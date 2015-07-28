Trending

IAM Cycling's Van Genechten wins stage 4 of Tour de Wallonie

Niki Terpstra holds onto race lead with one stage remaining

Image 1 of 18

Niki Terpstra held onto race lead at Wallonie with one stage remaining

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 18

Jonas van Genechten

(Image credit: IAM Cycling)
Image 3 of 18

Niki Terpstra held onto race lead at Wallonie with one stage remaining

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 18

Niki Terpstra held onto race lead at Wallonie with one stage remaining

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 18

Niki Terpstra held onto race lead at Wallonie with one stage remaining

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 18

Niki Terpstra held onto race lead at Wallonie with one stage remaining

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 18

Niki Terpstra in yellow on the stage 4 podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 18

Niki Terpstra on the stage 4 podium at Wallonie

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 18

Jonas van Genechten on Tour de Wallonie's stage 4 podium.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 18

Jonas van Genechten on Tour de Wallonie's stage 4 podium.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 18

Jonas van Genechten after winning stage 4 at Tour de Wallonie

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 18

Pieter Serry (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 18

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 18

Jonas van Genechten wins stage 4 at Tour de Wallonie

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 18

Jonas van Genechten wins stage 4 at Tour de Wallonie

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 18

Jonas van Genechten wins stage 4 at Tour de Wallonie

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 18

Jonas van Genechten (IAM Cycling) beats Michael Morkov (Tinkoff-Saxo) to win stage 4 at Tour de Wallonie

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 18

Niki Terpstra in yellow at the Tour de Wallonie

Niki Terpstra in yellow at the Tour de Wallonie

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling4:11:01
2Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
3Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
4Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
6Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
7Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
8Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
9Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
10Rick Zabel (Ger) Bmc Racing Team
11Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
12Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
13Anthony Roux (Fra) Fdj
14Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
15Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
17Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
18Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
19Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
20Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
21Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
22Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
23Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
24Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bmc Racing Team
25Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
26Mattieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
27Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick Step
28Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
29Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
30Peter Velits (Svk) Bmc Racing Team
31Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
32Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
33Thomas Degand (Bel) Iam Cycling
34Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
35Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
36Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bmc Racing Team
37Loic Vliegen (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
38Dries Devenyns (Bel) Iam Cycling
39Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
40Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
41Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
42Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
43Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
44Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
45Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
46Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
47Anthony Geslin (Fra) Fdj
48Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
49Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
50Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj
51Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
52Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
53Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff - Saxo
54Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
55Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Fdj
56Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Fdj
57Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
58Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
59Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:13
60Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:00:15
61Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:25
62Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:27
63Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
64Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
65Pirmin Lang (Swi) Iam Cycling
66Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:48
67Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo0:01:08
68Simon Pellaud (Swi) Iam Cycling0:02:21
69Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:03:25
70Patrick Schelling (Swi) Iam Cycling
71Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo
72Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick Step0:05:29
73Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
74Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:05:33
75Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
76Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
77Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
78Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
79Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
80Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
81Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Bmc Racing Team0:05:40
82Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:09:41
83Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
DNFBoris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

General Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step18:51:01
2Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:16
3Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:36
4Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:42
5Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:52
6Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:59
7Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:01
8Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:01:06
10Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:08
11Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:14
12Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:16
13Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:18
14Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:20
15Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:22
16Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
17Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
18Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:31
19Mattieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:33
20Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
21Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
22Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:44
23Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:48
24Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
25Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:01
26Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:02:10
27Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi0:02:18
28Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:36
29Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:37
30Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:33
31Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:03:50
32Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:03:53
33Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:03:55
34Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:23
35Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:39
36Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:54
37Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:05:07
38Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:05:43
39Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:47
40Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:11
41Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:13
42Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:39
43Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:07:33
44Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:55
45Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:08:21
46Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:37
47Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:08:42
48Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:52
49Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:09:11
50Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:14
51Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
52Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
53Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
54Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:11
55Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar0:10:19
56Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:10:25
57Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:10:30
58Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
59Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling0:11:47
60Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:11:57
61Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:12:03
62Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:12:40
63Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:14:41
64Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:06
65Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:16
66Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:16:14
67Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:17:32
68Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr0:18:14
69Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:18:33
70Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:19:19
71Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:19:56
72Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:21:15
73Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:05
74Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:22:36
75Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:47
76Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:25
77Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:24:46
78Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:24:53
79Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:27:23
80Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:27:40
81Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:31:35
82Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:31:50
83Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:32:18

