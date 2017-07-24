Teuns wins stage 3 at Tour de Wallonie
BMC rider wins stage in yellow jersey
Stage 3: Arlon - Houffalize
Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing) showed off his yellow jersey properly Monday at the Tour de Wallonie, soloing away from a reduced bunch on the final climb to Houffalize and soloing to the stage 3 win. Teuns added more than half a minute to his race lead, further securing the jersey he took from Ben Thomas (Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre) the day before.
Teuns escaped the main peloton after his BMC Racing teammates pulled back the final remnants of the day's breakaway inside 10km to go, then he held his advantage to the line to beat Quentin Pacher (Delko Marseille Provence KTM) and Odd Christian Eiking (FDJ) by nine seconds.
"First of all, I would like to thank my BMC Racing Team teammates," Teuns said. "They did a great job today and controlled the race. I said to them this morning that today was the main GC day and that my best chance was to ride for the victory. That's exactly what the team did, and all I had to do was finish it off in the closing meters of the race.
"I was just feeling really good and I knew that I needed to attack there if I wanted to win," Teuns said. "I have been feeling strong in my last few races and especially at GP Pino Cerami and also the first two stages here. It is good for me that I can show something after my good result at Flèche Wallone at the beginning of the year. My spring was really good, and now I have another good result here, which is really positive for me."
Teuns now leads Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto-Soudal) by 32 second in the overall, with Thomas in third, 29 seconds back.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4:25:30
|2
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:09
|3
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|4
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:14
|5
|Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:18
|6
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:20
|7
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:21
|8
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:24
|9
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:26
|12
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|13
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:28
|14
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|15
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
|16
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
|17
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:35
|18
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:40
|19
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:43
|21
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:44
|22
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|23
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|24
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:50
|25
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:52
|26
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:54
|27
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|28
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:00:57
|29
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|30
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|31
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|32
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:02
|33
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:04
|34
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|35
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:01:09
|36
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:10
|37
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|38
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:17
|39
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|40
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:20
|41
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:01:22
|42
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:27
|43
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:33
|44
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:47
|45
|Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
|0:01:53
|46
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:57
|47
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:59
|48
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:19
|49
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
|50
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|51
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:26
|52
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|53
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|54
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:13
|55
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|56
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:17
|57
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:03:49
|58
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|59
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:56
|60
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|61
|Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:04:08
|62
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:04:14
|63
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:04:16
|64
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:24
|65
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:04:31
|67
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|68
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:39
|69
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|70
|Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:04:44
|71
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:46
|72
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|73
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:05:32
|74
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:05:47
|75
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:58
|76
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:06:00
|77
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:17
|78
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:06:33
|79
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:38
|80
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:06:44
|81
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:06:47
|82
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:06:53
|84
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:54
|85
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|86
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|87
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:09
|88
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottNl-Jumbo
|89
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|90
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|91
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|92
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|93
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
|94
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|95
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|96
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|97
|Antoine Loy (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
|98
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:32
|99
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:11:30
|100
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|101
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:13:39
|102
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:57
|103
|Anthony Debuy (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
|0:14:03
|104
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:14:06
|105
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:14:08
|106
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|107
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:14:11
|108
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|109
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|110
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|111
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|112
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|113
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|114
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|115
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
|116
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|117
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:14:18
|118
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|119
|Lionel Taminaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:14:22
|120
|Charlie Arimont (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
|0:14:28
|121
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|122
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:14:37
|123
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|124
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|125
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:42
|126
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|127
|Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|128
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
|129
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terr
|130
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|131
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:14:51
|132
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|133
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|134
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|135
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:14:53
|136
|Gordon De Winter (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
|137
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:14:56
|138
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:14:58
|139
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:15:04
|140
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|141
|Martin Palm (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
|0:15:23
|142
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:17:07
|143
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:17:37
|144
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:22:03
|145
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|146
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:05
|147
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|DNF
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNS
|Franklin Six (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13:23:15
|2
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:32
|3
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
|0:00:39
|4
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:42
|5
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:44
|6
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:48
|7
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:50
|8
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|9
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:52
|10
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:54
|11
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:57
|12
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:00
|13
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:04
|14
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:01:13
|15
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:01:15
|16
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
|0:01:25
|17
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:26
|18
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:01:31
|19
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:45
|20
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:48
|21
|Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:49
|22
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:57
|23
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:58
|24
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:02:12
|25
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:02:17
|26
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:02:58
|27
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:03:13
|28
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|29
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:28
|30
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:52
|31
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:03:57
|32
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:04:44
|33
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:21
|34
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:32
|35
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:44
|36
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:47
|37
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:54
|38
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:13
|39
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:41
|40
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:07:48
|41
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:07:55
|42
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:56
|43
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:03
|44
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:07
|45
|Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:08:18
|46
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:20
|47
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:08:39
|48
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:09:09
|49
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:29
|50
|Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:09:40
|51
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:10:10
|52
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:10:34
|53
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:11:22
|54
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:11:37
|55
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:11:53
|56
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:12:00
|57
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|58
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:06
|59
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:12:14
|60
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:12:18
|61
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:23
|62
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottNl-Jumbo
|0:12:46
|63
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:13
|64
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:13:24
|65
|Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
|0:13:51
|66
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:13:57
|67
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|0:13:59
|68
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:14:19
|69
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:14:27
|70
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:36
|71
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:14:38
|72
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:14:49
|73
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:59
|74
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:10
|75
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:15:14
|76
|Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:37
|77
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:39
|78
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:41
|79
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:43
|80
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
|0:15:47
|81
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:16:07
|82
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:08
|83
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:16:14
|84
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:06
|85
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:17
|86
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:17:43
|87
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:18:06
|88
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:20
|89
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:18:28
|90
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:33
|91
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:18:34
|92
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|0:19:21
|93
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|94
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:20:32
|95
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:20:35
|96
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:20:38
|97
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:20:45
|98
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:20:54
|99
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:21:11
|100
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:17
|101
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:45
|102
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:21:47
|103
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:21:49
|104
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:23:00
|105
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:23:12
|106
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:16
|107
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:27
|108
|Antoine Loy (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
|0:23:56
|109
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:24:17
|110
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:24:27
|111
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:35
|112
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:26:08
|113
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:26:34
|114
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:27:26
|115
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:28:06
|116
|Lionel Taminaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:28:45
|117
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:29:01
|118
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:29:04
|119
|Charlie Arimont (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
|0:29:15
|120
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:29:28
|121
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:29:30
|122
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:30:00
|123
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:30:18
|124
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:31:58
|125
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:33:28
|126
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:33:30
|127
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:33:39
|128
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:33:41
|129
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:33:52
|130
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:33:57
|131
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:36:06
|132
|Anthony Debuy (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
|0:36:30
|133
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:36:52
|134
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:38:36
|135
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
|0:39:15
|136
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:42:15
|137
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|138
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:42:20
|139
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
|0:42:30
|140
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:42:32
|141
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:42:41
|142
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:43:17
|143
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
|0:46:24
|144
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:47:45
|145
|Martin Palm (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
|0:47:58
|146
|Gordon De Winter (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
|0:50:50
|147
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terr
|0:57:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|40
|pts
|2
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
|25
|3
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|4
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|5
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|6
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|20
|7
|Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|8
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|15
|9
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|15
|10
|Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|11
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|12
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|10
|13
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|9
|14
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|8
|15
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|16
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|4
|17
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|18
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|4
|19
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|20
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|21
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|2
|22
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|23
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|24
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|pts
|2
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|52
|3
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|20
|4
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|20
|5
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|18
|6
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|16
|7
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|14
|8
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|12
|9
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|10
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|10
|11
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|12
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|13
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|8
|14
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|8
|15
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|16
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|6
|17
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|6
|18
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|6
|19
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|20
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
|4
|21
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|22
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|23
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|4
|24
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|2
|25
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|2
|26
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|15
|pts
|2
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|3
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|8
|4
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|5
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|6
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|6
|7
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|6
|8
|Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|9
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|10
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|11
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|12
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|3
|13
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|1
|14
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|15
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|16
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|1
|17
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
|13:23:54
|2
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:25
|3
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:02:19
|4
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:13
|5
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:53
|6
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:05
|7
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:08
|8
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:02
|9
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:08:00
|10
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:10:43
|11
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:11:21
|12
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|13
|Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
|0:13:12
|14
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:13:48
|15
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:13:57
|16
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:04
|17
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:27
|18
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:17:49
|19
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:17:55
|20
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|0:18:42
|21
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:20:32
|22
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:06
|23
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:37
|24
|Antoine Loy (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
|0:23:17
|25
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:23:48
|26
|Lionel Taminaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:28:06
|27
|Charlie Arimont (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
|0:28:36
|28
|Anthony Debuy (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
|0:35:51
|29
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:41:36
|30
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Martin Palm (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
|0:47:19
|32
|Gordon De Winter (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
|0:50:11
|33
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terr
|0:56:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|40:13:37
|2
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:02
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:43
|4
|Team Katusha
|0:02:48
|5
|Lotto Soudal
|0:03:03
|6
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:20
|7
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:03:28
|8
|Team Lotto Nl
|0:03:35
|9
|Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|0:04:48
|10
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:17
|11
|FDJ
|0:08:01
|12
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:41
|13
|Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|0:11:08
|14
|Armee De Terre
|0:12:13
|15
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:14:38
|16
|Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:14:58
|17
|Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:21:01
|18
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:26:21
|19
|Direct Energie
|0:32:09
|20
|AGO - Aqua Service
|0:44:38
