De Buyst wins stage 2 in Tour de Wallonie
Teuns in race lead
Stage 2: Chaudfontaine - Seraing
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:29:16
|2
|Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|4
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|6
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|8
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|9
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|12
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|13
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Julien Mortier (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
|15
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|17
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|19
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|22
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|24
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|25
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|26
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|27
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|28
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|29
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|31
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|32
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|33
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|34
|Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|35
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|36
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|37
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|38
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|39
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|40
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|41
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|42
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|43
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|44
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|45
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|46
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|47
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:00:10
|48
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|49
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|50
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|51
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:12
|52
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|54
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|55
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|56
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|57
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|58
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre
|59
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|60
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|61
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|62
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|63
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie
|64
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:17
|66
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:20
|67
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|0:00:22
|68
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:24
|69
|Gijs Van Hoeck (Bel) Team LottNl-Jumbo
|70
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|71
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:27
|72
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|73
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|74
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|75
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|76
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|77
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|78
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|79
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|80
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|81
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|82
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|83
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:56
|84
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:58
|85
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:05
|86
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|87
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|88
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:11
|89
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|90
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|91
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|92
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|93
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|94
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:27
|95
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:02:24
|96
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:03
|97
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:03:16
|98
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|99
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|100
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:45
|101
|Charlie Arimont (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
|0:05:06
|102
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|103
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|104
|Antoine Loy (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
|105
|Anthony Debuy (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
|106
|Nathan Van Hooyndonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|107
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|108
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|109
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|110
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|112
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|113
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|114
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|115
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|116
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|117
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|118
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|119
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|120
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|121
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|122
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|123
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|124
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|125
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:45
|126
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:08:19
|127
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|128
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
|129
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:10:05
|130
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:43
|131
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|132
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|133
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|134
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre
|135
|Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee de Terre
|136
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|137
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|138
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|139
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|140
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|141
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|142
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|143
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:13:14
|144
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:18:31
|145
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|146
|Martin Palm (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
|0:18:36
|147
|Gordon De Winter (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
|148
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:40
|149
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:21:05
|150
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Armee de Terre
|151
|Franklin Six (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
|0:28:44
|152
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
|DNF
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNS
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8:57:55
|2
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:01
|4
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armee de Terre
|5
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:09
|6
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:14
|8
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|9
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|10
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|11
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|12
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:18
|13
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:19
|14
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:23
|15
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:00:24
|16
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:25
|17
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:26
|18
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:38
|21
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:44
|22
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie
|23
|Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:45
|24
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|25
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:46
|26
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:47
|27
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre
|28
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:51
|30
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|31
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:52
|32
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:53
|33
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:21
|34
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|35
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:46
|36
|Julien Mortier (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
|0:01:56
|37
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|38
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:01
|39
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:02:09
|40
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:14
|41
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|42
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:21
|43
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:41
|44
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:09
|45
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:15
|46
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:03:19
|47
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:20
|48
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:03:22
|49
|Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:03:24
|50
|Gijs Van Hoeck (Bel) Team LottNl-Jumbo
|0:03:27
|51
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:30
|52
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:08
|53
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:11
|54
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:05:22
|55
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:26
|56
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:05:30
|57
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:38
|58
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:40
|59
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|60
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:51
|61
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:00
|62
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:06:14
|63
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:06:18
|64
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:20
|65
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:06:35
|66
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:48
|67
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:06:50
|68
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:06:51
|69
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:00
|70
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:07:15
|71
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:07:25
|72
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:08:24
|73
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:25
|74
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:08:43
|75
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:08:51
|76
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|77
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:08:56
|78
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:03
|79
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:09:15
|80
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:09:26
|81
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:09:31
|82
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|83
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:33
|84
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:09:39
|85
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|0:09:53
|86
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:09:56
|87
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:09:58
|88
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|0:10:02
|89
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|90
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|91
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:10:33
|92
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:46
|93
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:11:18
|94
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:11:40
|95
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:44
|96
|Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:11:48
|97
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:12:07
|98
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:13:18
|99
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:31
|100
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:13:32
|101
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:13:44
|102
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|103
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:13:48
|104
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:57
|105
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|106
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:59
|107
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
|0:14:13
|108
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:14:28
|109
|Charlie Arimont (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
|0:14:37
|110
|Antoine Loy (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
|111
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:41
|112
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|113
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:14:43
|114
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|115
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:14:59
|116
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:15:08
|117
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:17
|118
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:16:50
|119
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:11
|120
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:22
|121
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:38
|122
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|123
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|124
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|125
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|126
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|127
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|128
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|129
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|130
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:19:07
|131
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:02
|132
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:21:50
|133
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:21:51
|134
|Anthony Debuy (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
|0:22:17
|135
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:24:15
|136
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|137
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:25:03
|138
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:25:32
|139
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:27:38
|140
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:27:54
|141
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|142
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|143
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|144
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|145
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|146
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:29:56
|147
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:30:25
|148
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:32:03
|149
|Martin Palm (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
|0:32:25
|150
|Franklin Six (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
|0:34:38
|151
|Gordon De Winter (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
|0:35:47
|152
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:42:16
