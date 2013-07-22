Trending

Van Avermaet takes one for BMC in Wallonie

Kolobnev's race lead comes under attack on stage 3

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) wins and teammate Daniel Oss celebrates in Bastogne

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) wins and teammate Daniel Oss celebrates in Bastogne
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

BMC's Greg Van Avermaet has ended his team's dry spell, taking out the third stage of the Tour de Wallonie in a bunch sprint finish over Topsport Vlaanderen's Tom van Asbroeck and Jean-Pierre Drucker (Accent Jobs-Wanty).

It was Van Avermaet's first win since 2011, and a great relief for the Belgian. "This victory is very important to me. I am very happy," Van Avermaet said according to Sporza.

"I took good results in all the Classics, but a victory was missing. And winning is still the most important thing for a rider. Today I remained quiet in the peloton and sat in on the climbs. I I put everything on my sprint and it paid off. "

The victory put Van Avermaet into fourth overall behind race leader Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha), and he is keen to keep trying to move up.

"I'm in good shape. Tomorrow I will definitely try to win again"

Kolobnev's lead came under repeated attacks on a hilly stage in Bastogne.

Kevin Van Melsen (Accent Jobs - Wanty), Stijn Steels and Christophe Premont (Crelan - Euphony) escaped early in the race and built up a lead of five minutes, but the quartet did not survive much past the 35km to go mark. Soon a new group was away, with Gregory Habeaux (Accent Jobs - Wanty), Juan Manuel Garate (Belkin), Jurgen Van de Walle (Lotto Belisol) and Willem Wauters (Vacansoleil - DCM), but they too were pulled back by the Katusha-led peloton.

A dangerous attack from Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil - DCM), Daniel Oss (BMC) and Belgian champion Stijn Devolder (Radioshack-Leopard) went clear on the Muir St Roch, with 24 kilometers to go, but yet again, they could not persist.

There was one last strong attack from Yannick Eijssen (BMC) and Pieter Serry (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) with 15km to go, but with BMC banking on Van Avermaet, there was not enough cooperation for the pair to stay clear.

In the end, Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil) jumped first in the bunch sprint, and Van Asbroeck looked set to challenge for the win, but Van Avermaet found his kick and pushed ahead just before the line.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Bmc Racing Team4:14:53
2Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
3Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Wanty
4Daniel Oss (Ita) Bmc Racing Team
5Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
6Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
7Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
8Anthony Roux (Fra) Fdj.Fr
9Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
11Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
12Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
13Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
14Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
15Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
17Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
18Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
19Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
20Anthony Geslin (Fra) Fdj.Fr
21Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
22Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
23Taylor Phinney (USA) Bmc Racing Team
24Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
25Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
26Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
27Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
28Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
29Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
30Stijn Devolder (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
31Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
32Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
33Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
34Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
35Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
36Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
37Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
38Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.Fr
39Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fdj.Fr
40Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
41Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
42Bob Jungels (Lux) Radioshack Leopard
43Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack Leopard
44Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
45Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty0:00:38
46Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs - Wanty0:02:59
47Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:46
48Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
50Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan - Euphony
51Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
52Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
53Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
54Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
55Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin Sharp
56Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack Leopard
57Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
58Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
59Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
60Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
61Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.Fr
62Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
63Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
64Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
65Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
66Danilo Hondo (Ger) Radioshack Leopard
67Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
68Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
69Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
70Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
71Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
72Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
73Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
74Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
75Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
76Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
77Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
78Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
79Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
80Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
81Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr
82Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
83Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty0:12:02
84Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
85Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
86Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2R La Mondiale
87Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
88Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
89Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
90Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
91Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
92Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
93Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.Fr
94Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
95Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
96Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
97Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
98Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
99Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
100Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
101Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
102Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
103Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
104Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha0:12:10
105Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:16:53
106Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
107Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin Sharp
108Sebastian Lander (Den) Bmc Racing Team
109Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
110Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
111Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
112Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
113Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
114Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
115Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
116Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
117Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs - Wanty

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Bmc Racing Team25pts
2Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise20
3Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Wanty16
4Daniel Oss (Ita) Bmc Racing Team14
5Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team12
6Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan - Euphony10
7Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team9
8Anthony Roux (Fra) Fdj.Fr8
9Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
10Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp6
11Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles5
12Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty4
13Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team3
14Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
15Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 1 - Col de Bonsgnée (3) - Km 12,9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard4pts
2Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
3Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan - Euphony1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Filot (2) - Km 63,6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan - Euphony6pts
2Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty4
3Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony2

Mountain 3 - Côte de Berismenil (2) - Km 129,4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard6pts
2Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
3Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Bmc Racing Team2

Mountain 4 - Mur Saint-Roch (1) - Km 145
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Stijn Devolder (Bel) Radioshack Leopard8
3Daniel Oss (Ita) Bmc Racing Team6
4Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles4
5Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard2

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5pts
2Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan - Euphony3
3Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony5pts
2Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan - Euphony3
3Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony5pts
2Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan - Euphony3
3Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty1

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan - Euphony5pts
2Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team3
3Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4:14:53
2Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
3Taylor Phinney (USA) Bmc Racing Team
4Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
5Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
6Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
7Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
8Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
9Bob Jungels (Lux) Radioshack Leopard
10Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
11Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan - Euphony0:06:46
12Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack Leopard
13Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
14Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
15Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
16Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
17Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
18Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
19Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
20Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
21Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
22Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
23Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
24Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr
25Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:12:02
26Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
27Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
28Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
29Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
30Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
31Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
32Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:16:53
33Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
34Sebastian Lander (Den) Bmc Racing Team
35Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
36Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
37Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team12:44:39
2Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
3Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4FDJ
5Garmin-Sharp
6Belkin Pro Cycling
7Lotto Belisol
8RadioShack Leopard
9Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
10Accent Jobs-Wanty0:00:38
11Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:46
12Wallonie-Bruxelles
13Katusha
14Crelan-Euphony0:13:32
15Team Europcar
16Ag2R La Mondiale
17Color Code-Biowanze0:20:18

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha13:42:36
2Anthony Geslin (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:00:06
3Stijn Devolder (Bel) Radioshack Leopard0:00:18
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Bmc Racing Team0:00:22
5Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:00:28
6Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Wanty0:00:31
7Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
8Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:32
9Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:00:33
10Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
11Anthony Roux (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:00:35
12Daniel Oss (Ita) Bmc Racing Team
13Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
14Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
16Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
18Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
19Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
20Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
21Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
22Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
23Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
24Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
25Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
26Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.Fr
27Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
28Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp0:01:03
29Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:07
30Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Bob Jungels (Lux) Radioshack Leopard0:01:26
32Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty0:01:41
33Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:46
34Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:24
35Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs - Wanty0:04:40
36Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:06:55
37Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan - Euphony0:07:48
38Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:08:05
39Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:08:34
40Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:08:57
41Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha0:10:03
42Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:12:28
43Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:12:31
44Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:12:37
45Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:12:39
46Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha0:12:45
47Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:12:46
48Taylor Phinney (USA) Bmc Racing Team
49Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack Leopard
50Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
51Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:12:54
52Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:13:45
53Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:15:43
54Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:18:50
55Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:19:17
56Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
57Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp0:19:19
58Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
59Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:19:20
60Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan - Euphony
61Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
62Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
63Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:25
64Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
65Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
66Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
67Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack Leopard0:19:32
68Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin Sharp
69Danilo Hondo (Ger) Radioshack Leopard
70Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
71Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
72Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr
73Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:19:53
74Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:20:20
75Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze0:20:21
76Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze0:21:00
77Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:21:23
78Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:23:33
79Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:24:33
80Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan - Euphony0:24:36
81Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:24:37
82Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha0:24:48
83Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
84Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
85Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
86Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:24:51
87Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:25:36
88Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
89Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
90Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
91Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
92Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
93Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
94Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty0:26:01
95Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:26:11
96Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2R La Mondiale0:26:16
97Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
98Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony0:28:17
99Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar0:29:01
100Sebastian Lander (Den) Bmc Racing Team0:29:32
101Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:29:39
102Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze0:30:33
103Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
104Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:30:52
105Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
106Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
107Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
108Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan - Euphony0:31:44
109Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze0:35:04
110Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:35:43
111Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs - Wanty
112Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
113Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin Sharp
114Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze0:37:11
115Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:37:41
116Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze0:42:54
117Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:48:26

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Bmc Racing Team33pts
2Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha25
3Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team25
4Daniel Oss (Ita) Bmc Racing Team23
5Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team23
6Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team22
7Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Wanty21
8Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise21
9Anthony Geslin (Fra) Fdj.Fr20
10Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp20
11Anthony Roux (Fra) Fdj.Fr19
12Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale16
13Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise16
14Stijn Devolder (Bel) Radioshack Leopard14
15Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar12
16Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs - Wanty12
17Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11
18Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team10
19Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan - Euphony10
20Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles10
21Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team9
22Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack Leopard8
23Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol7
24Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles6
25Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp6
26Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha6
27Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
28Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
29Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty4
30Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale4
31Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles3
32Sebastian Lander (Den) Bmc Racing Team2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard80pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol58
3Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale40
4Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.Fr24
5Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan - Euphony18
6Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles14
7Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team10
8Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles10
9Stijn Devolder (Bel) Radioshack Leopard8
10Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan - Euphony6
11Daniel Oss (Ita) Bmc Racing Team6
12Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony6
13Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
14Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles4
15Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty4
16Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
17Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
18Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Bmc Racing Team2
19Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan - Euphony1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony25pts
2Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.Fr10
3Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan - Euphony9
4Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles7
5Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Bmc Racing Team5
7Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5
8Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team3
9Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty3
10Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
11Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard2
12Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha1
13Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale1
14Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan - Euphony1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony6pts
2Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles5
3Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan - Euphony5
4Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team3
5Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard3
6Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles3
7Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale1
8Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1FDJ41:09:10
2RadioShack Leopard0:00:06
3Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:23
4Lotto Belisol
5Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:55
6Accent Jobs-Wanty0:01:01
7Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:17
8BMC Racing Team0:12:27
9Belkin Pro Cycling
10Katusha0:15:07
11Wallonie-Bruxelles0:15:31
12Garmin-Sharp0:20:49
13Ag2R La Mondiale0:26:17
14Crelan-Euphony0:26:21
15Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:31:12
16Team Europcar0:37:40
17Color Code-Biowanze0:58:57

Latest on Cyclingnews