Dehaes sprints to victory in Clabecq

Kolobnev remains in Tour de Wallonie leader's jersey

Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol) sprinted to his third victory of the season at Belgium's Halle-Ingooigem one-day event.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol) won stage 4 at the Tour de Wallonie in a bunch sprint finale. The 28-year-old Belgian edged Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack Leopard) and Danilo Napolitano (Accent Jobs-Wanty) at the stage finish in Clabecq to earn his fifth victory of the season.

Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) finished in the field and retains the overall leader's jersey after today's penultimate stage. Anthony Geslin (FDJ.fr) remains in second overall at six seconds while Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) moves into third place at 22 seconds after Stijn Devolder (RadioShack Leopard) received a 20-second time penalty and dropped from second to 27th overall at 38 seconds.

The stage was dominated by a six man break comprised of Alexandre Pichot (Europcar), Jérôme Gilbert (Accent Jobs-Wanty), Christophe Premont (Crelan-Euphony), Jan Ghyselinck (Cofidis, Solutions Credits), Tim Declercq (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Ludwig De Winter (Color Code-Biowanze). Ghyselinck and Declercq dropped back to the field, however, after finishing 1-2 at the first intermediate sprint while the remaining four continued and pushed out a maximum lead of 13 minutes.

Once the chase in the peloton began in earnest the leading quartet would be brought back, with Premont the final escapee to be caught with 13 kilometres remaining. Several attacks were launched on the day's final climb, six kilometres from the finish, but the bunch would come back together for the concluding field sprint.

"When the leaders had an advantage of 13 minutes I asked the team to step up the pace," said Dehaes. "My legs felt good so Jurgen Van de Walle increased the speed in the bunch. Together with Omega Pharma-QuicksStep we managed to get closer to the leaders.

"During the last climb I started to have some difficulties but Gert Dockx assisted me in the descent. Jonas van Genechten made a perfect lead-out and I could finish the fantastic work of the team. It already is my fifth victory this year."

Full Results
1Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol4:57:15
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
3Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
4Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
5Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
6Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
7Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
8Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
9Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
10Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
12Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
13Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
14Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
15Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
16Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
17Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
19Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
20Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
21Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
23Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
24Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
25Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
26Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
27Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
28Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
29Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
30Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
31Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
32Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
33Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
34Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
35Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
36Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
37Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
38Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
40Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
41Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
42Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
43Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
44Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
45Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
46Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
47Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
48Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
49Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
50Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
51Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
52Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
53Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
54Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
55Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
56Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
57Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
58Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
59Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
60Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
61Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
62Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
63Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
64Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
65Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
66Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
67Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
68Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
69Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:00:14
70Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:00:21
71Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:29
72Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:33
73Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:41
74Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
75Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
76Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
77Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
78Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
79Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
80Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) AG2R La Mondiale
81Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
82Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
83Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
84Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
85Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
86Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
87Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
88Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
89Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
90Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
91Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
92Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
93Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
94Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
95Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
96Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
97Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
98Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
99Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
100Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
101Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
102Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
103Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
104Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:06:04
105Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
106Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:06:44
107Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
108Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
109Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
110Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
111Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
112Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
113Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
114Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
115Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
116Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:07:53
DNFPim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Points
1Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol25pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard20
3Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty16
4Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp14
5Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
6Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale10
7Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise9
8Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha8
9Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles7
10Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
11Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr5
12Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
13Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar3
14Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
15Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles1

Sprint 1
1Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5pts
2Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
3Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony1

Sprint 2
1Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony5pts
2Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty3
3Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar1

Sprint 3
1Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony5pts
2Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar3
3Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Mountain 1 - Côte Les Forges (Cat. 3) 19km
1Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty4pts
2Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony2
3Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 2 - Côte Les Forges (Cat. 3) 190.4km
1Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4pts
2Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha2
3Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1

Most combative
1Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony5pts
2Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar3
3Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze1

Young riders
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard4:57:15
2Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
3Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
4Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
5Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
6Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
7Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
8Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
9Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
10Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
11Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
12Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
13Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
14Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
15Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
16Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
17Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
18Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:02:41
19Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
20Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
21Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
22Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
23Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
24Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
25Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
26Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
27Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
28Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
29Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
30Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:06:04
31Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
32Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:06:44
33Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
34Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
35Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
36Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
37Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:07:53

Teams
1Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise14:51:45
2Wallonie-Bruxelles
3Lotto Belisol
4Accent Jobs-Wanty
5Ag2R La Mondiale
6FDJ.fr
7Team Europcar
8Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
10BMC Racing Team
11Garmin-Sharp
12Belkin Pro Cycling Team
13RadioShack Leopard
14Omega Pharma-Quick Step
15Crelan-Euphony
16Katusha
17Color Code-Biowanze0:05:22

General classification after stage 4
1Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha18:39:51
2Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:06
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:22
4Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:00:28
5Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:00:31
6Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
7Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:32
8Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:33
10Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
11Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
12Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:34
13Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:35
14Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
16Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
17Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
18Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
19Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
20Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
21Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
22Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
23Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
24Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
25Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
26Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
27Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:00:38
28Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:01:03
29Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:07
30Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:01:41
32Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:46
33Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:04:07
34Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:55
35Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:07:21
36Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:07:48
37Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:08:05
38Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:08:34
39Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:08:57
40Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha0:10:03
41Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:10:08
42Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:12:28
43Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:12:39
44Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha0:12:45
45Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:12:46
46Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
47Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
48Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:13:07
49Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:13:45
50Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:15:12
51Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:15:43
52Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:50
53Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:19:17
54Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:19:20
55Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
56Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
57Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:19:21
58Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:19:25
59Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
60Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard0:19:26
61Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha0:19:32
62Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:19:38
63Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:19:46
64Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:19:53
65Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:53
66Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:22:00
67Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony0:22:01
68Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:06
69Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
70Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp0:22:13
71Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
72Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
73Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:23:02
74Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:23:41
75Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:24:04
76Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:24:37
77Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:24:48
78Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:25:20
79Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:25:36
80Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
81Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
82Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:26:01
83Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:26:11
84Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:26:14
85Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:27:05
86Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:27:17
87Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha0:27:29
88Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
89Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
90Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:28:17
91Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
92Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:57
93Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
94Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:30:42
95Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:52
96Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:31:14
97Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar0:31:42
98Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:31:44
99Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:32:13
100Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:32:20
101Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
102Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
103Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:32:43
104Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:33:33
105Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
106Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:35:01
107Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:35:04
108Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:35:39
109Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:35:43
110Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:37:17
111Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:38:24
112Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
113Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:40:22
114Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:43:15
115Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:48:58
116Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:51:07

Points classification
1Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team35pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team33
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard28
4Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty28
5Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha25
6Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step25
7Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol25
8Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise25
9Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise25
10Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team23
11Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team22
12Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty21
13Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr20
14Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp20
15Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr19
16Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
17Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
18Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard14
19Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp14
20Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale14
21Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar12
22Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles11
23Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
24Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles10
25Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony10
26Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team9
27Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha8
28Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol7
29Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
30Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles6
31Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp6
32Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha6
33Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr5
34Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
35Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty4
36Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar3
37Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team2

Sprint classification
1Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony25pts
2Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony20
3Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr10
4Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles7
5Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
7Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
8Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
9Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar4
10Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
11Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
12Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty3
13Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty3
14Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
15Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard2
16Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha1
17Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
18Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
19Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony1

Mountains classification
1Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard80pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol58
3Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale40
4Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr24
5Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony18
6Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
7Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles14
8Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles10
9Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony8
10Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard8
11Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
12Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony6
13Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty4
14Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
15Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles4
16Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty4
17Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
18Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha2
19Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
20Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
21Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
22Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
23Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony1

Most combative classification
1Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony10pts
2Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony6
3Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles5
4Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
5Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard3
6Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles3
7Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar3
8Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1
9Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze1
10Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Young riders classification
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol18:40:22
2Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:02
3Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:00:04
4Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
5Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
6Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:03:36
7Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:11:57
8Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:12:08
9Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:12:15
10Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
11Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:18:49
12Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:18:50
13Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:18:54
14Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard0:18:55
15Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:42
16Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
17Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:22:31
18Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:23:10
19Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:23:33
20Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:24:17
21Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:05
22Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:25:40
23Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:26:34
24Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:27:46
25Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
26Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:28:26
27Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:31:42
28Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:31:49
29Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
30Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
31Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:33:02
32Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:34:30
33Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:34:33
34Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:35:12
35Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:36:46
36Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:42:44
37Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:48:27

Teams classification
1FDJ.fr56:00:55
2RadioShack Leopard0:00:06
3Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:23
4Lotto Belisol
5Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:55
6Accent Jobs-Wanty0:01:01
7Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:17
8BMC Racing Team0:12:27
9Belkin Pro Cycling Team
10Katusha0:15:07
11Wallonie-Bruxelles0:15:31
12Garmin-Sharp0:20:49
13Ag2R La Mondiale0:26:17
14Crelan-Euphony0:26:21
15Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:31:12
16Team Europcar0:37:40
17Color Code-Biowanze1:04:19

