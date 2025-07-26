Tour de Wallonie: Corbin Strong speeds to opening stage victory

Bunch sprint puts Israel-Premier Tech rider in control

Corbin Strong (Israel-Premier Tech) claimed the bunch sprint on stage 1 of the Tour de Wallonie, out-pacing Rasmus Tiller (Uno-X Mobility) in Nassogne.

The win gives Strong, who was second in the 2024 edition of the race, a leg up on the competition with a 10-second time bonus and the race leader's jersey.

1

Corbin Strong (NZl) Israel-Premier Tech

4:14:00

2

Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

0

3

Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco Alula

0

4

Oliver Knight (GBr) Cofidis

0

5

Sandy Dujardin (Fra) TotalEnergies

0

6

Jelte Krijnsen (Ned) Jayco Alula

0

7

Tibor Del Grosso (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck

0

8

Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Movistar

0

9

Mathias Vacek (Cze) Lidl-Trek

0

10

Toon Aerts (Bel) Lotto

Row 9 - Cell 2
Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

