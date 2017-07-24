Image 1 of 34 Dylan Teuns wins stage 3 at Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 34 Sean De Bie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 34 Remy Mertz (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 34 Bram Tankink (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 34 Julien El Fares (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 34 Sven Erik Bystrom (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 34 Sven Erik Bystrom (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 34 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 34 Kevin Ledanois, Baptiste Planckaert, Francisco Ventoso (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 34 Kevin Ledanois and Baptiste Planckaert, (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 34 Francisco Ventoso (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 34 Stage 3 at the Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 34 Alexis Gougeard in the mountains jersey at Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 34 Alexis Gougeard in the mountains jersey at Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 34 Alexis Gougeard in the mountains jersey at Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 34 Dylan Tuens in green at the Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 34 Anthony Roux (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 34 Stijn Devolder (Veranda's Willems Crelan) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 34 Dylan Teuns wins stage 3 at Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 34 Dylan Teuns wins stage 3 at Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 34 Dylan Teuns on the podium after winning stage 3 at Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 34 Dylan Teuns on the podium after winning stage 3 at Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 34 Dylan Teuns on the podium after winning stage 3 at Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 34 Dylan Teuns on the podium after winning stage 3 at Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 34 Dylan Teuns on the podium after winning stage 3 at Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 34 Dylan Teuns leads the group up a climb at Wallonie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 34 Dylan Teuns leads the group up a climb at Wallonie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 34 Dylan Teuns leads the group up a climb at Wallonie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 34 Dylan Teuns leads the group up a climb at Wallonie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 34 Dylan Teuns leads the group up a climb at Wallonie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 34 Alex Kirsch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 34 Alexis Gougeard (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 34 Alexis Gougeard (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 34 Quentin Pacher in the young rider jersey at Wallonie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing) showed off his yellow jersey properly Monday at the Tour de Wallonie, soloing away from a reduced bunch on the final climb to Houffalize and soloing to the stage 3 win. Teuns added more than half a minute to his race lead, further securing the jersey he took from Ben Thomas (Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre) the day before.

Teuns escaped the main peloton after his BMC Racing teammates pulled back the final remnants of the day's breakaway inside 10km to go, then he held his advantage to the line to beat Quentin Pacher (Delko Marseille Provence KTM) and Odd Christian Eiking (FDJ) by nine seconds.

"First of all, I would like to thank my BMC Racing Team teammates," Teuns said. "They did a great job today and controlled the race. I said to them this morning that today was the main GC day and that my best chance was to ride for the victory. That's exactly what the team did, and all I had to do was finish it off in the closing meters of the race.

"I was just feeling really good and I knew that I needed to attack there if I wanted to win," Teuns said. "I have been feeling strong in my last few races and especially at GP Pino Cerami and also the first two stages here. It is good for me that I can show something after my good result at Flèche Wallone at the beginning of the year. My spring was really good, and now I have another good result here, which is really positive for me."

Teuns now leads Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto-Soudal) by 32 second in the overall, with Thomas in third, 29 seconds back.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4:25:30 2 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:09 3 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 4 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:14 5 Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:18 6 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:20 7 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:21 8 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:24 9 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:26 12 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 13 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:28 14 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 15 Romain Le Roux (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre 16 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre 17 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:35 18 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:40 19 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:43 21 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:44 22 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 23 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 24 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:50 25 Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:52 26 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:54 27 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 28 Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:00:57 29 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 30 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 31 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 32 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:01:02 33 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:04 34 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 35 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:01:09 36 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:01:10 37 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 38 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:01:17 39 Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 40 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:20 41 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:01:22 42 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:27 43 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:01:33 44 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:47 45 Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre 0:01:53 46 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:57 47 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:59 48 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:19 49 Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre 50 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 51 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:26 52 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 53 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 54 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:13 55 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 56 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:17 57 Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:03:49 58 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 59 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:56 60 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 61 Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:04:08 62 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:04:14 63 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:04:16 64 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:24 65 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:04:31 67 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 68 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:04:39 69 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 70 Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:04:44 71 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:46 72 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 73 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:05:32 74 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:05:47 75 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:58 76 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 0:06:00 77 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:17 78 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:06:33 79 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:38 80 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:06:44 81 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:06:47 82 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 83 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:06:53 84 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:54 85 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 86 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 87 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:09:09 88 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottNl-Jumbo 89 Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 90 Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 91 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 92 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 93 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre 94 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 95 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 96 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 97 Antoine Loy (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service 98 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:09:32 99 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:11:30 100 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 101 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:13:39 102 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:57 103 Anthony Debuy (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service 0:14:03 104 Boris Vallee (Bel) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:14:06 105 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:14:08 106 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 107 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:14:11 108 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 109 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 110 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 111 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 112 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 113 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 114 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 115 Steven Tronet (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre 116 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 117 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:14:18 118 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 119 Lionel Taminaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:14:22 120 Charlie Arimont (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service 0:14:28 121 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 122 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:14:37 123 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 124 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 125 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:42 126 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 127 Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 128 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre 129 Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terr 130 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 131 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:14:51 132 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 133 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 134 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 135 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:14:53 136 Gordon De Winter (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service 137 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:14:56 138 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:14:58 139 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:15:04 140 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 141 Martin Palm (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service 0:15:23 142 Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:17:07 143 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:17:37 144 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:22:03 145 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 146 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:05 147 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro DNF Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin DNF Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie DNF Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan DNS Franklin Six (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service

General Classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13:23:15 2 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:32 3 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre 0:00:39 4 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:42 5 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:44 6 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:48 7 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:50 8 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 9 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:52 10 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:54 11 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:57 12 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:00 13 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:04 14 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:01:13 15 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:01:15 16 Romain Le Roux (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre 0:01:25 17 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:01:26 18 Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:01:31 19 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:45 20 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:48 21 Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:49 22 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:01:57 23 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:58 24 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:02:12 25 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:02:17 26 Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:02:58 27 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:03:13 28 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 29 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:28 30 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:52 31 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:03:57 32 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:04:44 33 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:21 34 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:32 35 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:44 36 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:47 37 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:54 38 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:13 39 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:41 40 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:07:48 41 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:07:55 42 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:07:56 43 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:08:03 44 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:08:07 45 Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:08:18 46 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:20 47 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:08:39 48 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:09:09 49 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:29 50 Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:09:40 51 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:10:10 52 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:10:34 53 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:11:22 54 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:11:37 55 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:11:53 56 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:12:00 57 Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 58 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:12:06 59 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:12:14 60 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:12:18 61 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:23 62 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottNl-Jumbo 0:12:46 63 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:13 64 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:13:24 65 Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre 0:13:51 66 Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:13:57 67 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 0:13:59 68 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:14:19 69 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:14:27 70 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:14:36 71 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:14:38 72 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:14:49 73 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:59 74 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:10 75 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:15:14 76 Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:37 77 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:15:39 78 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:41 79 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:43 80 Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre 0:15:47 81 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:16:07 82 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:08 83 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:16:14 84 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:17:06 85 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:17 86 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:17:43 87 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:18:06 88 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:18:20 89 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:18:28 90 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:33 91 Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:18:34 92 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 0:19:21 93 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 94 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:20:32 95 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:20:35 96 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 0:20:38 97 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:20:45 98 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:20:54 99 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:21:11 100 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:17 101 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:45 102 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:21:47 103 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:21:49 104 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:23:00 105 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:23:12 106 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:23:16 107 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:23:27 108 Antoine Loy (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service 0:23:56 109 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 0:24:17 110 Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:24:27 111 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:25:35 112 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 0:26:08 113 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:26:34 114 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:27:26 115 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:28:06 116 Lionel Taminaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:28:45 117 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:29:01 118 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:29:04 119 Charlie Arimont (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service 0:29:15 120 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:29:28 121 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:29:30 122 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:30:00 123 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:30:18 124 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:31:58 125 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 0:33:28 126 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:33:30 127 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:33:39 128 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:33:41 129 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:33:52 130 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:33:57 131 Boris Vallee (Bel) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:36:06 132 Anthony Debuy (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service 0:36:30 133 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:36:52 134 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:38:36 135 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre 0:39:15 136 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:42:15 137 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 138 Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:42:20 139 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre 0:42:30 140 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:42:32 141 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:42:41 142 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:43:17 143 Steven Tronet (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre 0:46:24 144 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 0:47:45 145 Martin Palm (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service 0:47:58 146 Gordon De Winter (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service 0:50:50 147 Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terr 0:57:08

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 40 pts 2 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre 25 3 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 4 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 5 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 6 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 20 7 Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 20 8 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 15 9 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 15 10 Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 14 11 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 12 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 10 13 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 9 14 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 8 15 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 16 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 4 17 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 4 18 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 4 19 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 3 20 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 21 Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan 2 22 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 23 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1 24 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 68 pts 2 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 52 3 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 20 4 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 20 5 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 18 6 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 16 7 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 14 8 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 12 9 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 10 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 10 11 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 12 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 13 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 8 14 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 8 15 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 16 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 6 17 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 6 18 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 6 19 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 20 Romain Le Roux (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre 4 21 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 22 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 23 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 4 24 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 2 25 Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 2 26 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 2

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 15 pts 2 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 3 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 8 4 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 5 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 6 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 6 7 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 6 8 Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 9 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 10 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 11 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 12 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 3 13 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 1 14 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1 15 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1 16 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 1 17 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 1

Young Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre 13:23:54 2 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:25 3 Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:02:19 4 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:13 5 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:53 6 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:05 7 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:08 8 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:02 9 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:08:00 10 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:10:43 11 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:11:21 12 Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 13 Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre 0:13:12 14 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:13:48 15 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:13:57 16 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:04 17 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:16:27 18 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:17:49 19 Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:17:55 20 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 0:18:42 21 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:20:32 22 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:06 23 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:22:37 24 Antoine Loy (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service 0:23:17 25 Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:23:48 26 Lionel Taminaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:28:06 27 Charlie Arimont (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service 0:28:36 28 Anthony Debuy (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service 0:35:51 29 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:41:36 30 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 31 Martin Palm (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service 0:47:19 32 Gordon De Winter (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service 0:50:11 33 Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terr 0:56:29