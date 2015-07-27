Gilbert wins stage 3 of Tour de Wallonie
Terpstra maintains overall leads
Stage 3: Somme-Leuze - Neufchâteau
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5:32:35
|2
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:04
|3
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|11
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:10
|13
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:15
|16
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|17
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|18
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|19
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|21
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:21
|22
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|24
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:00:30
|25
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|26
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|27
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|28
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|30
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|31
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|32
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|35
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|36
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|37
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:39
|38
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:52
|39
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|40
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|41
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|42
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|43
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|44
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:20
|45
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:44
|46
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:46
|47
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:51
|48
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:39
|49
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:48
|50
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:36
|51
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:40
|52
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:49
|53
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:04:37
|54
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|55
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:53
|56
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|57
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|58
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|61
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:05:59
|62
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:06:52
|63
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:26
|64
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|65
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|66
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|69
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|70
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|71
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|72
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|73
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|74
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|75
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|77
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|78
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|79
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:13:13
|81
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|82
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|83
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|DNF
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
General Classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14:40:00
|2
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:16
|3
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:36
|4
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
|0:00:42
|5
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:52
|6
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:59
|7
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:01
|8
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|9
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
|0:01:08
|10
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:10
|11
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:14
|12
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:16
|13
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:18
|14
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:20
|15
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:01:22
|16
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|18
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:31
|19
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:33
|20
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|21
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Iam Cycling
|22
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bmc Racing Team
|0:01:44
|23
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:48
|24
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|25
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:07
|26
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:09
|27
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:10
|28
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|29
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:02:18
|30
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:36
|31
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:06
|32
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:03:28
|33
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:03:50
|34
|Daniel Mclay (Gbr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:03:55
|35
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:04:23
|36
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:04:39
|37
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:54
|38
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:58
|39
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:59
|40
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:05
|41
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:05:07
|42
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Iam Cycling
|0:05:53
|43
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:11
|44
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:39
|45
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:06:46
|46
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:07:55
|47
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:08:21
|48
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Iam Cycling
|0:08:22
|49
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:24
|50
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Bmc Racing Team
|0:08:42
|51
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) Iam Cycling
|0:08:44
|52
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:08:52
|53
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|54
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:09:14
|55
|Peter Velits (Svk) Bmc Racing Team
|56
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|57
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|58
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:15
|59
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|0:10:19
|60
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:10:25
|61
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Iam Cycling
|0:10:30
|62
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:10:41
|63
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bmc Racing Team
|0:11:57
|64
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:12:03
|65
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|66
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:25
|67
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:14:41
|68
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:06
|69
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:16
|70
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:18:14
|71
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:18:52
|72
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|73
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Iam Cycling
|0:18:54
|74
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:19:13
|75
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Bmc Racing Team
|76
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:21:54
|77
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:22:05
|78
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:22:21
|79
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:23:47
|80
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:26:23
|81
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:26:49
|82
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:27:23
|83
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:27:40
|84
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:35:36
