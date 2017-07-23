Trending

De Buyst wins stage 2 in Tour de Wallonie

Teuns in race lead

Image 1 of 9

Stage 2 of Tour de Wallonie

Stage 2 of Tour de Wallonie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 9

A rainy sprint on stage 2

A rainy sprint on stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 9

Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal)

Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 9

Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal)

Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 9

Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal) wins the stage

Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal) wins the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 9

Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing Team) is the new race leader

Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing Team) is the new race leader
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 9

Jimmy Turgis (Cofidis, Solutions Credits)

Jimmy Turgis (Cofidis, Solutions Credits)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 9

Benjamin Thomas (Armee de Terre)

Benjamin Thomas (Armee de Terre)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 9

Tosh van der Sande (Lotto Soudal)

Tosh van der Sande (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:29:16
2Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
3Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
4Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
5Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
6Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
7Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
8Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
9Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
10Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
12Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
13Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Julien Mortier (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
15Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
16Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
17Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
18Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
19Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
20Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
22Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
23Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
24Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
25Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
26Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
27Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
28Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
29Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
30Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
31Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
32Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
33Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
34Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
35Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
36Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
37Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
38Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
39Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
40Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
41Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
42Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
43Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
44Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
45Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
46Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
47Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armee de Terre0:00:10
48Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
49Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
50Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
51Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:00:12
52Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
54Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
55Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
56Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
57Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
58Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre
59Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
60Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
61Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
62Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
63Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie
64Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
65Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:17
66Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:20
67Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ0:00:22
68Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:24
69Gijs Van Hoeck (Bel) Team LottNl-Jumbo
70Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
71Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:27
72Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
73Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
74Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
75Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
76Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
77Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
78Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
79Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
80Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
81Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
82Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
83Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:56
84Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:58
85Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:05
86Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
87Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
88Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:11
89Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
90Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
91Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
92Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
93Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
94Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:27
95Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:24
96Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:03
97Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:03:16
98Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
99Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
100Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:45
101Charlie Arimont (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service0:05:06
102Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
103Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
104Antoine Loy (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
105Anthony Debuy (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
106Nathan Van Hooyndonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
107Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
108Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
109Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
110Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
111Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
112Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
113Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
114Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
115Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
116Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
117Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
118Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
119Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
120Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
121Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
122Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
123Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
124Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
125Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:45
126Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:08:19
127Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
128Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
129Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:10:05
130James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:10:43
131Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
132Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
133Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
134Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre
135Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee de Terre
136Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
137Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
138Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
139Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
140Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
141Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
142Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
143Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie0:13:14
144Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee de Terre0:18:31
145Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
146Martin Palm (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service0:18:36
147Gordon De Winter (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
148Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:40
149Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre0:21:05
150Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Armee de Terre
151Franklin Six (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service0:28:44
152Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
DNFGaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFFranck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFMartin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNSDries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team8:57:55
2Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
3Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:01
4Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armee de Terre
5Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:09
6Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
7Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:14
8Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
9Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
10Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
11Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
12Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:18
13Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:19
14Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:23
15Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:24
16Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:25
17Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:00:26
18Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
19Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
20Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:38
21Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:44
22Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie
23Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:45
24Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
25Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:46
26Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:47
27Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre
28Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:51
30Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
31Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:52
32Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:53
33Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:21
34Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
35Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:01:46
36Julien Mortier (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service0:01:56
37Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
38Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:01
39Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:02:09
40Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:02:14
41Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
42Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:21
43Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:41
44Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:09
45Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:03:15
46Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:03:19
47Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:20
48Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:03:22
49Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:03:24
50Gijs Van Hoeck (Bel) Team LottNl-Jumbo0:03:27
51Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:30
52Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:08
53Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:11
54Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:05:22
55Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:26
56Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:05:30
57Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:05:38
58Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:40
59Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
60Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:51
61Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:00
62Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:06:14
63Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:06:18
64Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:06:20
65Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:06:35
66Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:48
67Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:06:50
68Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:06:51
69Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:07:00
70Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:07:15
71Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:07:25
72Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:08:24
73Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:25
74Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:08:43
75Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:08:51
76Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
77Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:08:56
78Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:03
79Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:09:15
80Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:09:26
81Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport0:09:31
82Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
83Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:33
84Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:09:39
85Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ0:09:53
86Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport0:09:56
87Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:09:58
88Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ0:10:02
89Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
90Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
91Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:10:33
92Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:46
93Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:11:18
94Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:11:40
95Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:44
96Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee de Terre0:11:48
97Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:12:07
98Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre0:13:18
99Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:13:31
100Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:13:32
101Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:13:44
102Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
103Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:13:48
104Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:13:57
105Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
106Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:59
107Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service0:14:13
108Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:14:28
109Charlie Arimont (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service0:14:37
110Antoine Loy (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
111Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:41
112Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
113Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:14:43
114Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
115Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie0:14:59
116Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:15:08
117Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:15:17
118Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:16:50
119Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:11
120Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:22
121Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:18:38
122Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
123Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
124Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
125Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
126Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
127Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
128Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
129Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
130Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie0:19:07
131Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:02
132Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:21:50
133Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:21:51
134Anthony Debuy (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service0:22:17
135Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:24:15
136Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
137Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:25:03
138Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie0:25:32
139Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre0:27:38
140James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:27:54
141Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
142Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
143Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
144Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
145Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
146Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Armee de Terre0:29:56
147Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie0:30:25
148Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee de Terre0:32:03
149Martin Palm (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service0:32:25
150Franklin Six (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service0:34:38
151Gordon De Winter (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service0:35:47
152Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre0:42:16

