Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) wins and teammate Daniel Oss celebrates in Bastogne (Image credit: AFP Photo)

BMC's Greg Van Avermaet has ended his team's dry spell, taking out the third stage of the Tour de Wallonie in a bunch sprint finish over Topsport Vlaanderen's Tom van Asbroeck and Jean-Pierre Drucker (Accent Jobs-Wanty).

It was Van Avermaet's first win since 2011, and a great relief for the Belgian. "This victory is very important to me. I am very happy," Van Avermaet said according to Sporza.

"I took good results in all the Classics, but a victory was missing. And winning is still the most important thing for a rider. Today I remained quiet in the peloton and sat in on the climbs. I I put everything on my sprint and it paid off. "

The victory put Van Avermaet into fourth overall behind race leader Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha), and he is keen to keep trying to move up.

"I'm in good shape. Tomorrow I will definitely try to win again"

Kolobnev's lead came under repeated attacks on a hilly stage in Bastogne.

Kevin Van Melsen (Accent Jobs - Wanty), Stijn Steels and Christophe Premont (Crelan - Euphony) escaped early in the race and built up a lead of five minutes, but the quartet did not survive much past the 35km to go mark. Soon a new group was away, with Gregory Habeaux (Accent Jobs - Wanty), Juan Manuel Garate (Belkin), Jurgen Van de Walle (Lotto Belisol) and Willem Wauters (Vacansoleil - DCM), but they too were pulled back by the Katusha-led peloton.

A dangerous attack from Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil - DCM), Daniel Oss (BMC) and Belgian champion Stijn Devolder (Radioshack-Leopard) went clear on the Muir St Roch, with 24 kilometers to go, but yet again, they could not persist.

There was one last strong attack from Yannick Eijssen (BMC) and Pieter Serry (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) with 15km to go, but with BMC banking on Van Avermaet, there was not enough cooperation for the pair to stay clear.

In the end, Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil) jumped first in the bunch sprint, and Van Asbroeck looked set to challenge for the win, but Van Avermaet found his kick and pushed ahead just before the line.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Bmc Racing Team 4:14:53 2 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Wanty 4 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bmc Racing Team 5 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 6 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan - Euphony 7 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 8 Anthony Roux (Fra) Fdj.Fr 9 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 11 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 12 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty 13 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 14 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 15 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard 17 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 18 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 19 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale 20 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Fdj.Fr 21 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 22 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 23 Taylor Phinney (USA) Bmc Racing Team 24 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 25 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 26 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 27 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 28 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 29 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 30 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Radioshack Leopard 31 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard 33 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 34 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 35 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 36 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp 37 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 38 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.Fr 39 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fdj.Fr 40 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 41 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 42 Bob Jungels (Lux) Radioshack Leopard 43 Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack Leopard 44 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Bmc Racing Team 45 Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty 0:00:38 46 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs - Wanty 0:02:59 47 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:46 48 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 49 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 50 Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan - Euphony 51 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 52 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 53 Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan - Euphony 54 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 55 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin Sharp 56 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack Leopard 57 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 58 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 59 Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 60 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 61 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.Fr 62 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 63 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 64 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 65 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Bmc Racing Team 66 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Radioshack Leopard 67 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 68 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 69 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 70 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale 71 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 72 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 73 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 74 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 75 Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan - Euphony 76 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 77 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 78 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 79 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 80 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 81 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr 82 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 83 Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty 0:12:02 84 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 85 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 86 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2R La Mondiale 87 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 88 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 89 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 90 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony 91 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 92 Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 93 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.Fr 94 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan - Euphony 95 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 96 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 97 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 98 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 99 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 100 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan - Euphony 101 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 102 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 103 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 104 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 0:12:10 105 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:16:53 106 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 107 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin Sharp 108 Sebastian Lander (Den) Bmc Racing Team 109 Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 110 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 111 Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 112 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty 113 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 114 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 115 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 116 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 117 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs - Wanty

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Bmc Racing Team 25 pts 2 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 20 3 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Wanty 16 4 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bmc Racing Team 14 5 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 12 6 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan - Euphony 10 7 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 9 8 Anthony Roux (Fra) Fdj.Fr 8 9 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 10 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 6 11 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 5 12 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty 4 13 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 3 14 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 15 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 1 - Col de Bonsgnée (3) - Km 12,9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard 4 pts 2 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 3 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan - Euphony 1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Filot (2) - Km 63,6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan - Euphony 6 pts 2 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty 4 3 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony 2

Mountain 3 - Côte de Berismenil (2) - Km 129,4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard 6 pts 2 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 3 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Bmc Racing Team 2

Mountain 4 - Mur Saint-Roch (1) - Km 145 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Radioshack Leopard 8 3 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bmc Racing Team 6 4 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 4 5 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard 2

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 pts 2 Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan - Euphony 3 3 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony 5 pts 2 Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan - Euphony 3 3 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony 5 pts 2 Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan - Euphony 3 3 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty 1

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan - Euphony 5 pts 2 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4:14:53 2 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 3 Taylor Phinney (USA) Bmc Racing Team 4 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 5 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 6 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 7 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 9 Bob Jungels (Lux) Radioshack Leopard 10 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Bmc Racing Team 11 Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan - Euphony 0:06:46 12 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack Leopard 13 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 14 Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 15 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 16 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 17 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale 18 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 19 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 20 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 21 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 22 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 23 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 24 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr 25 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:12:02 26 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony 27 Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 28 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 29 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 30 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 31 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 32 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:16:53 33 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 34 Sebastian Lander (Den) Bmc Racing Team 35 Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 36 Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 37 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 12:44:39 2 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 FDJ 5 Garmin-Sharp 6 Belkin Pro Cycling 7 Lotto Belisol 8 RadioShack Leopard 9 Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:00:38 11 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:46 12 Wallonie-Bruxelles 13 Katusha 14 Crelan-Euphony 0:13:32 15 Team Europcar 16 Ag2R La Mondiale 17 Color Code-Biowanze 0:20:18

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 13:42:36 2 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Fdj.Fr 0:00:06 3 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Radioshack Leopard 0:00:18 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Bmc Racing Team 0:00:22 5 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:00:28 6 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Wanty 0:00:31 7 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:32 9 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:00:33 10 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard 11 Anthony Roux (Fra) Fdj.Fr 0:00:35 12 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bmc Racing Team 13 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 14 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 16 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan - Euphony 18 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 19 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty 20 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 21 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 22 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 23 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 24 Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard 25 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 26 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.Fr 27 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 28 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:01:03 29 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:07 30 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 31 Bob Jungels (Lux) Radioshack Leopard 0:01:26 32 Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty 0:01:41 33 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:46 34 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:24 35 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs - Wanty 0:04:40 36 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:06:55 37 Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan - Euphony 0:07:48 38 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:08:05 39 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:08:34 40 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:08:57 41 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 0:10:03 42 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:12:28 43 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.Fr 0:12:31 44 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:12:37 45 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:12:39 46 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 0:12:45 47 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fdj.Fr 0:12:46 48 Taylor Phinney (USA) Bmc Racing Team 49 Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack Leopard 50 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Bmc Racing Team 51 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:12:54 52 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:13:45 53 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:15:43 54 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:18:50 55 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:19:17 56 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 57 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:19:19 58 Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan - Euphony 59 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:19:20 60 Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan - Euphony 61 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 62 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 63 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:25 64 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 65 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 66 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 67 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack Leopard 0:19:32 68 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin Sharp 69 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Radioshack Leopard 70 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale 71 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 72 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr 73 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.Fr 0:19:53 74 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:20:20 75 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 0:20:21 76 Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 0:21:00 77 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:21:23 78 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:23:33 79 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:24:33 80 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan - Euphony 0:24:36 81 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:24:37 82 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 0:24:48 83 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 84 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 85 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 86 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:24:51 87 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:25:36 88 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Bmc Racing Team 89 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 90 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 91 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 92 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 93 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 94 Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty 0:26:01 95 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:26:11 96 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:26:16 97 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 98 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony 0:28:17 99 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 0:29:01 100 Sebastian Lander (Den) Bmc Racing Team 0:29:32 101 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:29:39 102 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 0:30:33 103 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 104 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:30:52 105 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 106 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty 107 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 108 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan - Euphony 0:31:44 109 Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 0:35:04 110 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:35:43 111 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs - Wanty 112 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 113 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin Sharp 114 Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 0:37:11 115 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:37:41 116 Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 0:42:54 117 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:48:26

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Bmc Racing Team 33 pts 2 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 25 3 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 25 4 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bmc Racing Team 23 5 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 23 6 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 22 7 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Wanty 21 8 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 21 9 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Fdj.Fr 20 10 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 20 11 Anthony Roux (Fra) Fdj.Fr 19 12 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 16 13 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 14 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Radioshack Leopard 14 15 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 12 16 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs - Wanty 12 17 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 18 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 10 19 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan - Euphony 10 20 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 10 21 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 9 22 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack Leopard 8 23 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 7 24 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 6 25 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 6 26 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 6 27 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 28 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 29 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty 4 30 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 4 31 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 3 32 Sebastian Lander (Den) Bmc Racing Team 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard 80 pts 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 58 3 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale 40 4 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.Fr 24 5 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan - Euphony 18 6 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 14 7 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 10 8 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 10 9 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Radioshack Leopard 8 10 Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan - Euphony 6 11 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bmc Racing Team 6 12 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony 6 13 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 14 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 4 15 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty 4 16 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 17 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 18 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Bmc Racing Team 2 19 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan - Euphony 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony 25 pts 2 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.Fr 10 3 Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan - Euphony 9 4 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 7 5 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Bmc Racing Team 5 7 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 8 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 3 9 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty 3 10 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 11 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard 2 12 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 1 13 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 1 14 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan - Euphony 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony 6 pts 2 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 5 3 Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan - Euphony 5 4 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 3 5 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard 3 6 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 3 7 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale 1 8 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1