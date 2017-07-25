Image 1 of 13 Jempy Drucker throws his bike to win stage 4 at Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 13 Manuel Quinziato celebrates the win of BMC teammate Jempy Drucker on stage 4 of the Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 13 Celebration time for Jempy Drucker (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 13 Dylan Teuns (BMC) in the sprint jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 13 Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) in the KOM jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 13 A surprised looking Dylan Teuns (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 13 TV interview time for Jempy Drucker (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 13 Jempy Drucker wins stage 4 at Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 13 Jempy Drucker wins stage 4 at Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 13 Jempy Drucker after winning stage 4 at Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 13 Jempy Drucker on the stage 4 podium at Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 13 Jempy Drucker on the stage 4 podium at Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 13 Dylan Teuns in yellow at Tour de Wallonie after stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Jempy Drucker (BMC Racing) claimed a photo-finish victory on stage 4 of the Tour de Wallonie, prevailing narrowly in the bunch sprint over Adam Blythe (Aqua Blue Sport) and the hard-charging Jonas Van Genechten (Cofidis).

The flat stage was one for the sprinters, and the day's five-man breakaway with Kevin Deltombe (Sport Vlaanderen Baloise), Nicolas Cleppe (Telenet Fidea), Edvaldas Siskevicius (Delko Marseille), Kevin Van Melsen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Elmar Reinders (Roompot) was reeled in on the 9km finishing circuit in Profondeville.

That set up the bunch sprint, which Blythe opened up early and looked set to win until Drucker sped through and pipped him with the bike thrown.

"It was a really tight finish and on the line, I actually couldn't tell if I had won. It was only when I heard it in my ear piece that I knew," Drucker said.

"On stage 2, I made the mistake of waiting too long but today, I was on the right wheels and I had the right line to be able to take the win so I am happy."

It was the second stage win in a row for BMC, and keeps stage 3 winner Dylan Teuns in the leader's jersey with one stage to go.

"Tomorrow is another race day and I'm sure that the other guys in contention for the general classification will be fighting," Teuns said. "Today we didn't have to do too much work and I think this will be good for us tomorrow and I am sure that the team will be ready to fight with me for the jersey."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 3:43:26 2 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 3 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 7 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 11 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 12 Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 13 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 14 Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre 15 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 16 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Charlie Arimont (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service 18 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 19 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service 20 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 22 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 23 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 24 Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 25 Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 26 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 27 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 28 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 29 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 30 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 31 Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre 32 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 33 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 34 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 35 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 36 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre 37 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 38 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 39 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 40 Julien Mortier (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service 41 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 42 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 43 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 44 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 45 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 46 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 47 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 48 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 49 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 50 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Armee de Terre 51 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armee de Terre 52 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 53 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 54 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 55 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 56 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 57 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 58 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie 59 Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan 60 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 61 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 62 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 63 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 64 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 65 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 66 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 67 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 68 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 69 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 70 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 72 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 73 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 74 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 75 Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 76 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 77 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:11 78 Anthony Debuy (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service 0:00:13 79 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 80 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 81 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions 82 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 83 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 84 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 85 Gijs Van Hoeck (Bel) Team LottNl-Jumbo 86 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:00:16 87 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions 88 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 89 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 90 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 92 Antoine Loy (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service 93 Martin Palm (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service 94 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 96 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 97 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:22 98 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 99 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 100 Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre 101 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 102 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 103 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 104 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 105 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 106 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 107 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 108 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 109 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 110 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 111 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:50 112 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:54 113 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:10 114 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 115 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 116 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:01:20 117 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:01:24 118 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 119 Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:01:37 120 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 121 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 122 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 123 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 124 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 125 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 126 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 127 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:40 128 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 129 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:03:44 130 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:04:57 131 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 132 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 133 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 134 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 135 Gordon De Winter (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service 136 Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 137 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 138 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 139 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 140 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 141 Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:06:28 142 Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:07:54 143 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 144 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 0:09:46 145 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan DNS James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal