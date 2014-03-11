Image 1 of 40 'Well done Wouter' (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 2 of 40 It was a good day for Drapac (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 3 of 40 Sydnergy Baku (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 4 of 40 Remy Di Gregorio and Jeff Quenet (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 5 of 40 Jeff Quenet interviews the race leader and stage winner (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 6 of 40 A big smile for Remy (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 7 of 40 Wouter Wippert is interviewed after the stage (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 8 of 40 Cam Wurf signing autographs (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 9 of 40 Jan Sokol (Synergy Baku) descending (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 10 of 40 Don't look back (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 11 of 40 Drapac in control (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 12 of 40 A small break (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 13 of 40 Schweizer and Wippert sprint for the prize (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 14 of 40 Christoph Schweizer almost caught Wippert on the line (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 15 of 40 Wouter Wippert (Drapac) had a narrow win over Christoph Schweizer (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 16 of 40 Wouter Wippert (Drapac) celebrates the win (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 17 of 40 Wouter Wippert (Drapac) on stage (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 18 of 40 Nan Wu collecting his polka dot jersey (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 19 of 40 Remy Di Gregorio leads the points classification as well (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 20 of 40 Remy Di Gregorio remains in yellow (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 21 of 40 The polka dot jersey of Nan Wu (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 22 of 40 Synergy Baku (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 23 of 40 Yesterday's stage winner has a chat (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 24 of 40 Chinese Taipei (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 25 of 40 Stolting are presented to the crowd with green jersey wearer Jan Dieteren (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 26 of 40 The Japanese national team (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 27 of 40 Thumbs up (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 28 of 40 Taiwanese fans (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 29 of 40 Remy Di Gregorio at the start (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 30 of 40 Cannondale presented to the crowd (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 31 of 40 La Pomme Marseille presented to the crowd (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 32 of 40 A Synergy Baku rider makes the turn (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 33 of 40 Remy Di Gregorio in yellow (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 34 of 40 Remy Di Gregorio in yellow (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 35 of 40 The riders in front of a big temple (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 36 of 40 One of temples the race passed by (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 37 of 40 Fans watching the race go by (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 38 of 40 An exhausted Wouter Wippert (Drapac) (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 39 of 40 Wouter Wippert (Drapac) with a post-race drink (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 40 of 40 Wouter Wippet (Drapac) (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka)

Dutchman Wouter Wippert of Drapac Professional Cycling emerged as the winner of the close sprint ahead of Synergy Baku's Christoph Schweizer atop the 650 metres long climb leading to the magnificent statue of Baguashan Buddha in Changhua for the thrilling finale of stage 3 in the 2014 Tour de Taiwan.

"I came to the front with 300 metres to go," Wippert described, "but that was too far away from the finish. I had to let Schweizer pass me before I made my final effort in the last 100 metres but it was tight till the very end." The crowd called up for the photo-finish to determine the winner but it was the Dutchman who had raised his arms up the air, indeed.

"This is my first race ever in Asia but I had time to look at the finishing climb prior to the start, so I knew what kind of tactic to use," Wippert explained. "It's a great finale. It looks a bit like the Cauberg [the hilltop finish of the Amstel Gold Race and the 2012 world championships]. It was also the first real bunch sprint for me as I came second on stage 1 but I slipped in the second last corner so I couldn't sprint as I wanted to. This time it went all at perfection."

"Today I feel like I've just won my first pro race as it is my first ever victory in a category 1 race," said the 23-year-old who recently claimed two stages of the New Zealand classic. Wippert also previously won a stage at the 2010 Tour of Slovakia, at the 2011 Tour of Berlin, at the 2011 Tour de l'Avenir, and at the 2012 Triptyque Monts et Châteaux, all category 2 or U23 international races.

Crossing the line in third place, ahead of a crash that involved race favorite Wesley Sulzberger (Drapac), was John Murphy from Unitedhealthcare, who collected four bonus seconds that brought him closer to overall leader Rémy Di Gregorio of La Pomme Marseille.

"But this is another good day for us," said Di Gregorio who finished fourth, just ahead of Cannondale's neo pro Davide Formolo who is a pure climber in the making. "I really loved this uphill finish. There should be more of finales like this one in cycling. It's a fantastic venue for a bike race. This is my first time in Taiwan and I'm delighted. Leading the race gives us the responsibility to control the situation but Drapac actually helped us to close the gap."

Following the King of the Mountain prize sprint after 14kmm won by local hero Feng Chung Kai of Team Gusto, a four-man breakaway led the race with Cheung King Lok (Team Hong Kong-China), Liu Chin Feng (Team Gusto), Aldo Ilesic (Unitedhealthcare) and Tim Gebauer (Team Stölting) who enjoyed an advantage of four minutes. Ilesic persisted and was the last man caught at the bottom of the spectacular uphill stretch.

Stage 4 in Tainan City is considered the queen stage of the race with a finish at Zengwen Reservoir thirty kilometres after the usual end at Guanzhiling that saw the victory of Australia's Nathan Earle who earned his first pro contract at Team Sky after imposing himself at the Tour de Taiwan last year.

Brief Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 3:15:14 2 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 3 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:02 4 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 5 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 6 Georgios Bouglas (Gre) SP Tableware 7 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Bauknecht - Author 8 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Japan 9 Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Cycling Team 10 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Cycling Team 0:00:06