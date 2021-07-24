Trending

Quinn Simmons wins Tour de Wallonie

By

Fabio Jakobsen wins finale stage 5 in Quaregnon

QUAREGNON BELGIUM JULY 24 Fabio Jakobsen of Netherlands and Team Deceuninck QuickStep celebrates at arrival during the 42nd Tour de Wallonie 2021 Stage 5 a 1831km stage from Dinant to Quaregnon tourdewallonie grandprixdewallonie on July 24 2021 in Quaregnon Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won the finale stage 5 at the Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Getty Images)
Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo) at Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) secured his second stage win of the week claiming the finale stage 5 at the Tour de Wallonie  that finished in a sprint in Quaregnon. The Dutchman sprinted to victory ahead of Matteo Fabbro (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Milan Menten (Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB).

Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo) finished in the field and won the overall classification at the five-day race.

The Tour de Wallonie came to a conclusion on stage 5 where the field raced 192.4km between Dinant and Quaregnon. The route included three sprints and one categorised climb over the Côte de Rossignol before finishing in Quaregnon.

An early breakawya of five riders cleared the field with Fumiyuki Beppu (EF Education-Nippo), Senne Leysen(Alpecin-Fenix), Ward Vanhoof (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Sean Quinn (Hagens Berman Axeon) and Jesper Hansen (Riwal Cycling Team).

More to follow...

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
2Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB

Final general classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo

