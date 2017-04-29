Image 1 of 29 Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 2 at Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 29 Team Sky's Luke Rowe meets some young fans at Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 29 The peloton climbs during stage 2 at Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 29 Svein Tuft finishes stage 2 at the Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 29 Fans wait for the Tour de Yorkshire to pass by (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 29 The breakaway in action at the Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 29 The peloton in action at the Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 29 The breakaway in action at the Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 29 Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 2 at Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 29 Nacer Bouhanni on the stage 2 podium at Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 29 Caleb Ewan leads the Tour de Yorkshire after stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 29 Caleb Ewan in green at the tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 29 Etienne Van Empel leads the mountains competition at Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 29 Luke Rowe rides to the starts of stage 2 at Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 29 The start of stage 2 at Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 29 Yorkshire is dressed up for the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 29 Harry Tanfield on the Tour de Yorkshire stage 2 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 29 Nacer Bouhanni celebrates with a teammate after winning stage 2 at Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 29 The peloton in action during stage 2 at Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 29 The peloton goes over Wetherby Bridge during stage 2 at Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 29 Team Sky's Luke Rowe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 29 Katusha's Tiago Machado (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 29 The sprinters bear down on the line at Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 29 The sprinters bear down on the line at Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 29 Mathew Hayman (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 29 Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 2 at Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 29 Caleb Ewan finishes seconf to nacer Bouhanni during stage 2 at Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 29 Nacer Bouhanni on the stage 2 podium at Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 29 Caleb Ewan in the leader's jersey after stage 2 at Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The consensus beforehand was that the uphill finish in Harrogate lent itself perfectly to the talents of Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis), and the Frenchman lived up to his billing with a resounding sprint victory on stage 2 of the Tour de Yorkshire.

By reputation, only Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) might have expected to live with Bouhanni on this kind of a finale, and the Australian duly came through to take place second on the stage and move into the blue jersey of race leader, even if his grip is a tenuous one with the tough final stage to Sheffield still to come.

For the second day running, Bouhanni opened his sprint from further out than he would have liked, but the scales were tipped in his favour by the terrain. On Scarborough's windswept seafront on Friday, Bouhanni floundered to finish fourth, but he made light work of Parliament Street's incline on Saturday, punching his way past Jonathan Hivert (Direct Energie) to take the win. Hivert managed to hold on for third place, while Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) took fourth ahead of Christopher Lawless (Great Britain).

"I had good legs yesterday too, but it was more tactical and I had to launch my sprint from too far out," Bouhanni said. "Today the sprint was just about having the legs."

Bouhanni's confidence in his strength was obvious. Hivert had looked to surprise the favourites by jumping his way clear with more than 400 metres to go, but where the other sprinters hesitated, Bouhanni moved swiftly and decisively. He cruised up to Hivert and then scorched past him with 200 metres to go.

"I made my big effort with around 350 or 400 metres to go when I saw Jonathan Hivert had attacked. I reacted behind and got back up to him, and then I won," Bouhanni said. As simple as that.

Like on Friday, Ewan made a late charge, and he picked off Hivert in the final 100 metres to take second place, but he never once looked like getting back on terms with Bouhanni. The blue jersey of race leader is perhaps scant consolation given that this was the final sprint opportunity, but Ewan will at least be heartened by his condition ahead of the Giro d’Italia.

"It is disappointing, two second places in a row," Ewan said. "I've been feeling pretty good the last few days and it would have been nice to finish it off with a win but we stuffed it up a bit in the finish and we paid for it in the end."

After LottoNL-Jumbo had controlled affairs for overnight leader Dylan Groenewegen through the stage, Orica-Scott were the most prominent team in the finale, but they surrendered the initiative inside the final kilometre, and Ewan was left with too much ground to recoup on Bouhanni.

"When there was that dip with 600 metres to go, we needed to use the speed we had to keep going, but we hesitated and we got swamped," said Ewan, who carries a lead of two seconds over Bouhanni and Groenewegen into Sunday's final stage, though none of the three fastmen will expect to figure in the shake-up for overall honours considering the severity of the road to Sheffield.

"It's super tough and I think I'd be kidding myself if I thought I could keep the jersey tomorrow," Ewan smiled.

How it unfolded

Tadcaster was divided in two when its 18th century bridge over the River Wharfe partially collapsed during heavy flooding in December 2015. After a 13-month construction process, the visit of the Tour de Yorkshire had the feel of a ceremonial reopening, with the peloton setting out from the northside of town, and crossing the rebuilt bridge, which was overwhelmed with spectators for the occasion.

Just 122 kilometres in length, stage 2 of the Tour de Yorkshire was always likely to be fast and certainly lent itself to a bunch sprint, but there was no shortage of willing attackers in the early kilometres. When a break did establish itself, it featured no fewer than three Yorkshiremen, with Connor Swift (Madison Genesis), James Gullen (JLT Condor) and Harry Tanfield (Bike Channel-Canyon) accompanying Sebastian Mora Vedri (Team Raleigh) in the move.

The quartet established a maximum advantage just shy of four minutes but with Groenewegen's LottoNL-Jumbo team committed to controlling affairs at the head of the peloton, their lead was never allowed to spill out of control. By the midway point, the Dutch squad had already commenced the ineluctable process of clawing back the deficit ahead of the eventual bunch sprint.

The day's lone classified climb, the Côte de Lofthouse, was steep – its average gradient was 11.4% – but mercifully short, and none of the fast men were unduly discommoded by the 1.7-kilometre ascent. Up front, meanwhile, Gullen led Swift over the top, but their buffer over the peloton was down to within two minutes.

There was no particular appetite from the sprinters' teams to sweep up the escapees too far from the finish, of course, and so the quartet's lead guttered at around the 30-second mark deep into the finale, but their hopes were definitively snuffed out with 22 kilometres remaining.

This was the clarion for a fresh round of attacks, and Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie) responded to the call, punching clear in a short-lived move with Steven Kruijwsijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Luke Rowe (Sky). While that attempt was quickly diffused, the tension lingered all the way to Harrogate. Omar Fraile (Dimension Data), Jack Pullar, Dexter Gardias (Bike Channel-Canyon) and Romain Guillemois (Direct Energie) bludgeoned their way off the front shortly afterwards, and they held a lead of 10 seconds over the peloton deep into the finale, before Orica-Scott shut them down.

There were further frissons as the race reached Harrogate, with Julien El Fares (Delko Marseille-KTM) launching a determined late effort that only died inside the final two kilometres. At that juncture, Orica-Scott and Dimension Data seemed to hold strong hands, but the deck was reshuffled on the short descent that preceded the final kick up to the line.

As the road began to climb inside the final 500 metres, Hivert looked to seize the initiative, but on this kind of terrain and on this kind of form, Bouhanni was not to be denied.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:45:51 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 3 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 4 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain 6 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 7 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 8 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 9 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 10 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 11 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling 13 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 14 Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 15 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC 16 Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor 17 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 18 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 19 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 20 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 21 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 22 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 23 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 24 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 25 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 26 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 27 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 28 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 29 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain 30 Thomas Stewart (GBr) One Pro Cycling 31 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 32 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 33 Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 34 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 35 Hayden McCormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling 36 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 37 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 38 Ryan Perry (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 39 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 40 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 41 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 42 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 43 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 44 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 45 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 46 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 47 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 Alex Frame (NZl) JLT Condor 49 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 50 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 51 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 52 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 53 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 54 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 55 Max Stedman (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 56 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 57 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 58 Adam Kenway (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 59 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 60 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 61 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 62 James Knox (GBr) Great Britain 63 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 64 Adria Moreno Sala (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC 65 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 66 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 67 Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 68 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 69 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 70 Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie 71 Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling 72 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 73 Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain 74 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 75 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 76 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 77 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 78 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 79 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottNl-Jumbo 80 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 81 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 82 Jack Pullar (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:00:15 83 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:21 84 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:23 85 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:29 86 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:00:34 87 Clement Venturini (Fra) 0:00:39 88 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:49 89 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 0:00:51 90 James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 91 Joey Walker (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:53 92 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 93 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 94 Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis 95 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 96 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:02 97 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:04 98 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 99 Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor 0:01:11 100 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 101 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 102 Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling 0:01:20 103 Mark Mc Nally (GBr) Great Britain 104 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 105 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:01:23 106 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 107 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:44 108 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:01:51 109 Kristian House (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:02:52 110 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 111 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 112 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:04:30 113 James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor 114 Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 115 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis 116 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:04:34 117 Frazer Martin (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 0:08:45 118 Matthew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 119 Tristan Robbins (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 120 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 121 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 122 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain 123 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 124 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 125 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 126 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC 127 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij DNF Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb DNF Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb DNS Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor DNS Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin DNS Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott

Sprint 1 - 22.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 5 pts 2 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC 3 3 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 1

Sprint 2 - 91km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC 5 pts 2 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 3 3 James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor 1

Finish Line # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 pts 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 12 3 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 9 4 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 5 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain 6 6 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 5 7 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 4 8 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 3 9 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 10 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 1

KOM 1, Côte De Lofthouse - 60km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor 4 pts 2 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 3 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC 1

Most Combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon

General Classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 6:55:17 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:02 3 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:00:08 5 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 6 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:10 7 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:00:12 8 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling 9 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 10 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 11 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 12 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC 14 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 15 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 16 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 17 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain 18 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 19 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 21 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 22 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 23 Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 24 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 25 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 26 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 27 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 28 Alex Frame (NZl) JLT Condor 29 Ryan Perry (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 30 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 31 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 32 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 33 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 34 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 35 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 36 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 37 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 38 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 39 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 40 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 41 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain 42 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 43 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 44 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 45 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 46 Adam Kenway (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 47 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 48 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 49 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 50 Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 51 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 52 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 53 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 54 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 55 Thomas Stewart (GBr) One Pro Cycling 56 Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain 57 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 58 Max Stedman (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 59 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 60 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 61 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 62 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 63 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 64 Adria Moreno Sala (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC 65 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 66 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 67 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 68 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 69 Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie 70 Hayden McCormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling 71 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 72 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 73 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 74 James Knox (GBr) Great Britain 75 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 76 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 77 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 78 Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling 79 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:35 80 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:00:46 81 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 0:01:03 82 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:05 83 Joey Walker (GBr) Great Britain 84 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 85 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:23 86 Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor 87 Mark Mc Nally (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:32 88 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 0:01:35 89 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 90 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:56 91 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:02:01 92 Jack Pullar (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:02:06 93 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:09 94 Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor 0:02:21 95 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:02:28 96 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:30 97 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:56 98 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:00 99 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 0:03:04 100 Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis 0:03:14 101 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:08 102 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:31 103 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:04:41 104 James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor 105 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 106 Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:04:42 107 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:05:10 108 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 0:05:16 109 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:05:24 110 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottNl-Jumbo 111 James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 0:06:10 112 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:08:19 113 Clement Venturini (Fra) 0:08:34 114 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC 0:08:52 115 Tristan Robbins (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 0:08:57 116 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 117 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 118 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain 119 Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling 0:09:09 120 Kristian House (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:10:47 121 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:11:00 122 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:13:58 123 Frazer Martin (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 0:16:40 124 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 125 Matthew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:18:11 126 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 127 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:22:22

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 24 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 3 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 22 4 Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling 10 5 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 10 6 Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 9 7 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 9 8 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 8 9 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC 8 10 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling 6 11 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain 6 12 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 4 13 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 4 14 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 4 15 James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon 4 16 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 17 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 3 18 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 19 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 2 20 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC 1 21 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 1 22 James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor 1