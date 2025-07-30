Tour de Wallonie: Corbin Strong seals overall title as Clément Izquierdo edges Australian for stage 5 victory

Mathias Vacek second overall as Strong secures GC with move in late five-rider break

BERTRIX, BELGIUM - JULY 30: Clement Izquierdo of France and Team Cofidis celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 46th Tour de Wallonie 2025, Stage 5 a 183.3km stage from Bertrix to Bertrix on July 30, 2025 in Bertrix, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Tour de Wallonie: Clement Izquierdo of Cofidis scores his first pro victory on stage 5, with runner-up Corbin Strong (Israel-Premier Tech) taking the GC title (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Corbin Strong (Israel-Premier Tech) won the overall title at the Tour de Wallonie after the peloton caught five attackers just before the finish line in Bertrix.

Strong started the final hilly stage just one second ahead of Mathias Vacek (Lidl-Trek) but took six bonus seconds for his second place to seal the overall.

