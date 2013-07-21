Trending

Boonen beats Farrar for Tour de Wallonie stage 2 win

Kolobnev unthreatened in race lead

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4:23:33
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
3Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
4Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
5Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs - Wanty
6Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
7Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
8Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack Leopard
9Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
10Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
11Anthony Roux (Fra) Fdj.Fr
12Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
13Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
14Sebastian Lander (Den) Bmc Racing Team
15Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
17Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin Sharp
18Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Wanty
19Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
20Daniel Oss (Ita) Bmc Racing Team
21Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
22Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
23Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
24Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
26Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
27Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
28Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
29Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
30Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
32Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
33Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
34Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
35Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
36Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
37Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
38Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fdj.Fr
39Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
40Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
41Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
42Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan - Euphony
43Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
44Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
45Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
46Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
47Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
48Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
50Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
51Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
52Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
53Anthony Geslin (Fra) Fdj.Fr
54Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
55Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack Leopard
56Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
57Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
58Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
59Stijn Devolder (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
60Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
61Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.Fr
62Bob Jungels (Lux) Radioshack Leopard
63Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
64Taylor Phinney (USA) Bmc Racing Team
65Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
66Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
67Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
68Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
69Danilo Hondo (Ger) Radioshack Leopard
70Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
71Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.Fr
72Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
73Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
74Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
75Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
76Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
77Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
78Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
79Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
80Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
81Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
82Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
83Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
84Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
85Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin Sharp
86Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
87Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
88Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:15
89Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
90Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs - Wanty0:00:28
91Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
92Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
93Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.Fr
94Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:48
95Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze0:00:49
96Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze0:01:06
97Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
98Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
99Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
100Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty0:01:28
101Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
102Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
103Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2R La Mondiale
104Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
105Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
106Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
107Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr
108Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:58
109Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
110Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
111Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony0:03:44
112Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze0:04:12
113Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:13
114Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
115Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan - Euphony0:07:09
116Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze0:07:11
117Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:18:56
DNSAlessandro Ballan (Ita) Bmc Racing Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team25pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp20
3Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise16
4Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team14
5Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs - Wanty12
6Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles10
7Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team9
8Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack Leopard8
9Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol7
10Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha6
11Anthony Roux (Fra) Fdj.Fr5
12Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale4
13Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles3
14Sebastian Lander (Den) Bmc Racing Team2
15Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Mountain 1 - Côte de la Gileppe (2) - Km 11,3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan - Euphony6pts
2Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles4
3Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony2

Mountain 2 - Ancienne Barrière (2) - Km 71,4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan - Euphony6pts
2Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles4
3Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony2

Mountain 3 - Côte de Werbomont (2) - Km 80,5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan - Euphony6pts
2Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
3Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles2

Sprint 1 - Sombreeffe
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony5pts
2Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
3Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles1

Sprint 2 - Yvoir
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony5pts
2Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles3
3Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan - Euphony1

Sprint 3 Anhée
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony5pts
2Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles3
3Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles4:23:33
2Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack Leopard
4Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
5Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
6Sebastian Lander (Den) Bmc Racing Team
7Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
8Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
9Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
10Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
11Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
12Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
13Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
14Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
15Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
16Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
17Bob Jungels (Lux) Radioshack Leopard
18Taylor Phinney (USA) Bmc Racing Team
19Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
20Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
21Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
22Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
23Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
24Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
25Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
26Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
27Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze0:00:49
28Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze0:01:06
29Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:28
30Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
31Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
32Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
33Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr
34Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:58
35Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony0:03:44
36Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze0:04:12
37Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze0:07:11

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony5pts
2Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles3
3Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise13:10:39
2Wallonie-Bruxelles
3Accent Jobs-Wanty
4BMC Racing Team
5Crelan-Euphony
6Lotto Belisol
7Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
8Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Katusha
10Belkin Pro Cycling
11Garmin-Sharp
12FDJ
13Ag2R La Mondiale
14Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
15Team Europcar
16RadioShack Leopard
17Color Code Biowanze0:01:55

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha9:27:43
2Anthony Geslin (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:00:06
3Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:09
4Stijn Devolder (Bel) Radioshack Leopard0:00:18
5Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:00:28
6Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:00:29
7Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:31
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Bmc Racing Team0:00:32
9Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:00:33
10Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
11Anthony Roux (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:00:35
12Daniel Oss (Ita) Bmc Racing Team
13Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Wanty
14Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
15Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
17Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
18Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
20Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
21Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
22Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
23Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
24Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
25Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
26Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
27Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
28Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
29Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.Fr
30Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
31Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
32Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan - Euphony0:01:02
33Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty0:01:03
34Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
35Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:07
36Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
37Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:19
38Bob Jungels (Lux) Radioshack Leopard0:01:26
39Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs - Wanty0:01:41
40Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:46
41Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:48
42Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:24
43Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:08:57
44Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
45Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha0:10:03
46Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:31
47Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
48Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
49Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp0:12:33
50Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:12:34
51Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
52Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
53Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan - Euphony
54Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
55Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
56Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:12:35
57Sebastian Lander (Den) Bmc Racing Team0:12:39
58Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
59Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
60Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
61Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
62Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
63Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
64Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack Leopard0:12:46
65Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin Sharp
66Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
67Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
68Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fdj.Fr
69Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
70Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
71Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
72Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack Leopard
73Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
74Taylor Phinney (USA) Bmc Racing Team
75Danilo Hondo (Ger) Radioshack Leopard
76Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
77Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
78Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr
79Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:12:49
80Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:12:54
81Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:13:07
82Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:13:34
83Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze0:13:35
84Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze0:13:40
85Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
86Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:13:45
87Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty0:13:59
88Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty0:14:02
89Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:14:09
90Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2R La Mondiale0:14:14
91Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
92Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
93Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:14:37
94Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony0:16:21
95Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:47
96Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:59
97Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:18:50
98Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs - Wanty
99Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
100Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
101Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
102Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
103Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
104Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
105Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
106Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
107Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
108Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin Sharp
109Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
110Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
111Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
112Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan - Euphony0:19:42
113Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze0:20:18
114Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:20:48
115Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze0:23:02
116Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze0:26:01
117Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:31:33

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha25pts
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team25
3Anthony Geslin (Fra) Fdj.Fr20
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp20
5Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale16
6Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise16
7Stijn Devolder (Bel) Radioshack Leopard14
8Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team14
9Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar12
10Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs - Wanty12
11Anthony Roux (Fra) Fdj.Fr11
12Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team10
13Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles10
14Daniel Oss (Ita) Bmc Racing Team9
15Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team9
16Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Bmc Racing Team8
17Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack Leopard8
18Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team7
19Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol7
20Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha6
21Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Wanty5
22Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
23Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale4
24Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles3
25Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
26Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
27Sebastian Lander (Den) Bmc Racing Team2
28Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles1
29Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard68pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol58
3Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale40
4Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.Fr24
5Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan - Euphony18
6Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles14
7Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles10
8Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony4
9Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony15pts
2Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.Fr10
3Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles7
4Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Bmc Racing Team5
6Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team3
7Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
8Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard2
9Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha1
10Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale1
11Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan - Euphony1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles5pts
2Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony5
3Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard3
4Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles3
5Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale1
6Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1FDJ28:24:31
2RadioShack Leopard0:00:06
3Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:23
4Accent Jobs-Wanty
5Lotto Belisol
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:55
7Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:17
8Katusha0:08:21
9Wallonie-Bruxelles0:08:45
10BMC Racing Team0:12:27
11Belkin Pro Cycling
12Ag2R La Mondiale0:12:45
13Crelan-Euphony0:12:49
14Garmin-Sharp0:20:49
15Team Europcar0:24:08
16Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:24:26
17Color Code Biowanze0:38:39

Latest on Cyclingnews