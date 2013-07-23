Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol) sprinted to his third victory of the season at Belgium's Halle-Ingooigem one-day event. (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol) won stage 4 at the Tour de Wallonie in a bunch sprint finale. The 28-year-old Belgian edged Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack Leopard) and Danilo Napolitano (Accent Jobs-Wanty) at the stage finish in Clabecq to earn his fifth victory of the season.

Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) finished in the field and retains the overall leader's jersey after today's penultimate stage. Anthony Geslin (FDJ.fr) remains in second overall at six seconds while Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) moves into third place at 22 seconds after Stijn Devolder (RadioShack Leopard) received a 20-second time penalty and dropped from second to 27th overall at 38 seconds.

The stage was dominated by a six man break comprised of Alexandre Pichot (Europcar), Jérôme Gilbert (Accent Jobs-Wanty), Christophe Premont (Crelan-Euphony), Jan Ghyselinck (Cofidis, Solutions Credits), Tim Declercq (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Ludwig De Winter (Color Code-Biowanze). Ghyselinck and Declercq dropped back to the field, however, after finishing 1-2 at the first intermediate sprint while the remaining four continued and pushed out a maximum lead of 13 minutes.

Once the chase in the peloton began in earnest the leading quartet would be brought back, with Premont the final escapee to be caught with 13 kilometres remaining. Several attacks were launched on the day's final climb, six kilometres from the finish, but the bunch would come back together for the concluding field sprint.

"When the leaders had an advantage of 13 minutes I asked the team to step up the pace," said Dehaes. "My legs felt good so Jurgen Van de Walle increased the speed in the bunch. Together with Omega Pharma-QuicksStep we managed to get closer to the leaders.

"During the last climb I started to have some difficulties but Gert Dockx assisted me in the descent. Jonas van Genechten made a perfect lead-out and I could finish the fantastic work of the team. It already is my fifth victory this year."

Full Results 1 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4:57:15 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 3 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 4 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 5 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 9 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 10 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 13 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 14 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 15 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 16 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 17 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 20 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 21 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 23 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 24 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 25 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 26 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 27 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 28 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 29 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 30 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 31 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 32 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 33 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 34 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 35 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 36 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 37 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 38 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 40 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 41 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 42 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 43 Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 44 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 45 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 46 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 47 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 49 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 50 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 51 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 52 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 53 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 54 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 55 Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 56 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 57 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 58 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 59 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 60 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 61 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 62 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 63 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 65 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 66 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 67 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 68 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 69 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:14 70 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:21 71 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:29 72 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:33 73 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:41 74 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp 75 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 76 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 77 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 78 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 79 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 80 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 82 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 83 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 84 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 85 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 86 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 87 Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony 88 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 89 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 90 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 91 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 92 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 93 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 94 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 95 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 96 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 97 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 98 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 100 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty 101 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 102 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 103 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 104 Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 0:06:04 105 Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 106 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:06:44 107 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 108 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 109 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 110 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 111 Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 112 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 113 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 114 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 115 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 116 Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:07:53 DNF Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Points 1 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 25 pts 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 20 3 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 16 4 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 14 5 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 6 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 7 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9 8 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 8 9 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 7 10 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 11 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 12 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 13 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 3 14 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 15 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 1

Sprint 1 1 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 pts 2 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 3 Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 1

Sprint 2 1 Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 5 pts 2 Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 3 3 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Sprint 3 1 Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 5 pts 2 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 3 3 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Mountain 1 - Côte Les Forges (Cat. 3) 19km 1 Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 4 pts 2 Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 2 3 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 2 - Côte Les Forges (Cat. 3) 190.4km 1 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 2 3 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1

Most combative 1 Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 5 pts 2 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 3 3 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 1

Young riders 1 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 4:57:15 2 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 3 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 5 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 7 Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 8 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 9 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 11 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 12 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 13 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 14 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 16 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 17 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 18 Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 0:02:41 19 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 20 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 21 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 23 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 24 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 25 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 26 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 27 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 29 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 30 Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 0:06:04 31 Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 32 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:06:44 33 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 34 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 35 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 36 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 37 Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:07:53

Teams 1 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 14:51:45 2 Wallonie-Bruxelles 3 Lotto Belisol 4 Accent Jobs-Wanty 5 Ag2R La Mondiale 6 FDJ.fr 7 Team Europcar 8 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 BMC Racing Team 11 Garmin-Sharp 12 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 RadioShack Leopard 14 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 Crelan-Euphony 16 Katusha 17 Color Code-Biowanze 0:05:22

General classification after stage 4 1 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 18:39:51 2 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:06 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:22 4 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:00:28 5 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:00:31 6 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 7 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:32 8 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:33 10 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 11 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 12 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:34 13 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:35 14 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 16 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 17 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 18 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 19 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 20 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 21 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 22 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 23 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 24 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 25 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 26 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 27 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:38 28 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:03 29 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:07 30 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 31 Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:01:41 32 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:46 33 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:04:07 34 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:55 35 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:07:21 36 Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:07:48 37 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:08:05 38 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:08:34 39 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:08:57 40 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 0:10:03 41 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:10:08 42 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:12:28 43 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:12:39 44 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 0:12:45 45 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:12:46 46 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 47 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 48 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:13:07 49 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:13:45 50 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:15:12 51 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:15:43 52 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:50 53 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:19:17 54 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:19:20 55 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 56 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 57 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:19:21 58 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:19:25 59 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 60 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 0:19:26 61 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 0:19:32 62 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:19:38 63 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:19:46 64 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:19:53 65 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:53 66 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:22:00 67 Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony 0:22:01 68 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:06 69 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 70 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp 0:22:13 71 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 73 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 0:23:02 74 Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 0:23:41 75 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:24:04 76 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:24:37 77 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:24:48 78 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:25:20 79 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:25:36 80 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 82 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:26:01 83 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:26:11 84 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:26:14 85 Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:27:05 86 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:27:17 87 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 0:27:29 88 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 89 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 90 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 0:28:17 91 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 92 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:57 93 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 94 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:30:42 95 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:52 96 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:31:14 97 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 0:31:42 98 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:31:44 99 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:32:13 100 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:32:20 101 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 102 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 103 Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:32:43 104 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:33:33 105 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 106 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:35:01 107 Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 0:35:04 108 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:35:39 109 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:35:43 110 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 0:37:17 111 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:38:24 112 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 113 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:40:22 114 Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 0:43:15 115 Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 0:48:58 116 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:51:07

Points classification 1 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 35 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 33 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 28 4 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 28 5 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 25 6 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 25 7 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 25 8 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 25 9 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 25 10 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 23 11 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 22 12 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 21 13 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 20 14 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 20 15 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 19 16 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 17 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 18 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 14 19 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 14 20 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 14 21 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 12 22 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 11 23 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 24 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 10 25 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 10 26 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 9 27 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 8 28 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 7 29 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 30 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 6 31 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 6 32 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 6 33 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 34 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 35 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 4 36 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 3 37 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 2

Sprint classification 1 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 25 pts 2 Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 20 3 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 10 4 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 7 5 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 8 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 9 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 4 10 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 11 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 12 Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 3 13 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 3 14 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 15 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 2 16 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 1 17 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 18 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 19 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 1

Mountains classification 1 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 80 pts 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 58 3 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 40 4 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 24 5 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 18 6 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 7 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 14 8 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 10 9 Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 8 10 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 8 11 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 12 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 6 13 Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 4 14 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 15 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 4 16 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 4 17 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 18 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 2 19 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 20 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 21 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 22 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 23 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 1

Most combative classification 1 Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 10 pts 2 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 6 3 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 5 4 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 5 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 3 6 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 3 7 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 3 8 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1 9 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 1 10 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

Young riders classification 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 18:40:22 2 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:02 3 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:00:04 4 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 5 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:36 7 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:11:57 8 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:12:08 9 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:12:15 10 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:18:49 12 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:18:50 13 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:18:54 14 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 0:18:55 15 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:42 16 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 17 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 0:22:31 18 Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 0:23:10 19 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:23:33 20 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:24:17 21 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:05 22 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:25:40 23 Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:26:34 24 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 0:27:46 25 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 26 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:28:26 27 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:31:42 28 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:31:49 29 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 30 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 31 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:33:02 32 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:34:30 33 Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 0:34:33 34 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:35:12 35 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 0:36:46 36 Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 0:42:44 37 Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 0:48:27