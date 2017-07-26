Image 1 of 27 Dylan Teuns talks to the media (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 27 Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) steps onto the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 27 Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) sealed the KOM jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 27 Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing) also won the points jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 27 Evaldas Siskevicius (Delko Marseille Provence KTM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 27 Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre's Benjamin Thomas won the bet young rider jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 27 Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing) in yellow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 27 Celebration time for Dylan Teuns and BMC Racing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 27 Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 27 Maxim Belkov (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 27 Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 27 Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 27 Nikolas Maes (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 27 Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing) pulling on yellow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 27 Two wins and the overall for Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 27 Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing) zips up the jersey before celebrating (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 27 Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing) seals overall win with his second win of the week (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 27 The riders wait for the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 27 Fran Ventoso sports some impressive facial hair (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 27 Manuel Quinziato (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 27 The riders chat before the stage gets underway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 27 Australian champion Miles Scotson (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 27 Dylan Teuns collects his bike after sign on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 27 Floris Gerts signs on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 27 Michael Morkov signs on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 27 Gediminas Bagdonas signs on ahead of the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 27 The jersey wearers of the Tour de Wallonie line up ahead of stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing) claimed his second stage win and wrapped the overall race victory with a solo ride on the fifth and final stage of the Tour de Wallonie. The Belgian jumped clear on the sharp final rise inside the last kilometre, and had five seconds on the pack when he reached the line.

Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) led the chasers over the line for second place while Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal) took third. With his attack, Teuns extended his lead in the overall classification, which he’d held since stage 2, to 43 seconds and sealed the first GC win of his career.

Teuns reacted to a move from Van der Sande, who started the day in second place. Van der Sande surged up on the inside of the leading rider in the peloton as they navigated a tight chicane on the final climb, getting a gap of around five bike lengths, forcing a response from the race leader.

When it came, the reaction was decisive and Van der Sande did not have the legs to keep up with the 25-year-old on the steep ramp towards the line. He would have to settle for second place overall, with stage 1 winner Benjamin Thomas rounding out the GC podium at 54 seconds down.

It has been a very successful week for the BMC Racing squad. Along with two stage wins and the overall from Teuns, they delivered Jempy Drucker to victory on stage 4.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4:13:03 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:05 3 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre 6 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 7 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 8 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 10 Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions 11 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:10 12 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 13 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 14 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 15 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 17 Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 18 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:17 21 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:20 22 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie 23 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 24 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:24 26 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 27 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 28 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottNl-Jumbo 29 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 30 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 31 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 33 Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:30 34 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 35 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:33 36 Romain Le Roux (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre 37 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 38 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 39 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 41 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 42 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 0:00:43 43 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:45 44 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 45 Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 46 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 47 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 48 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 49 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:00:57 50 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:15 51 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 52 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 53 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 54 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:19 55 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 56 Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions 57 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 58 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 59 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:01:21 60 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 61 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 62 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:29 64 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 65 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 66 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:49 67 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 68 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 69 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:01:54 71 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 72 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:05 73 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 74 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:09 75 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:02:17 76 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 77 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:02:32 78 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 79 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:02:54 80 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:58 81 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre 82 Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan 83 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 84 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:23 85 Gordon De Winter (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service 0:03:26 86 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:03:45 87 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 88 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 89 Antoine Loy (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service 90 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 91 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 92 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 93 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 94 Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre 95 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 96 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 97 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 98 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 99 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 100 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 101 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 102 Boris Vallee (Bel) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:03:56 103 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 104 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:04:29 105 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:04:40 106 Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:50 107 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:20 108 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:06:25 109 Martin Palm (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service 110 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:06:47 111 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:06:51 112 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 113 Anthony Debuy (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service 0:07:59 114 Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 115 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 116 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 117 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre 118 Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terr 119 Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre 120 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 121 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 122 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 123 Steven Tronet (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre 124 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 125 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 126 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 127 Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 128 Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 129 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:02 130 Charlie Arimont (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service 0:10:13 131 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 132 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 133 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 134 Lionel Taminaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:10:16 DNF Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ DNF Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM DNF Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie DNF Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie DNF Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij DNF Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij DNF Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNS Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM DNS Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert