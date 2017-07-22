Trending

Thomas claims Wallonie opener

21-year-old holds off chasers to take first leader's jersey

Image 1 of 22

Benjamin Thomas celebrates a Tour de Wallonie stage victory.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 22

Benjamin Thomas wins the opening stage of the Tour de Wallonie.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 22

Escapees at the Tour de Wallonie

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 22

Benjamin Thomas wins stage 1 of the Tour de Wallonie.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 22

The sprint for second on stage 1 of the Tour de Wallonie

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 22

Benjamin Thomas on the Tour de Wallonie podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 22

Benjamin Thomas in the Tour de Wallonie's yellow jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 22

Kevin Ledanois in the Tour de Wallonie's pink sprint jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 22

Jimmy Turgis (Cofidis) attacks

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 22

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 22

Fran Ventoso (BMC) in the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 22

Maarten Wynants (LottoNl-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 22

Huub Duijn (Veranda's Willems Crelan)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 22

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 22

Bram Tankink (LottoNl-Jumbo) leading the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 22

Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 22

Floris Gerts (BMC Racing)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 22

Quentin Jauregui (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 22

Mads Würtz Schmidt (Katusha-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 22

Nathan Van Hooydonck (BMC) riding next to Adam Blythe

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 22

Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 22

Fran Ventoso (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armée de Terre4:28:40
2Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:05
3Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
4Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:08
7Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
8Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:13
9Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
10Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armée de Terre4:28:30
2Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:09
3Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:11
4Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:15
5Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:18
7Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
8Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:23
9Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
10Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport

