Van Poppel claims birthday win in Tour de Wallonie
Terpstra remains in race lead on sprint stage
Stage 2: Péronnes-Lez-Antoing - Perwez
Image 1 of 9
Image 2 of 9
Image 3 of 9
Image 4 of 9
Image 5 of 9
Image 6 of 9
Image 7 of 9
Image 8 of 9
Image 9 of 9
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|4:17:57
|2
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|5
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|9
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|10
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|17
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|21
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|22
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|23
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|26
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|27
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|28
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|29
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|30
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|31
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|33
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|34
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|36
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|37
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|38
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|39
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|40
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|41
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|42
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|43
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|44
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|46
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|47
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|0:00:15
|48
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:00:19
|49
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:30
|50
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|51
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|52
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|54
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|55
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|56
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|57
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|58
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:33
|59
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|60
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:51
|61
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:40
|62
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|63
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|64
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|65
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|66
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|67
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|68
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|69
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|71
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|72
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|73
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|74
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|75
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:03:19
|76
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|77
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|79
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|80
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|81
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:09
|82
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|83
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|84
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|85
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|87
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|89
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|90
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:23
|91
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|93
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:09:12
|DNS
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9:07:21
|2
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:10
|3
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:33
|4
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:35
|5
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:36
|7
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:41
|9
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:59
|10
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:10
|11
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:16
|12
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:18
|13
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:19
|14
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:20
|15
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|16
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|17
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|21
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|22
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:22
|23
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|24
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|27
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|28
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|29
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|30
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|32
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|33
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|34
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|35
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|36
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|37
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|38
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|39
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|40
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|41
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:50
|42
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|43
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:52
|44
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|45
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|47
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|48
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:02:13
|49
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:00
|50
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:03:02
|51
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|52
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|53
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|54
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|55
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:26
|56
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:28
|57
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|58
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:35
|59
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:04:41
|60
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|61
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|62
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|63
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:08
|64
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|65
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|66
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:29
|67
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:06:31
|68
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:34
|69
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|70
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:44
|71
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:07
|72
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:45
|73
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:36
|74
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:37
|75
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|0:10:05
|76
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:10:11
|77
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:30
|78
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|79
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:11:32
|80
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:51
|81
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|82
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:13:40
|83
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:31
|84
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:14:59
|85
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|86
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:16
|87
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:17:48
|88
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:58
|89
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:19:01
|90
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:20:35
|91
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:22:27
|92
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:28:36
|93
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:33:12
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy