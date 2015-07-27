Trending

Gilbert wins stage 3 of Tour de Wallonie

Terpstra maintains overall leads

Image 1 of 26

Niki Terpstra is interviewed following stage 3

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 26

Jempy Drucker in the points jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 26

Jempy Drucker in the points jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 26

Nike Terpstra on the stage 3 podium.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 26

Nike Terpstra on the stage 3 podium.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 26

Nike Terpstra on the stage 3 podium.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 26

Philippe Gilbert on the stage 3 podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 26

Image 9 of 26

Philippe Gilbert on the stage 3 podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 26

Philippe Gilbert on the stage 3 podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 26

Team Katusha's Gati Smukulis

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 26

Niki Terpstra in yellow at the Tour de Wallonie

Image 13 of 26

Philippe Gilbert on the stage 3 podium at Tour de Wallonie

Image 14 of 26

Philippe Gilbert wins stage 3 at the Tour de Wallonie

Image 15 of 26

Philippe Gilbert on the stage 3 podium at Tour de Wallonie

Image 16 of 26

Tom Boonen finishes stage 3 at Tour de Wallonie

Image 17 of 26

Niki Terpstra finishes stage 3 at Tour de Wallonie

Image 18 of 26

Ruders battle for the final podium spots during stage 3 at Tour de Wallonie

Image 19 of 26

Ruders battle for the final podium spots during stage 3 at Tour de Wallonie

Image 20 of 26

Philippe Gilbert crosses the line after finishing stage 3 at the Tour de Wallonie

Image 21 of 26

Philippe Gilbert crosses the line after finishing stage 3 at the Tour de Wallonie

Image 22 of 26

Philippe Gilbert crosses the line to win stage 3 at the Tour de Wallonie

Image 23 of 26

Philippe Gilbert crosses the line to win stage 3 at the Tour de Wallonie

Image 24 of 26

Philippe Gilbert's solo move paid off with a stage win at Tour de Wallonie

Image 25 of 26

BMC's Jempy Drucker in the points jersey at Tour de Wallonie

Image 26 of 26

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team5:32:35
2Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:04
3Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
4Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
5Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
6Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
7Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
7Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
8Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
9Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
11Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
12Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:10
13Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
14Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
15Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:15
16Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
17Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
18Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
19Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
20Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
21Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:21
22Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
24Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:30
25Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
26Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
27Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
28Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
29Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
30Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
31Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
32Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
33Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
35Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
36Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
37Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:39
38Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:52
39Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
40Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
41Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
42Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
43Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
44Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:20
45Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:44
46Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:46
47Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:51
48Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:39
49Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:48
50Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:36
51Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:40
52Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:49
53Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:04:37
54Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
55Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:53
56Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
57Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
58Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
61Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:05:59
62Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:06:52
63Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:07:26
64Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
65Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
66Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
67Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
68Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
69Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
70Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
71Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
72Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
73Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
74Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
75Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
76Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
77Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
78Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
79Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
80Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:13:13
81Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
82Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
83Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFSamuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFKris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFAleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFHayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
DNFJonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFRomain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFDanilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFRobin Stenuit (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
DNFSerge De Wortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi

General Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step14:40:00
2Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:16
3Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:36
4Loic Vliegen (Bel) Bmc Racing Team0:00:42
5Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:52
6Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:59
7Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:01
8Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
9Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Bmc Racing Team0:01:08
10Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:01:10
11Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:14
12Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:16
13Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:18
14Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:20
15Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:01:22
16Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
17Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
18Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:31
19Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:01:33
20Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
21Thomas Degand (Bel) Iam Cycling
22Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bmc Racing Team0:01:44
23Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:48
24Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
25Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:07
26Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:09
27Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:10
28Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
29Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi0:02:18
30Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:36
31Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:06
32Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:03:28
33Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:03:50
34Daniel Mclay (Gbr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:03:55
35Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale0:04:23
36Anthony Roux (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:04:39
37Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:54
38Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:58
39Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:59
40Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:05
41Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:05:07
42Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Iam Cycling0:05:53
43Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:11
44Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:39
45Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:06:46
46Anthony Geslin (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:07:55
47Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:08:21
48Patrick Schelling (Swi) Iam Cycling0:08:22
49Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:24
50Rick Zabel (Ger) Bmc Racing Team0:08:42
51Pirmin Lang (Swi) Iam Cycling0:08:44
52Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:08:52
53Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
54Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:09:14
55Peter Velits (Svk) Bmc Racing Team
56Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
57Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
58Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:15
59Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar0:10:19
60Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:10:25
61Dries Devenyns (Bel) Iam Cycling0:10:30
62Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:41
63Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bmc Racing Team0:11:57
64Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:12:03
65Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
66Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:25
67Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:14:41
68Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:06
69Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:16
70Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:18:14
71Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:18:52
72Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
73Simon Pellaud (Swi) Iam Cycling0:18:54
74Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:19:13
75Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Bmc Racing Team
76Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:21:54
77Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:22:05
78Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:22:21
79Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:23:47
80Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:26:23
81Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:26:49
82Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:27:23
83Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:27:40
84Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:35:36

