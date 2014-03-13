Image 1 of 67 Benjamin Giraud (Team La Pomme Marseille 13) get airborne over the line (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 2 of 67 The jersey winners are interviewed (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 3 of 67 Team Novo Nordisk (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 4 of 67 A puzzled Di Gregorio (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 5 of 67 The Taiwanese tifosi (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 6 of 67 Hello (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 7 of 67 Team Novo Nordisk (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 8 of 67 Noting the parcours (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 9 of 67 Musettes ready for the riders (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 10 of 67 Czech team Bauknecht - Author (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 11 of 67 Greek road champion Ioannis Tamouridis is back at SP Tableware (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 12 of 67 Fabian Schnaidt (Team Vorarlberg) (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 13 of 67 Wouter Wippert getting ready to go (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 14 of 67 La Pomme Marseille 13 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 15 of 67 Team Gusto (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 16 of 67 Finding the right camera angel (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 17 of 67 The jersey winners on the podium (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 18 of 67 Smiles from Japanese national team (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 19 of 67 At the startline (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 20 of 67 2014 Tour de Taiwan winner, Remy Di Gregorio (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 21 of 67 The points winner, Fabian Schnaidt (Team Vorarlberg) (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 22 of 67 Parkhotel Valkenburg CT (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 23 of 67 Team classification winners Parkhotel Valkenburg CT (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 24 of 67 Enjoying a moment prerace (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 25 of 67 The heat got to one Drapac rider (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 26 of 67 Time to cool down for Synergy BAku (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 27 of 67 La Pomme Marseille 13 had a good Tour de Taiwan (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 28 of 67 A Team Stölting rider gulps down some water (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 29 of 67 Synergy Baku cooling down (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 30 of 67 Post-race cola for Remy (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 31 of 67 Team Vorarlberg (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 32 of 67 The start line for Stage 5 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 33 of 67 Mountain classification victor, Chun Kai Feng (Gusto) (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 34 of 67 Cam Wurf (Cannondale) (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 35 of 67 Joonas Henttala (Novo Nordisk) (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 36 of 67 Azeri champion Samir Jabrayilov (Synergy Baku Cycling Project) (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 37 of 67 Remy Di Gregorio knows he has the win in the back (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 38 of 67 Fabian Schnaidt celebrates winning the stage (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 39 of 67 The bunch crosses the line (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 40 of 67 Checking the gap back to the peloton (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 41 of 67 Joonas Henttala (Team Novo Nordisk) leads the break (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 42 of 67 Checking the race is going ok (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 43 of 67 Ioannis Tamouridis (SP Tableawre) (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 44 of 67 Samir Jabrayilov (Synergy Baku Cycling Project) (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 45 of 67 The peloton on one of the laps around Stage 5 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 46 of 67 The convoy (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 47 of 67 Decked out in blue (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 48 of 67 La Pomme Marseille controlling affairs (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 49 of 67 Remy Di Gregorio (La Pomme Marseille) (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 50 of 67 Novo Nordisk at the back of the bunch (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 51 of 67 Fabian Schnaidt (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 52 of 67 Stage winner Fabian Schnaidt (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 53 of 67 Feed time (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 54 of 67 Team Gusto (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 55 of 67 Tabriz Shahrdari Ranking driving the peloton (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 56 of 67 Taiwan (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 57 of 67 Remy Di Gregorio (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 58 of 67 Champagne time (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 59 of 67 Remy Di Gregorio in the yellow jersey (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 60 of 67 Remy Di Gregorio is the 2014 Tour de Taiwan champion (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 61 of 67 abian Schnaidt (Team Vorarlberg) in the green jersey (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 62 of 67 The polka dotted Chun Kai Feng (Gusto) (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 63 of 67 The riders out on course (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 64 of 67 Blue jersey winner (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 65 of 67 Here is your prize (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 66 of 67 The break building their lead (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 67 of 67 Team Stölting on the front of the bunch (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka)

Frenchman Rémy Di Gregorio (La Pomme Marseille) has won the 26th Tour de Taiwan, while Germany's Fabian Schnaidt from Vorarlberg out-sprinted his team-mate Benjamin Giraud in a tight finish in the "Terrific Taiwan" fifth and last stage at Dapeng Bay.

A photo-finish was required to determine the winner, and Giraud was eventually denied a second victory after stage 2. A bunch gallop followed the end of the dream for Hong Kong's Cheung King Lok who was the last breakaway rider caught within 5km to go after he left his companions Samir Jabraylov (Synergy Baku), Muradjan Halmuratov (Terengganu TSG), Ben Johnson (Drapac), Joonas Henttala (Team Novo Nordisk), Khalil Khorshid (Tabriz Ranking) and Hung Kung Hung (Chinese Taipei).

"This is incredible", former Champion System rider Schnaidt reacted. "I wasn't too happy before the stage because of all the bruises I have to deal with since my crash on stage 1. I was already close to winning in Taipei but I got stopped by this crash. However, I like Asian racing because it's contested on wide roads unlike in Europe."

The Tour de Taiwan was Di Gregorio's first race in Asia. It turned out to being also the first 2.1 overall victory of his career. "In 2011, I won a stage at Paris-Nice," he recalled of his time with Astana. "In 2012, I won a difficult stage of the Vuelta Asturias atop the Alto del Naranco. In 2013, I won the Tour of Bulgaria. So I keep winning. Personally I had my sights set on the Criterium International but for La Pomme Marseille, it was important to come here and win. With one stage win and the overall classification, we're delighted. I'm pleased to repay the team for the trust they have in me."

"My team-mates have done a hard work today", Di Gregorio continued. "The composition of the breakaway suited us but tactically, it wasn't easy to control as the gaps were tight and the time bonus was crucial. In the final sprint, Benjamin [Giraud] did the job so my rivals on GC [stage 4 Ioannis Tamouridis and points classification overall winner Marco Zanotti] couldn't take the time bonus. It's a bit strange to win a mostly flat race because of the time bonus I scored myself in the first two stages. I'm a climber. I want to express myself in the hilly races. The Tour de Taiwan isn't the ideal preparation for the Criterium International. Now I'll have to recover from the traveling and the jet lag but I'm very happy to go home with the yellow jersey."

With seven riders of the final top ten – Di Gregorio, Tamouridis, Brian Bulgac, Markus Eibegger, Davide Formolo, Cameron Wurf and Wesley Sulzberger – being or having been part of the World Tour and a well balanced course that kept the suspense high till the very end, the Tour de Taiwan organizers reached a conclusion that their 2.1 status is well deserved.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 3:55:27 2 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 3 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 4 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Japan National Team 5 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Cycling Team 6 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 7 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware 8 Georgios Bouglas (Gre) SP Tableware 9 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 10 Hsiao Shih Hsin (Tpe) Team Gusto