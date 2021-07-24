Quinn Simmons wins Tour de Wallonie

Image 1 of 5 Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won the finale stage 5 at the Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 5 Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won the finale stage 5 at the Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won the finale stage 5 at the Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 5 Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won the finale stage 5 at the Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 5 Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo) at Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) secured his second stage win of the week claiming the finale stage 5 at the Tour de Wallonie that finished in a sprint in Quaregnon. The Dutchman sprinted to victory ahead of Matteo Fabbro (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Milan Menten (Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB).

Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo) finished in the field and won the overall classification at the five-day race.

The Tour de Wallonie came to a conclusion on stage 5 where the field raced 192.4km between Dinant and Quaregnon. The route included three sprints and one categorised climb over the Côte de Rossignol before finishing in Quaregnon.

An early breakawya of five riders cleared the field with Fumiyuki Beppu (EF Education-Nippo), Senne Leysen(Alpecin-Fenix), Ward Vanhoof (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Sean Quinn (Hagens Berman Axeon) and Jesper Hansen (Riwal Cycling Team).



More to follow...

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB