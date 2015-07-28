IAM Cycling's Van Genechten wins stage 4 of Tour de Wallonie
Niki Terpstra holds onto race lead with one stage remaining
Stage 4: Herve - Waremme
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|4:11:01
|2
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|3
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|6
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|8
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Bmc Racing Team
|11
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|13
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Fdj
|14
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|17
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|18
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|21
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|22
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|23
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
|24
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bmc Racing Team
|25
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|26
|Mattieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|27
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick Step
|28
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
|29
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|30
|Peter Velits (Svk) Bmc Racing Team
|31
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|32
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|33
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Iam Cycling
|34
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|35
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|36
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bmc Racing Team
|37
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
|38
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Iam Cycling
|39
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|40
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|41
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|42
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|43
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|44
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|45
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|46
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|47
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Fdj
|48
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|49
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|50
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj
|51
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|53
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff - Saxo
|54
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|55
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Fdj
|56
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Fdj
|57
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|58
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|59
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:13
|60
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:15
|61
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:25
|62
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:27
|63
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|64
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|65
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) Iam Cycling
|66
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:48
|67
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:01:08
|68
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Iam Cycling
|0:02:21
|69
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:03:25
|70
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Iam Cycling
|71
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo
|72
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:05:29
|73
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|74
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:05:33
|75
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|76
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|77
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|78
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|79
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|80
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|81
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Bmc Racing Team
|0:05:40
|82
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:09:41
|83
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|DNF
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
General Classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18:51:01
|2
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:16
|3
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:36
|4
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:42
|5
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:52
|6
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:59
|7
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:01
|8
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:06
|10
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:08
|11
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:14
|12
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:16
|13
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:18
|14
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:20
|15
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:22
|16
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|18
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:31
|19
|Mattieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:33
|20
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|21
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|22
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:44
|23
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:48
|24
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|25
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:01
|26
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:02:10
|27
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:02:18
|28
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:36
|29
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:37
|30
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:33
|31
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:03:50
|32
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:03:53
|33
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:03:55
|34
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:23
|35
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:39
|36
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:54
|37
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:05:07
|38
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:05:43
|39
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:47
|40
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:11
|41
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:13
|42
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:39
|43
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:07:33
|44
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:55
|45
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:08:21
|46
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:37
|47
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:42
|48
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:52
|49
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:09:11
|50
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:14
|51
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|53
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|54
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:11
|55
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|0:10:19
|56
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:10:25
|57
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:10:30
|58
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|59
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:11:47
|60
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:57
|61
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:12:03
|62
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:12:40
|63
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:14:41
|64
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:06
|65
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:16
|66
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:16:14
|67
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:17:32
|68
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:18:14
|69
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:18:33
|70
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:19:19
|71
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:56
|72
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:21:15
|73
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:05
|74
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:22:36
|75
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:47
|76
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:25
|77
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:24:46
|78
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:53
|79
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:27:23
|80
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:27:40
|81
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:31:35
|82
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:31:50
|83
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:32:18
