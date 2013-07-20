Trending

Kolobnev solos to victory in Tour de Wallonie opener

Katusha rider takes race lead over Geslin

Alexandr Kolbnev (Katusha) celebrates his win in the Tour de Wallonie

Alexandr Kolbnev (Katusha) celebrates his win in the Tour de Wallonie
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha5:04:21
2Anthony Geslin (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:00:01
3Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:03
4Stijn Devolder (Bel) Radioshack Leopard0:00:07
5Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:00:17
6Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:24
7Daniel Oss (Ita) Bmc Racing Team
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
9Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
10Anthony Roux (Fra) Fdj.Fr
11Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Wanty
12Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
15Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
16Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
17Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
18Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
19Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
20Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.Fr
21Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
22Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
23Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
24Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.Fr
25Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
26Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
27Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
28Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
29Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:44
30Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp0:00:47
31Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
32Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan - Euphony0:00:51
33Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
34Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:56
35Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
36Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs - Wanty0:01:02
37Bob Jungels (Lux) Radioshack Leopard0:01:15
38Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
39Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:18
40Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:35
41Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:37
42Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha0:00:24
43Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:08:46
44Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
45Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
46Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:12:20
47Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
48Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
49Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
50Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze0:12:23
51Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
52Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
53Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
54Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan - Euphony
55Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
56Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
57Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
58Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
59Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
60Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
61Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
62Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:12:28
63Sebastian Lander (Den) Bmc Racing Team
64Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
65Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
66Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
67Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
68Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
69Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
70Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
71Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
72Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
73Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
74Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
75Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
76Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2R La Mondiale0:12:35
77Danilo Hondo (Ger) Radioshack Leopard
78Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin Sharp
79Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fdj.Fr
80Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
81Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack Leopard
82Taylor Phinney (USA) Bmc Racing Team
83Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack Leopard
84Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
85Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
86Alessandro Ballan (Ita) Bmc Racing Team
87Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
88Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
89Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
90Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
91Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
92Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
93Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
94Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
95Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
96Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr
97Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
98Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
99Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
100Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:18:39
101Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs - Wanty
102Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
103Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
104Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
105Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin Sharp
106Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
107Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
108Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
109Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
110Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
111Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
112Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
113Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
114Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
115Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
116Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
117Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
118Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DSQSander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha25pts
2Anthony Geslin (Fra) Fdj.Fr20
3Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale16
4Stijn Devolder (Bel) Radioshack Leopard14
5Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar12
6Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team10
7Daniel Oss (Ita) Bmc Racing Team9
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Bmc Racing Team8
9Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team7
10Anthony Roux (Fra) Fdj.Fr6
11Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Wanty5
12Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
13Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
14Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
15Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Trasenster (Cat. 1) - Km 44,2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard10pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol8
3Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale6
4Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.Fr4
5Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles2

Mountain 2 - Côte de la Redoute (Cat. 1) - Km 57
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol10pts
2Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale8
3Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard6
4Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles4
5Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.Fr2

Mountain 3 - Côte du Haut Regard (Cat. 1) - Km 83
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard10pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol8
3Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale6
4Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.Fr4
5Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles2

Mountain 4 - Col du Maquisard (Cat. 1) - Km 94,3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard10pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol8
3Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale6
4Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.Fr4
5Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles2

Mountain 5 - Ancienne Barrière (Cat. 2) - Km 127,3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard6pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
3Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale2

Mountain 6 - Côte d'Aisomont (Cat. 1) - Km 139,5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard10pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol8
3Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.Fr6
4Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale4
5Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles2

Mountain 7 - Col de Stockeu (Cat. 2) - Km 145
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard6pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
3Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale2

Mountain 8 - La Haute Levée (Cat. 1) - Km 151
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard10pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol8
3Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale6
4Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.Fr4
5Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles2

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.Fr5pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
3Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.Fr5pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
3Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Bmc Racing Team5pts
2Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team3
3Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles5pts
2Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard3
3Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1FDJ15:14:03
2RadioShack Leopard0:00:23
3Accent Jobs-Wanty0:00:34
4Lotto Belisol0:00:42
5Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:44
6Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:49
7Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:26
8Katusha0:08:10
9Wallonie-Bruxelles0:08:48
10BMC Racing Team0:12:16
11Belkin Pro Cycling0:12:30
12Ag2R La Mondiale0:12:34
13Crelan-Euphony0:13:05
14Garmin-Sharp0:21:01
15Team Europcar0:23:57
16Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:24:15
17Color Code - Biowanze0:36:33

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha5:04:11
2Anthony Geslin (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:00:05
3Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:08
4Stijn Devolder (Bel) Radioshack Leopard0:00:17
5Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:00:27
6Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:00:28
7Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:30
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Bmc Racing Team0:00:31
9Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:00:32
10Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
11Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:34
12Daniel Oss (Ita) Bmc Racing Team
13Anthony Roux (Fra) Fdj.Fr
14Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Wanty
15Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
18Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
19Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
20Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
21Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
22Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
23Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.Fr
24Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
25Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
26Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
27Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
28Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
29Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
30Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:54
31Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp0:00:57
32Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
33Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan - Euphony0:01:01
34Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
35Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:06
36Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
37Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs - Wanty0:01:12
38Bob Jungels (Lux) Radioshack Leopard0:01:25
39Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
40Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:28
41Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:45
42Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:47
43Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:08:56
44Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
45Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
46Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:12:30
47Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
48Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
49Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
50Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze0:12:33
51Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
52Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
53Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
54Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan - Euphony
55Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
56Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
57Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
58Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
59Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
60Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
61Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
62Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:12:38
63Sebastian Lander (Den) Bmc Racing Team
64Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
65Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
66Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
67Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
68Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
69Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
70Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
71Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
72Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
73Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
74Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
75Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
76Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2R La Mondiale0:12:45
77Danilo Hondo (Ger) Radioshack Leopard
78Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin Sharp
79Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fdj.Fr
80Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
81Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack Leopard
82Taylor Phinney (USA) Bmc Racing Team
83Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack Leopard
84Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
85Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
86Alessandro Ballan (Ita) Bmc Racing Team
87Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
88Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
89Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
90Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
91Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
92Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
93Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
94Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
95Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
96Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr
97Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
98Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
99Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
100Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:18:49
101Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs - Wanty
102Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
103Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
104Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
105Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin Sharp
106Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
107Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
108Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
109Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
110Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
111Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
112Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
113Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
114Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
115Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
116Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
117Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
118Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha25pts
2Anthony Geslin (Fra) Fdj.Fr20
3Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale16
4Stijn Devolder (Bel) Radioshack Leopard14
5Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar12
6Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team10
7Daniel Oss (Ita) Bmc Racing Team9
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Bmc Racing Team8
9Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team7
10Anthony Roux (Fra) Fdj.Fr6
11Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Wanty5
12Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
13Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
14Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
15Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard68pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol58
3Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale40
4Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.Fr24
5Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles14

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.Fr10pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Bmc Racing Team5
4Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team3
5Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard2
6Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles5pts
2Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard3
3Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles5:04:45
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:10
3Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:14
4Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
5Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:23
7Bob Jungels (Lux) Radioshack Leopard0:00:51
8Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze0:11:59
9Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
10Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
11Sebastian Lander (Den) Bmc Racing Team0:12:04
12Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
13Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
14Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
15Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
16Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack Leopard0:12:11
17Taylor Phinney (USA) Bmc Racing Team
18Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
19Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
20Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
21Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
22Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
23Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
24Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr
25Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
26Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
27Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
28Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:18:15
29Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
30Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
31Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
32Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
33Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
34Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
35Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
36Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
37Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1FDJ15:14:03
2RadioShack Leopard0:00:23
3Accent Jobs-Wanty0:00:34
4Lotto Belisol0:00:42
5Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:44
6Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:49
7Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:26
8Katusha0:08:10
9Wallonie-Bruxelles0:08:48
10BMC Racing Team0:12:16
11Belkin Pro Cycling0:12:30
12Ag2R La Mondiale0:12:34
13Crelan-Euphony0:13:05
14Garmin-Sharp0:21:01
15Team Europcar0:23:57
16Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:24:15
17Color Code - Biowanze0:36:33

