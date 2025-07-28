Tour de Wallonie: Davide Donati punches across line in bunch sprint for surprise victory on stage 3

Milan Fretin second, Anders Foldager third as peloton catches front group of 12 in final 300 metres

ANTOING, BELGIUM - JULY 28: Davide Donati of Italy and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 46th Tour de Wallonie 2025, Stage 3 a 165.3km stage from Estinnes to Antoing on July 28, 2025 in Antoing, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Tour de Wallonie: Davide Donati of Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe celebrates at finish line as stage 3 winner (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Twenty-year-old Davide Donati won his first professional victory on stage 3 of the Tour de Wallonie, winning a hectic sprint with a late surge down the middle.

Donati is part of the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Rookies development team but is riding the Tour de Wallonie as a guest with the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe WorldTour team.

