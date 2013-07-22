Van Avermaet takes one for BMC in Wallonie
Kolobnev's race lead comes under attack on stage 3
Stage 3: Beaufays - Bastogne
BMC's Greg Van Avermaet has ended his team's dry spell, taking out the third stage of the Tour de Wallonie in a bunch sprint finish over Topsport Vlaanderen's Tom van Asbroeck and Jean-Pierre Drucker (Accent Jobs-Wanty).
It was Van Avermaet's first win since 2011, and a great relief for the Belgian. "This victory is very important to me. I am very happy," Van Avermaet said according to Sporza.
"I took good results in all the Classics, but a victory was missing. And winning is still the most important thing for a rider. Today I remained quiet in the peloton and sat in on the climbs. I I put everything on my sprint and it paid off. "
The victory put Van Avermaet into fourth overall behind race leader Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha), and he is keen to keep trying to move up.
"I'm in good shape. Tomorrow I will definitely try to win again"
Kolobnev's lead came under repeated attacks on a hilly stage in Bastogne.
Kevin Van Melsen (Accent Jobs - Wanty), Stijn Steels and Christophe Premont (Crelan - Euphony) escaped early in the race and built up a lead of five minutes, but the quartet did not survive much past the 35km to go mark. Soon a new group was away, with Gregory Habeaux (Accent Jobs - Wanty), Juan Manuel Garate (Belkin), Jurgen Van de Walle (Lotto Belisol) and Willem Wauters (Vacansoleil - DCM), but they too were pulled back by the Katusha-led peloton.
A dangerous attack from Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil - DCM), Daniel Oss (BMC) and Belgian champion Stijn Devolder (Radioshack-Leopard) went clear on the Muir St Roch, with 24 kilometers to go, but yet again, they could not persist.
There was one last strong attack from Yannick Eijssen (BMC) and Pieter Serry (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) with 15km to go, but with BMC banking on Van Avermaet, there was not enough cooperation for the pair to stay clear.
In the end, Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil) jumped first in the bunch sprint, and Van Asbroeck looked set to challenge for the win, but Van Avermaet found his kick and pushed ahead just before the line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
|4:14:53
|2
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|4
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bmc Racing Team
|5
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|7
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|9
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|11
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|12
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|13
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
|17
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|18
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|19
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|20
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|21
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|22
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|23
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Bmc Racing Team
|24
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|25
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|26
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|28
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|29
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|30
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
|31
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
|33
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|34
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|35
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|36
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|37
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|38
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|39
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|40
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|41
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Radioshack Leopard
|43
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack Leopard
|44
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
|45
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|0:00:38
|46
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|0:02:59
|47
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:46
|48
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|50
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan - Euphony
|51
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|52
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|53
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|54
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|55
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin Sharp
|56
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack Leopard
|57
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|58
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|59
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|60
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|61
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|62
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|65
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
|66
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Radioshack Leopard
|67
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|70
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
|71
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|72
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|73
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|74
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|75
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|76
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|77
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|78
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|80
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|81
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|82
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|83
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|0:12:02
|84
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|85
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|86
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2R La Mondiale
|87
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|88
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|89
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|90
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|91
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|92
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|93
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|94
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|95
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|96
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|97
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|98
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|99
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|100
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|101
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|102
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|103
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|104
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|0:12:10
|105
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:53
|106
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|107
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin Sharp
|108
|Sebastian Lander (Den) Bmc Racing Team
|109
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|110
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|112
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|113
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|115
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|116
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|117
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|3
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|16
|4
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bmc Racing Team
|14
|5
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|12
|6
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|10
|7
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|8
|9
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|10
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|6
|11
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|5
|12
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|4
|13
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|15
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
|4
|pts
|2
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|6
|pts
|2
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|4
|3
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
|6
|pts
|2
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|3
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
|8
|3
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bmc Racing Team
|6
|4
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|4
|5
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|pts
|2
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|3
|3
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|5
|pts
|2
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|3
|3
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|5
|pts
|2
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|3
|3
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|5
|pts
|2
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4:14:53
|2
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|3
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Bmc Racing Team
|4
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|5
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Radioshack Leopard
|10
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
|11
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|0:06:46
|12
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack Leopard
|13
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|14
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|15
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
|18
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|19
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|21
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|22
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|24
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|25
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:12:02
|26
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|27
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|28
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|29
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|30
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|31
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|32
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:53
|33
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|34
|Sebastian Lander (Den) Bmc Racing Team
|35
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|36
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|37
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|12:44:39
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|FDJ
|5
|Garmin-Sharp
|6
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|7
|Lotto Belisol
|8
|RadioShack Leopard
|9
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:00:38
|11
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:46
|12
|Wallonie-Bruxelles
|13
|Katusha
|14
|Crelan-Euphony
|0:13:32
|15
|Team Europcar
|16
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|17
|Color Code-Biowanze
|0:20:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|13:42:36
|2
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:00:06
|3
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
|0:00:18
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
|0:00:22
|5
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:00:28
|6
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|0:00:31
|7
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:32
|9
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|10
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
|11
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:00:35
|12
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bmc Racing Team
|13
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|16
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|18
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|19
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|20
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|21
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|22
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|24
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
|25
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|26
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|27
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|28
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:03
|29
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:07
|30
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Radioshack Leopard
|0:01:26
|32
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|0:01:41
|33
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:46
|34
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:24
|35
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|0:04:40
|36
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:06:55
|37
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|0:07:48
|38
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:08:05
|39
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:08:34
|40
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:08:57
|41
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|0:10:03
|42
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:12:28
|43
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:12:31
|44
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:12:37
|45
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:39
|46
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|0:12:45
|47
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:12:46
|48
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Bmc Racing Team
|49
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack Leopard
|50
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
|51
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:12:54
|52
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:13:45
|53
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:15:43
|54
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:50
|55
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:19:17
|56
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|57
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:19:19
|58
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|59
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:19:20
|60
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan - Euphony
|61
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|62
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|63
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:25
|64
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|67
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack Leopard
|0:19:32
|68
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin Sharp
|69
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Radioshack Leopard
|70
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
|71
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|72
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|73
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:19:53
|74
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:20:20
|75
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|0:20:21
|76
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|0:21:00
|77
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:23
|78
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:23:33
|79
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:24:33
|80
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|0:24:36
|81
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:24:37
|82
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|0:24:48
|83
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|84
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|85
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|86
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:24:51
|87
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:25:36
|88
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
|89
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|90
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|91
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|94
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|0:26:01
|95
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:26:11
|96
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:26:16
|97
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|98
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|0:28:17
|99
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:29:01
|100
|Sebastian Lander (Den) Bmc Racing Team
|0:29:32
|101
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:29:39
|102
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|0:30:33
|103
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:30:52
|105
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|106
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|107
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|108
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|0:31:44
|109
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|0:35:04
|110
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:43
|111
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|112
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|113
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin Sharp
|114
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|0:37:11
|115
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:41
|116
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|0:42:54
|117
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:48:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
|33
|pts
|2
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|25
|3
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|25
|4
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bmc Racing Team
|23
|5
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|23
|6
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|22
|7
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|21
|8
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|21
|9
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|20
|10
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|20
|11
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|19
|12
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|16
|13
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|14
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
|14
|15
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|12
|16
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|12
|17
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|18
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|10
|19
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|10
|20
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|10
|21
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|9
|22
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack Leopard
|8
|23
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|7
|24
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|6
|25
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|6
|26
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|6
|27
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|28
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|29
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|4
|30
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|4
|31
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|3
|32
|Sebastian Lander (Den) Bmc Racing Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
|80
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|58
|3
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|40
|4
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|24
|5
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|18
|6
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|14
|7
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|10
|8
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|10
|9
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
|8
|10
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|6
|11
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bmc Racing Team
|6
|12
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|6
|13
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|14
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|4
|15
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|4
|16
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|17
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|18
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
|2
|19
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|25
|pts
|2
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|10
|3
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|9
|4
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|7
|5
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
|5
|7
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|8
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|3
|10
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|11
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
|2
|12
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|1
|13
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|1
|14
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|6
|pts
|2
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|5
|3
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|5
|4
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
|3
|6
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|3
|7
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|1
|8
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|FDJ
|41:09:10
|2
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:06
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:23
|4
|Lotto Belisol
|5
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:55
|6
|Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:01:01
|7
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:12:27
|9
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|10
|Katusha
|0:15:07
|11
|Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:15:31
|12
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:20:49
|13
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:26:17
|14
|Crelan-Euphony
|0:26:21
|15
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:12
|16
|Team Europcar
|0:37:40
|17
|Color Code-Biowanze
|0:58:57
