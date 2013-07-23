Dehaes sprints to victory in Clabecq
Kolobnev remains in Tour de Wallonie leader's jersey
Stage 4: Andenne - Clabecq
Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol) won stage 4 at the Tour de Wallonie in a bunch sprint finale. The 28-year-old Belgian edged Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack Leopard) and Danilo Napolitano (Accent Jobs-Wanty) at the stage finish in Clabecq to earn his fifth victory of the season.
Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) finished in the field and retains the overall leader's jersey after today's penultimate stage. Anthony Geslin (FDJ.fr) remains in second overall at six seconds while Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) moves into third place at 22 seconds after Stijn Devolder (RadioShack Leopard) received a 20-second time penalty and dropped from second to 27th overall at 38 seconds.
The stage was dominated by a six man break comprised of Alexandre Pichot (Europcar), Jérôme Gilbert (Accent Jobs-Wanty), Christophe Premont (Crelan-Euphony), Jan Ghyselinck (Cofidis, Solutions Credits), Tim Declercq (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Ludwig De Winter (Color Code-Biowanze). Ghyselinck and Declercq dropped back to the field, however, after finishing 1-2 at the first intermediate sprint while the remaining four continued and pushed out a maximum lead of 13 minutes.
Once the chase in the peloton began in earnest the leading quartet would be brought back, with Premont the final escapee to be caught with 13 kilometres remaining. Several attacks were launched on the day's final climb, six kilometres from the finish, but the bunch would come back together for the concluding field sprint.
"When the leaders had an advantage of 13 minutes I asked the team to step up the pace," said Dehaes. "My legs felt good so Jurgen Van de Walle increased the speed in the bunch. Together with Omega Pharma-QuicksStep we managed to get closer to the leaders.
"During the last climb I started to have some difficulties but Gert Dockx assisted me in the descent. Jonas van Genechten made a perfect lead-out and I could finish the fantastic work of the team. It already is my fifth victory this year."
|1
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4:57:15
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|4
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|5
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|9
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|10
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|15
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|16
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|17
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|20
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|23
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|24
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|25
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|26
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|29
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|31
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|32
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|33
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|34
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|35
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|37
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|38
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|40
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|41
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|42
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|43
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|44
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|46
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|49
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|50
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|51
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|52
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|53
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|54
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|55
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|56
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|60
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|61
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|62
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|63
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|65
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|66
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|67
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|68
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|69
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:14
|70
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:21
|71
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:29
|72
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:33
|73
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:41
|74
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
|75
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|76
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|78
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|79
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|80
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|82
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|86
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|87
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
|88
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|89
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|91
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|93
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|94
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|95
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|96
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|97
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|98
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|100
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|101
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|102
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|103
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|104
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:06:04
|105
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|106
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:44
|107
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|108
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|109
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|110
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|111
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|112
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|113
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|114
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|116
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:07:53
|DNF
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|25
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|20
|3
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|16
|4
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|14
|5
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|6
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|7
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|8
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|8
|9
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|7
|10
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|11
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|12
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|13
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|14
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|15
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|1
|1
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|pts
|2
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|3
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|1
|1
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|5
|pts
|2
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|3
|3
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|1
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|5
|pts
|2
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|3
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|1
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|4
|pts
|2
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|2
|3
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|1
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|2
|3
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|5
|pts
|2
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|3
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|1
|1
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|4:57:15
|2
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|3
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|5
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|7
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|8
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|9
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|11
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|13
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|18
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:02:41
|19
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|23
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|24
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|27
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|29
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|30
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:06:04
|31
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|32
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:44
|33
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|34
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|35
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|36
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:07:53
|1
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14:51:45
|2
|Wallonie-Bruxelles
|3
|Lotto Belisol
|4
|Accent Jobs-Wanty
|5
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|6
|FDJ.fr
|7
|Team Europcar
|8
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|11
|Garmin-Sharp
|12
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|RadioShack Leopard
|14
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15
|Crelan-Euphony
|16
|Katusha
|17
|Color Code-Biowanze
|0:05:22
|1
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|18:39:51
|2
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:06
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:22
|4
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:00:28
|5
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:00:31
|6
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|7
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:32
|8
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|10
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|11
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|12
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:34
|13
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:35
|14
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|16
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|18
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|19
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|20
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|21
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|22
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|23
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|24
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|26
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|27
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:38
|28
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:03
|29
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:07
|30
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:01:41
|32
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:46
|33
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:04:07
|34
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:55
|35
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:07:21
|36
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:07:48
|37
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:08:05
|38
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:08:34
|39
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:08:57
|40
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|0:10:03
|41
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:10:08
|42
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:12:28
|43
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:39
|44
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|0:12:45
|45
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:12:46
|46
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:13:07
|49
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:13:45
|50
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:15:12
|51
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:15:43
|52
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:50
|53
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:19:17
|54
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:19:20
|55
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|56
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|57
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:19:21
|58
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:19:25
|59
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|0:19:26
|61
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:19:32
|62
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:19:38
|63
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:19:46
|64
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:19:53
|65
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:53
|66
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:22:00
|67
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
|0:22:01
|68
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:06
|69
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:22:13
|71
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|73
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:23:02
|74
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:23:41
|75
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:04
|76
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:24:37
|77
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:24:48
|78
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:25:20
|79
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:25:36
|80
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:26:01
|83
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:26:11
|84
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:26:14
|85
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:27:05
|86
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:27:17
|87
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|0:27:29
|88
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|89
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|90
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:28:17
|91
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:57
|93
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|94
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:30:42
|95
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:52
|96
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:31:14
|97
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:31:42
|98
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:31:44
|99
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:32:13
|100
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:32:20
|101
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|103
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:32:43
|104
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:33:33
|105
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|106
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:35:01
|107
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:35:04
|108
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:35:39
|109
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:43
|110
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:37:17
|111
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:24
|112
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|113
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:40:22
|114
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:43:15
|115
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:48:58
|116
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:51:07
|1
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|35
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|33
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|28
|4
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|28
|5
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|25
|6
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|25
|7
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|25
|8
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|25
|9
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|25
|10
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|23
|11
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|22
|12
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|21
|13
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|20
|14
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|20
|15
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|19
|16
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|17
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|18
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|14
|19
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|14
|20
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|21
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|12
|22
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|11
|23
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|24
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|10
|25
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|10
|26
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|27
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|8
|28
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|7
|29
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|30
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|6
|31
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|6
|32
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|6
|33
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|34
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|35
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|4
|36
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|37
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|2
|1
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|25
|pts
|2
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|20
|3
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|10
|4
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|7
|5
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|7
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|8
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|9
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|10
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|11
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|12
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|3
|13
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|3
|14
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|15
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|16
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|1
|17
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|18
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|19
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|1
|1
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|80
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|58
|3
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|4
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|24
|5
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|18
|6
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|7
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|14
|8
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|10
|9
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|8
|10
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|8
|11
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|12
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|6
|13
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|4
|14
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|15
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|4
|16
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|4
|17
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|18
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|2
|19
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|20
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|21
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|22
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|23
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|1
|1
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|10
|pts
|2
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|6
|3
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|5
|4
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|6
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|3
|7
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|8
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|9
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|1
|10
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|18:40:22
|2
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:02
|3
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:00:04
|4
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|5
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:36
|7
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:11:57
|8
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:08
|9
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:15
|10
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:18:49
|12
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:18:50
|13
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:18:54
|14
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|0:18:55
|15
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:42
|16
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|17
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:22:31
|18
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:23:10
|19
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:33
|20
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:24:17
|21
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:05
|22
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:25:40
|23
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:26:34
|24
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:27:46
|25
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:28:26
|27
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:42
|28
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:31:49
|29
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|31
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:33:02
|32
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:34:30
|33
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:34:33
|34
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:12
|35
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:36:46
|36
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:42:44
|37
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:48:27
|1
|FDJ.fr
|56:00:55
|2
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:06
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:23
|4
|Lotto Belisol
|5
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:55
|6
|Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:01:01
|7
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:17
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:12:27
|9
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Katusha
|0:15:07
|11
|Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:15:31
|12
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:20:49
|13
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:26:17
|14
|Crelan-Euphony
|0:26:21
|15
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:12
|16
|Team Europcar
|0:37:40
|17
|Color Code-Biowanze
|1:04:19
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy