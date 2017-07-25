Drucker claims stage 4 in Tour de Wallonie
More success for BMC as Teuns keeps race lead
Stage 4: Bruxelles - Profondeville
Jempy Drucker (BMC Racing) claimed a photo-finish victory on stage 4 of the Tour de Wallonie, prevailing narrowly in the bunch sprint over Adam Blythe (Aqua Blue Sport) and the hard-charging Jonas Van Genechten (Cofidis).
The flat stage was one for the sprinters, and the day's five-man breakaway with Kevin Deltombe (Sport Vlaanderen Baloise), Nicolas Cleppe (Telenet Fidea), Edvaldas Siskevicius (Delko Marseille), Kevin Van Melsen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Elmar Reinders (Roompot) was reeled in on the 9km finishing circuit in Profondeville.
That set up the bunch sprint, which Blythe opened up early and looked set to win until Drucker sped through and pipped him with the bike thrown.
"It was a really tight finish and on the line, I actually couldn't tell if I had won. It was only when I heard it in my ear piece that I knew," Drucker said.
"On stage 2, I made the mistake of waiting too long but today, I was on the right wheels and I had the right line to be able to take the win so I am happy."
It was the second stage win in a row for BMC, and keeps stage 3 winner Dylan Teuns in the leader's jersey with one stage to go.
"Tomorrow is another race day and I'm sure that the other guys in contention for the general classification will be fighting," Teuns said. "Today we didn't have to do too much work and I think this will be good for us tomorrow and I am sure that the team will be ready to fight with me for the jersey."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|3:43:26
|2
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|3
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|7
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|11
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|12
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|13
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|14
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
|15
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Charlie Arimont (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
|18
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|19
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
|20
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|22
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|23
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|24
|Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|25
|Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|26
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|27
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|29
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|31
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre
|32
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|33
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|34
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|36
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre
|37
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|38
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|39
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|40
|Julien Mortier (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
|41
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|42
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|43
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|44
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|45
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|46
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|47
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|48
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|49
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|50
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Armee de Terre
|51
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armee de Terre
|52
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|53
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|54
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|55
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|56
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|57
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|58
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie
|59
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|60
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|61
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|62
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|63
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|64
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|65
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|66
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|67
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|68
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|69
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|70
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|72
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|73
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|74
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|75
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|76
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|77
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:11
|78
|Anthony Debuy (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
|0:00:13
|79
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|80
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|81
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|82
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|83
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|84
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|85
|Gijs Van Hoeck (Bel) Team LottNl-Jumbo
|86
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:00:16
|87
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|88
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|89
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|90
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|92
|Antoine Loy (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
|93
|Martin Palm (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
|94
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|96
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|97
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:22
|98
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|100
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre
|101
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|102
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|103
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|104
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|105
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|106
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|107
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|108
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|109
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|110
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|111
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:50
|112
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:54
|113
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:10
|114
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|115
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|116
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:20
|117
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:01:24
|118
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|119
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:01:37
|120
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|121
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|122
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|123
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|124
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|125
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|126
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|127
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:40
|128
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|129
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:03:44
|130
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:04:57
|131
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|132
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|133
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|134
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|135
|Gordon De Winter (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
|136
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|137
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|138
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|139
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|140
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|141
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:06:28
|142
|Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:07:54
|143
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|144
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:09:46
|145
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNS
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
