Drucker claims stage 4 in Tour de Wallonie

More success for BMC as Teuns keeps race lead

Image 1 of 13

Jempy Drucker throws his bike to win stage 4 at Tour de Wallonie

Jempy Drucker throws his bike to win stage 4 at Tour de Wallonie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 13

Manuel Quinziato celebrates the win of BMC teammate Jempy Drucker on stage 4 of the Tour de Wallonie

Manuel Quinziato celebrates the win of BMC teammate Jempy Drucker on stage 4 of the Tour de Wallonie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 13

Celebration time for Jempy Drucker (BMC)

Celebration time for Jempy Drucker (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 13

Dylan Teuns (BMC) in the sprint jersey

Dylan Teuns (BMC) in the sprint jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 13

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) in the KOM jersey

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) in the KOM jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 13

A surprised looking Dylan Teuns (BMC)

A surprised looking Dylan Teuns (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 13

TV interview time for Jempy Drucker (BMC)

TV interview time for Jempy Drucker (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 13

Jempy Drucker wins stage 4 at Tour de Wallonie

Jempy Drucker wins stage 4 at Tour de Wallonie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 13

Jempy Drucker wins stage 4 at Tour de Wallonie

Jempy Drucker wins stage 4 at Tour de Wallonie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 13

Jempy Drucker after winning stage 4 at Tour de Wallonie

Jempy Drucker after winning stage 4 at Tour de Wallonie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 13

Jempy Drucker on the stage 4 podium at Tour de Wallonie

Jempy Drucker on the stage 4 podium at Tour de Wallonie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 13

Jempy Drucker on the stage 4 podium at Tour de Wallonie

Jempy Drucker on the stage 4 podium at Tour de Wallonie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 13

Dylan Teuns in yellow at Tour de Wallonie after stage 4

Dylan Teuns in yellow at Tour de Wallonie after stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Jempy Drucker (BMC Racing) claimed a photo-finish victory on stage 4 of the Tour de Wallonie, prevailing narrowly in the bunch sprint over Adam Blythe (Aqua Blue Sport) and the hard-charging Jonas Van Genechten (Cofidis).

The flat stage was one for the sprinters, and the day's five-man breakaway with Kevin Deltombe (Sport Vlaanderen Baloise), Nicolas Cleppe (Telenet Fidea), Edvaldas Siskevicius (Delko Marseille), Kevin Van Melsen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Elmar Reinders (Roompot) was reeled in on the 9km finishing circuit in Profondeville.

That set up the bunch sprint, which Blythe opened up early and looked set to win until Drucker sped through and pipped him with the bike thrown.

"It was a really tight finish and on the line, I actually couldn't tell if I had won. It was only when I heard it in my ear piece that I knew," Drucker said.

"On stage 2, I made the mistake of waiting too long but today, I was on the right wheels and I had the right line to be able to take the win so I am happy."

It was the second stage win in a row for BMC, and keeps stage 3 winner Dylan Teuns in the leader's jersey with one stage to go.

"Tomorrow is another race day and I'm sure that the other guys in contention for the general classification will be fighting," Teuns said. "Today we didn't have to do too much work and I think this will be good for us tomorrow and I am sure that the team will be ready to fight with me for the jersey."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team3:43:26
2Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
3Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
5Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
7Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
8Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
11Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
12Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
13Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
14Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
15Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
16Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Charlie Arimont (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
18Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
19Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
20Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
21Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
22Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
23Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
24Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
25Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
26Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
27Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
28Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
29Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
30Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
31Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre
32Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
33Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
34Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
35Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
36Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre
37Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
38Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
39Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
40Julien Mortier (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
41Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
42Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
43Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
44Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
45Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
46Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
47Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
48Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
49Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
50Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Armee de Terre
51Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armee de Terre
52Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
53Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
54Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
55Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
56Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
57Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
58Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie
59Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
60Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
61Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
62Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
63Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
64Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
65Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
66Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
67Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
68Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
69Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
70Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
71Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
72Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
73Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
74Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
75Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
76Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
77Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:11
78Anthony Debuy (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service0:00:13
79Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
80Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
81Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
82Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
83Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
84Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
85Gijs Van Hoeck (Bel) Team LottNl-Jumbo
86Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:16
87Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
88Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
89Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
90Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
91Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
92Antoine Loy (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
93Martin Palm (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
94Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
95Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
96Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
97Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:22
98Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
99Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
100Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre
101Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
102Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
103Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
104Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
105Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
106Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
107Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
108Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
109Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
110Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
111Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:50
112Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:54
113Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:10
114Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
115Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
116Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:20
117Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:01:24
118Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
119Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee de Terre0:01:37
120Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
121Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
122Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
123Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
124Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
125Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
126Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
127Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:40
128Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
129Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:03:44
130Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:04:57
131Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
132Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
133Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
134Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
135Gordon De Winter (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
136Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
137Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
138Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
139Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
140Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
141Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:06:28
142Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee de Terre0:07:54
143Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
144Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie0:09:46
145Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFOtto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNSJames Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal

General classification after stage 4
