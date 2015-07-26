Trending

Van Poppel claims birthday win in Tour de Wallonie

Terpstra remains in race lead on sprint stage

Marcus Burghardt (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Danny van Poppel (Trek)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Danny van Poppel (Trek)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Danny van Poppel (Trek)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Danny van Poppel (Trek)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Niki Terpstra behind the Etixx-Quickstep train

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Niki Terpstra gets some help with his podium flowers

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing4:17:57
2Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
3Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
4Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
5Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
6Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
7Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
8Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
9Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
10Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
11Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
12Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
14Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
15Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
17Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
18Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
19Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
20Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
21Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
22Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
23Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
25Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
26Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
27Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
28Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
29Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
30Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
31Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
32Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
33Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
34Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
36Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
37Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
38Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
39Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
40Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
41Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
42Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
43Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
44Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
45Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
46Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
47Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar0:00:15
48Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:19
49Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:00:30
50Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
51Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
52Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
53Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
54Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
55Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
56Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
57Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
58Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:33
59Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
60Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:51
61Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:40
62Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
63Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
64Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
65Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
66Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
67Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
68Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
69Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
71Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
72Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
73Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
74Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
75Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:03:19
76Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
77Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
78Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
79Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
80Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
81Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:05:09
82Robin Stenuit (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
83Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
84Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
85Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
86Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
87Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
88Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
89Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
90Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:23
91Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
92Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
93Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:09:12
DNSLouis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step9:07:21
2Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:10
3Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:33
4Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:35
5Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:36
7Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
8Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:41
9Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:59
10Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:01:10
11Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:16
12Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:18
13Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:19
14Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:20
15Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
16Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
17Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
18Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
19Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
20Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
21Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
22Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:22
23Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
24Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
25Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
27Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
28Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
29Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
30Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
31Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
32Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
33Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
34Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
35Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
36Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
37Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
38Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
39Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
40Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
41Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:50
42Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
43Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:52
44Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
45Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
46Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
47Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
48Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:02:13
49Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:00
50Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:03:02
51Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
52Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
53Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
54Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
55Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:26
56Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:28
57Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
58Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:04:35
59Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:04:41
60Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
61Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
62Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
63Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:08
64Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
65Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
66Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:29
67Robin Stenuit (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi0:06:31
68Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:34
69Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
70Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:44
71Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:07
72Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:45
73Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:36
74Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:37
75Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar0:10:05
76Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:10:11
77Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:30
78Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
79Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:11:32
80Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:11:51
81Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
82Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:13:40
83Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:31
84Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:14:59
85Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
86Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:16
87Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr0:17:48
88Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:58
89Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:19:01
90Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:20:35
91Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:22:27
92Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi0:28:36
93Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:33:12

