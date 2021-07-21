Tour de Wallonie: Fabio Jakobsen wins stage 2 in Zolder

Image 1 of 11 Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) celebrates winning stage 2 at Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 11 Fabio Jakobsen beats Fernando Gaviria to win stage 2 at Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 11 The bunch sprint during stage 2 at Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 11 Fabio Jakobsen beats Fernando Gaviria to win stage 2 at Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 11 The final sprint on a shortened stage 2 circuit race at Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 11 Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) celebrates winning stage 2 at Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 11 Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) celebrates winning stage 2 at Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 11 Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) celebrates winning stage 2 at Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 11 Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) celebrates winning stage 2 at Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 11 Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) wears the overall leader's jersey at the Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 11 Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) wears the overall leader's jersey at the Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quickstep) secured the bunch-sprint stage 2 victory at the Tour de Wallonie. It was his first victory since recovering from a devastating crash during the 2020 Tour de Pologne.

Jakobsen won the bunch sprint ahead of runner-up Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) and Amaury Capiot (Team Arkea-Samsic).

The riders contested a shortened 120km on the Circuit Zolder motorsport track due to flooding in the area.

Stage 1 winner Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) maintained his lead in the overall classification ahead of stage 3.

Jakobsen suffered life-threatening injuries to his face and neck following a crash on the opening stage of the Tour de Pologne last year. The stage concluded with a downhill finish in Katowice where Groenewegen deviated from his line and knocked Jakobsen into the barriers, which fell apart on impact.

After a long recovery process, Jakobsen made his return to racing at the Tour of Turkey and then participated at the Volta ao Algarve, Critérium du Dauphiné and most recently at the Dutch National Championships.

The Tour de Wallonie will continue with stage 3 on Thursday with a 179.9km from Plombières to Érezée.