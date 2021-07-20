Tour de Wallonie: Groenewegen wins opening stage

Image 1 of 1 Dylan Groenewegen of Netherlands and Team Jumbo - Visma celebrates at arrival during the 42nd Tour de Wallonie 2021, Stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) won the opening stage of the Tour de Wallonie in Héron for his first victory of the season. He charged from the peloton to ride a bike length ahead of Hugo Hofstetter (Israel Start-Up Nation) who was second. Gianni Vermeersch (Alpecin-Fenix) followed for third.

In the non-technical final five kilometres to the finish, the peloton absorbed a three-rider breakaway and Jumbo-Visma set up Groenewegen for his first trip to the podium this season, his last victory coming 17 months ago on stage 4 of the 2020 UAE Tour.

The 185.7km stage 1 of the five-day stage race included a series of four second-category two climbs and three intermediate sprints that provided ample opportunities for a number of groups to break clear of the peloton, but never gaining more than a two-minute advantage.

On the 35-kilometre finishing circuit through Liège and the first pass through the finish line in Héron, the twosome of Stan Dewulf (AG2R Citroën) and Jenthe Biermans (Israel Start-Up Nation) moved 44 seconds ahead of the sprinter-controlled peloton.

After the 1.4km Côte de Marneffe, the final categorised climb of the day, the attacks began at the front of the peloton with 20km to go.

A threesome of Andrea Vendrane (AG2R Citroën), Andrea Bagioli (Deceuninck-QuickStep), and Rasmus Tiller (Uno-X Pro Cycling) went clear at the front of the peloton and were soon had a 20-second advantage with 10km to go. They stayed away until 4km to go.

Surging into Héron, the peloton absorbed the small breakaway, while sprinter John Degenkolb (Lotto Soudal) became a non-factor in the charge to the line suffering a flat tyre and Groenewegen rode clear at the line for the win.