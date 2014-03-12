Image 1 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 2 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 3 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 4 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 5 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 6 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 7 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 8 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 9 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 10 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 11 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 12 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 13 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 14 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 15 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 16 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 17 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 18 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 19 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 20 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 21 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 22 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 23 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 24 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 25 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 26 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 27 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 28 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 29 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 30 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 31 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 32 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 33 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 34 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 35 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 36 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 37 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 38 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 39 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 40 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 41 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 42 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 43 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 44 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 45 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 46 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 47 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 48 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 49 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 50 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 51 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 52 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 53 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 54 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 55 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 56 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 57 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 58 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 59 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 60 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 61 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 62 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 63 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 64 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 65 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 66 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 67 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 68 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 69 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 70 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 71 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 72 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 73 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 74 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 75 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 76 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 77 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 78 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 79 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 80 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 81 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 82 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 83 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 84 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 85 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 86 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 87 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 88 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 89 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 90 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 91 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 92 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 93 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 94 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 95 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 96 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 97 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 98 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 99 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 100 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 101 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 102 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 103 of 103 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka)

Greek champion Ioannis Tamouridis of SP Tableware won the queen stage of the 2014 Tour de Taiwan at the Zengwen Reservoir and moved up to second place, only four seconds down on race leader Rémy Di Gregorio. The Frenchman is also under serious threat by new points classification leader Marco Zanotti of Parkhotel Valkenburg with only one stage remaining.

Local hero Feng Chung Kai of Team Gusto won the KOM line of Guanziling in first place, the summit where Nathan Earle, now with Team Sky, imposed himself one year ago. Kai is now has a third consecutive polka dot jersey at the Tour de Taiwan, as there are no more climbs on the route. He made the junction with Di Gregorio, Italian climber in the making Davide Formolo of Cannondale and Iran's Hossein Alizadeh from Tabriz Ranking who rode away on the climb. A group of twenty riders formed at the front, from which Tamouridis, Brian Bulgac, also from Parkhotel Valkenburg, and Cameron Wurf (Cannondale) broke clear with five kilometers to go.

"I had no choice but open my sprint from 500 metres out, otherwise we would have been caught," explained Tamouridis who outsprinted Bulgac and kept an advantage of only two seconds over the chasing group. "This is my first race of the year and I didn't have a good preparation so it took me a few days to find the rhythm. My motivation went down after Euskaltel folded. I had joined the World Tour pretty late at the age of 32 but I was hoping to stay there for a while. One year ago, I was racing Tirreno-Adriatico before the big Spring classics and the Giro d'Italia. It's another world!"

Tamouridis made a top 10 at the Giro (on stage 12), where Bulgac was also racing for Lotto-Belisol. He finished his duty with the Spanish Pro Team on a high note with coming ninth at Paris-Tours in October. "Now I'm second on GC and really not far from winning the overall classification of the Tour de Taiwan, but I'm already happy with what I got today as I didn't think I could win something here with the condition I had. The hard work made in the World Tour last year definitely helped me to win here," said the Greek who might take profit of his experience as a track rider to score some more time bonus during the last stage. "Terrific Taiwan" consists in fourteen laps of a 14km flat and windy circuit around Dapeng Bay in the south of the country.

"We've passed the hardest stage," commented Di Gregorio. "I've avoided the traps so far but I don't feel like I've won the Tour de Taiwan yet. It's not easy to control a race with a team of only five riders. My teammates have done a great job in the past three days but it seems much longer than that. We feel the fatigue and I cross my fingers for keeping the lead tomorrow."

With three intermediate sprints and ten seconds time bonus up for grab on the finishing line, the top ten riders on GC can still hope for succeeding to Bernard Sulzberger who won the Tour de Taiwan last year.

Brief results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware 3:48:27 2 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Cycling Team 0:00:02 3 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Cycling Team 4 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac 5 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 6 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 7 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Terengganu Cycling Team 8 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 9 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 10 Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Froy - Bianchi