Tour de Wallonie past winners
Champions from 1995 to 2013
|2013
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2012
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|2011
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2010
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2009
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2008
|Sergei Ivanov (Rus) Astana
|2007
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Team LPR
|2006
|Fabrizio Guidi (Ita) Phonak Hearing Systems
|2005
|Luca Celli (Ita) Team Barloworld-Valsir
|2004
|Gerben Löwik (Ned) Chocolade Jacques-Wincor Nixdorf
|2003
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team CSC
|2002
|Paolo Bettini (Ita) Mapei-Quick Step
|2001
|Glenn D'Hollander (Bel) Lotto-Adecco
|2000
|Axel Merckx (Bel) Mapei-Quick Step
|1999
|Mikael-Holst Kyneb (Den) Team Home-Jack&Jones
|1998
|Frank Vandenbroucke (Bel) Mapei-Bricobi
|1997
|Thierry Marichal (Bel) Cédico
|1996
|Thomas Fleischer (Ger) Lotto
|1995
|Paolo Valoti (Ita) Elite
