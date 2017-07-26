Trending

Tour de Wallonie: Teuns wins final stage and overall

Coquard and Van der Sande round out the podium

Image 1 of 27

Dylan Teuns talks to the media

Dylan Teuns talks to the media
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 27

Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) steps onto the podium

Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) steps onto the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 27

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) sealed the KOM jersey

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) sealed the KOM jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 27

Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing) also won the points jersey

Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing) also won the points jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 27

Evaldas Siskevicius (Delko Marseille Provence KTM)

Evaldas Siskevicius (Delko Marseille Provence KTM)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 27

Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre's Benjamin Thomas won the bet young rider jersey

Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre's Benjamin Thomas won the bet young rider jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 27

Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing) in yellow

Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing) in yellow
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 27

Celebration time for Dylan Teuns and BMC Racing

Celebration time for Dylan Teuns and BMC Racing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 27

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) on the attack

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 27

Maxim Belkov (Katusha-Alpecin)

Maxim Belkov (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 27

Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R La Mondiale)

Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 27

Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport)

Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 27

Nikolas Maes (Lotto Soudal)

Nikolas Maes (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 27

Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing) pulling on yellow

Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing) pulling on yellow
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 27

Two wins and the overall for Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing)

Two wins and the overall for Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 27

Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing) zips up the jersey before celebrating

Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing) zips up the jersey before celebrating
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 27

Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing) seals overall win with his second win of the week

Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing) seals overall win with his second win of the week
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 27

The riders wait for the start

The riders wait for the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 27

Fran Ventoso sports some impressive facial hair

Fran Ventoso sports some impressive facial hair
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 27

Manuel Quinziato (BMC Racing)

Manuel Quinziato (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 27

The riders chat before the stage gets underway

The riders chat before the stage gets underway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 27

Australian champion Miles Scotson

Australian champion Miles Scotson
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 27

Dylan Teuns collects his bike after sign on

Dylan Teuns collects his bike after sign on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 27

Floris Gerts signs on

Floris Gerts signs on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 27

Michael Morkov signs on

Michael Morkov signs on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 27

Gediminas Bagdonas signs on ahead of the stage

Gediminas Bagdonas signs on ahead of the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 27

The jersey wearers of the Tour de Wallonie line up ahead of stage 5

The jersey wearers of the Tour de Wallonie line up ahead of stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing) claimed his second stage win and wrapped the overall race victory with a solo ride on the fifth and final stage of the Tour de Wallonie. The Belgian jumped clear on the sharp final rise inside the last kilometre, and had five seconds on the pack when he reached the line.

Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) led the chasers over the line for second place while Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal) took third. With his attack, Teuns extended his lead in the overall classification, which he’d held since stage 2, to 43 seconds and sealed the first GC win of his career.

Teuns reacted to a move from Van der Sande, who started the day in second place. Van der Sande surged up on the inside of the leading rider in the peloton as they navigated a tight chicane on the final climb, getting a gap of around five bike lengths, forcing a response from the race leader.

When it came, the reaction was decisive and Van der Sande did not have the legs to keep up with the 25-year-old on the steep ramp towards the line. He would have to settle for second place overall, with stage 1 winner Benjamin Thomas rounding out the GC podium at 54 seconds down.

It has been a very successful week for the BMC Racing squad. Along with two stage wins and the overall from Teuns, they delivered Jempy Drucker to victory on stage 4.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team4:13:03
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:05
3Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
4Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
5Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
6Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
7Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
8Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
9Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
10Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
11Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:10
12Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
13Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
14Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
15Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Erwann Corbel (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
17Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
18Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
20Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:17
21Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:20
22Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie
23Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
24Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:24
26Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
27Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
28Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottNl-Jumbo
29Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
30Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
33Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:30
34Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
35Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:33
36Romain Le Roux (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
37Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
38Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
39Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
41Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
42Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ0:00:43
43Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:45
44Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
45Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
46Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
47Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
48Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
49Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:00:57
50Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:15
51Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
52Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
53Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
54Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:19
55Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
56Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
57Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
58Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
59Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:01:21
60Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
61Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
62Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:29
64Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
65Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
66Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:49
67Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
68Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
69Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
70Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:01:54
71Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
72Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:05
73Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
74Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:09
75Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:02:17
76Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
77Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:02:32
78Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
79Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:02:54
80Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:58
81Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
82Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
83Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
84Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:23
85Gordon De Winter (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service0:03:26
86Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:03:45
87Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
88Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
89Antoine Loy (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
90Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
91Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
92Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
93Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
94Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
95Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
96Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
97Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
98Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
99Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
100Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
101Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
102Boris Vallee (Bel) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:03:56
103Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
104Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:04:29
105Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:04:40
106Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:50
107Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:20
108Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:06:25
109Martin Palm (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
110Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:06:47
111Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:06:51
112Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
113Anthony Debuy (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service0:07:59
114Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
115Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
116Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
117Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
118Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terr
119Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
120Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
121Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
122Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
123Steven Tronet (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
124Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
125Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
126Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
127Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
128Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
129Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:02
130Charlie Arimont (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service0:10:13
131Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
132Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
133Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
134Lionel Taminaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:10:16
DNFAnthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
DNFRemy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFGuillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFJulien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFJonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFJulien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFAndre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFBerden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFKenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNSBenjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNSJérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team21:19:34
2Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:43
3Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre0:00:54
4Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:02
5Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:01:03
6Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:01:05
7Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:10
8Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:12
9Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:19
10Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:20
11Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:01:22
12Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:28
13Erwann Corbel (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:01:33
14Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:01:49
15Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:05
16Romain Le Roux (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre0:02:08
17Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:02:09
18Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:22
19Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:28
20Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:29
21Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:02:32
22Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:03:28
23Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:03:41
24Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:04:20
25Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:23
26Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:35
27Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:04:37
28Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:05:23
29Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:05:46
30Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:04
31Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:21
32Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:08:22
33Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:08:38
34Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:08:50
35Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:14
36Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:28
37Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:09:51
38Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:10:11
39Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:30
40Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:10:49
41Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:52
42Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:11:51
43Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:11:58
44Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:12:13
45Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:12:23
46Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:12:33
47Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:12:39
48Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:13:04
49Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:13:12
50Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:13:15
51Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottNl-Jumbo0:13:33
52Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:13:43
53Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ0:14:33
54Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:14:56
55Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:15:10
56Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:15:39
57Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:40
58Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:47
59Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:01
60Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
61Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:16:16
62Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:16:42
63Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:16:43
64Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:16:48
65Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:28
66Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:17:43
67Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:17:51
68Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:19:00
69Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:24
70Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:20:04
71Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport0:20:09
72Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ0:20:27
73Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:32
74Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:20:33
75Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:20:38
76Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:20:43
77Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:21:12
78Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:21:14
79Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:21:25
80Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:22:06
81Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:13
82Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:22:36
83Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre0:24:18
84Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:24:24
85Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:24:34
86Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:24:39
87Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:55
88Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:24:59
89Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:25:06
90Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:25:15
91Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre0:25:40
92Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
93Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:09
94Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:27:11
95Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:27:45
96Antoine Loy (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service0:28:07
97Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:28:59
98Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:29:05
99Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:29:14
100Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:30:12
101Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:30:52
102Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:31:43
103Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
104Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:32:36
105Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:32:42
106Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:32:56
107Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:33:44
108Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:34:24
109Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:34:33
110Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:35:56
111Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:35:58
112Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:36:18
113Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:36:54
114Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport0:37:23
115Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:37:35
116Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:38:34
117Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie0:39:03
118Lionel Taminaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:39:11
119Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
120Charlie Arimont (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service0:39:38
121Boris Vallee (Bel) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:40:12
122Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre0:42:23
123Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:42:31
124Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:43:04
125Anthony Debuy (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service0:44:52
126Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:45:24
127Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:47:18
128Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre0:50:39
129Martin Palm (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service0:54:49
130Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:55:35
131Steven Tronet (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre0:56:10
132Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:56:57
133Gordon De Winter (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service0:59:23
134Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre1:05:17

