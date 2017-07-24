Trending

Teuns wins stage 3 at Tour de Wallonie

BMC rider wins stage in yellow jersey

Image 1 of 34

Dylan Teuns wins stage 3 at Tour de Wallonie

Dylan Teuns wins stage 3 at Tour de Wallonie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 34

Sean De Bie

Sean De Bie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 34

Remy Mertz

Remy Mertz
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 34

Bram Tankink

Bram Tankink
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 34

Julien El Fares

Julien El Fares
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 34

Sven Erik Bystrom

Sven Erik Bystrom
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 34

Sven Erik Bystrom

Sven Erik Bystrom
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 34

Kenneth Vanbilsen

Kenneth Vanbilsen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 34

Kevin Ledanois, Baptiste Planckaert, Francisco Ventoso

Kevin Ledanois, Baptiste Planckaert, Francisco Ventoso
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 34

Kevin Ledanois and Baptiste Planckaert,

Kevin Ledanois and Baptiste Planckaert,
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 34

Francisco Ventoso

Francisco Ventoso
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 34

Stage 3 at the Tour de Wallonie

Stage 3 at the Tour de Wallonie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 34

Alexis Gougeard in the mountains jersey at Tour de Wallonie

Alexis Gougeard in the mountains jersey at Tour de Wallonie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 34

Alexis Gougeard in the mountains jersey at Tour de Wallonie

Alexis Gougeard in the mountains jersey at Tour de Wallonie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 34

Alexis Gougeard in the mountains jersey at Tour de Wallonie

Alexis Gougeard in the mountains jersey at Tour de Wallonie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 34

Dylan Tuens in green at the Tour de Wallonie

Dylan Tuens in green at the Tour de Wallonie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 34

Anthony Roux

Anthony Roux
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 34

Stijn Devolder (Veranda's Willems Crelan)

Stijn Devolder (Veranda's Willems Crelan)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 34

Dylan Teuns wins stage 3 at Tour de Wallonie

Dylan Teuns wins stage 3 at Tour de Wallonie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 34

Dylan Teuns wins stage 3 at Tour de Wallonie

Dylan Teuns wins stage 3 at Tour de Wallonie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 34

Dylan Teuns on the podium after winning stage 3 at Tour de Wallonie

Dylan Teuns on the podium after winning stage 3 at Tour de Wallonie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 34

Dylan Teuns on the podium after winning stage 3 at Tour de Wallonie

Dylan Teuns on the podium after winning stage 3 at Tour de Wallonie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 34

Dylan Teuns on the podium after winning stage 3 at Tour de Wallonie

Dylan Teuns on the podium after winning stage 3 at Tour de Wallonie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 34

Dylan Teuns on the podium after winning stage 3 at Tour de Wallonie

Dylan Teuns on the podium after winning stage 3 at Tour de Wallonie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 34

Dylan Teuns on the podium after winning stage 3 at Tour de Wallonie

Dylan Teuns on the podium after winning stage 3 at Tour de Wallonie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 34

Dylan Teuns leads the group up a climb at Wallonie

Dylan Teuns leads the group up a climb at Wallonie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 34

Dylan Teuns leads the group up a climb at Wallonie

Dylan Teuns leads the group up a climb at Wallonie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 34

Dylan Teuns leads the group up a climb at Wallonie

Dylan Teuns leads the group up a climb at Wallonie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 34

Dylan Teuns leads the group up a climb at Wallonie

Dylan Teuns leads the group up a climb at Wallonie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 34

Dylan Teuns leads the group up a climb at Wallonie

Dylan Teuns leads the group up a climb at Wallonie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 34

Alex Kirsch

Alex Kirsch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 34

Alexis Gougeard

Alexis Gougeard
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 34

Alexis Gougeard

Alexis Gougeard
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 34

Quentin Pacher in the young rider jersey at Wallonie

Quentin Pacher in the young rider jersey at Wallonie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing) showed off his yellow jersey properly Monday at the Tour de Wallonie, soloing away from a reduced bunch on the final climb to Houffalize and soloing to the stage 3 win. Teuns added more than half a minute to his race lead, further securing the jersey he took from Ben Thomas (Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre) the day before.

Teuns escaped the main peloton after his BMC Racing teammates pulled back the final remnants of the day's breakaway inside 10km to go, then he held his advantage to the line to beat Quentin Pacher (Delko Marseille Provence KTM) and Odd Christian Eiking (FDJ) by nine seconds.

"First of all, I would like to thank my BMC Racing Team teammates," Teuns said. "They did a great job today and controlled the race. I said to them this morning that today was the main GC day and that my best chance was to ride for the victory. That's exactly what the team did, and all I had to do was finish it off in the closing meters of the race.

"I was just feeling really good and I knew that I needed to attack there if I wanted to win," Teuns said. "I have been feeling strong in my last few races and especially at GP Pino Cerami and also the first two stages here. It is good for me that I can show something after my good result at Flèche Wallone at the beginning of the year. My spring was really good, and now I have another good result here, which is really positive for me."

Teuns now leads Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto-Soudal) by 32 second in the overall, with Thomas in third, 29 seconds back.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team4:25:30
2Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:09
3Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
4Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:14
5Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:18
6Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:20
7Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:21
8Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:24
9Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
10Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:26
12Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
13Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:28
14Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
15Romain Le Roux (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
16Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
17Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:35
18Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:40
19Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
20Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:43
21Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:44
22Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
23Erwann Corbel (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
24Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:50
25Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:52
26Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:54
27Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
28Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:57
29Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
30Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
31Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
32Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:02
33Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:04
34Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
35Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:01:09
36Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:10
37Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
38Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:01:17
39Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
40Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:20
41Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:01:22
42Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:27
43Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:01:33
44Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:47
45Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre0:01:53
46Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:57
47Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:59
48Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:19
49Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
50Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
51Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:26
52Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
53Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
54Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:13
55Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
56Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:17
57Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:03:49
58Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
59Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:56
60Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
61Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:04:08
62Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:04:14
63Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:04:16
64Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:24
65Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
66Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:04:31
67Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
68Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:04:39
69Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
70Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:04:44
71Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:46
72Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
73Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:05:32
74Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:05:47
75Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:58
76Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:06:00
77Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:17
78Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport0:06:33
79Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:38
80Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:06:44
81Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:06:47
82Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
83Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:06:53
84Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:54
85Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
86Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
87Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:09:09
88Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottNl-Jumbo
89Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
90Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
91Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
92Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
93Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
94Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
95Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
96Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
97Antoine Loy (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
98Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:32
99Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:11:30
100Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
101Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:13:39
102Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:57
103Anthony Debuy (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service0:14:03
104Boris Vallee (Bel) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:14:06
105Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:14:08
106Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
107Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:14:11
108Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
109Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
110Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
111Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
112Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
113Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
114Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
115Steven Tronet (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
116James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
117Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:14:18
118Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
119Lionel Taminaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:14:22
120Charlie Arimont (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service0:14:28
121Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
122Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:14:37
123Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
124Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
125Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:42
126Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
127Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
128Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
129Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terr
130Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
131Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:14:51
132Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
133Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
134Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
135Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:14:53
136Gordon De Winter (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
137Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:14:56
138Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:14:58
139Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:15:04
140Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
141Martin Palm (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service0:15:23
142Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:17:07
143Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:17:37
144Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:22:03
145Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
146Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:05
147Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
DNFRudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFMads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFFabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFStef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNSFranklin Six (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service

General Classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team13:23:15
2Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:32
3Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre0:00:39
4Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:42
5Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:44
6Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:48
7Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:50
8Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
9Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:52
10Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:54
11Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:57
12Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:00
13Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:04
14Erwann Corbel (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:01:13
15Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:01:15
16Romain Le Roux (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre0:01:25
17Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:26
18Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:01:31
19Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:45
20Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:48
21Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:49
22Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:01:57
23Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:58
24Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:02:12
25Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:02:17
26Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:02:58
27Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:03:13
28Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
29Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:28
30Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:52
31Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:03:57
32Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:04:44
33Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:21
34Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:32
35Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:44
36Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:47
37Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:54
38Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:13
39Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:41
40Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:07:48
41Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:07:55
42Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:07:56
43Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:08:03
44Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:08:07
45Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:08:18
46Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:20
47Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:08:39
48Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:09:09
49Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:29
50Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:09:40
51Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:10:10
52Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:10:34
53Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:11:22
54Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:11:37
55Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:11:53
56Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:12:00
57Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
58Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:12:06
59Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:12:14
60Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:12:18
61Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:23
62Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottNl-Jumbo0:12:46
63Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:13
64Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:13:24
65Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre0:13:51
66Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:13:57
67Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ0:13:59
68Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:14:19
69Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:14:27
70Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:36
71Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:14:38
72Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:14:49
73Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:59
74Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:10
75Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:15:14
76Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:15:37
77Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:15:39
78Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:41
79Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:43
80Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre0:15:47
81Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:16:07
82Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:08
83Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport0:16:14
84Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:17:06
85Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:17
86Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:17:43
87Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:18:06
88Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:18:20
89Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:18:28
90Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:33
91Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:18:34
92Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ0:19:21
93Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
94Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:20:32
95Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:20:35
96Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:20:38
97Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:20:45
98Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:20:54
99Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:21:11
100Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:17
101Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:45
102Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:21:47
103Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:21:49
104Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:23:00
105Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:23:12
106Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:23:16
107Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:23:27
108Antoine Loy (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service0:23:56
109Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport0:24:17
110Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:24:27
111Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:25:35
112Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:26:08
113Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:26:34
114Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:27:26
115Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:28:06
116Lionel Taminaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:28:45
117Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:29:01
118Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:29:04
119Charlie Arimont (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service0:29:15
120Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:29:28
121Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:29:30
122Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie0:30:00
123Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:30:18
124Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:31:58
125Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie0:33:28
126Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:33:30
127Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:33:39
128Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:33:41
129Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:33:52
130Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:33:57
131Boris Vallee (Bel) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:36:06
132Anthony Debuy (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service0:36:30
133Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:36:52
134Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:38:36
135Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre0:39:15
136Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:42:15
137James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
138Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:42:20
139Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre0:42:30
140Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:42:32
141Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:42:41
142Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:43:17
143Steven Tronet (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre0:46:24
144Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie0:47:45
145Martin Palm (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service0:47:58
146Gordon De Winter (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service0:50:50
147Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terr0:57:08

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team40pts
2Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre25
3Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal25
4Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal20
5Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert20
6Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM20
7Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin20
8Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect15
9Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ15
10Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo14
11Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
12Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team10
13Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij9
14Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo8
15Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
16Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport4
17Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin4
18Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan4
19Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie3
20Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
21Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan2
22Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
23Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise1
24Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale68pts
2Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits52
3Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ20
4Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM20
5Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo18
6Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo16
7Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect14
8Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions12
9Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
10Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM10
11Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
12Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
13Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ8
14Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo8
15Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
16Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect6
17Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport6
18Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo6
19Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
20Romain Le Roux (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre4
21Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
22Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
23Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport4
24Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan2
25Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions2
26Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ2

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM15pts
2Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
3Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro8
4Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
5Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
6Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ6
7Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ6
8Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5
9Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
10Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
11Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
12Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect3
13Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect1
14Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1
15Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1
16Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team1
17Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo1

Young Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre13:23:54
2Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
3Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:02:19
4Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:13
5Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:53
6Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:05
7Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:08
8Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:02
9Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:08:00
10Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:10:43
11Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:11:21
12Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
13Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre0:13:12
14Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:13:48
15Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:13:57
16Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:04
17Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:16:27
18Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:17:49
19Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:17:55
20Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ0:18:42
21Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:20:32
22Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:06
23Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:22:37
24Antoine Loy (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service0:23:17
25Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:23:48
26Lionel Taminaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:28:06
27Charlie Arimont (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service0:28:36
28Anthony Debuy (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service0:35:51
29Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:41:36
30James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
31Martin Palm (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service0:47:19
32Gordon De Winter (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service0:50:11
33Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terr0:56:29

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect40:13:37
2Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:02
3BMC Racing Team0:02:43
4Team Katusha0:02:48
5Lotto Soudal0:03:03
6Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:20
7Ag2R La Mondiale0:03:28
8Team Lotto Nl0:03:35
9Veranda's Willems - Crelan0:04:48
10Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:17
11FDJ0:08:01
12Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:41
13Delko Marseille Provence Ktm0:11:08
14Armee De Terre0:12:13
15Gazprom - Rusvelo0:14:38
16Telenet Fidea Lions0:14:58
17Fortuneo - Oscaro0:21:01
18Aqua Blue Sport0:26:21
19Direct Energie0:32:09
20AGO - Aqua Service0:44:38

 

