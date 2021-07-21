Tour de Wallonie: Fabio Jakobsen wins stage 2 in Zolder
By Cyclingnews
Deceuninck-Quickstep rider takes first victory since Tour de Pologne crash
Stage 2: Verviers - Herve
Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quickstep) secured the bunch-sprint stage 2 victory at the Tour de Wallonie. It was his first victory since recovering from a devastating crash during the 2020 Tour de Pologne.
Jakobsen won the bunch sprint ahead of runner-up Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) and Amaury Capiot (Team Arkea-Samsic).
The riders contested a shortened 120km on the Circuit Zolder motorsport track due to flooding in the area.
Stage 1 winner Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) maintained his lead in the overall classification ahead of stage 3.
Jakobsen suffered life-threatening injuries to his face and neck following a crash on the opening stage of the Tour de Pologne last year. The stage concluded with a downhill finish in Katowice where Groenewegen deviated from his line and knocked Jakobsen into the barriers, which fell apart on impact.
After a long recovery process, Jakobsen made his return to racing at the Tour of Turkey and then participated at the Volta ao Algarve, Critérium du Dauphiné and most recently at the Dutch National Championships.
The Tour de Wallonie will continue with stage 3 on Thursday with a 179.9km from Plombières to Érezée.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic
|4
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|5
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|7
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|9
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
