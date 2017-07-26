Tour de Wallonie: Teuns wins final stage and overall
Coquard and Van der Sande round out the podium
Stage 5: Chièvres - Thuin
Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing) claimed his second stage win and wrapped the overall race victory with a solo ride on the fifth and final stage of the Tour de Wallonie. The Belgian jumped clear on the sharp final rise inside the last kilometre, and had five seconds on the pack when he reached the line.
Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) led the chasers over the line for second place while Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal) took third. With his attack, Teuns extended his lead in the overall classification, which he’d held since stage 2, to 43 seconds and sealed the first GC win of his career.
Teuns reacted to a move from Van der Sande, who started the day in second place. Van der Sande surged up on the inside of the leading rider in the peloton as they navigated a tight chicane on the final climb, getting a gap of around five bike lengths, forcing a response from the race leader.
When it came, the reaction was decisive and Van der Sande did not have the legs to keep up with the 25-year-old on the steep ramp towards the line. He would have to settle for second place overall, with stage 1 winner Benjamin Thomas rounding out the GC podium at 54 seconds down.
It has been a very successful week for the BMC Racing squad. Along with two stage wins and the overall from Teuns, they delivered Jempy Drucker to victory on stage 4.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4:13:03
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:05
|3
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
|6
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|7
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|8
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|10
|Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|11
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:10
|12
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|13
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|17
|Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|18
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:17
|21
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:20
|22
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie
|23
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|24
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:24
|26
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|27
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|28
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottNl-Jumbo
|29
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|30
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|33
|Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:30
|34
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|35
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:33
|36
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
|37
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|38
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|39
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|41
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|42
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:43
|43
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:45
|44
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|45
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|46
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|47
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|48
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|49
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:00:57
|50
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:15
|51
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|52
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|53
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|54
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:19
|55
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|56
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|57
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|58
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|59
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:01:21
|60
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|61
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|62
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:29
|64
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|65
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|66
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:49
|67
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|68
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|69
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:54
|71
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|72
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:05
|73
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|74
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:09
|75
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:02:17
|76
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|77
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:02:32
|78
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|79
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:54
|80
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:58
|81
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
|82
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|83
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|84
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:23
|85
|Gordon De Winter (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
|0:03:26
|86
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:45
|87
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Antoine Loy (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
|90
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|91
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|92
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|93
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|94
|Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
|95
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|96
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|97
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|98
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|99
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|100
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|101
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|102
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:03:56
|103
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|104
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:04:29
|105
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:04:40
|106
|Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:50
|107
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:20
|108
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:06:25
|109
|Martin Palm (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
|110
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:06:47
|111
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:06:51
|112
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|113
|Anthony Debuy (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
|0:07:59
|114
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|115
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|116
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|117
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
|118
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terr
|119
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
|120
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|121
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|122
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|123
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
|124
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|125
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|126
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|127
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|128
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|129
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:02
|130
|Charlie Arimont (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
|0:10:13
|131
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|132
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|133
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|134
|Lionel Taminaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:10:16
|DNF
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNS
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNS
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|21:19:34
|2
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:43
|3
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
|0:00:54
|4
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:02
|5
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:03
|6
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:01:05
|7
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:10
|8
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:12
|9
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:19
|10
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:20
|11
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:22
|12
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:28
|13
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:01:33
|14
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:01:49
|15
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:05
|16
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
|0:02:08
|17
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:02:09
|18
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:22
|19
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:28
|20
|Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:29
|21
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:02:32
|22
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:03:28
|23
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:03:41
|24
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:04:20
|25
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:23
|26
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:35
|27
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:04:37
|28
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:05:23
|29
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:05:46
|30
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:04
|31
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:21
|32
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:08:22
|33
|Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:08:38
|34
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:50
|35
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:14
|36
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:28
|37
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:09:51
|38
|Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:10:11
|39
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:30
|40
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:10:49
|41
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:52
|42
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:51
|43
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:58
|44
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:12:13
|45
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:12:23
|46
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:12:33
|47
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:12:39
|48
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:13:04
|49
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:13:12
|50
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:13:15
|51
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottNl-Jumbo
|0:13:33
|52
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:43
|53
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|0:14:33
|54
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:14:56
|55
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:15:10
|56
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:15:39
|57
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:40
|58
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:47
|59
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:01
|60
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:16:16
|62
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:16:42
|63
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:16:43
|64
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:16:48
|65
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:28
|66
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:43
|67
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:17:51
|68
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:19:00
|69
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:24
|70
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:20:04
|71
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:20:09
|72
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|0:20:27
|73
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:32
|74
|Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:20:33
|75
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:20:38
|76
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:20:43
|77
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:21:12
|78
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:14
|79
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:21:25
|80
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:22:06
|81
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:13
|82
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:22:36
|83
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
|0:24:18
|84
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:24:24
|85
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:24:34
|86
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:24:39
|87
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:55
|88
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:24:59
|89
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:25:06
|90
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:15
|91
|Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
|0:25:40
|92
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|93
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:09
|94
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:11
|95
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:27:45
|96
|Antoine Loy (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
|0:28:07
|97
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:59
|98
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:05
|99
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:29:14
|100
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:30:12
|101
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:30:52
|102
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:31:43
|103
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|104
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:32:36
|105
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:32:42
|106
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:32:56
|107
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:33:44
|108
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:34:24
|109
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:34:33
|110
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:35:56
|111
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:35:58
|112
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:36:18
|113
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:36:54
|114
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:37:23
|115
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:37:35
|116
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:38:34
|117
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:39:03
|118
|Lionel Taminaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:39:11
|119
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|120
|Charlie Arimont (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
|0:39:38
|121
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:40:12
|122
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
|0:42:23
|123
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:42:31
|124
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:43:04
|125
|Anthony Debuy (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
|0:44:52
|126
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:45:24
|127
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:47:18
|128
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
|0:50:39
|129
|Martin Palm (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
|0:54:49
|130
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:55:35
|131
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
|0:56:10
|132
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:56:57
|133
|Gordon De Winter (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
|0:59:23
|134
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
|1:05:17
