Tour de Wallonie: Corbin Strong speeds to opening stage victory

Corbin Strong (Israel-Premier Tech) claimed the bunch sprint on stage 1 of the Tour de Wallonie, out-pacing Rasmus Tiller (Uno-X Mobility) in Nassogne.

The win gives Strong, who was second in the 2024 edition of the race, a leg up on the competition with a 10-second time bonus and the race leader's jersey.

Anders Foldager (Jayco-AlUla) was third.

The Tour de Wallonie continues with another lumpy stage from Huy to Sambreville on Sunday.

How it unfolded

The 182-kilometre opening stage of the Tour de Wallonie in Nassogne kicked off under hazy skies immediately with an attack from Kenay De Moyer (Pauwels Sauzen - Cibel Clementines), Ludovic Robeet (Cofidis), and Nicolas Milesi (Arkéa - B&B Hôtels Continentale).

The trio were eventually joined by Kenneth Van Rooy (Wagner Bazin WB) and Jordy Decottignies (Tarteletto - Isorex), making a five-rider escape. Their maximum advantage stretched out to over three minutes before gradually falling to just over two minutes halfway through the stage.

Van Rooy won the first KOM sprint with 139km to go as Lidl-Trek, Alpecin-Deceuninck and Israel-Premier Tech collaborated to keep the quintet under control.

With still 88km to ride, Robeet accelerated, taking De Moyer along for company but their three companions managed to scramble back across. De Moyer mopped up the maximum points at the first intermediate sprint, the next KOM with 54km to go and the next intermediate sprint near the end of the first local circuit.

The breakaway's gap fell steadily throughout the middle section of the stage, but levelled off as they remained in touching distance at 1:40 with 45km to go.

On the Côte de la Barrière de Champlon with 34km to go, Milesi and Robeet surged, kicking Van Rooy and then De Moyer out the back before settling in for the long battle against the chasing peloton, now just 1:22 behind.

The peloton finally woke up with 25km to go, halving the breakaway's advantage in less than 4km.

With the pressure and the pace from Robeet, Milesi had to let go, leaving the Cofidis rider to try to fend off the chase alone across 19 kilometres, but his 30 second lead was not enough. Robeet was finally back in the fold with 2km to go.

On the uphill drag to the finish, Uno-X Mobility led the bunch under the red kite. Rasmus Tiller launched the sprint but Strong was too powerful and claimed the stage.

Results