Kolobnev solos to victory in Tour de Wallonie opener
Katusha rider takes race lead over Geslin
Stage 1: Ans - Eupen
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|5:04:21
|2
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:00:01
|3
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:03
|4
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
|0:00:07
|5
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:00:17
|6
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|7
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bmc Racing Team
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
|9
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|11
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|12
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|16
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|17
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|18
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|19
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|20
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|21
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|22
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|23
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|24
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|25
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
|26
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|28
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
|29
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|30
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:47
|31
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|32
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|0:00:51
|33
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|34
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:56
|35
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|36
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|0:01:02
|37
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Radioshack Leopard
|0:01:15
|38
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|39
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|40
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|41
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|42
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|0:00:24
|43
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:08:46
|44
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|45
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|46
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:12:20
|47
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|48
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|49
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|50
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|0:12:23
|51
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|52
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|53
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|54
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan - Euphony
|55
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|56
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|57
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|58
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|59
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|60
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|62
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:12:28
|63
|Sebastian Lander (Den) Bmc Racing Team
|64
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|65
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|67
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|68
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|69
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|70
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|74
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|75
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|76
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:12:35
|77
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Radioshack Leopard
|78
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin Sharp
|79
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|80
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|81
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack Leopard
|82
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Bmc Racing Team
|83
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack Leopard
|84
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|85
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|86
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) Bmc Racing Team
|87
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
|88
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|89
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|90
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
|91
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|92
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|93
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|94
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|95
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|96
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|97
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|98
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|99
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|100
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:39
|101
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|102
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
|103
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin Sharp
|106
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|107
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|108
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|109
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|113
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|114
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|115
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|116
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|117
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|118
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DSQ
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|25
|pts
|2
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|20
|3
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|16
|4
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
|14
|5
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|12
|6
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bmc Racing Team
|9
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
|8
|9
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|6
|11
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|5
|12
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|13
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|14
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|15
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
|10
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|3
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|6
|4
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|4
|5
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|10
|pts
|2
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|8
|3
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
|6
|4
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|4
|5
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
|10
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|3
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|6
|4
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|4
|5
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
|10
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|3
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|6
|4
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|4
|5
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
|6
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|3
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
|10
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|3
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|6
|4
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|4
|5
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
|6
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|3
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
|10
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|3
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|6
|4
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|4
|5
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|5
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|3
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|5
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|3
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|5
|pts
|2
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
|3
|3
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|FDJ
|15:14:03
|2
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:23
|3
|Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:00:34
|4
|Lotto Belisol
|0:00:42
|5
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:44
|6
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:49
|7
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|8
|Katusha
|0:08:10
|9
|Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:08:48
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:12:16
|11
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:12:30
|12
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:12:34
|13
|Crelan-Euphony
|0:13:05
|14
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:21:01
|15
|Team Europcar
|0:23:57
|16
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:15
|17
|Color Code - Biowanze
|0:36:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|5:04:45
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:10
|3
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:14
|4
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:23
|7
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Radioshack Leopard
|0:00:51
|8
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|0:11:59
|9
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|Sebastian Lander (Den) Bmc Racing Team
|0:12:04
|12
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|13
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|16
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack Leopard
|0:12:11
|17
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Bmc Racing Team
|18
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|19
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
|20
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|21
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
|22
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|23
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|24
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|25
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|26
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|27
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|28
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:15
|29
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|30
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|31
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|34
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|35
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|36
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|37
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
