Tour de Wallonie: Fabio Jakobsen wins stage 2 in Zolder

Deceuninck-Quickstep rider takes first victory since Tour de Pologne crash

Stage 2: Verviers - Herve

HEUSDENZOLDER BELGIUM JULY 21 Fabio Jakobsen of Netherlands and Team Deceuninck QuickStep stage winner celebrates at podium during the 42nd Tour de Wallonie 2021 Stage 2 a 120km stage from Zolder Circuit to Zolder Circuit Race held at the Zolder Circuit due to flooding in the country tourdewallonie grandprixdewallonie on July 21 2021 in HeusdenZolder Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) celebrates winning stage 2 at Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Getty Images)
Fabio Jakobsen beats Fernando Gaviria to win stage 2 at Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Getty Images)
The bunch sprint during stage 2 at Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Getty Images)
Fabio Jakobsen beats Fernando Gaviria to win stage 2 at Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Getty Images)
The final sprint on a shortened stage 2 circuit race at Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Getty Images)
Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) celebrates winning stage 2 at Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Getty Images)
Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) celebrates winning stage 2 at Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Getty Images)
Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) celebrates winning stage 2 at Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Getty Images)
Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) celebrates winning stage 2 at Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Getty Images)
Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) wears the overall leader's jersey at the Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Getty Images)
Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) wears the overall leader's jersey at the Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quickstep) secured the bunch-sprint stage 2 victory at the Tour de Wallonie. It was his first victory since recovering from a devastating crash during the 2020 Tour de Pologne.

Jakobsen won the bunch sprint ahead of runner-up Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) and Amaury Capiot (Team Arkea-Samsic).

The riders contested a shortened 120km on the Circuit Zolder motorsport track due to flooding in the area.

Stage 1 winner Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) maintained his lead in the overall classification ahead of stage  3.

Jakobsen suffered life-threatening injuries to his face and neck following a crash on the opening stage of the Tour de Pologne last year.  The stage concluded with a downhill finish in Katowice where Groenewegen deviated from his line and knocked Jakobsen into the barriers, which fell apart on impact.

After a long recovery process, Jakobsen made his return to racing at the Tour of Turkey and then participated at the Volta ao Algarve, Critérium du Dauphiné and most recently at the Dutch National Championships.

The Tour de Wallonie will continue with stage 3 on Thursday with a 179.9km  from Plombières to Érezée.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
2Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
3Amaury Capiot (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic
4Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
5Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
7Marc Sarreau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
8Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
9Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal

