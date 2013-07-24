Trending

Van Avermaet wins stage 5 and overall at Tour de Wallonie

Mechanical affects previous race leader Kolobnev

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team3:27:59
2Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:03
3Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
4Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
5Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:00:07
6Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
7Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
8Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
9Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
10Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:00:11
11Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:12
12Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
13Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
14Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
16Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:16
17Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
18Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
19Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
20Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:00:18
21Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
23Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:21
24Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha0:00:24
25Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
26Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:00:26
27Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:28
28Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
29Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
30Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
31Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
32Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
33Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
34Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
35Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:38
36Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:41
37Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:00:43
38Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
39Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
40Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:49
41Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
42Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
43Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:53
44Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:00:55
45Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
46Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
47Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:00
48Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
49Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
50Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:10
51Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
52Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
53Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
54Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:01:12
55Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
56Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:01:19
57Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
58Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:22
59Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:01:31
60Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:42
61Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
62Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:01:48
63Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha0:01:49
64Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:02:17
65Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:19
66Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
67Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha0:02:42
68Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:03:17
69Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:03:20
70Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
71Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:03:28
72Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) AG2R La Mondiale
73Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
74Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
75Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
76Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
77Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
78Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:38
79Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:45
80Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
81Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
82Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:03:55
83Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
84Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:04:05
85Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
86Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
87Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
88Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
89Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
90Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
91Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
92Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
93Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
94Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
95Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
96Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:04:17
97Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
98Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:06:53
99Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:06:57
100Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:07:33
101Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
102Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
103Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:07:57
104Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
105Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
106Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
107Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
108Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
109Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
110Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
111Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
112Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
113Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:09:50
DNFDavide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFRinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
DNSJens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team25pts
2Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team20
3Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team16
4Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles14
5Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty12
6Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
7Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol9
8Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles8
9Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
10Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony6
11Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
12Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar4
13Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
14Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
15Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Mountain 1 - Côte d'Autreppe (3) - Km 66,7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony4pts
2Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
3Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze1

Mountain 2 - Mur de Thuin (1) - Km 132,3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr10pts
2Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha8
3Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha6
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
5Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty2

Mountain 3 - Mur de Thuin (1) - Km 144,1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team10pts
2Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty8
3Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
4Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
5Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team2

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze5pts
2Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
3Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze5pts
2Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
3Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony5pts
2Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
3Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze1

Bonuses and Penalties
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:10
2Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:00:07
3Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:06
4Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
5Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:00:05
6Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:04

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze5pts
2Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
3Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles3:28:02
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:04
3Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:09
5Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:13
6Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
7Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:15
8Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:18
9Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:25
10Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard0:00:46
11Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
12Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:00:52
13Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:57
14Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:19
15Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:39
16Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:01:45
17Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:16
18Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
19Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:03:14
20Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:03:25
21Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:42
22Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:03:52
23Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:04:02
24Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
25Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
26Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
27Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
28Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:04:14
29Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
30Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:07:30
31Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:07:54
32Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
33Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
34Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
35Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNFDavide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
DNSJens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise10:24:48
2FDJ0:00:01
3Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:07
4BMC Racing Team0:00:12
5Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:21
6Lotto Belisol0:00:27
7Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:31
8Accent Jobs-Wanty0:00:54
9Garmin-Sharp0:01:03
10RadioShack Leopard0:01:07
11Team Europcar0:01:31
12Katusha0:02:04
13Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:31
14Wallonie-Bruxelles0:02:47
15Crelan-Euphony0:03:06
16Belkin0:03:37
17Color Code-Biowanze0:05:40

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team22:08:02
2Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:10
3Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha0:00:12
4Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:20
5Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
6Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:00:26
7Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
8Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
9Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:30
10Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
11Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
12Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:32
13Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:00:34
15Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:35
16Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:39
17Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
18Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:41
19Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:00:47
20Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
21Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:51
22Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:06
23Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
24Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:01:07
25Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:01:18
26Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:22
27Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:23
28Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:01:36
30Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:01:58
31Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:02:12
32Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:44
33Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:04:44
34Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:21
35Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:08:34
36Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:08:46
37Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:09:13
38Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:09:26
39Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha0:11:03
40Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:11:04
41Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:11:06
42Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:12:37
43Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:13:02
44Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:13:34
45Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:14:07
46Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:14:16
47Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:14:43
48Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha0:15:15
49Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:16:32
50Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:18:45
51Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:36
52Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
53Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:19:57
54Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard0:20:03
55Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:20:09
56Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:20:13
57Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:20:31
58Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:20:53
59Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:21:01
60Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha0:21:09
61Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:22:06
62Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:17
63Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:49
64Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:23:10
65Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:25:09
66Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:25:16
67Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:25:21
68Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp0:25:29
69Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:25:46
70Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony0:25:54
71Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:05
72Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:26:23
73Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:28:30
74Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha0:28:36
75Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:28:44
76Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:28:53
77Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:29:00
78Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:29:17
79Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:29:27
80Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:29:57
81Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:30:16
82Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:30:21
83Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:30:24
84Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:31:19
85Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:31:26
86Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:31:50
87Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:13
88Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:33:05
89Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:33:33
90Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:34:18
91Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:34:35
92Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:34:47
93Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:34:52
94Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:34:57
95Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:35:14
96Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
97Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar0:35:35
98Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:36:06
99Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:36:13
100Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:36:42
101Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:38:40
102Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:38:47
103Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:39:24
104Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:40:05
105Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:40:22
106Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp0:42:17
107Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:42:46
108Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:43:28
109Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:45:45
110Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:47:08
111Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:48:07
112Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:52:51
113Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:55:00

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team58pts
2Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team43
3Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team35
4Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty33
5Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team32
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard28
7Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty28
8Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team26
9Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha25
10Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step25
11Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol25
12Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise25
13Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise25
14Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles24
15Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr20
16Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr20
17Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp20
18Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
19Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony16
20Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
21Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles14
22Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard14
23Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp14
24Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar12
25Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise11
26Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles11
27Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol9
28Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team9
29Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha8
30Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
31Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol7
32Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
33Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp6
34Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha6
35Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr5
36Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty4
37Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar4
38Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
39Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar3
40Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard80pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol58
3Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale40
4Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr24
5Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team18
6Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony18
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team14
8Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles14
9Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr10
10Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty10
11Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles10
12Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony8
13Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha8
14Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
15Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard8
16Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha8
17Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
18Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony6
19Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony5
20Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty4
21Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
22Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles4
23Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty4
24Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
25Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
26Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
27Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
28Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
29Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
30Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony25pts
2Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony20
3Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze11
4Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr10
5Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team9
6Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony7
7Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles7
8Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
9Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
10Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
11Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
12Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar4
13Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
14Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
15Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty3
16Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty3
17Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
18Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard2
19Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha1
20Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
21Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
22Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony1

Combative rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony10pts
2Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony6
3Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles5
4Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze5
5Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
6Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard3
7Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles3
8Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
9Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar3
10Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1
11Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony1
12Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze1
13Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles22:08:28
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
3Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:00:04
4Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:13
5Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
6Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:04:18
7Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:12:11
8Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:13:08
9Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:13:50
10Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:16:06
11Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:19:10
12Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard0:19:37
13Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:20:05
14Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:20:35
15Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:51
16Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:24:43
17Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:25:20
18Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:28:27
19Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:28:34
20Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:29:50
21Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:29:55
22Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:29:58
23Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:30:53
24Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:31:00
25Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:33:07
26Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:35:40
27Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:35:47
28Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:36:16
29Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:38:14
30Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:39:39
31Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:39:56
32Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:42:20
33Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:43:02
34Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:46:42
35Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:52:25

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1FDJ66:25:44
2Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:22
3Lotto Belisol0:00:49
4Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:01
5RadioShack Leopard0:01:12
6Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:37
7Accent Jobs-Wanty0:01:54
8BMC Racing Team0:12:38
9Belkin0:16:03
10Katusha0:17:10
11Wallonie-Bruxelles0:18:17
12Garmin-Sharp0:21:51
13Ag2R La Mondiale0:26:47
14Crelan-Euphony0:29:26
15Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:33:42
16Team Europcar0:39:10
17Color Code-Biowanze1:09:58

Latest on Cyclingnews