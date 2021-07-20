Tour de Wallonie: Groenewegen wins opening stage
By Cyclingnews
Jumbo-Visma rider takes first sprint victory in 17 months in Héron
Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) won the opening stage of the Tour de Wallonie in Héron for his first victory of the season. He charged from the peloton to ride a bike length ahead of Hugo Hofstetter (Israel Start-Up Nation) who was second. Gianni Vermeersch (Alpecin-Fenix) followed for third.
In the non-technical final five kilometres to the finish, the peloton absorbed a three-rider breakaway and Jumbo-Visma set up Groenewegen for his first trip to the podium this season, his last victory coming 17 months ago on stage 4 of the 2020 UAE Tour.
The 185.7km stage 1 of the five-day stage race included a series of four second-category two climbs and three intermediate sprints that provided ample opportunities for a number of groups to break clear of the peloton, but never gaining more than a two-minute advantage.
On the 35-kilometre finishing circuit through Liège and the first pass through the finish line in Héron, the twosome of Stan Dewulf (AG2R Citroën) and Jenthe Biermans (Israel Start-Up Nation) moved 44 seconds ahead of the sprinter-controlled peloton.
After the 1.4km Côte de Marneffe, the final categorised climb of the day, the attacks began at the front of the peloton with 20km to go.
A threesome of Andrea Vendrane (AG2R Citroën), Andrea Bagioli (Deceuninck-QuickStep), and Rasmus Tiller (Uno-X Pro Cycling) went clear at the front of the peloton and were soon had a 20-second advantage with 10km to go. They stayed away until 4km to go.
Surging into Héron, the peloton absorbed the small breakaway, while sprinter John Degenkolb (Lotto Soudal) became a non-factor in the charge to the line suffering a flat tyre and Groenewegen rode clear at the line for the win.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|2
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|3
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic
|7
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|9
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|10
|Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
