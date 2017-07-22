Thomas claims Wallonie opener
21-year-old holds off chasers to take first leader's jersey
Stage 1: Stavelot - Marchin
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armée de Terre
|4:28:40
|2
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:05
|3
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:08
|7
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:13
|9
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|10
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
