Tour de Wallonie stage 4: Mathias Vacek wins after a day of Ardennes Classic racing
Lidl-Trek rider beats Corbin Strong and Carlos Canal from late breakaway
Mathias Vacek (Lidl-Trek) won stage 4 of the Tour de Wallonie after a day of Ardennes racing in the hills south of Liege.
Vacek got away with Corbin Strong (Israel-Premier Tech), Carlos Canal (Movistar) and Natnael Tesfatsion (Movistar) on a late climb and finished seven seconds clear of the chasers.
Vacek then dominated the sprint from the front. He took a ten-second time bonus but Strong took the leader's yellow jersey by a single second ahead of Vacek.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
