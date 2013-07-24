Van Avermaet wins stage 5 and overall at Tour de Wallonie
Mechanical affects previous race leader Kolobnev
Stage 5: Soignies - Thuin
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3:27:59
|2
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|5
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:00:07
|6
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|9
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:00:11
|11
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:12
|12
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|14
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|16
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:16
|17
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|19
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|20
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:00:18
|21
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|23
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:21
|24
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:24
|25
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|26
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:26
|27
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:28
|28
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|29
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|30
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|31
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|33
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|34
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:38
|36
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:41
|37
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:43
|38
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|39
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|40
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:49
|41
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|42
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|43
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:53
|44
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:00:55
|45
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|46
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|47
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|48
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|50
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:10
|51
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|52
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|53
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|54
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:12
|55
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|56
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:19
|57
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|58
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:22
|59
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:01:31
|60
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:42
|61
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|62
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:48
|63
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:49
|64
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:02:17
|65
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:19
|66
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|67
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|0:02:42
|68
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:03:17
|69
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:03:20
|70
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:03:28
|72
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
|75
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|76
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|77
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|78
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:38
|79
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:45
|80
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|81
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|82
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:03:55
|83
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|84
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:04:05
|85
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|86
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|88
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|89
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|90
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
|92
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|94
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|95
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|96
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:04:17
|97
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|98
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:06:53
|99
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:06:57
|100
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:33
|101
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:07:57
|104
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|105
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|106
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|107
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|108
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|109
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|110
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|111
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|113
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:09:50
|DNF
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNS
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|20
|3
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|14
|5
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|12
|6
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|8
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|8
|9
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|10
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|6
|11
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|12
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|13
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|14
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|15
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|4
|pts
|2
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|10
|pts
|2
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|8
|3
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|6
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|5
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|8
|3
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|4
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|5
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|5
|pts
|2
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|5
|pts
|2
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|5
|pts
|2
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:10
|2
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:00:07
|3
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:00:05
|6
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|5
|pts
|2
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|3:28:02
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:04
|3
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:09
|5
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:13
|6
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:15
|8
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:18
|9
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:25
|10
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:46
|11
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|12
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:00:52
|13
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:57
|14
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:19
|15
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:39
|16
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:45
|17
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|18
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|19
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:03:14
|20
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:03:25
|21
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:42
|22
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:03:52
|23
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:04:02
|24
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|25
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:04:14
|29
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|30
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:30
|31
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:07:54
|32
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|33
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|34
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|35
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNS
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10:24:48
|2
|FDJ
|0:00:01
|3
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:07
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:12
|5
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|6
|Lotto Belisol
|0:00:27
|7
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:31
|8
|Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:00:54
|9
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:03
|10
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:07
|11
|Team Europcar
|0:01:31
|12
|Katusha
|0:02:04
|13
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:31
|14
|Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:02:47
|15
|Crelan-Euphony
|0:03:06
|16
|Belkin
|0:03:37
|17
|Color Code-Biowanze
|0:05:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|22:08:02
|2
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:10
|3
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:12
|4
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:20
|5
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:00:26
|7
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|8
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|10
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|11
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:32
|13
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:00:34
|15
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:35
|16
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|17
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|18
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:41
|19
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:47
|20
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|21
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:51
|22
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:06
|23
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|24
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:07
|25
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:01:18
|26
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:22
|27
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:23
|28
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:36
|30
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:01:58
|31
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:02:12
|32
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:44
|33
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:04:44
|34
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:21
|35
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:08:34
|36
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:08:46
|37
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:09:13
|38
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:09:26
|39
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|0:11:03
|40
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:11:04
|41
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:11:06
|42
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:12:37
|43
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:13:02
|44
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:34
|45
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:14:07
|46
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:16
|47
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:14:43
|48
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|0:15:15
|49
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:32
|50
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:18:45
|51
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:36
|52
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|53
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:19:57
|54
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|0:20:03
|55
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:20:09
|56
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:13
|57
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:20:31
|58
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:20:53
|59
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:21:01
|60
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:21:09
|61
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:06
|62
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:17
|63
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:49
|64
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:23:10
|65
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:25:09
|66
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:25:16
|67
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:25:21
|68
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:25:29
|69
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:25:46
|70
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
|0:25:54
|71
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:05
|72
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:26:23
|73
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:28:30
|74
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|0:28:36
|75
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:44
|76
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:28:53
|77
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:29:00
|78
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:29:17
|79
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:27
|80
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:29:57
|81
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:30:16
|82
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:30:21
|83
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:24
|84
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:19
|85
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:31:26
|86
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:31:50
|87
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:13
|88
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:33:05
|89
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:33:33
|90
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:18
|91
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:34:35
|92
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:34:47
|93
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:34:52
|94
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:34:57
|95
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:35:14
|96
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|97
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:35:35
|98
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:36:06
|99
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:13
|100
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:36:42
|101
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:38:40
|102
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:38:47
|103
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:39:24
|104
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:40:05
|105
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:40:22
|106
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|0:42:17
|107
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:42:46
|108
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:28
|109
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:45:45
|110
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:47:08
|111
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:48:07
|112
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:52:51
|113
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:55:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|58
|pts
|2
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|43
|3
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|35
|4
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|33
|5
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|32
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|28
|7
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|28
|8
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|26
|9
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|25
|10
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|25
|11
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|25
|12
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|25
|13
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|25
|14
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|24
|15
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|20
|16
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|20
|17
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|20
|18
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|19
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|16
|20
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|21
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|14
|22
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|14
|23
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|14
|24
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|12
|25
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|26
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|11
|27
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|28
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|29
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|8
|30
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|31
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|7
|32
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|33
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|6
|34
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|6
|35
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|36
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|4
|37
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|38
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|39
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|40
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|80
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|58
|3
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|4
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|24
|5
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|6
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|18
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14
|8
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|14
|9
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|10
|10
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|10
|11
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|10
|12
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|8
|13
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|8
|14
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|15
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|8
|16
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|8
|17
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|18
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|6
|19
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|5
|20
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|4
|21
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|22
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|4
|23
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|4
|24
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|25
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|26
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|27
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|28
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|29
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|30
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|25
|pts
|2
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|20
|3
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|11
|4
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|10
|5
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|6
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|7
|7
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|7
|8
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|9
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|10
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|11
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|12
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|13
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|15
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|3
|16
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|3
|17
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|18
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|19
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|1
|20
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|21
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|22
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|10
|pts
|2
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|6
|3
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|5
|4
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|5
|5
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|6
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|7
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|3
|8
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|10
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|11
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|1
|12
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|1
|13
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|22:08:28
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:00:04
|4
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|5
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:04:18
|7
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:12:11
|8
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:08
|9
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:50
|10
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:06
|11
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:19:10
|12
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|0:19:37
|13
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:20:05
|14
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:20:35
|15
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:51
|16
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:24:43
|17
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:25:20
|18
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:28:27
|19
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:28:34
|20
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:29:50
|21
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:29:55
|22
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:58
|23
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:53
|24
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:31:00
|25
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:33:07
|26
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:35:40
|27
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:47
|28
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:36:16
|29
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:38:14
|30
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:39:39
|31
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:39:56
|32
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:42:20
|33
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:02
|34
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:46:42
|35
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:52:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|FDJ
|66:25:44
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:22
|3
|Lotto Belisol
|0:00:49
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:01
|5
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:12
|6
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|7
|Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:01:54
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:12:38
|9
|Belkin
|0:16:03
|10
|Katusha
|0:17:10
|11
|Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:18:17
|12
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:21:51
|13
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:26:47
|14
|Crelan-Euphony
|0:29:26
|15
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:42
|16
|Team Europcar
|0:39:10
|17
|Color Code-Biowanze
|1:09:58
