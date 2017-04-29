Tour de Yorkshire: Bouhanni wins stage 2
Frenchman goes long to take sprint win
Stage 2: Tadcaster - Harrogate
The consensus beforehand was that the uphill finish in Harrogate lent itself perfectly to the talents of Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis), and the Frenchman lived up to his billing with a resounding sprint victory on stage 2 of the Tour de Yorkshire.
By reputation, only Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) might have expected to live with Bouhanni on this kind of a finale, and the Australian duly came through to take place second on the stage and move into the blue jersey of race leader, even if his grip is a tenuous one with the tough final stage to Sheffield still to come.
For the second day running, Bouhanni opened his sprint from further out than he would have liked, but the scales were tipped in his favour by the terrain. On Scarborough's windswept seafront on Friday, Bouhanni floundered to finish fourth, but he made light work of Parliament Street's incline on Saturday, punching his way past Jonathan Hivert (Direct Energie) to take the win. Hivert managed to hold on for third place, while Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) took fourth ahead of Christopher Lawless (Great Britain).
"I had good legs yesterday too, but it was more tactical and I had to launch my sprint from too far out," Bouhanni said. "Today the sprint was just about having the legs."
Bouhanni's confidence in his strength was obvious. Hivert had looked to surprise the favourites by jumping his way clear with more than 400 metres to go, but where the other sprinters hesitated, Bouhanni moved swiftly and decisively. He cruised up to Hivert and then scorched past him with 200 metres to go.
"I made my big effort with around 350 or 400 metres to go when I saw Jonathan Hivert had attacked. I reacted behind and got back up to him, and then I won," Bouhanni said. As simple as that.
Like on Friday, Ewan made a late charge, and he picked off Hivert in the final 100 metres to take second place, but he never once looked like getting back on terms with Bouhanni. The blue jersey of race leader is perhaps scant consolation given that this was the final sprint opportunity, but Ewan will at least be heartened by his condition ahead of the Giro d’Italia.
"It is disappointing, two second places in a row," Ewan said. "I've been feeling pretty good the last few days and it would have been nice to finish it off with a win but we stuffed it up a bit in the finish and we paid for it in the end."
After LottoNL-Jumbo had controlled affairs for overnight leader Dylan Groenewegen through the stage, Orica-Scott were the most prominent team in the finale, but they surrendered the initiative inside the final kilometre, and Ewan was left with too much ground to recoup on Bouhanni.
"When there was that dip with 600 metres to go, we needed to use the speed we had to keep going, but we hesitated and we got swamped," said Ewan, who carries a lead of two seconds over Bouhanni and Groenewegen into Sunday's final stage, though none of the three fastmen will expect to figure in the shake-up for overall honours considering the severity of the road to Sheffield.
"It's super tough and I think I'd be kidding myself if I thought I could keep the jersey tomorrow," Ewan smiled.
How it unfolded
Tadcaster was divided in two when its 18th century bridge over the River Wharfe partially collapsed during heavy flooding in December 2015. After a 13-month construction process, the visit of the Tour de Yorkshire had the feel of a ceremonial reopening, with the peloton setting out from the northside of town, and crossing the rebuilt bridge, which was overwhelmed with spectators for the occasion.
Just 122 kilometres in length, stage 2 of the Tour de Yorkshire was always likely to be fast and certainly lent itself to a bunch sprint, but there was no shortage of willing attackers in the early kilometres. When a break did establish itself, it featured no fewer than three Yorkshiremen, with Connor Swift (Madison Genesis), James Gullen (JLT Condor) and Harry Tanfield (Bike Channel-Canyon) accompanying Sebastian Mora Vedri (Team Raleigh) in the move.
The quartet established a maximum advantage just shy of four minutes but with Groenewegen's LottoNL-Jumbo team committed to controlling affairs at the head of the peloton, their lead was never allowed to spill out of control. By the midway point, the Dutch squad had already commenced the ineluctable process of clawing back the deficit ahead of the eventual bunch sprint.
The day's lone classified climb, the Côte de Lofthouse, was steep – its average gradient was 11.4% – but mercifully short, and none of the fast men were unduly discommoded by the 1.7-kilometre ascent. Up front, meanwhile, Gullen led Swift over the top, but their buffer over the peloton was down to within two minutes.
There was no particular appetite from the sprinters' teams to sweep up the escapees too far from the finish, of course, and so the quartet's lead guttered at around the 30-second mark deep into the finale, but their hopes were definitively snuffed out with 22 kilometres remaining.
This was the clarion for a fresh round of attacks, and Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie) responded to the call, punching clear in a short-lived move with Steven Kruijwsijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Luke Rowe (Sky). While that attempt was quickly diffused, the tension lingered all the way to Harrogate. Omar Fraile (Dimension Data), Jack Pullar, Dexter Gardias (Bike Channel-Canyon) and Romain Guillemois (Direct Energie) bludgeoned their way off the front shortly afterwards, and they held a lead of 10 seconds over the peloton deep into the finale, before Orica-Scott shut them down.
There were further frissons as the race reached Harrogate, with Julien El Fares (Delko Marseille-KTM) launching a determined late effort that only died inside the final two kilometres. At that juncture, Orica-Scott and Dimension Data seemed to hold strong hands, but the deck was reshuffled on the short descent that preceded the final kick up to the line.
As the road began to climb inside the final 500 metres, Hivert looked to seize the initiative, but on this kind of terrain and on this kind of form, Bouhanni was not to be denied.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:45:51
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|3
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
|6
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|7
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|8
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|9
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|10
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|11
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
|13
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|14
|Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|15
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC
|16
|Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
|17
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|19
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|20
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|21
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|22
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|23
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|24
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|26
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|28
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|29
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
|30
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|31
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|32
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|33
|Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|34
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|35
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|36
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|37
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|38
|Ryan Perry (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|39
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|41
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|43
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|44
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|45
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|46
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|47
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|Alex Frame (NZl) JLT Condor
|49
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|50
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|51
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|52
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|53
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|54
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|55
|Max Stedman (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|56
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|57
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|58
|Adam Kenway (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|59
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|60
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|61
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|62
|James Knox (GBr) Great Britain
|63
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|64
|Adria Moreno Sala (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC
|65
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|66
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|67
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|68
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|69
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|70
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|71
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|72
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|73
|Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain
|74
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|75
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|76
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|77
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|78
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|79
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottNl-Jumbo
|80
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|81
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|82
|Jack Pullar (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:00:15
|83
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:21
|84
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:23
|85
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:29
|86
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:00:34
|87
|Clement Venturini (Fra)
|0:00:39
|88
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:49
|89
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:00:51
|90
|James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|91
|Joey Walker (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:53
|92
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|93
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|94
|Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
|95
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|96
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:02
|97
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:04
|98
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|99
|Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:01:11
|100
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|101
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|102
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|0:01:20
|103
|Mark Mc Nally (GBr) Great Britain
|104
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|105
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:01:23
|106
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|107
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:44
|108
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:01:51
|109
|Kristian House (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:02:52
|110
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|111
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|112
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:04:30
|113
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|114
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|115
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis
|116
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:04:34
|117
|Frazer Martin (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|0:08:45
|118
|Matthew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|119
|Tristan Robbins (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|120
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|121
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|122
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain
|123
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|124
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|125
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|126
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC
|127
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|DNS
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|DNS
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNS
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|5
|pts
|2
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC
|3
|3
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC
|5
|pts
|2
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|3
|3
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|pts
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|12
|3
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|9
|4
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|5
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
|6
|6
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|5
|7
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|4
|8
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|9
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|10
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|4
|pts
|2
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|3
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|6:55:17
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:02
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:00:08
|5
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:10
|7
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:00:12
|8
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
|9
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|10
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|11
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|12
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC
|14
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|15
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|16
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
|18
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|19
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|21
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|22
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|23
|Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|24
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|25
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|26
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|27
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Alex Frame (NZl) JLT Condor
|29
|Ryan Perry (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|30
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|32
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|33
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|34
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|35
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|36
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|37
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|38
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|39
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|40
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|41
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
|42
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|43
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|44
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|45
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|46
|Adam Kenway (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|47
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|48
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|49
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|50
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|51
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|52
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|53
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|54
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|55
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|56
|Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain
|57
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|58
|Max Stedman (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|59
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|60
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|61
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|62
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|63
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Adria Moreno Sala (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC
|65
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|66
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|67
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|68
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|69
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|70
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|71
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|72
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|73
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|74
|James Knox (GBr) Great Britain
|75
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|76
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|77
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|78
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|79
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:35
|80
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:00:46
|81
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:01:03
|82
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:01:05
|83
|Joey Walker (GBr) Great Britain
|84
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|85
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:23
|86
|Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|87
|Mark Mc Nally (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:32
|88
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:01:35
|89
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|90
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:56
|91
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:02:01
|92
|Jack Pullar (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:02:06
|93
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:09
|94
|Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
|0:02:21
|95
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:02:28
|96
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:30
|97
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:56
|98
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:00
|99
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|0:03:04
|100
|Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
|0:03:14
|101
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:08
|102
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:31
|103
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:04:41
|104
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|105
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|106
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:04:42
|107
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:05:10
|108
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|0:05:16
|109
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:05:24
|110
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottNl-Jumbo
|111
|James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:06:10
|112
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:08:19
|113
|Clement Venturini (Fra)
|0:08:34
|114
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC
|0:08:52
|115
|Tristan Robbins (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|0:08:57
|116
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|117
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|118
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain
|119
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|0:09:09
|120
|Kristian House (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:10:47
|121
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:11:00
|122
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:13:58
|123
|Frazer Martin (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|0:16:40
|124
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|125
|Matthew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:18:11
|126
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|127
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:22:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|24
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|22
|4
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|10
|5
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|10
|6
|Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|9
|7
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|9
|8
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|8
|9
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC
|8
|10
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
|6
|11
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
|6
|12
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|4
|13
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|4
|14
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|4
|15
|James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|4
|16
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|17
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|18
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|19
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|20
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC
|1
|21
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1
|22
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|9
|pts
|2
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|3
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|4
|4
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|4
|5
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|6
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|7
|James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|2
|8
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC
|1
