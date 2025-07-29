Tour de Wallonie stage 4: Mathias Vacek wins after a day of Ardennes Classic racing

Lidl-Trek rider beats Corbin Strong and Carlos Canal from late breakaway

Mathias Vacek celebrates his stage victory (Image credit: Getty Images)
Mathias Vacek (Lidl-Trek) won stage 4 of the Tour de Wallonie after a day of Ardennes racing in the hills south of Liege.

Vacek got away with Corbin Strong (Israel-Premier Tech), Carlos Canal (Movistar) and Natnael Tesfatsion (Movistar) on a late climb and finished seven seconds clear of the chasers.

