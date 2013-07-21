Boonen beats Farrar for Tour de Wallonie stage 2 win
Kolobnev unthreatened in race lead
Stage 2: Verviers - Engis
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4:23:33
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|3
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|6
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|7
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack Leopard
|9
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|10
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|11
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|12
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|13
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|14
|Sebastian Lander (Den) Bmc Racing Team
|15
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|17
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin Sharp
|18
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|19
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|20
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bmc Racing Team
|21
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|22
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|24
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|26
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
|27
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|28
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|29
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|30
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|32
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|34
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|35
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|36
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|37
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|38
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|39
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|40
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|41
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|42
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan - Euphony
|43
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|44
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
|45
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|46
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|47
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|48
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|50
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|52
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
|53
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|54
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack Leopard
|56
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|57
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|58
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|59
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
|60
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|61
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|62
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Radioshack Leopard
|63
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|64
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Bmc Racing Team
|65
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
|66
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|67
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
|68
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|69
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Radioshack Leopard
|70
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|71
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|72
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|73
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|74
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|75
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|78
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|81
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|83
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
|84
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|85
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin Sharp
|86
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|87
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|88
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|89
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|90
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|0:00:28
|91
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|92
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|93
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|94
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:48
|95
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|0:00:49
|96
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|0:01:06
|97
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|99
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|100
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|0:01:28
|101
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|102
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|103
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2R La Mondiale
|104
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|105
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|106
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|107
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|108
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:58
|109
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|0:03:44
|112
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|0:04:12
|113
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:13
|114
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|115
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|0:07:09
|116
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|0:07:11
|117
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:18:56
|DNS
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) Bmc Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|20
|3
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|4
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|14
|5
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|12
|6
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|10
|7
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack Leopard
|8
|9
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|7
|10
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|6
|11
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|5
|12
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|4
|13
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|3
|14
|Sebastian Lander (Den) Bmc Racing Team
|2
|15
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|4:23:33
|2
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack Leopard
|4
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|5
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|6
|Sebastian Lander (Den) Bmc Racing Team
|7
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|9
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|11
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|13
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|14
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
|15
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|17
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Radioshack Leopard
|18
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Bmc Racing Team
|19
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|23
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|25
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
|26
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|27
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|0:00:49
|28
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|0:01:06
|29
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:28
|30
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|31
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|32
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|33
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|34
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|35
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|0:03:44
|36
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|0:04:12
|37
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|0:07:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13:10:39
|2
|Wallonie-Bruxelles
|3
|Accent Jobs-Wanty
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|5
|Crelan-Euphony
|6
|Lotto Belisol
|7
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Katusha
|10
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|11
|Garmin-Sharp
|12
|FDJ
|13
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|14
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|15
|Team Europcar
|16
|RadioShack Leopard
|17
|Color Code Biowanze
|0:01:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|9:27:43
|2
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:00:06
|3
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:09
|4
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
|0:00:18
|5
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:00:28
|6
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:00:29
|7
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:31
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
|0:00:32
|9
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|10
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
|11
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:00:35
|12
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bmc Racing Team
|13
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|14
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|15
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|18
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|21
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|22
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|23
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|24
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|26
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|27
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|28
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|29
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|30
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
|31
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|32
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|0:01:02
|33
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|0:01:03
|34
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|35
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:07
|36
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|37
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|38
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Radioshack Leopard
|0:01:26
|39
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|0:01:41
|40
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:46
|41
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|42
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:24
|43
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:08:57
|44
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|45
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|0:10:03
|46
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:31
|47
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|48
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|49
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:12:33
|50
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:12:34
|51
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|52
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|53
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan - Euphony
|54
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|55
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|56
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:12:35
|57
|Sebastian Lander (Den) Bmc Racing Team
|0:12:39
|58
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|59
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|60
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|61
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack Leopard
|0:12:46
|65
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin Sharp
|66
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|67
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|68
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|69
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|70
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|71
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|72
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack Leopard
|73
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
|74
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Bmc Racing Team
|75
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Radioshack Leopard
|76
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|77
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
|78
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|79
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:12:49
|80
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:12:54
|81
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:13:07
|82
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:13:34
|83
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|0:13:35
|84
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|0:13:40
|85
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:13:45
|87
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|0:13:59
|88
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|0:14:02
|89
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:14:09
|90
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:14:14
|91
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|92
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|93
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:37
|94
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|0:16:21
|95
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:16:47
|96
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:16:59
|97
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:50
|98
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|99
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|101
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
|102
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|103
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|104
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|105
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|108
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin Sharp
|109
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|111
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|112
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|0:19:42
|113
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|0:20:18
|114
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:48
|115
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|0:23:02
|116
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|0:26:01
|117
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:31:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|25
|pts
|2
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|25
|3
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|20
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|20
|5
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|16
|6
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|7
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
|14
|8
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|14
|9
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|12
|10
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|12
|11
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|11
|12
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|10
|13
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|10
|14
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bmc Racing Team
|9
|15
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|9
|16
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
|8
|17
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack Leopard
|8
|18
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|7
|19
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|7
|20
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|6
|21
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|5
|22
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|23
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|4
|24
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|3
|25
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|26
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|27
|Sebastian Lander (Den) Bmc Racing Team
|2
|28
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|1
|29
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
|68
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|58
|3
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|40
|4
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|24
|5
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|18
|6
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|14
|7
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|10
|8
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|4
|9
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|15
|pts
|2
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|10
|3
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|7
|4
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
|5
|6
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|3
|7
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|8
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
|2
|9
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|1
|10
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|1
|11
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|5
|pts
|2
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|5
|3
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
|3
|4
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|3
|5
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|1
|6
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|FDJ
|28:24:31
|2
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:06
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:23
|4
|Accent Jobs-Wanty
|5
|Lotto Belisol
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:55
|7
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|8
|Katusha
|0:08:21
|9
|Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:08:45
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:12:27
|11
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|12
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:12:45
|13
|Crelan-Euphony
|0:12:49
|14
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:20:49
|15
|Team Europcar
|0:24:08
|16
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:26
|17
|Color Code Biowanze
|0:38:39
