Tour de Wallonie: Groenewegen sprints to victory on stage 4
Quinn Simmons retains race lead ahead of final stage
Dylan Groewegen (Jumbo-Visma) sprinted to victory on stage 4 of the Tour de Wallonie in Fleurus, securing his second stage victory at the race.
Daniel joined Cyclingnews as staff writer in 2019 after working freelance at pretty much everywhere in cycling media for seven years.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de Wallonie: Groenewegen sprints to victory on stage 4Quinn Simmons retains race lead ahead of final stage
-
Spain's road teams clear to race Tokyo Olympics after COVID-19 positiveTeam masseuse tested positive on Friday, but riders cleared to race after negative PCR tests
-
Le Col Hors Categorie II bib shorts reviewLe Col’s Hors Categorie Bibs are the brand's high mileage endurance bib shorts but do the newest version go the distance?
-
Met Codatronca TT helmet reviewA fast, extremely comfortable short-tail time trial helmet that won't break the bank
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.