
69Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
70Hayden McCormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
71Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
72Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
73Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
74James Knox (GBr) Great Britain
75Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
76Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
77Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
78Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
79Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:35
80Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:00:46
81Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:03
82Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:01:05
83Joey Walker (GBr) Great Britain
84Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
85Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:23
86Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
87Mark Mc Nally (GBr) Great Britain0:01:32
88Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:35
89Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
90Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:56
91Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott0:02:01
92Jack Pullar (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:02:06
93Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:09
94Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor0:02:21
95Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott0:02:28
96Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:30
97Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:56
98Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:03:00
99Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott0:03:04
100Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis0:03:14
101Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:08
102Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:31
103Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis0:04:41
104James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
105Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
106Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:04:42
107Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:05:10
108Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott0:05:16
109Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:05:24
110Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottNl-Jumbo
111James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:06:10
112Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:08:19
113Clement Venturini (Fra)0:08:34
114Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC0:08:52
115Tristan Robbins (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC0:08:57
116Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
117Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
118Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain
119Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling0:09:09
120Kristian House (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:10:47
121Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:11:00
122Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:13:58
123Frazer Martin (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC0:16:40
124Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
125Matthew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis0:18:11
126Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
127Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis0:22:22

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott24pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits22
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo22
4Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling10
5Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data10
6Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon9
7Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie9
8Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon8
9Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC8
10Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling6
11Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain6
12Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport4
13Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb4
14Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij4
15James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon4
16Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
17Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie3
18Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis2
19Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin2
20Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC1
21Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis1
22James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij9pts
2Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie4
3James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor4
4Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport4
5Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
6Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis2
7James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon2
8Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC1

